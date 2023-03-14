Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch

Acappella Italian Restaurant

489 Reviews

$$

2402 Pleasantville Rd

Fallston, MD 21047

Popular Items

LG Contadina

PIZZA🍕

Large Pizza

LG Acappella

$21.50

Hickory bacon, black olives, onions, green peppers, whole milk mozzarella and pepperoni.

LG Caprese

$18.50

Sliced plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil & balsamic glaze.

LG Chesapeake Pizza

LG Chesapeake Pizza

$26.50

Shrimp, crab meat, creamy Chesapeake sauce, diced plum tomatoes, Romano & mozzarella cheeses.

LG Contadina

$19.50

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli, fresh whole milk mozzarella, marinara sauce

LG Hawaiian

$19.50

Sliced pineapple, diced ham, whole milk mozzarella.

LG Margherita

$15.50

San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

LG Parma

$21.50

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh whole milk mozzarella, fresh arugula

LG Quatro Formaggi

$17.50

Whole milk mozzarella, gorgonzola, asiago, grana padano, olive oil.

LG Sole Mio

$21.50

While​ milk mozzarella, pepperoni, grape tomatoes, capers, marinara.

LG Vegetarian

$18.50

Whole milk mozzarella, eggplant, artichoke, fire roasted peppers, fresh marinara sauce.

Large Dough Ball

$5.70

Medium Pizza

MD Acappella

$18.50

Hickory bacon, black olives, onions, green peppers, whole milk mozzarella and pepperoni.

MD Caprese

$14.50

Sliced plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil & balsamic glaze.

MD Chesapeake Pizza

MD Chesapeake Pizza

$20.50

Shrimp, crab meat, creamy Chesapeake sauce, diced plum tomatoes, Romano & mozzarella cheeses.

MD Contadina

$16.50

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli, fresh whole milk mozzarella, marinara sauce.

MD Hawaiian

$17.50

Sliced pineapple, diced ham, whole milk mozzarella.

MD Margherita

$12.50

San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

MD Parma

$19.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh whole milk mozzarella, fresh arugula

MD Quatro Formaggi

$14.80

Whole milk mozzarella, gorgonzola, asiago, grana padano, olive oil

MD Sole Mio

$19.00

While​ milk mozzarella, pepperoni, grape tomatoes, capers, marinara.

MD Vegetarian

$16.00

Whole milk mozzarella, eggplant, artichoke, fire roasted peppers, fresh marinara sauce.

Medium Dough Ball

$4.20

Cauliflower Crust

Acappella (CAULI CRUST)

$17.50

Hickory bacon, black olives, onions, green peppers, whole milk mozzarella and pepperoni.

Caprese (CAULI CRUST)

$14.50

Sliced plum tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, chopped basil & balsamic glaze.

Chesapeake Pizza (CAULI CRUST)

Chesapeake Pizza (CAULI CRUST)

$20.50

Shrimp, crab meat, creamy Chesapeake sauce, diced plum tomatoes, Romano & mozzarella cheeses.

Contadina (CAULI CRUST)

$16.50

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli, fresh whole milk mozzarella, marinara sauce.

Hawaiian (CAULI CRUST)

$17.50

Sliced pineapple, diced ham, whole milk mozzarella

Margherita (CAULI CRUST)

$12.50

San Marzano tomato sauce, whole milk fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Parma (CAULI CRUST)

$19.00

Prosciutto di Parma, fresh whole milk mozzarella, fresh arugula

Quatro Formaggi (CAULI CRUST)

$14.50

Whole milk mozzarella, gorgonzola, asiago, grana padano, olive oil.

Sole Mio (CAULI CRUST)

$19.00

While​ milk mozzarella, pepperoni, grape tomatoes, capers, marinara.

Vegetarian (CAULI CRUST)

$16.00

Whole milk mozzarella, eggplant, artichoke, fire roasted peppers, fresh marinara sauce

Kids Pizza

Kids Pizza

$8.50

FOOD🍲

Paninis🍞

Classico Panini

$13.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast, sliced tomatoes, arugula, mozzarella, fire roasted peppers & basil pesto

Cubano Panini

$13.99

Smoked ham, oven roasted turkey, dill pickles, Swiss cheese and yellow mustard

Vegetable Panini

$13.99

Eggplant, yellow squash, fire roasted peppers, portobello mushrooms, fresh avocado and fresh mozzarella

California Avocado Panini

$13.99

Over roasted turkey breast, fresh avocado, cheddar cheese, zesty arugula, fresh plum tomatoes and a chipotle aioli

Sandwiches🌯

Acapella Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Tender grilled chicken, sliced avocado, Hickory bacon, chipotle ranch dressing and mixed greens in a flour tortilla

Cheese Steak

$13.99

Tender steak, sauteed onions, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on a toasted hoagie roll

Ferrera

$15.50

Sweet​ Italian sausage with bell peppers, sweet onions and fresh pomodoro sauce on a toasted hoagie roll with melted provolone cheese

Italian Cold Cut

$13.99

Capicola ham, mortadella, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayonnaise on a toasted hoagie roll

Mamas Meatball Grinder

$13.99

Mamas fresh homemade meatballs, pomodoro sauce, topped with fire roasted peppers, Romano and provolone cheeses on a toasted hoagie roll

Turkey & Ham Club

$14.50

Piedmonte Chicken

$13.55

Salads🍏

Acappella Salad

$13.99

Sweet dried cranberries, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, beets, arils, chèvre, over mixed field greens & pomegranate vinaigrette on the side.

Apple Salad

$13.99

Granny smith apples, dried cranberries, walnuts, Gorgonzola, mixed field greens & apple yogurt dressing on the side.

Black & Blue Salad

$12.99

Baby​ spinach with roasted pepper, black olives, avocado, walnuts and bleu cheese dressing

Caeser Salad

$9.99

Crisp Romaine hearts, homemade croutons, grana padano cheese.

Greek Salad

$13.99

Mixed field greens, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, tomatoes and Greek yogurt dressing on the side

House Salad

$8.99

Mixed field greens, cucumbers, fire roasted peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes & pomegranate vinaigrette on the side.

Side Caeser

$6.99

Crisp Romaine hearts, homemade croutons, grana padano cheese.

Side House

$6.99

Mixed field greens, cucumbers, fire roasted peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes & pomegranate vinaigrette on the side.

Lunch🍔

Cheese Ravioli (Lunch)

$15.95

Handmade ravioli stuffed with ricotta, parmigiano reggiano, grana padano cheeses, in your choice of cream or marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmesan (Lunch)

$14.95

Tender eggplant layered whole milk mozzarella and plum tomato sauce accompanied by spaghetti

Lasagna Acappella (Lunch)

$15.95

House made Semolina pasta layered with meat sauce, whole milk mozzarella, grana padano and finished with Bolognese

Spaghetti & Meatballs (Lunch)

$16.95

Homemade meatballs simmered in tomato sauce with oil, garlic and dusted with grana padano cheese

Acappella Burger (Lunch)

$13.99

Build your own burger with your choice of cheese, served with fries

Dinner🍝

Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

Handmade ravioli stuffed with ricotta, parmegiano regiano, grana padano cheese, in your choice of cream or marinara sauce.

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$20.50

Fresh Fettuccine in a sinful four cheese cream sauce with chicken breast and tender broccoli florets

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Tender grilled chicken breast sauteed with garlic portobello mushroom & lightly topped with sweet Marsala wine sauce accompanied with linguine with cream

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.99

Tender breaded chicken breast lightly fried, topped with plum tomato sauce and whole milk mozzarella, accompanied by spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

$20.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast, tangy capers topped with a creamy lemon wine sauce accompanied with linguine with cream

Crab Ravioli

Crab Ravioli

$29.95

Handmade ravioli stuffed with fresh crab meat, served in a decadent zesty rose sauce.

Eggplant Parmesean

$18.99

Tender eggplant layered whole milk mozzarella and plum tomato sauce accompanied by spaghetti

Filet Mignon

$41.95

Center​ cut USDA Choice filet Mignon cooked to your liking, accompanied by Yukon gold mashed potatoes and sauteed asparagus

Lasagna Acappella

$19.99

House made Semolina pasta layered with meat sauce fresh whole milk mozzarella, Grana Padano and finished with bolognese.

Linguini Primavera

$21.95

Julienne​ seasonal vegetables sauteed with sweet grape tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella & fresh garlic all tossed with linguine in your choice of an extra virgin olive oil or light cream sauce.

Penne con Pesto

$18.99

House made pesto with basil pesto, garlic, olive oil and grans padano lightly tossed with tender penne pasta

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.99

Homemade meat sauce with plum tomatoes, garlic and olive oil

Rigatoni Salsiccie

$18.99

Sweet Italian sausage with plum tomatoes, crushed red peppers, garlic and olive oil

Salmon

$22.99

Wild​ fresh North Atlantic salmon filet, broiled with lemon butter dill & accompanied by whipped potatoes and sauteed asparagus.

Sole Mare

$22.99

Tender spaghetti, gulf shrimp, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, lightly tossed in a decadent zesty rose sauce topped with peppery arugula and red crushed peppers.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.99

Homemade meatballs simmered in tomato sauce with olive oil, garlic and dusted with Grana Padano cheese.

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$12.95
Tortelli Piacentini

Tortelli Piacentini

$18.99

Handmade tortelli stuffed with ricotta & grana padano cheese, fresh spinach lightly tossed in a sinful sage infused cream sauce

Veal Scallopini

$30.95

Have your tender veal slices cooked any style of your choice- Sweet marsala with portobello mushrooms or delicate picatta sauce with lemon and capers or parmesan with melted mozzarella and pomodoro sauce all accompanied by pasta

Walnut & Cheese Ravioli

$19.50

Handmade ravioli stuffed with ricotta and gorgonzola, topped with walnuts in a creamy white sauce.

Stuffed Shrimp

$28.95

Land And Sea

$59.95

Baked Ziti

$22.95

Antipasti🍿

Acappella Chips

Acappella Chips

$14.95

Tender fried eggplant and zucchini accompanied by our signature cucumber dill dipping sauce.

Acappella Wings

$12.95

Frito Misto

$15.00

Fresh calamari with our zesty marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Caprese

$14.00

Local tomatoes with fresh mozzarella, sweet basil & extra virgin olive oil drizzle.

Mozzarella Fritte

$14.00

Fried mozzarella sticks served with our pomodoro sauce.

Mussels Costa Di Mare

$15.00

Fresh PEI Mussels & fresh bread. Served with your choice of sauce: White wine & garlic butter or Craft Beer Style or Spicy Pomodoro

Shrimp Pompeii

$17.00

Crispy Gulf shrimp tossed in with our bold and spicy red pepper & garlic aioli

Burrata

$16.00

Bruschetta

$15.00

Antipasto

$22.95

Fritte Ravioli

$14.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$18.95

Southwest Eggrolls

$14.95

Garlic Bread

$3.80

Brussel Sprouts

$14.95

Cauliflower Bites

$14.95

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.95Out of stock

Crab Balls

$14.95

Loaded Tator Tots

$9.95

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Soups🍵

Daily Soup- Cup

$4.50

Daily Soup- Bowl

$8.99

MD Crab Soup- Cup

$5.50

MD Crab Soup- Bowl

$10.99

Free Soup Cup

Kids Menu👶

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Kids Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Kids Pizza

$8.50

Kids Ravioli

$8.50

Kids Tenders

$8.50

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.50

Kids Butter Pasta

$8.50

Kids Spaghetti Red Sauce

$8.50

Sides🍟

Side Applewood Bacon

$4.95

Side Asparagus

$7.50

Side Broccoli

$7.50

Side Fries

$4.25

Side Jalapeño Bacon

$5.95

Side Meatball

$7.50

Side Meddley

$7.50

Side Pasta

$8.00

Side Pork Sausage

$4.95

Side Sautéed Spinach

$9.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.50

Side Home Fries

$5.95

Side Whipped Potatoes

$7.95

Side Green Beans

$7.50

Desserts🍰

Tiramisu

$8.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

Creme Brule

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Rice Pudding

$8.00

Single Ice Cream

$3.50

Double Icecream

$7.00

Specialty Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Lemon Berry Cake

$8.00

Black Bottom Cheesecake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Orange Cheesecake

$8.00

Snickers Cheesecake

$8.00

Reese's Cheesecake

$8.00

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Apple Crumb

$8.00

Key Lime Cheesecake

$8.00

Raspberry Vanilla Creme Cake

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$8.00

DRINKS🍶

N.A. Drinks ☕

Coffee

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Cappuccino

$6.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Double Espresso

$4.95

Gingerale

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Orange Soda

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

San Pellegrino

$6.50

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Single Espresso

$3.95

Sprite

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

Beer🍺

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.50Out of stock

Fat Tire

$5.25

Loose Cannon

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

New Castle

$5.50

Odoul's

$4.50

Peroni

$5.50

Sam Adams

$5.50

Space Dust

$6.95

Stella Artois

$5.50

Y-Ling Lager

$4.50

Leffe

$5.50

Truly

$5.00

Voodoo Ranger

$5.50

Wine by Bottle🍾

Ant pian vigne Ross mont Italy

Backstory Merlot California usa

Barolo Pertinace Italy

Beaufort and Scott Cab california usa

Burgess Grenache california usa

Burgess Mountaineer Red california usa

Burgess Sirah california usa

Caldora Montecupliano italy

Calidio Virginia usa

Campo Viejo Temp spain

$40.00

Chateau Larose Trintaudon france

Confidential Red portugal

Conflict Red Washington usa

Cuttings Cab california usa

D66 french

Disciples california usa

Dogajola Toscano italy

Don Manuel Cab argentina

Don Manuel Cab Reserve argentina

Don Manuel Malbec argentina

El Coco california usa

Frontesca Porto portugal

GH Mumm Champagne france

Giancarlo Chianti italy

Gran Reserve Cab chile

Hayes california usa

Imagery Cab Sauv california usa

Iron and Sand california usa

Joel Gott Red Blend california usa

Joel Gott Reserve california usa

Jolete Cab Washington usa

Josh Cab california usa

La Poderina italy

Languedoc france

Les jamelles malbec france

Les jamelles merlot france

Leviathan Red california usa

Luna Zinfindel italy

Melini Chianti italy

Mercury Head france

Molina del Piano italy

Neyers red california usa

Notebook Red Blend

Paris valley road red blend california usa

Paserena cab sauv california usa

Pertinace barolo italy

Pix california

Portillo pinot noir argentina

Postalles cab malbec argentina

Prisoner red california usa

Purple heart red california

Rodney strong zin California usa

Sage canyon california usa

Stone dance cab sauv south africa

Storybook win california usa

Topography california usa

Trapiche malbec argentina

Trilogy red blend california

Trivento malbec argentina

Tuffo amarone italy

Unshackled cab

Unshackled red blend

Vermonte Morocco

Villapillo italy

BTL Cab Michael Sullberg

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Cab Les Jamelles

$32.00

BTL Cab Orin Swift

$80.00

BTL Cab Faust Cabernet

$90.00

BTL Cab Stags Leap

$100.00

BTL Chianti Montiverdi Verdi Cippresson

$80.00

BTL Chianti Monte Verdi Ventesimo

$108.00

BTL Chianti Ducarosso

$40.00

BTL Merlot Burgess

$44.00

BTL Merlot Michael Sullberg

$34.00

BTL Merlot Thorn Napa Valley

$65.00

BTL Pinot Noir Les Jamelles

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Noir Aubichonreserve

$85.00

BTL Pinot Noir Le Cadeau

$90.00

BTL Pinot Noir Etude

$90.00

BTL Negroamaro Varvaglione 12

$36.00

BTL Primitivo Varvaglione 12

$36.00

BTL Barolo Marchesi

$140.00

BTL Malbec Cuveiler Los Andes

$65.00

BTL Montepulciano Colimoro

$32.00

BTL Zinfandel Saldo

$40.00

BTL Zinfandel Brady Zin

$40.00

BTL Dolcetto Piadvenza

$45.00

Coppola Cab

$56.00

Jollete Cab

$95.00

BTL Treasurer hunter

$95.00

BTL Sangoveise

$32.00

BTL Tempranillo

$52.00

BTL Cab Clos La Chance

$37.00

BTL Cab •

$56.00

BTL Le Cadeu Jolete

$95.00

BTL RED "Disciples"

$89.00

BTL Pinot

$32.00

BTL RED BLEND NOTEBOOK

$32.00

BTL Syrah "Patrina"

$95.00

BTL Malbec

$65.00

BTL Red Blend Alias Secret Agent

$32.00

BTL Red Blend Epica

$32.00

BTL Red Blend Orin Swift the Prisoner

$75.00

BTL Red Blend Orin Swift Machete

$85.00

BTL Red Blend Burgess Estate Vineyard

$125.00

BTL Red Blend Orin Swift Papillon

$135.00

BTL Red Blend Quintessa

$225.00

BTL Red Blend Locations

$50.00

Santa

$32.00

BTL Palermo

$80.00

BTL "MERITAGE"

$33.00

BTL Chard Michael Sullberg

$28.00

BTL Chard Wente Morning Fog

$39.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Gris Ca' Donini

$26.00

BTL Pinot Gris Del Rio

$35.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Cupcake

$28.00

BTL Riesling

$32.00

BTL Prosseco

$28.00

BTL Moscato Menagea Trois

$32.00

BTL Moscato D'Asti

$40.00

BTL Malvasia Varvaglione 12

$36.00

BTL Malvasia Moet

$150.00

BTL Malvasia Dom Perignon

$300.00

Backstory

$32.00

Central Chard

$41.00

Acappella Chips

