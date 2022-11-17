Restaurant header imageView gallery

Acapulco Restaurant & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

10114 St. Charles Rock Road

St. Ann, MO 63074

Popular Items

Cocktails
Cheese Fries
#10 Chimi Changa

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$10.25

10-piece crispy wings. Your choice of sauce.

Taco

$3.00

Soft or crispy corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef.

Nachos

Nachos

$7.50

Served with melted cheddar or Queso Blanco and jalapeños. Your choice of protein.

Chile Con Queso

$6.50

A rich and zesty melted cheese dip.

Nachos Supreme

$8.50

White or cheddar cheese topped with onion, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream & guacamole.

Tortillas Chips & Salsa

$4.95

House made daily; our fresh corn tortilla chips are served with a side of spicy house made salsa.

Acapulco Guacamole

$6.65

Made fresco' daily with avocado chopped tomatoes and onions upon request

Frijole Dip

$5.50

Refried pinto beans topped with chile queso. Onions and Jalapeños on request)

Mexican Potato Skins

$10.20

Your choice of Ground beef, Mexican beef, pork or chicken, topped with melted cheddar and sour cream. *Bacon bits on request

Shrimp Appetizer (Botana de Camarones)

Shrimp Appetizer (Botana de Camarones)

$14.95

Fresh shrimp grilled in a spicy hot salsa, served with slices of avocado, tomato and onion.

Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail

Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Shrimp served in a delicious Bloody Mary with Pico de Gallo, lime, celery, chunks of avocado and club crackers.

Shrimp Inferno (Camarones a la Diabla)

$12.95

Fresh shrimp grilled in our spiciest salsa on a bed of Mexican rice.

Combination Appetizer

$9.50

Cheese quesadilla, hot wings and beef and chicken flautas

Soups & Salads

Summer Strawberry Salad

Summer Strawberry Salad

$9.95

Summer salad with fresh strawberries, Feta and vinaigrette dressing.

Acapulco Taco Salad

$10.95

A crispy flour shell fried to perfection. Filled with beans, your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, bell peppers, onions, cheese, and a scoop of sour cream & guacamole.

Tossed Salad

$6.95

Fresh lettuce, onion, bell pepper, tomato, cheddar cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips served over a bed of fresh lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressings

Chile Con Carne

$8.95

Mexican style, made up on pinto beans and your choice of Mexican beef or ground beef, flour or corn tortillas.

Menudo (soup)

$10.95

Menudo is a classic spicy Mexican dish that is made with tripe and veal bones. It is traditionally prepared as a family and is served at communal gatherings. It's also touted to be a cure for hangovers and is often served on New Year's Day or after a night of revelry. Menudo takes time to make since the tripe needs to cook for a few hours until tender, but it's worth it for this traditional comfort food.

Shrimp Soup

$11.95

Chunks of shrimp in its own broth with rice, chunks of avocado & Pico de Gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Chicken Soup

$10.95

Chunks of chicken in its own broth with rice, chunks of avocado & Pico de Gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Caldo de Res

$11.95

Combination Platters

#1 Macho Platter

$13.95

One homemade tamale, one beef enchilada, one Mexican Beef burrito, and one beef and bean tostada. Served with rice and refried beans. Garnished with lettuce and tomato.

#2 Meat Lover’s

$11.99

One homemade tamale, one Mexican beef burrito, one ground beef enchilada. Served with rice and refried beans. Garnished with lettuce and tomato.

#3 Acapulco Combo

#3 Acapulco Combo

$11.99

One Mexican beef burrito, one cheese enchilada, one bean and beef tostada. Served with rice and refried beans. Garnished with lettuce and tomato.

#4 Acapulco Special

$11.99

One beef enchilada, one pork burrito, one beef taco. Served with rice and refried beans. Garnished with lettuce and tomato.

#5 Cheese Lover’s Only

$11.99

One cheese enchilada, quesadilla, bean and cheese burrito, rice and refried beans. Garnished with lettuce and tomato.

