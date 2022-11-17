Acapulco Restaurant & Lounge

Menudo (soup)

$10.95

Menudo is a classic spicy Mexican dish that is made with tripe and veal bones. It is traditionally prepared as a family and is served at communal gatherings. It's also touted to be a cure for hangovers and is often served on New Year's Day or after a night of revelry. Menudo takes time to make since the tripe needs to cook for a few hours until tender, but it's worth it for this traditional comfort food.