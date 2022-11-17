Acapulco Restaurant & Lounge
10114 St. Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO 63074
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
10-piece crispy wings. Your choice of sauce.
Taco
Soft or crispy corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef.
Nachos
Served with melted cheddar or Queso Blanco and jalapeños. Your choice of protein.
Chile Con Queso
A rich and zesty melted cheese dip.
Nachos Supreme
White or cheddar cheese topped with onion, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream & guacamole.
Tortillas Chips & Salsa
House made daily; our fresh corn tortilla chips are served with a side of spicy house made salsa.
Acapulco Guacamole
Made fresco' daily with avocado chopped tomatoes and onions upon request
Frijole Dip
Refried pinto beans topped with chile queso. Onions and Jalapeños on request)
Mexican Potato Skins
Your choice of Ground beef, Mexican beef, pork or chicken, topped with melted cheddar and sour cream. *Bacon bits on request
Shrimp Appetizer (Botana de Camarones)
Fresh shrimp grilled in a spicy hot salsa, served with slices of avocado, tomato and onion.
Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp served in a delicious Bloody Mary with Pico de Gallo, lime, celery, chunks of avocado and club crackers.
Shrimp Inferno (Camarones a la Diabla)
Fresh shrimp grilled in our spiciest salsa on a bed of Mexican rice.
Combination Appetizer
Cheese quesadilla, hot wings and beef and chicken flautas
Soups & Salads
Summer Strawberry Salad
Summer salad with fresh strawberries, Feta and vinaigrette dressing.
Acapulco Taco Salad
A crispy flour shell fried to perfection. Filled with beans, your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato, bell peppers, onions, cheese, and a scoop of sour cream & guacamole.
Tossed Salad
Fresh lettuce, onion, bell pepper, tomato, cheddar cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing
Chicken Salad
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips served over a bed of fresh lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressings
Chile Con Carne
Mexican style, made up on pinto beans and your choice of Mexican beef or ground beef, flour or corn tortillas.
Menudo (soup)
Menudo is a classic spicy Mexican dish that is made with tripe and veal bones. It is traditionally prepared as a family and is served at communal gatherings. It's also touted to be a cure for hangovers and is often served on New Year's Day or after a night of revelry. Menudo takes time to make since the tripe needs to cook for a few hours until tender, but it's worth it for this traditional comfort food.
Shrimp Soup
Chunks of shrimp in its own broth with rice, chunks of avocado & Pico de Gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Chicken Soup
Chunks of chicken in its own broth with rice, chunks of avocado & Pico de Gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Caldo de Res
Combination Platters
#1 Macho Platter
One homemade tamale, one beef enchilada, one Mexican Beef burrito, and one beef and bean tostada. Served with rice and refried beans. Garnished with lettuce and tomato.
#2 Meat Lover’s
One homemade tamale, one Mexican beef burrito, one ground beef enchilada. Served with rice and refried beans. Garnished with lettuce and tomato.
#3 Acapulco Combo
One Mexican beef burrito, one cheese enchilada, one bean and beef tostada. Served with rice and refried beans. Garnished with lettuce and tomato.
#4 Acapulco Special
One beef enchilada, one pork burrito, one beef taco. Served with rice and refried beans. Garnished with lettuce and tomato.
#5 Cheese Lover’s Only
One cheese enchilada, quesadilla, bean and cheese burrito, rice and refried beans. Garnished with lettuce and tomato.
#6 Ernestine’s Special
Char-Broiled Ribeye with grilled strips of onion, tomato and peppers served with rice, beans, your choice of flour or corn tortillas and our ultimate Fried Ice Cream.
#7 Sergio’s Special
One Enchilada, one taco, one burrito, one tostada, served with rice, beans, tasty chicken wings and a delicious Sopapilla pastry.
#8 Madi’s Special
Chicken prepared in a salsa ranchero. A delicious traditional recipe served with rice, beans, two flour tortillas and cinnamon crispies with an ice cream scoop.
#9 Quesadilla
10-inch flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef, filled with shredded cheddar, diced onion, tomato and slices of jalapeños. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
#10 Chimi Changa
Choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef.
Mexican Plate Dinners
#11 Flautas Plate
Shredded strips of beef or chicken wrapped in corn tortillas, deep fried, then covered with lettuce and tomato. Topped with sour cream and guacamole then drizzled with chile queso.
#12 Enchilada Plate
Soft corn tortillas dipped in mole sauce filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, Mexican beef, pork or cheddar cheese, grilled and smothered in gravy then topped with melted cheddar. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
#13 Burrito Plate
Soft flour tortillas spread with beans and your choice of ground beef, Mexican beef, pork or chicken and smothered in gravy. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. (Add cheese on top $1.50)
#14 Taco Plate
Soft or crispy corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef.
#15 Tostada Plate
Crispy corn tortillas spread with beans and topped with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef with lettuce, tomato, and sprinkled with cheese.
#16 Arroz Con Pollo (Chicken with rice)
Grilled Chicken strips and vegetables topped with queso Blanco, served on a bed of rice. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
#17 Tamale Plate
Our tamales are handmade. The dough is made from masa harina and the filling is our special recipe of pork, then smothered with Chile con Carne.
#18 Mexican Style Beef Dinners
Chunks of meat prepared in a mild brown gravy. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
#18 Mexican Style Pork Dinners
Chunks of meat prepared in a mild brown gravy. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
#19 Mexican Style Chicken Dinner
Chicken simmered in Salsa Ranchero made up of a mild red sauce with fresh strips of onion, tomato and peppers. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
#20 Chicken in Mole
Chicken prepared in a mild Mexican mole sauce. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
#21 Chile Relleno
A poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese then dipped in a fluffy egg white batter and covered with salsa ranchero. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
#22 Huevos Con Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with our Mexican style sausage. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
#23 Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over easy, topped with Salsa Ranchero. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Steaks & Burgers
#24 Bistec Ala Mexicana
Prepared with fresh char-broiled chunks of Ribeye steak and simmered in a mild sauce made up of fresh tomato, onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Garnished with Guacamole.
#25 Mexican Style Ribeye
A charbroiled ribeye with grilled strips of onion, tomato and peppers. Topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
#26 Char-Broiled Ribeye
A 8-10 oz. ribeye, char-broiled, served with French fries and tossed salad. Choice of dressing.
#27 Fajita Dinner
Choice of chicken, beef or shrimp grilled to perfection with fresh strips of onion, tomatoes, bell peppers. Served with rice, beans and two tortillas. Garnished with sour cream, Pico and guacamole.
#28 Carne Asada
Char-broiled skirt steak grilled to perfection served with rice, beans and two tortillas, garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion, and fresh avocado slices Served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
#29 Tortas
Your choice of grilled chicken, carne asada or chorizo served on a toasted white sandwich roll. Spread with beans and sour cream. Garnished with slices of avocado, tomato, onion, jalapeño and lettuce. Served with French fries.
#30 Char-broiled Burger
Burger char-broiled served with French fries. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle and mayo. Cheese on request.
Tacos
Taco
Soft or crispy corn or flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork or Mexican beef.
Beef Milaneza Tacos
Breaded beef fried to perfection. Served with a spicy Pico de Gallo on a soft corn tortilla.
Chicken Milaneza Tacos
Breaded chicken fried to perfection. Served with a spicy Pico de Gallo on a soft corn tortilla.
Tamales
Quesadillas
Chile Relleno
Enchiladas
Tostadas
Burritos
Burrito
Soft flour tortilla spread with beans and your choice of ground beef, Mexican beef, pork or chicken and smothered in gravy. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes.
Burrito Grande Supreme
10-inch flour tortilla filled with your choice of Mexican beef, ground beef, chicken, grilled chicken or pork. Inside we add rice, beans, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, and sour cream then topped with gravy and white cheese sauce.
Chalupas
French Fries
French Fries
Kringle cut fries served hot and fresh.
Cheese Fries
Kringle cut fries served hot and fresh. With melted cheddar or Queso Blanco.
Chili Cheese Fries
Kringle cut fries served hot and fresh. With melted cheddar or Queso Blanco and chili.
Nacho Fries
Double portion of Kringle cut fries. Served with melted cheddar or Queso Blanco and jalapeños. Make it a Supreme to add onion, tomato, jalapeños, sour cream & guacamole.
DAILY SPECIAL
Caldo De Res
Two Tacos Meal
Two tacos filled with your choice of meat. Soft or hard corn or flour taco shells. Garnished with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice and/or beans.
Chilliquilles
Soft corn tortilla covered in a spicy green sauce.
Pineapple Jalapeno Margarita
Pineapple vodka, Pama liquor and Pineapple juice
Chipotle Cheeseburger
Watermelon Margarita
Black beans and Tamale
Drunk Beans, grill chicken, veggies tortillas
Children's Menu and Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Food. Family owned and operated for over 40 years
10114 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, MO 63074