#6 Ernestine’s Special

$15.95

Char-Broiled Ribeye with grilled strips of onion, tomato and peppers served with rice, beans, your choice of flour or corn tortillas and our ultimate Fried Ice Cream.

#7 Sergio’s Special

$15.95

One Enchilada, one taco, one burrito, one tostada, served with rice, beans, tasty chicken wings and a delicious Sopapilla pastry.

#8 Madi’s Special

$14.95

Chicken prepared in a salsa ranchero. A delicious traditional recipe served with rice, beans, two flour tortillas and cinnamon crispies with an ice cream scoop.

#9 Quesadilla

$11.95

10-inch flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef, filled with shredded cheddar, diced onion, tomato and slices of jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

#10 Chimi Changa

#10 Chimi Changa

$11.95

Choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef.

Mexican Plate Dinners

#11 Flautas Plate

$12.95

Shredded strips of beef or chicken wrapped in corn tortillas, deep fried, then covered with lettuce and tomato. Topped with sour cream and guacamole then drizzled with chile queso.

#12 Enchilada Plate

#12 Enchilada Plate

$11.95

Soft corn tortillas dipped in mole sauce filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, Mexican beef, pork or cheddar cheese, grilled and smothered in gravy then topped with melted cheddar. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

#13 Burrito Plate

#13 Burrito Plate

$11.95

Soft flour tortillas spread with beans and your choice of ground beef, Mexican beef, pork or chicken and smothered in gravy. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. (Add cheese on top $1.50)

#14 Taco Plate

$10.95

Soft or crispy corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef.

#15 Tostada Plate

$11.95

Crispy corn tortillas spread with beans and topped with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef with lettuce, tomato, and sprinkled with cheese.

#16 Arroz Con Pollo (Chicken with rice)

$13.95

Grilled Chicken strips and vegetables topped with queso Blanco, served on a bed of rice. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

#17 Tamale Plate

$10.95

Our tamales are handmade. The dough is made from masa harina and the filling is our special recipe of pork, then smothered with Chile con Carne.

#18 Mexican Style Beef Dinners

#18 Mexican Style Beef Dinners

$11.95

Chunks of meat prepared in a mild brown gravy. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

#18 Mexican Style Pork Dinners

$11.95

Chunks of meat prepared in a mild brown gravy. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

#19 Mexican Style Chicken Dinner

$11.95

Chicken simmered in Salsa Ranchero made up of a mild red sauce with fresh strips of onion, tomato and peppers. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

#20 Chicken in Mole

$11.95

Chicken prepared in a mild Mexican mole sauce. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

#21 Chile Relleno

$12.95

A poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese then dipped in a fluffy egg white batter and covered with salsa ranchero. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

#22 Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.95

Two eggs scrambled with our Mexican style sausage. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

#23 Huevos Rancheros

#23 Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Two eggs over easy, topped with Salsa Ranchero. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Steaks & Burgers

#24 Bistec Ala Mexicana

$14.95

Prepared with fresh char-broiled chunks of Ribeye steak and simmered in a mild sauce made up of fresh tomato, onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Garnished with Guacamole.

#25 Mexican Style Ribeye

#25 Mexican Style Ribeye

$15.95

A charbroiled ribeye with grilled strips of onion, tomato and peppers. Topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

#26 Char-Broiled Ribeye

#26 Char-Broiled Ribeye

$15.95

A 8-10 oz. ribeye, char-broiled, served with French fries and tossed salad. Choice of dressing.

#27 Fajita Dinner

#27 Fajita Dinner

$16.95

Choice of chicken, beef or shrimp grilled to perfection with fresh strips of onion, tomatoes, bell peppers. Served with rice, beans and two tortillas. Garnished with sour cream, Pico and guacamole.

#28 Carne Asada

#28 Carne Asada

$15.95

Char-broiled skirt steak grilled to perfection served with rice, beans and two tortillas, garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and fresh avocado slices Served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

#29 Tortas

#29 Tortas

$12.95

Your choice of grilled chicken, carne asada or chorizo served on a toasted white sandwich roll. Spread with beans and sour cream. Garnished with slices of avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeño and lettuce. Served with French fries.

#30 Char-broiled Burger

$8.95

Burger char-broiled served with French fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle and mayo. Cheese on request.

Tacos

Taco

$3.00

Soft or crispy corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef.

Beef Milaneza Tacos

$3.75

Breaded beef fried to perfection. Served with a spicy Pico de Gallo on a soft corn tortilla.

Chicken Milaneza Tacos

$3.75

Breaded chicken fried to perfection. Served with a spicy Pico de Gallo on a soft corn tortilla.

Tamales

Tamale

$3.00

Our tamales are handmade. The dough is made from masa harina and the filling is our special recipe of pork, then smothered with chili con carne.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$9.95

10-inch flour tortilla filled with melted cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes and jalapenos, grilled to a light golden brown and served with lettuce, tomato and a scoop of sour cream.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$6.95

A poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese then dipped in a fluffy egg white batter and covered with salsa ranchero.

Enchiladas

Enchilada

$3.00

Soft corn tortillas dipped in mole sauce filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, Mexican beef, pork or cheddar cheese, grilled and smothered in gravy then topped with melted cheddar. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Enchilada Verdas

$3.95

Cheese and Spinach Enchilada

$3.95

Tostadas

Tostada

$3.00

Crispy corn tortilla spread with beans and topped with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef with lettuce, tomato, and sprinkled with cheese.

Ceviche Tostada

$4.25

Crispy corn tortillas topped with shrimp and a spicy Pico de Gallo.

Burritos

Burrito

$3.00

Soft flour tortilla spread with beans and your choice of ground beef, Mexican beef, pork or chicken and smothered in gravy. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.

Burrito Grande Supreme

Burrito Grande Supreme

$9.95

10-inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of Mexican beef, ground beef, chicken, grilled chicken or pork. Inside we add rice, beans, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream then topped with gravy and white cheese sauce.

Chalupas

Chalupa

$3.00

Deep fried corn tortilla with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef. Served with rice and beans.

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95

Kringle cut fries served hot and fresh.

Cheese Fries

$4.95

Kringle cut fries served hot and fresh. With melted cheddar or Queso Blanco.

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.50

Kringle cut fries served hot and fresh. With melted cheddar or Queso Blanco and chili.

Nacho Fries

$7.50

Double portion of Kringle cut fries. Served with melted cheddar or Queso Blanco and jalapeños. Make it a Supreme to add onion, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream & guacamole.

DAILY SPECIAL

Two tacos filled with your choice of meat. Soft or hard corn or flour taco shells. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and/or beans.

Caldo De Res

$11.95
Two Tacos Meal

Two Tacos Meal

$9.50

Two tacos filled with your choice of meat. Soft or hard corn or flour taco shells. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and/or beans.

Chilliquilles

$9.95

Soft corn tortilla covered in a spicy green sauce.

Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita

$6.00
Pineapple vodka, Pama liquor and Pineapple juice

Pineapple vodka, Pama liquor and Pineapple juice

$5.00
Chipotle Cheeseburger

Chipotle Cheeseburger

$8.95
Watermelon Margarita

Watermelon Margarita

$6.00
Black beans and Tamale

Black beans and Tamale

$7.95
Drunk Beans, grill chicken, veggies tortillas

Drunk Beans, grill chicken, veggies tortillas

$10.50

Children's Menu and Desserts

Children's Menu

Your choice of meat. Served with choice of rice, beans or French fries.

Desserts

Desserts

16 oz.

Soda

Non-Soda

Specialty

Bottles/Cans

Cocktails

Cocktails

Beer

Domestic

Imports

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Food. Family owned and operated for over 40 years

