Restaurant header imageView gallery

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

111 Reviews

$$

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW

New Brighton, MN 55112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

A family owned and operated restaurant serving up your favorite Mexican dishes! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

Website

Location

1113 Silver Lake Rd NW, New Brighton, MN 55112

Directions

Gallery
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Casita Restaurant - Columbia Heights
orange star4.6 • 4,027
5085 Central Ave NE Columbia Heights, MN 55421
View restaurantnext
Cabone's Pizza - St Anthony
orange starNo Reviews
2700 39th Ave NE Suite A 114 Saint Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurantnext
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38 St Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurantnext
The Unofficial - St Anthony
orange star4.3 • 549
3701 Stinson Blvd NE St Anthony, MN 55421
View restaurantnext
Moe's American Grill - 2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD
orange starNo Reviews
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD MOUNDS VIEW, MN 55112
View restaurantnext
V Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,744
7429 E River Rd Fridley, MN 55432
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Brighton

La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Woodbury
orange star4.3 • 2,193
546 Commons Dr Woodbury, MN 55125
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Brighton
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston