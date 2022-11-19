Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
2,819 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated since 1996. Serving your favorite Mexican cravings! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!
Location
13753 Ibis Street NW, Andover, MN 55304
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
5-8 Club - Champlin - 6251 Douglas Court North
No Reviews
6251 Douglas Court North Champlin, MN 55316
View restaurant
La Casita Mexican Restaurant - Coon Rapids
No Reviews
8955 Springbrook Dr NW Coon Rapids, MN 55433
View restaurant
MC's Tap House - Brooklyn Park - 9690 Colorado Ln N
No Reviews
9690 Colorado Ln N Brooklyn Park, MN 55445
View restaurant