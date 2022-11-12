Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

220 Reviews

$$

18015 Ulysses St. NE

Ham Lake, MN 55304

Popular Items

Our Famous Cheese Sauce
Taco Family Platter
Large Chips

Family Style

Taco Family Platter

Taco Family Platter

$49.99

Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.

Enchilada Platter

$49.99

Enchilada Platter includes your choice or 6 shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas, 6 cheese enchiladas, rice, refried beans, queso dip, chips, salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Hacienda Taco Platter

$54.99

Includes choice of two proteins: grilled chicken, carne asada, al pastor pork, and/or carnitas. Served with beans, rice, chopped onions, cilantro, queso fresco, lime salsa verde and fried jalapeños. Served with a dozen corn tortillas.

Family Dip Trio

Family Dip Trio

$20.00

Sharable sizes of Our Famous Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Salsa and Chips.

Large Cheese Dip

$14.99

32oz of our delicious Cheese Sauce! We recommend adding a large bag of chips to your order to pair this sharable size dip.

Large Guacamole

$17.49

32oz of our fresh guacamole! We recommend adding a large bag of chips to your order to pair this sharable size dip.

Large Salsa

$6.00

32oz of our house salsa! We recommend adding a large bag of chips to your order to pair this sharable size dip.

Large Chips

$4.00

Appetizers

Our Famous Cheese Sauce

Our Famous Cheese Sauce

$6.99

A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.

Guacamole Dip

Guacamole Dip

$7.49

Hass avocados, as if they were picked fresh from the family's backyard in Mexico; mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a splash of fresh lime juice.

5 Layer Scoop

$9.99

A heaping dish of rice, beans, salsa verde, pico de gallo and cheese. Then smothered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce!

Plato Grande

Plato Grande

$15.49

A heaping sampler platter of Nachos Compuestos, Cheese Quesadillas, Taquitos and a Chimichanga. Served with guacamole, salsa verde and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.

Taquitos Appz

Taquitos Appz

$12.49

Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.

Chorizo Cheese Dip

$7.99

Nachos

Nacho Compuestos

$12.49

Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, sour cream, olives and guacamole.

Fajita Nachos

$14.49

Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.

Pork Chile Verde Fries

$13.99

Hand cut fries topped with pork n chile verde, queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapenos and Our Famous Cheese Sauce and garnished with cilantro.

Quesadillas

Mucho Queso

Mucho Queso

$10.49

Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$12.99

A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Quesadilla Rellenas

$13.99

Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Fajita Quesadilla

Fajita Quesadilla

$14.49

Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.

Salads

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$13.49

A bed of fresh salad greens layered with steak, fire roasted vegetables, tortilla strips, tomatoes and our house made avocado dressing

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$14.49

Crisp garden greens with fajita-style steak and chicken, bell peppers and onions. Topped off with sour cream and guacamole.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.49

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and olives.

Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad

Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.49

Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.

Soups

A creamy tomato soup to keep you warm as the fall days get chilly. Birra style shredded beef, sour cream, queso blanco and cilantro.

Sopa de Pollo

$7.49

La Familia chicken soup, made fresh to order with pulled chicken breast, our house made broth, chopped onions, tomatoes, avocados and rice.

Sopa de Tortilla

Sopa de Tortilla

$7.49

A warm house mad chicken broth infused with an array of dried chiles and simmered with pulled chicken breast, fire roasted vegetables and fresh chopped Hass avocados. Garnished with shredded cheese, sour cream, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips.

Specialties

Fajitas Mexicana

$18.49

Your choice of steak or chicken. Marinated and grilled with onions, bell peppers and Ranchero Sauce. Served sizzling-hot with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas. Roll your own tacos!

Carne Asada

$18.49

Ten ounce Black Canyon Angus rib eye steak grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, guacamole, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.

Chimichangas

$14.99

Two flour tortillas filled with beans, fresh Birria-style shredded beef or chipoltle shredded chicken, then deepfried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.

Carnitas Dinner

$15.49

Seasoned pork braised until tender and juicy on the inside. Garnished with lettuce, onion, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice, beans and four flour tortillas.

Seafood Chimichangas

$15.99

Two flour tortillas filled with seasoned white fish, lobster and rice. Deep fried, then topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Tostada Stacker

Tostada Stacker

$14.49

Three tostadas layered between refried beans, your choice of seasoned grilled pork, braised shredded chicken or Birria-style shredded beef, and melted queso blanco. Garnished with fresh Haas avocado and pico de gallo.

Acapulco Bowl

Acapulco Bowl

$13.49

A twist on a Mexican favorite. A bowl filled with seasonal greens, our classic Mexican rice, fired roasted vegetables, black beans, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cilantro.

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.49

Three corn tortillas layered between our house made salsa verde, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo and chipotle slaw. Drizzled with a smokey red pepper sauce and sour cream.

Favorites

Taquitos Dinner

$12.49

Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.

Chipotle Grilled Chicken

$14.49

Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.

Yucatan Grilled Chicken

$14.99

A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.

Puerco En Chile Verde

$14.49

Tender pieces of lean carnitas cooked in our house made chile verde. Served with rive, beans, and four flour tortillas.

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.49

A traditional Mexican stir-fry. Sauteed with chicken bell peppers, onions, olives, rice and Ranchero Sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Chilaquiles

$14.49

A family favorite. A tortilla casserole with slow-cooked chicken. Sprinkle with cheese and your choice of salsa verde (spicy) or salsa ranchera (mild). Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Burritos

Acapulco Burrito

$14.49

A large flour tortilla, stuffed with marinated steak, rice, beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream, salsa verde and pico de gallo.

Fajita Burrito

$14.49

A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Burrito Nacional

$13.49

Your choice of Birria-style shredded beef, shredded chipotle chicken or carnitas burrito, smothered in Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.

Wet Burrito

$14.49

A large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.

Creamed Burritos

$14.49

Two ground beef or chicken burritos, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.

Tacos

1 Frontera Taco

American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde. Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.

2 Frontera Taco

American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde. Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.

3 Frontera Taco

3 Frontera Taco

American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde. Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.

Combos

Pick One

$11.99

Step 1: Choose an entree item Step 2: Choose two different

Pick Two

$13.49

Step 1: Choose 2 different entree items Step 2 Choose 2 different sides

Pick Three

$14.49

Step 1: Choose 3 different entree items Step 2: Choose 2 different sides

American

Carne Asada Wrap

$13.49

Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.

Fajita-Style Wrap

$13.49

Fajita steak and chicken grilled with bell peppers and onions wrapped with mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes and guacamole. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.

Cheeseburger

$12.49

A Black Angus steak burger with gooey cheddar cheese garnished with onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$13.99

Boneless chicken tenders breaded and fried golden brown. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.

Kid's Menu

Taco Plate

$5.99

One taco with lettuce and cheese and choice of a side

Burrito Plate

$5.99

One burrito topped with mild salsa and melted cheese and a choice of one side.

Pancho Quesadilla

$5.99

A cheese quesadilla with a choice of one side.

Cheeseburger Kids

$5.99

Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onions and a choice of one side.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich with a choice of one side.

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

A bowl of rigatoni noodles with our cheese sauce. Along with a choice of one side.

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Three breaded chicken tenders with choice of one side.

Dessert

Sopapilla

$5.99

Light and fluffy pastries covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with chocolate, caramel and whipped cream for dipping.

Flan

$5.99

Home made Mexican custard served with caramel and whipped cream.

Pina Cheesecake

Pina Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Drizzled with a homemade caramelized orange syrup, fresh pineapple and whipped cream.

Beverages

Can Coca Cola

Can Coca Cola

$1.25
Can Diet Coca Cola

Can Diet Coca Cola

$1.25
Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$1.25
Margarita Kit

Margarita Kit

$7.00

Everything** you need to make margaritas at home! A pint of our in-house margarita mix. A fresh lime, salt (or sugar for fruit flavors) and ice are all included. Available in original lime, strawberry, raspberry, peach or mango. **Tequila not included. ¡Salud!

Extra Sides

Avocado

$1.49

Black Beans

$2.49

Cheese Sauce

$2.99

Chips

$2.00

Cilantro

$0.99

Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Flour Tortillas

$0.75

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.49

Fried Jalapenos

$1.49

Fries

$2.69
Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.99

House Salsa

$2.00

Lettuce

$0.99

Onions

$0.99

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.49
Pico de Gallo

Pico de Gallo

$1.49

Refried Beans

$2.49

Rice

$2.49

Salsa Verde

$1.49

Shredded Cheese

$1.49
Sour Cream

Sour Cream

$1.49

Tomato

$1.49

Veggies

$2.49

Breakfast.

Huevos Ranchero

$10.99

Two fresh eggs cooked over easy smothered with our chile de arbol sauce. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

Two fresh eggs scrambled with chorizo, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice, beans and warm tortillas.

Specialties Lunch

Fajitas Mexicanas

$12.49

Your choice of marinated steak, chicken, shrimp or mixed grilled with onions, bell peppers and ranchero salsa. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.

Chimichanga

$11.49

A flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken then deep fried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Seafood Chimichanga

$12.49

A flour tortilla filled with seasoned white fish, lobster and rice; deep fried, then topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.

Quesadilla Rellena

$10.49

A grilled flour tortilla filled with Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, shredded cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Burritos Lunch

BurrIto Nacional

$10.49

Your choice of Birria-style shredded beef, shredded chipotle chicken or carnitas burrito, smothered in Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.

Creamed Burrito

$10.49

A ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.

Wet Burrito Lunch

$10.99

A medium flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.

Grande Burrito

$12.00

A build your own burrito at its best! Step 1: Choose your meat Step 2: Choose your fillings

Combos Lunch

Lunch Pick One

$9.99

Step 1: Choose an entree item Step 2: Choose two different sides

Lunch Pick Two

$10.99

Step 1: Choose two different entree items Step 2: Choose two different sides

Lunch Pick Three

$11.99

Step 1: Choose three different entree items Step 2: Choose two different sides

American Lunch

Grilled Chicken Wrap Lunch

$11.99

Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.

Fajita Wrap

$12.99

Fajita steak and chicken grilled with bell peppers and onions wrapped with mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes and guacamole. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.

Carne Asada Wrap Lunch

$11.99

Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

A family owned and operated restaurant serving up your favorite Mexican dishes! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

Website

Location

18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake, MN 55304

Directions

Gallery
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

Map
