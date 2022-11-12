- Home
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
220 Reviews
$$
18015 Ulysses St. NE
Ham Lake, MN 55304
Family Style
Taco Family Platter
Feeds 4-6 people. Taco bar includes shredded chipotle chicken, seasoned ground beef, refried beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, your choice of hard or soft shells and our famous cheese sauce.
Enchilada Platter
Enchilada Platter includes your choice or 6 shredded chicken or ground beef enchiladas, 6 cheese enchiladas, rice, refried beans, queso dip, chips, salsa, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Hacienda Taco Platter
Includes choice of two proteins: grilled chicken, carne asada, al pastor pork, and/or carnitas. Served with beans, rice, chopped onions, cilantro, queso fresco, lime salsa verde and fried jalapeños. Served with a dozen corn tortillas.
Family Dip Trio
Sharable sizes of Our Famous Cheese Sauce, Guacamole, Salsa and Chips.
Large Cheese Dip
32oz of our delicious Cheese Sauce! We recommend adding a large bag of chips to your order to pair this sharable size dip.
Large Guacamole
32oz of our fresh guacamole! We recommend adding a large bag of chips to your order to pair this sharable size dip.
Large Salsa
32oz of our house salsa! We recommend adding a large bag of chips to your order to pair this sharable size dip.
Large Chips
Appetizers
Our Famous Cheese Sauce
A secret family recipe, so secret the family doesn't even know.
Guacamole Dip
Hass avocados, as if they were picked fresh from the family's backyard in Mexico; mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a splash of fresh lime juice.
5 Layer Scoop
A heaping dish of rice, beans, salsa verde, pico de gallo and cheese. Then smothered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce!
Plato Grande
A heaping sampler platter of Nachos Compuestos, Cheese Quesadillas, Taquitos and a Chimichanga. Served with guacamole, salsa verde and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Taquitos Appz
Six crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Chorizo Cheese Dip
Nachos
Nacho Compuestos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, beef, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, sour cream, olives and guacamole.
Fajita Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of steak or chicken, Our Famous Cheese Sauce, guacamole and sour cream.
Pork Chile Verde Fries
Hand cut fries topped with pork n chile verde, queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapenos and Our Famous Cheese Sauce and garnished with cilantro.
Quesadillas
Mucho Queso
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Quesadilla Vegetariana
A large grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled seasonal vegetables cooked in salsa verde. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Quesadilla Rellenas
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with Birria-style shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, cheese, and beans. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Fajita Quesadilla
Your choice of steak or chicken in a huge flour tortilla filled with onions, peppers, Ranchero Sauce and cheese. Garnished with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomato.
Salads
Santa Fe Salad
A bed of fresh salad greens layered with steak, fire roasted vegetables, tortilla strips, tomatoes and our house made avocado dressing
Fajita Salad
Crisp garden greens with fajita-style steak and chicken, bell peppers and onions. Topped off with sour cream and guacamole.
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and olives.
Acapulco Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh salad greens topped with marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, shredded cheese and pico de gallo.
Soups
Sopa de Pollo
La Familia chicken soup, made fresh to order with pulled chicken breast, our house made broth, chopped onions, tomatoes, avocados and rice.
Sopa de Tortilla
A warm house mad chicken broth infused with an array of dried chiles and simmered with pulled chicken breast, fire roasted vegetables and fresh chopped Hass avocados. Garnished with shredded cheese, sour cream, cilantro and crispy tortilla strips.
Specialties
Fajitas Mexicana
Your choice of steak or chicken. Marinated and grilled with onions, bell peppers and Ranchero Sauce. Served sizzling-hot with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas. Roll your own tacos!
Carne Asada
Ten ounce Black Canyon Angus rib eye steak grilled to perfection. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, onion, guacamole, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas filled with beans, fresh Birria-style shredded beef or chipoltle shredded chicken, then deepfried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
Carnitas Dinner
Seasoned pork braised until tender and juicy on the inside. Garnished with lettuce, onion, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with rice, beans and four flour tortillas.
Seafood Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas filled with seasoned white fish, lobster and rice. Deep fried, then topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and garnished with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Tostada Stacker
Three tostadas layered between refried beans, your choice of seasoned grilled pork, braised shredded chicken or Birria-style shredded beef, and melted queso blanco. Garnished with fresh Haas avocado and pico de gallo.
Acapulco Bowl
A twist on a Mexican favorite. A bowl filled with seasonal greens, our classic Mexican rice, fired roasted vegetables, black beans, shredded beef or chicken. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and cilantro.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three corn tortillas layered between our house made salsa verde, shredded chicken and melted cheese. Topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo and chipotle slaw. Drizzled with a smokey red pepper sauce and sour cream.
Favorites
Taquitos Dinner
Three crispy corn tortillas stuffed, then rolled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and Our Famous Cheese Sauce.
Chipotle Grilled Chicken
Marinated eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast grilled to perfection. Topped with chipotle cream sauce, cheese and pico de gallo. Served with seasonal vegetables and Mexican rice.
Yucatan Grilled Chicken
A grilled eight ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast, smothered with cheese and salsa verde. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Puerco En Chile Verde
Tender pieces of lean carnitas cooked in our house made chile verde. Served with rive, beans, and four flour tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo
A traditional Mexican stir-fry. Sauteed with chicken bell peppers, onions, olives, rice and Ranchero Sauce. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Chilaquiles
A family favorite. A tortilla casserole with slow-cooked chicken. Sprinkle with cheese and your choice of salsa verde (spicy) or salsa ranchera (mild). Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Burritos
Acapulco Burrito
A large flour tortilla, stuffed with marinated steak, rice, beans and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream, salsa verde and pico de gallo.
Fajita Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with fajita-style steak or chicken, bell peppers and onions, covered with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito Nacional
Your choice of Birria-style shredded beef, shredded chipotle chicken or carnitas burrito, smothered in Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
Wet Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
Creamed Burritos
Two ground beef or chicken burritos, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
Tacos
1 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde. Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
2 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde. Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
3 Frontera Taco
American: Flour tortilla, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and salsa verde. Traditional: Double corn tortilla, salsa verde, onion, cilantro and lime.
Combos
American
Carne Asada Wrap
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Fajita-Style Wrap
Fajita steak and chicken grilled with bell peppers and onions wrapped with mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes and guacamole. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Cheeseburger
A Black Angus steak burger with gooey cheddar cheese garnished with onion, lettuce and tomato. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Boneless chicken tenders breaded and fried golden brown. Served with hand cut fries and ketchup.
Kid's Menu
Taco Plate
One taco with lettuce and cheese and choice of a side
Burrito Plate
One burrito topped with mild salsa and melted cheese and a choice of one side.
Pancho Quesadilla
A cheese quesadilla with a choice of one side.
Cheeseburger Kids
Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onions and a choice of one side.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich with a choice of one side.
Mac & Cheese
A bowl of rigatoni noodles with our cheese sauce. Along with a choice of one side.
Chicken Tenders
Three breaded chicken tenders with choice of one side.
Dessert
Sopapilla
Light and fluffy pastries covered in cinnamon and sugar. Served with chocolate, caramel and whipped cream for dipping.
Flan
Home made Mexican custard served with caramel and whipped cream.
Pina Cheesecake
Drizzled with a homemade caramelized orange syrup, fresh pineapple and whipped cream.
Beverages
Can Coca Cola
Can Diet Coca Cola
Can Sprite
Margarita Kit
Everything** you need to make margaritas at home! A pint of our in-house margarita mix. A fresh lime, salt (or sugar for fruit flavors) and ice are all included. Available in original lime, strawberry, raspberry, peach or mango. **Tequila not included. ¡Salud!
Extra Sides
Avocado
Black Beans
Cheese Sauce
Chips
Cilantro
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Fresh Jalapenos
Fried Jalapenos
Fries
Guacamole
House Salsa
Lettuce
Onions
Pickled Jalapenos
Pico de Gallo
Refried Beans
Rice
Salsa Verde
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Tomato
Veggies
Breakfast.
Specialties Lunch
Fajitas Mexicanas
Your choice of marinated steak, chicken, shrimp or mixed grilled with onions, bell peppers and ranchero salsa. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and four flour tortillas.
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla filled with beans and your choice of Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken then deep fried and topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Seafood Chimichanga
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned white fish, lobster and rice; deep fried, then topped with Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes.
Quesadilla Rellena
A grilled flour tortilla filled with Birria shredded beef or chipotle shredded chicken, shredded cheese and beans. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Burritos Lunch
BurrIto Nacional
Your choice of Birria-style shredded beef, shredded chipotle chicken or carnitas burrito, smothered in Our Famous Cheese Sauce. Topped with lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes.
Creamed Burrito
A ground beef or chicken burrito, topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and our Nuevo Mexico sauce.
Wet Burrito Lunch
A medium flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered in our enchilada sauce.
Grande Burrito
A build your own burrito at its best! Step 1: Choose your meat Step 2: Choose your fillings
Combos Lunch
American Lunch
Grilled Chicken Wrap Lunch
Grilled marinated chicken wrapped with crisp garden greens, fresh guacamole, pico de gallo, salsa verde and shredded cheese. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Fajita Wrap
Fajita steak and chicken grilled with bell peppers and onions wrapped with mixed greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes and guacamole. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
Carne Asada Wrap Lunch
Perfectly grilled steak wrapped with salsa verde, shredded cheese and cilantro in a large flour tortilla. Served with sweet potato fries and sour cream.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
A family owned and operated restaurant serving up your favorite Mexican dishes! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!
18015 Ulysses St. NE, Ham Lake, MN 55304