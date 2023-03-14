Acappella Italian Restaurant
489 Reviews
$$
2402 Pleasantville Rd
Fallston, MD 21047
Popular Items
PIZZA🍕
Large Pizza
LG Acappella
Hickory bacon, black olives, onions, green peppers, whole milk mozzarella and pepperoni.
LG Caprese
Sliced plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil & balsamic glaze.
LG Chesapeake Pizza
Shrimp, crab meat, creamy Chesapeake sauce, diced plum tomatoes, Romano & mozzarella cheeses.
LG Contadina
Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli, fresh whole milk mozzarella, marinara sauce
LG Hawaiian
Sliced pineapple, diced ham, whole milk mozzarella.
LG Margherita
San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
LG Parma
Prosciutto di Parma, fresh whole milk mozzarella, fresh arugula
LG Quatro Formaggi
Whole milk mozzarella, gorgonzola, asiago, grana padano, olive oil.
LG Sole Mio
While milk mozzarella, pepperoni, grape tomatoes, capers, marinara.
LG Vegetarian
Whole milk mozzarella, eggplant, artichoke, fire roasted peppers, fresh marinara sauce.
Large Dough Ball
Medium Pizza
Kids Pizza
FOOD🍲
Paninis🍞
Classico Panini
Fresh grilled chicken breast, sliced tomatoes, arugula, mozzarella, fire roasted peppers & basil pesto
Cubano Panini
Smoked ham, oven roasted turkey, dill pickles, Swiss cheese and yellow mustard
Vegetable Panini
Eggplant, yellow squash, fire roasted peppers, portobello mushrooms, fresh avocado and fresh mozzarella
California Avocado Panini
Over roasted turkey breast, fresh avocado, cheddar cheese, zesty arugula, fresh plum tomatoes and a chipotle aioli
Sandwiches🌯
Acapella Chicken Wrap
Tender grilled chicken, sliced avocado, Hickory bacon, chipotle ranch dressing and mixed greens in a flour tortilla
Cheese Steak
Tender steak, sauteed onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on a toasted hoagie roll
Ferrera
Sweet Italian sausage with bell peppers, sweet onions and fresh pomodoro sauce on a toasted hoagie roll with melted provolone cheese
Italian Cold Cut
Capicola ham, mortadella, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise on a toasted hoagie roll
Mamas Meatball Grinder
Mamas fresh homemade meatballs, pomodoro sauce, topped with fire roasted peppers, Romano and provolone cheeses on a toasted hoagie roll
Turkey & Ham Club
Piedmonte Chicken
Salads🍏
Acappella Salad
Sweet dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, arils, chèvre, over mixed field greens & pomegranate vinaigrette on the side.
Apple Salad
Granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, Gorgonzola, mixed field greens & apple yogurt dressing on the side.
Black & Blue Salad
Baby spinach with roasted pepper, black olives, avocado, walnuts and bleu cheese dressing
Caeser Salad
Crisp Romaine hearts, homemade croutons, grana padano cheese.
Greek Salad
Mixed field greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, tomatoes and Greek yogurt dressing on the side
House Salad
Mixed field greens, cucumbers, fire roasted peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes & pomegranate vinaigrette on the side.
Side Caeser
Crisp Romaine hearts, homemade croutons, grana padano cheese.
Side House
Mixed field greens, cucumbers, fire roasted peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes & pomegranate vinaigrette on the side.
Lunch🍔
Cheese Ravioli (Lunch)
Handmade ravioli stuffed with ricotta, parmigiano reggiano, grana padano cheeses, in your choice of cream or marinara sauce
Eggplant Parmesan (Lunch)
Tender eggplant layered whole milk mozzarella and plum tomato sauce accompanied by spaghetti
Lasagna Acappella (Lunch)
House made Semolina pasta layered with meat sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grana padano and finished with Bolognese
Spaghetti & Meatballs (Lunch)
Homemade meatballs simmered in tomato sauce with oil, garlic and dusted with grana padano cheese
Acappella Burger (Lunch)
Build your own burger with your choice of cheese, served with fries
Dinner🍝
Cheese Ravioli
Handmade ravioli stuffed with ricotta, parmegiano regiano, grana padano cheese, in your choice of cream or marinara sauce.
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Fresh Fettuccine in a sinful four cheese cream sauce with chicken breast and tender broccoli florets
Chicken Marsala
Tender grilled chicken breast sauteed with garlic portobello mushroom & lightly topped with sweet Marsala wine sauce accompanied with linguine with cream
Chicken Parmigiana
Tender breaded chicken breast lightly fried, topped with plum tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella, accompanied by spaghetti
Chicken Piccata
Fresh grilled chicken breast, tangy capers topped with a creamy lemon wine sauce accompanied with linguine with cream
Crab Ravioli
Handmade ravioli stuffed with fresh crab meat, served in a decadent zesty rose sauce.
Eggplant Parmesean
Tender eggplant layered whole milk mozzarella and plum tomato sauce accompanied by spaghetti
Filet Mignon
Center cut USDA Choice filet Mignon cooked to your liking, accompanied by Yukon gold mashed potatoes and sauteed asparagus
Lasagna Acappella
House made Semolina pasta layered with meat sauce fresh whole milk mozzarella, Grana Padano and finished with bolognese.
Linguini Primavera
Julienne seasonal vegetables sauteed with sweet grape tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella & fresh garlic all tossed with linguine in your choice of an extra virgin olive oil or light cream sauce.
Penne con Pesto
House made pesto with basil pesto, garlic, olive oil and grans padano lightly tossed with tender penne pasta
Rigatoni Bolognese
Homemade meat sauce with plum tomatoes, garlic and olive oil
Rigatoni Salsiccie
Sweet Italian sausage with plum tomatoes, crushed red peppers, garlic and olive oil
Salmon
Wild fresh North Atlantic salmon filet, broiled with lemon butter dill & accompanied by whipped potatoes and sauteed asparagus.
Sole Mare
Tender spaghetti, gulf shrimp, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, lightly tossed in a decadent zesty rose sauce topped with peppery arugula and red crushed peppers.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs simmered in tomato sauce with olive oil, garlic and dusted with Grana Padano cheese.
Spaghetti Pomodoro
Tortelli Piacentini
Handmade tortelli stuffed with ricotta & grana padano cheese, fresh spinach lightly tossed in a sinful sage infused cream sauce
Veal Scallopini
Have your tender veal slices cooked any style of your choice- Sweet marsala with portobello mushrooms or delicate picatta sauce with lemon and capers or parmesan with melted mozzarella and pomodoro sauce all accompanied by pasta
Walnut & Cheese Ravioli
Handmade ravioli stuffed with ricotta and gorgonzola, topped with walnuts in a creamy white sauce.
Stuffed Shrimp
Land And Sea
Baked Ziti
Antipasti🍿
Acappella Chips
Tender fried eggplant and zucchini accompanied by our signature cucumber dill dipping sauce.
Acappella Wings
Frito Misto
Fresh calamari with our zesty marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Caprese
Local tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, sweet basil & extra virgin olive oil drizzle.
Mozzarella Fritte
Fried mozzarella sticks served with our pomodoro sauce.
Mussels Costa Di Mare
Fresh PEI Mussels & fresh bread. Served with your choice of sauce: White wine & garlic butter or Craft Beer Style or Spicy Pomodoro
Shrimp Pompeii
Crispy Gulf shrimp tossed in with our bold and spicy red pepper & garlic aioli
Burrata
Bruschetta
Antipasto
Fritte Ravioli
Fried Green Tomatoes
Southwest Eggrolls
Garlic Bread
Brussel Sprouts
Cauliflower Bites
Loaded Fries
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Crab Balls
Loaded Tator Tots
Fried Pickles
Soups🍵
Kids Menu👶
Sides🍟
Desserts🍰
Tiramisu
Cannoli
Creme Brule
Cheesecake
Bread Pudding
Rice Pudding
Single Ice Cream
Double Icecream
Specialty Cheesecake
Chocolate Cake
Lemon Berry Cake
Black Bottom Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Triple Chocolate Mousse
Strawberry Cheesecake
Oreo Cheesecake
Orange Cheesecake
Snickers Cheesecake
Reese's Cheesecake
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Brownie Sundae
Apple Crumb
Key Lime Cheesecake
Raspberry Vanilla Creme Cake
Apple Pie
Pumpkin Pie
DRINKS🍶
N.A. Drinks ☕
Coffee
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Cappuccino
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Double Espresso
Gingerale
Grapefruit Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Pineapple Juice
Root Beer
San Pellegrino
Shirley Temple
Single Espresso
Sprite
Tea
Beer🍺
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Corona
Fat Tire
Loose Cannon
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
New Castle
Odoul's
Peroni
Sam Adams
Space Dust
Stella Artois
Y-Ling Lager
Leffe
Truly
Voodoo Ranger
Wine by Bottle🍾
Ant pian vigne Ross mont Italy
Backstory Merlot California usa
Barolo Pertinace Italy
Beaufort and Scott Cab california usa
Burgess Grenache california usa
Burgess Mountaineer Red california usa
Burgess Sirah california usa
Caldora Montecupliano italy
Calidio Virginia usa
Campo Viejo Temp spain
Chateau Larose Trintaudon france
Confidential Red portugal
Conflict Red Washington usa
Cuttings Cab california usa
D66 french
Disciples california usa
Dogajola Toscano italy
Don Manuel Cab argentina
Don Manuel Cab Reserve argentina
Don Manuel Malbec argentina
El Coco california usa
Frontesca Porto portugal
GH Mumm Champagne france
Giancarlo Chianti italy
Gran Reserve Cab chile
Hayes california usa
Imagery Cab Sauv california usa
Iron and Sand california usa
Joel Gott Red Blend california usa
Joel Gott Reserve california usa
Jolete Cab Washington usa
Josh Cab california usa
La Poderina italy
Languedoc france
Les jamelles malbec france
Les jamelles merlot france
Leviathan Red california usa
Luna Zinfindel italy
Melini Chianti italy
Mercury Head france
Molina del Piano italy
Neyers red california usa
Notebook Red Blend
Paris valley road red blend california usa
Paserena cab sauv california usa
Pertinace barolo italy
Pix california
Portillo pinot noir argentina
Postalles cab malbec argentina
Prisoner red california usa
Purple heart red california
Rodney strong zin California usa
Sage canyon california usa
Stone dance cab sauv south africa
Storybook win california usa
Topography california usa
Trapiche malbec argentina
Trilogy red blend california
Trivento malbec argentina
Tuffo amarone italy
Unshackled cab
Unshackled red blend
Vermonte Morocco
Villapillo italy
BTL Cab Michael Sullberg
BTL Cab Les Jamelles
BTL Cab Orin Swift
BTL Cab Faust Cabernet
BTL Cab Stags Leap
BTL Chianti Montiverdi Verdi Cippresson
BTL Chianti Monte Verdi Ventesimo
BTL Chianti Ducarosso
BTL Merlot Burgess
BTL Merlot Michael Sullberg
BTL Merlot Thorn Napa Valley
BTL Pinot Noir Les Jamelles
BTL Pinot Noir Aubichonreserve
BTL Pinot Noir Le Cadeau
BTL Pinot Noir Etude
BTL Negroamaro Varvaglione 12
BTL Primitivo Varvaglione 12
BTL Barolo Marchesi
BTL Malbec Cuveiler Los Andes
BTL Montepulciano Colimoro
BTL Zinfandel Saldo
BTL Zinfandel Brady Zin
BTL Dolcetto Piadvenza
Coppola Cab
Jollete Cab
BTL Treasurer hunter
BTL Sangoveise
BTL Tempranillo
BTL Cab Clos La Chance
BTL Cab •
BTL Le Cadeu Jolete
BTL RED "Disciples"
BTL Pinot
BTL RED BLEND NOTEBOOK
BTL Syrah "Patrina"
BTL Malbec
BTL Red Blend Alias Secret Agent
BTL Red Blend Epica
BTL Red Blend Orin Swift the Prisoner
BTL Red Blend Orin Swift Machete
BTL Red Blend Burgess Estate Vineyard
BTL Red Blend Orin Swift Papillon
BTL Red Blend Quintessa
BTL Red Blend Locations
Santa
BTL Palermo
BTL "MERITAGE"
BTL Chard Michael Sullberg
BTL Chard Wente Morning Fog
BTL Pinot Gris Ca' Donini
BTL Pinot Gris Del Rio
BTL Sauvignon Blanc Cupcake
BTL Riesling
BTL Prosseco
BTL Moscato Menagea Trois
BTL Moscato D'Asti
BTL Malvasia Varvaglione 12
BTL Malvasia Moet
BTL Malvasia Dom Perignon
Backstory
Central Chard
