Restaurant header imageView gallery

Acapela La Mesa

review star

No reviews yet

5575 Baltimore Drive

La Mesa, CA 91942

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA BURRITO
SHRIMP DIABLA TACO
3 ROLLED TACOS

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

HAM BREAKFAST BURRITO

HAM BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.50

EGG,CHEESE,FRIES,HAM

BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO

BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.50

EGG,CHEESE,FRIES,BACON

BEAN BREAKFAST BURRITO

BEAN BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.00

EGG,CHEESE,BEANS

STEAK & EGG BREAKFAST BURRITO

STEAK & EGG BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.50

EGG,CHEESE,STEAK

BURRITOS

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$10.65

CARNE ASADA, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, FRIES

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$10.50

CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

ADOBADA BURRITO

ADOBADA BURRITO

$10.00

ADOBADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

POLLO ASADO BURRITO

POLLO ASADO BURRITO

$10.25

CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

SURF & TURF BURRITO

SURF & TURF BURRITO

$11.75

SHRIMP, CARNE ASADA, CHIPOTLE SAUCE, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEESE

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.75

BEANS, CHEESE

VEGGIE BURRITO

$6.00

BYO

$5.00

EXTRA FRIES

$1.75

TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACO

CARNE ASADA TACO

$3.25

CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

POLLO ASADO TACO

POLLO ASADO TACO

$3.05

CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

ADOBADA TACO

ADOBADA TACO

$2.95

ADOBADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

SHRIMP DIABLA TACO

SHRIMP DIABLA TACO

$3.65

SPICY SHRIMP, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SAUCE

FISH TACO

FISH TACO

$3.00

FISH, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, TARTER SAUCE, CHIPOTLE SAUCE

FRIES & CHIPS

SMALL CARNE ASADA FRIES

SMALL CARNE ASADA FRIES

$14.50

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE,

LARGE CARNE ASADA FRIES

LARGE CARNE ASADA FRIES

$15.95

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE,

SMALL CARNE ASADA CHIPS

SMALL CARNE ASADA CHIPS

$14.50

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE,

LARGE CARNE ASADA CHIPS

$15.95

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE,

SMALL POLLO ASADO FRIES

SMALL POLLO ASADO FRIES

$14.50
LARGE POLLO ASADO FRIES

LARGE POLLO ASADO FRIES

$15.95
SMALL POLLO ASADO CHIPS

SMALL POLLO ASADO CHIPS

$14.50
LARGE POLLO ASADO CHIPS

LARGE POLLO ASADO CHIPS

$15.95
SMALL ADOBADA FRIES

SMALL ADOBADA FRIES

$14.50
LARGE ADOBADA FRIES

LARGE ADOBADA FRIES

$15.95
SMALL ADOBADA CHIPS

SMALL ADOBADA CHIPS

$14.50
LARGE ADOBADA CHIPS

LARGE ADOBADA CHIPS

$15.95
SMALL SURF & TURF FRIES

SMALL SURF & TURF FRIES

$15.50
LARGE SURF AND TURF FRIES

LARGE SURF AND TURF FRIES

$16.95
SMALL SURF & TURF CHIPS

SMALL SURF & TURF CHIPS

$15.50
LARGE SURF & TURF CHIPS

LARGE SURF & TURF CHIPS

$16.95
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.75

SMALL FRIES

CHIPS

CHIPS

$3.00

SMALL CHIPS

Chips & Salsa

$2.75

ROLLED TACOS

3 ROLLED TACOS

3 ROLLED TACOS

$6.50

SHREDDED BEEF, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE , CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

5 ROLLED TACOS

5 ROLLED TACOS

$9.95

SHREDDED BEEF, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE , CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

SALADS

CARNE ASADA SALAD

$11.00

LETTUCE, CARNE ASADA, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES

POLLO ASADO SALAD

POLLO ASADO SALAD

$10.75

LETTUCE, CHICKEN BREAST, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES

SURF & TURF SALAD

$12.00

LETTUCE, CARNE ASADA, SHRIMP,PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES

BOWLS

CARNE ASADA BOWL

$9.99

LETTUCE, CARNE ASADA, RICE, BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES,

POLLO ASADO BOWL

$8.99

LETTUCE, CHICKEN BREAST, RICE, BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES,

ADOBADA BOWL

$8.99

LETTUCE, ADOBADA, RICE, BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES,

SURF & TURF BOWL

$9.99

LETTUCE, CARNE ASADA, SHRIMP, RICE, BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES,

BKFST BOWL HAM

$5.99

BKFST BOWL BACON

$5.99

BKFST BOWL STK

$6.99

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.00

CHEESE

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$12.25

CHEESE, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA

$12.00

CHEESE, CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

ADOBADA QUESADILLA

ADOBADA QUESADILLA

$11.95

CHEESE, ADOBADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

SIDE ORDERS

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE 4oz

$4.50

4 OUNCES

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE 8oz

$7.99

SIDE OF CHEESE 4 oz

$2.00

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM 4oz

$2.50

4 OUNCES

SIDE OF CARNE ASADA 4oz

$3.95

4 OUNCES

SIDE OF POLLO ASADO 4oz

$3.00

4 OUNCES

SIDE OF ADOBADA 4 oz

$3.00

4 OUNCES

SIDE OF CORN TORTILLAS (5)

$1.50

3 CORN TORTILLAS

SIDE OF FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.50

1 FLOUR TORTILLA

SIDE OF RICE 4oz

$1.25

SIDE OF RICE 8oz

$4.00

SIDE OF BEANS 4oz

$1.25

8 OUNCES

SIDE OF BEANS 8oz

$4.00

PICO DE GALLO 4oz

$1.75

PICO DE GALOO 8oz

$3.75

SIDE OF SHRIMP (9)

$4.00

9 SHRIMP

SIDE CHILE SERRANO (4)

$0.85

Salsa

$0.50

Make Combo

$3.75

Hot Carrots

$1.00

SODAS

MEXICAN SODA

$2.95

COKE PRODUCT

SM FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.75

COKE PRODUCT

LG FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.50

COKE PRODUCT

AGUA FRESCA

SMALL AGUA FRESCA

$3.95

STRAWBERRY, HORCHATA, JAMAICA, ORANGE, CUCUMBERLIME, WATERMELON,CANTELOPE, TAMARINDO, FLAVOR OF THE DAY

LARGE AGUA FRESCA

$4.95

STRAWBERRY, HORCHATA, JAMAICA, ORANGE, CUCUMBERLIME, WATERMELON,CANTELOPE, TAMARINDO, FLAVOR OF THE DAY

JUICES

WATER BOTTLE

$1.99

Coffee

$2.00

Snapple

$2.65

CATERING MENU

25 ROLLED TACO PLATTER - CAT

$39.95

25 ROLLED TACOS

50 ROLLED TACO PLATTER - CAT

$64.95

50 ROLLED TACOS

SM RICE - CAT

$32.50

SMALL TRAY

LG RICE - CAT

$49.95

SM BEANS - CAT

$32.50

SMALL TRAY

LG BEANS - CAT

$49.95

CHIPS - CAT

$14.95

LARGE TRAY

BURRITO PLATTER MIX & MATCH - CAT

$62.95

12 BURRITO HALFS (6 BURRITOS), CHIPS, SALSA

10 ENCHILADA PLATTER - CAT

$45.00

10 ENCHILADAS, MELTED CHEESE, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO, 36 OZ RICE, 36OZ BEANS

20 ENCHILADA PLATTER - CAT

$78.00

20 ENCHILADAS, MELTED CHEESE, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO, SM TRAY RICE, SM TRAY BEANS

GUACAMOLE - CAT 36oz

$29.95

36 OZ GUACAMOLE

SOUR CREAM - CAT 36oz

$16.95

36 OZ SOUR CREAM

LETTUCE - CAT 36oz

$7.99

36OZ LETTUCE

CHEESE - CAT 36oz

$12.50

36 OZ CHEESE

Jug Agua Fresca

$20.00

EMPLOYEE MENU

(EM) 3 Rolled Tacos

(EM) 5 Rolled tacos

(EM) Cheese Enchilada Plate

(EM) 3 Tacos (No Shrimp)

(EM) Veggie Burrito

(EM) Cheese Quesadilla

(EM) Pollo Asado Burrito

(EM) Adobada Burrito

(EM) Breakfast Burrito

(EM) California Burrito

(EM) Grilled Chicken Salad

Breakfas Burritos

Breakfast Burritos Platter (4 cut in half)

Breakfast Burritos Platter (4 cut in half)

$27.00

HAM BREAKFAST BURRITO BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO STEAK & EGG BREAKFAST BURRITO BEANS & CHEESE BREAKFAST BURRITO

Burritos

ALL 6 BURRITOS
Burrito Platter (4 cut in half)

Burrito Platter (4 cut in half)

$36.99

CALIFORNIA BURRITO CARNE ASADA BURRITO ADOBADA BURRITO POLLO ASADO BURRITO SURF & TURF BURRITO BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

Tacos

CARNE ASADA, POLLO ASADO OR PASTOR
Taco Platter (4)

Taco Platter (4)

$12.00

CARNE ASADA, POLLO ASADO OR PASTOR

Fish Taco Platter (2)

Fish Taco Platter (2)

$5.99

Rolled Tacos

5 ROLLED TACOS

5 ROLLED TACOS

$9.95

SHREDDED BEEF, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE , CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

10 ROLLED TACOS

10 ROLLED TACOS

$15.99

SHREDDED BEEF, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE , CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

Fries & Chips

LARGE CARNE ASADA FRIES

LARGE CARNE ASADA FRIES

$15.95

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE,

LARGE CARNE ASADA CHIPS

LARGE CARNE ASADA CHIPS

$15.95

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE,

LARGE POLLO ASADO FRIES

LARGE POLLO ASADO FRIES

$15.95
LARGE POLLO ASADO CHIPS

LARGE POLLO ASADO CHIPS

$15.95
LARGE ADOBADA FRIES

LARGE ADOBADA FRIES

$15.95
LARGE ADOBADA CHIPS

LARGE ADOBADA CHIPS

$15.95
LARGE SURF AND TURF FRIES

LARGE SURF AND TURF FRIES

$16.95
LARGE SURF & TURF CHIPS

LARGE SURF & TURF CHIPS

$16.95

CHIPS & SALSA (2)

$7.99

CHIPS & BEAN DIP OR GUACAMOLE DIP

$7.99

Quesadilla

QUESADILLA PLATTER (2)

QUESADILLA PLATTER (2)

$25.00

CHEESE, CARNE ASADA, POLLO ASADO OR PASTOR, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

Side Orders

SIDE OF RICE 8oz

SIDE OF RICE 8oz

$4.00
SIDE OF BEANS 8oz

SIDE OF BEANS 8oz

$4.00

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE 8oz

$7.99
PICO DE GALLO 8oz

PICO DE GALLO 8oz

$3.75

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM 8oz

$4.00

4 OUNCES

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Mexican food with flavors to die for at a very affordable price, with top tier quality products.

Website

Location

5575 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Antica Trattoria
orange star4.6 • 4,309
5654 Lake Murray Blvd. La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #27 - La Mesa
orange star4.0 • 351
5550 Lake Murray Boulevard La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
West Coast Smoke & Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
6126 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942 La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
orange star4.0 • 470
5465 lake murray la mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Dukes Old Fashion onion burger's
orange starNo Reviews
5020 Baltimore Dr suit D La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Izakaya Maíze - 6062 Lake Murray Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
6062 Lake Murray Boulevard La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in La Mesa

Antica Trattoria
orange star4.6 • 4,309
5654 Lake Murray Blvd. La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Riviera Supper Club - 7777 university ave
orange star4.4 • 1,848
7777 university ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
City Tacos - La Mesa
orange star4.1 • 806
8325 la mesa blvd la mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Surf Rider Pizza
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Sur Rider Pizza - La Mesa
orange star4.4 • 791
8381 La Mesa Blvd La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Coin Haus
orange star4.0 • 517
8361 Allison Ave La Mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near La Mesa
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston