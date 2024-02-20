A Casserole To Go
5520 Miller Ave
Ralston, NE 68127
Boxed Lunches
- Roast Beef Sandwich$10.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & condiments, chips & gourmet cookie
- Turkey & Swiss$10.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & condiments, chips & gourmet cookie
- Ham & Swiss$10.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & condiments, chips & gourmet cookie
- Cobb Salad$12.50
Crisp salad greens, grilled chicken breast, tomato, bacon, blue cheese, green onion, hard-boiled eggs & Ranch dressing plus a cookie
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.00
Crisp salad greens, tomato, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing plus a cookie
- Veggie Caprese Wrap$10.00
Romaine lettuce, basil, tomatoes, red onion, Mozzarella cheese & vinaigrette dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, basil, tomatoes, red onion, Mozzarella cheese, & Caesar dressing
Casseroles
- BBQ Pulled Chicken$26.00+
Pulled chicken with house-made BBQ sauce. Half Size comes with 8 buns. Full Size comes with 12 buns. This is Gluten Free, without the buns.
- BBQ Pulled Pork$26.00+
Pulled pork with house-made BBQ sauce. Half Size comes with 8 buns. Full Size comes with 12 buns. This is Gluten Free, without the buns.
- BBQ Sliced Beef$26.00+
Sliced BBQ Beef with house-made BBQ sauce. Half Size comes with 8 buns. Full Size comes with 12 buns. This is Gluten Free, without the buns.
- Beef Stroganoff$26.00+
Tender chunks of beef braised in a wine sauce with mushrooms, onions, finished with sour cream. This is Gluten Free, when served with rice.
- Breakfast--Big Guy Casserole$26.00+
Sausage, bacon, ham, with hash browns, red peppers, onions, swiss & cheddar cheeses covered with egg & cream custard
- Breakfast--Egg Strata$26.00+
Cubes of bread with ham, onions, cheddar cheese
- Breakfast--French Toast$26.00+
Cubes of French bread with layered maple cream cheese, cinnamon & pure vanilla covered with a light egg & cream custard
- Breakfast--Sunshine Breakfast Casserole$26.00+
Red peppers, diced ham & potatoes with shredded cheddar & swiss covered with an egg & cream custard. This is Gluten Free.
- Broccoli Quiche$19.00
Whole Eggs, Cream, Milk, Swiss & Cheddar Cheeses & Broccoli
- Chicken Divan$26.00+
Tender chicken breast with broccoli, onions, celery, rice layered in between cheddar cheese & finished with supreme sauce & almonds. This can be made Gluten Free.
- Chicken & Spinach Penne Bake$26.00+
Chicken & spinach with alfredo sauce and mozzarella cheese, blended with penne pasta.
- Chicken & Spinach Quiche$19.00
Whole Eggs, Cream, Milk, Swiss & Cheddar Cheeses, Chicken & Spinach
- Chicken Stroganoff Casserole$26.00+
Oven-roasted chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms & onions in savory cream sauce. Served over fettuccine noodles