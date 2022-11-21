Restaurant header imageView gallery

ACAPELA - Los Angeles

review star

No reviews yet

6913 LA TIJERA BLVD

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CARNE ASADA TACO
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
POLLO ASADO BOWL

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

HAM BREAKFAST BURRITO

HAM BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.50

EGG,CHEESE,FRIES,HAM

BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO

BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.50

EGG,CHEESE,FRIES,BACON

BEAN BREAKFAST BURRITO

BEAN BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.00

EGG,CHEESE,BEANS

STEAK & EGG BREAKFAST BURRITO

STEAK & EGG BREAKFAST BURRITO

$10.50

EGG,CHEESE,STEAK

BURRITOS

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

CALIFORNIA BURRITO

$10.65

CARNE ASADA, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE, FRIES

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$10.50

CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

ADOBADA BURRITO

ADOBADA BURRITO

$10.00

ADOBADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

POLLO ASADO BURRITO

POLLO ASADO BURRITO

$10.25

CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

SURF & TURF BURRITO

SURF & TURF BURRITO

$11.75

SHRIMP, CARNE ASADA, CHIPOTLE SAUCE, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHEESE

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.75

BEANS, CHEESE

VEGGIE BURRITO

$6.00

BYO

$5.00

EXTRA FRIES

$1.75

TACOS

CARNE ASADA TACO

CARNE ASADA TACO

$3.25

CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

POLLO ASADO TACO

POLLO ASADO TACO

$3.05

CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

ADOBADA TACO

ADOBADA TACO

$2.95

ADOBADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

SHRIMP DIABLA TACO

SHRIMP DIABLA TACO

$3.65

SPICY SHRIMP, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, CHIPOTLE SAUCE

FISH TACO

FISH TACO

$3.00

FISH, CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO, TARTER SAUCE, CHIPOTLE SAUCE

FRIES & CHIPS

SMALL CARNE ASADA FRIES

SMALL CARNE ASADA FRIES

$14.50

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE,

LARGE CARNE ASADA FRIES

LARGE CARNE ASADA FRIES

$15.95

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE,

SMALL CARNE ASADA CHIPS

SMALL CARNE ASADA CHIPS

$14.50

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE,

LARGE CARNE ASADA CHIPS

$15.95

FRIES, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE,

SMALL POLLO ASADO FRIES

SMALL POLLO ASADO FRIES

$14.50
LARGE POLLO ASADO FRIES

LARGE POLLO ASADO FRIES

$15.95
SMALL POLLO ASADO CHIPS

SMALL POLLO ASADO CHIPS

$14.50
LARGE POLLO ASADO CHIPS

LARGE POLLO ASADO CHIPS

$15.95
SMALL ADOBADA FRIES

SMALL ADOBADA FRIES

$14.50
LARGE ADOBADA FRIES

LARGE ADOBADA FRIES

$15.95
SMALL ADOBADA CHIPS

SMALL ADOBADA CHIPS

$14.50
LARGE ADOBADA CHIPS

LARGE ADOBADA CHIPS

$15.95
SMALL SURF & TURF FRIES

SMALL SURF & TURF FRIES

$15.50
LARGE SURF AND TURF FRIES

LARGE SURF AND TURF FRIES

$16.95
SMALL SURF & TURF CHIPS

SMALL SURF & TURF CHIPS

$15.50
LARGE SURF & TURF CHIPS

LARGE SURF & TURF CHIPS

$16.95
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$3.75

SMALL FRIES

CHIPS

CHIPS

$3.00

SMALL CHIPS

ROLLED TACOS

3 ROLLED TACOS

3 ROLLED TACOS

$6.50

SHREDDED BEEF, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE , CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

5 ROLLED TACOS

5 ROLLED TACOS

$9.95

SHREDDED BEEF, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, LETTUCE , CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO

SALADS

CARNE ASADA SALAD

$11.00

LETTUCE, CARNE ASADA, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES

POLLO ASADO SALAD

POLLO ASADO SALAD

$10.75

LETTUCE, CHICKEN BREAST, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES

SURF & TURF SALAD

$12.00

LETTUCE, CARNE ASADA, SHRIMP,PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES

BOWLS

CARNE ASADA BOWL

$9.99

LETTUCE, CARNE ASADA, RICE, BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES,

POLLO ASADO BOWL

$8.99

LETTUCE, CHICKEN BREAST, RICE, BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES,

ADOBADA BOWL

$8.99

LETTUCE, ADOBADA, RICE, BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES,

