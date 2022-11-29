Restaurant header imageView gallery

Acapulco Taqueria



No reviews yet

1001 N Macdill Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

Popular Items

Birria Taco
Al Pastor Taco
Pollo Taco

TACOS

TEST
Pollo Taco

Pollo Taco

$3.00

Chicken Marinated with chipotle topped with cilantro and onions

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$3.00

Roast Pork topped with cilantro and onions

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$3.00

Mexican sausage topped with cilantro and onions

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$3.00

Rice, Beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, cotija cheese and crema

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

Seasoned pork marinated with onions and pineapple topped with cilantro and onions

Cecina Taco

Cecina Taco

$4.00

Beef Steak topped with cilantro and onions

Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$4.00

Shredded Stew Steak topped with cilantro and onions

Fajita Taco

Fajita Taco

$4.50

Steak marinated in pineapple juice and soy sauce topped with cilantro and onions

Camarones Taco

Camarones Taco

$5.00

Shrimp topped with Pico de Gallo

Pescado Taco

Pescado Taco

$5.00 Out of stock

Mahi Mahi topped with Pico de Gallo

SAUCES

Sauces are not included. Please choose the sauce type and quantity below. All sauces are served in 2oz portions (enough for up to 4 tacos)
Red Sauce

Red Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce - 2oz Not included in order

Green Sauce

Green Sauce

$0.50

Mild Sauce - 2oz Not included in order

SPECIALTIES

Bowl

Bowl

$13.00

Rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico, crema and choice of protein

Burrito

Burrito

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed w/ rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pico, crema and choice of protein

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

12" Flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of protein

Tostada

Tostada

$4.75

Fried tortilla topped w/ beans, lettuce, crema, cotija cheese, and choice of protein

Quesabirria Tacos (2)

Quesabirria Tacos (2)

$10.00

Shredded beef stew with melted white cheese and Birria Broth on the side.

SIDES

Crema

Crema

$1.50

2oz

Cotija Cheese

Cotija Cheese

$1.50

2oz

Cilantro

Cilantro

$0.75

2oz

Jalapenos

Jalapenos

$0.75

2oz

Lettuce

Lettuce

$1.00

4oz

Onions

Onions

$0.75

2oz

Tomatoes

Tomatoes

$0.75

2oz

Lime

Lime

$0.75

2oz

Birria Broth

Birria Broth

$2.50

6oz

Rice

Rice

$3.00

8oz

Beans

Beans

$3.00

8oz Refried Pinto Beans

DRINKS

Mexican Coke Half Liter

Mexican Coke Half Liter

$3.50
Fresca Half Liter

Fresca Half Liter

$3.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.00
Mexican 7UP

Mexican 7UP

$3.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.50
Sangria Señorial

Sangria Señorial

$2.50
Jumex

Jumex

$2.50
Coconut Juice

Coconut Juice

$3.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50
Water (16.9oz)

Water (16.9oz)

$1.50
Water (23.7oz)

Water (23.7oz)

$2.00

BEER

Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$3.50
Corona Familiar

Corona Familiar

$3.50
Victoria

Victoria

$3.50
Pacífico

Pacífico

$3.50
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$3.50
Modelo Negra

Modelo Negra

$3.50
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$4.00

SNACKS

Mexican Doritos Large

Mexican Doritos Large

$5.00
Cheetos Torciditos Large

Cheetos Torciditos Large

$5.00
Tostitos Salsa Verde Large

Tostitos Salsa Verde Large

$5.00
Tostitos Xtra Flamin Hot Large

Tostitos Xtra Flamin Hot Large

$5.00
Fritos Chile Y Limon Large

Fritos Chile Y Limon Large

$5.00
Cheetos Colmillos Small

Cheetos Colmillos Small

$2.50
Cheetos Palomitas Small

Cheetos Palomitas Small

$2.50
Manzelazo Japanese Style Penuts

Manzelazo Japanese Style Penuts

$2.00
Comalitos - Peanut Patty

Comalitos - Peanut Patty

$2.00
Palanqueta-mixnut Bar

Palanqueta-mixnut Bar

$2.50
Pelon Pelonazo Tamarindo

Pelon Pelonazo Tamarindo

$2.50
Lucas Pelucas

Lucas Pelucas

$2.00
Lucas Salsagheti

Lucas Salsagheti

$2.00
Lucas Rellenos

Lucas Rellenos

$1.00
Lucas Muecas

Lucas Muecas

$1.00
Mazapan

Mazapan

$1.00
Bubu Lubu- Marshmellow And Strawberry

Bubu Lubu- Marshmellow And Strawberry

$1.00

MERCH

Acapulco Taqueria T-Shirt

$20.00 Out of stock
All hours
Sunday Closed
Monday Closed
Tuesday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday Closed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1001 N Macdill Ave, Tampa, FL 33607

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lutz
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Riverview
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