SURF & TURF BOWL

$9.99

LETTUCE, CARNE ASADA, SHRIMP, RICE, BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, AVOCADO SLICES,

BKFST BOWL HAM

$5.99

BKFST BOWL BACON

$5.99

BKFST BOWL STK

$6.99

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.00

CHEESE

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$12.25

CHEESE, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA

$12.00

CHEESE, CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO

ADOBADA QUESADILLA

ADOBADA QUESADILLA

$11.95

CHEESE, ADOBADA, GUACAMOLE, ONION, CILANTRO

SIDE ORDERS

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE 4oz

$4.50

4 OUNCES

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE 8oz

$7.99

SIDE OF CHEESE 4 oz

$2.00

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM 4oz

$2.50

4 OUNCES

SIDE OF CARNE ASADA 4oz

$3.95

4 OUNCES

SIDE OF POLLO ASADO 4oz

$3.00

4 OUNCES

SIDE OF ADOBADA 4 oz

$3.00

4 OUNCES

SIDE OF CORN TORTILLAS (5)

$1.50

3 CORN TORTILLAS

SIDE OF FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.50

1 FLOUR TORTILLA

SIDE OF RICE 4oz

$1.25

SIDE OF RICE 8oz

$4.00

SIDE OF BEANS 4oz

$1.25

8 OUNCES

SIDE OF BEANS 8oz

$4.00

PICO DE GALLO 4oz

$1.75

PICO DE GALOO 8oz

$3.75

SIDE OF SHRIMP (9)

$4.00

9 SHRIMP

SIDE CHILE SERRANO (4)

$0.85

Salsa

$0.50

Cookies

$5.75

Brownies

$5.75

Cake

$5.75

Make Combo

$3.75

Bunelos

$2.00

SODAS

MEXICAN SODA

$2.50

COKE PRODUCT

SM FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.75

COKE PRODUCT

LG FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.50

COKE PRODUCT

AGUA FRESCA

SMALL AGUA FRESCA

$3.95

STRAWBERRY, HORCHATA, JAMAICA, ORANGE, CUCUMBERLIME, WATERMELON,CANTELOPE, TAMARINDO, FLAVOR OF THE DAY

LARGE AGUA FRESCA

$4.95

STRAWBERRY, HORCHATA, JAMAICA, ORANGE, CUCUMBERLIME, WATERMELON,CANTELOPE, TAMARINDO, FLAVOR OF THE DAY

JUICES

WATER BOTTLE

$1.99

Coffee

$2.00

Snapple

$2.65

CATERING MENU

25 ROLLED TACO PLATTER - CAT

$39.95

25 ROLLED TACOS

50 ROLLED TACO PLATTER - CAT

$64.95

50 ROLLED TACOS

SM RICE - CAT

$32.50

SMALL TRAY

LG RICE - CAT

$49.95

SM BEANS - CAT

$32.50

SMALL TRAY

LG BEANS - CAT

$49.95

CHIPS - CAT

$14.95

LARGE TRAY

BURRITO PLATTER MIX & MATCH - CAT

$62.95

12 BURRITO HALFS (6 BURRITOS), CHIPS, SALSA

10 ENCHILADA PLATTER - CAT

$45.00

10 ENCHILADAS, MELTED CHEESE, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO, 36 OZ RICE, 36OZ BEANS

20 ENCHILADA PLATTER - CAT

$78.00

20 ENCHILADAS, MELTED CHEESE, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO, SM TRAY RICE, SM TRAY BEANS

GUACAMOLE - CAT 36oz

$29.95

36 OZ GUACAMOLE

SOUR CREAM - CAT 36oz

$16.95

36 OZ SOUR CREAM

LETTUCE - CAT 36oz

$7.99

36OZ LETTUCE

CHEESE - CAT 36oz

$12.50

36 OZ CHEESE

Jug Agua Fresca

$40.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Modern Mexican food with flavors to die for at a very affordable price, with top tier quality products.

Website

Location

6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Acapela image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pann's Restaurant - 6710 La Tijera Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6710 La Tijera Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
The Court Café - 5496 W. Centinela Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
5496 W. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90045
View restaurantnext
Mike's New York Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 608
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D Los Angeles, CA 90056
View restaurantnext
Comfort LA Inglewood
orange star4.2 • 393
902 N La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurantnext
Country Style Jamaican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
630 N La Brea Ave #111 Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurantnext
Two Hommés
orange starNo Reviews
902 N La Brea Ave Inglewood, CA 90302
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston