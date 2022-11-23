  • Home
Access Restaurant Lounge 185 VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY SW STE 111 MABLETON , GA 30126

No reviews yet

185 Veterans Memorial Highway Southwest

Ste 111

Mableton, GA 30126

Popular Items

SHRIMP RASTA PASTA
ACCESS MAC & CHEESE
SALMON EGGROLLS W/SWEET CHILI DRIZZLE

APPETIZERS

ACCESS WINGS W/ FRIES

ACCESS WINGS W/ FRIES

$16.00

ACESS WINGS , FRIED PLAIN, LEMON PEPPER,OR BUFFALO

SALMON EGGROLLS W/SWEET CHILI DRIZZLE

SALMON EGGROLLS W/SWEET CHILI DRIZZLE

$16.00

FRESH SALMON,CABBAGE,& ASSORTED VEGETABLES W/SWEET CHILI DRIZZLE

VEGGIE EGGROLLS W/SWEET CHILI DRIZZLE

VEGGIE EGGROLLS W/SWEET CHILI DRIZZLE

$13.00

FRESH CABBAGE, ASSORTED VEGETABLES W/ SWEET CHILI DRIZZLE

HOT LEMON PEPPER SALMON BITES W/FRIES

$17.00

SALADS

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$14.00
GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD

$16.00

ACCESS HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

GRILLED SALMON SALAD

$18.00

ENTREES

TEMS MARKED * ARE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED, OR CONTAIN (OR MAY CONTAIN) RAW OR UNDERCOOKED INGREDIENTS. CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS.
GRILLED LAMB CHOP W 2 Sides

GRILLED LAMB CHOP W 2 Sides

$35.00

CHICKEN & SHRIMP RASTA PASTA

$27.00

MAISHA'S FRIED CATFISH W/ SPAGHETTI

$25.00
WHOLE RED SNAPPER W 2 Sides

WHOLE RED SNAPPER W 2 Sides

$35.00

VEGGIE BURGER W/ FRIES

$16.00Out of stock

*ACCESS SEASONED BEEF BURGER W/FRIES

$17.00

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWISH W/ FRIES

$16.00

GRILLED SALMON W/ TWO Sides

$22.00

LOBSTER TAIL W/ TWO SIDES

$35.00

CATFISH W/ TWO SIDES

$22.00

MAISHA'S FRIED RICE COMBO

$20.00

CHICKEN RASTA PASTA

$22.00

SHRIMP RASTA PASTA

$25.00

SIDES

ACCESS MAC & CHEESE

$8.00

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$8.00

SEASONED FRIES

$8.00

BROCCOLI

$8.00

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$8.00

KASH KIDDIE CHICKEN FRIES W/FRIES (Kids) (6)

$9.00

SWEET POTATO

$5.00

MAISHA'S FRIED RICE (NOT MEAT)

$10.00

DESSERT

TOASTED POUND W/VANILLA ICE CREAM

$10.00

BROWNIE W/ VANILLA ICE CREAM

$9.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

ADD ON'S

CHICKEN

$10.00

SALMON

$15.00

LOSTBER TAIL

$25.00

Catfish (1)

$15.00

Lamb Chops (2)

$16.00

Dressings\ Condiments

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

Shrimp 6

$12.00

Brunch

CREOLE SHRIMP & GRITS AND EGGS

$25.00

FRIED CHCIKEN & WAFFLES

$22.00

ACCESS BREAKFAST W/POTATOES,BACON,AND BISCUIT

$15.00

FISH & GRITS

$25.00

LAMP CHOPS & GRITS AND EGGS

$30.00

WHOLE FRIED RED SNAPPER W/GRITS

$35.00

GRITS BOWL W/PEPERS,CHICKEN, AND SAUSAGE

$20.00

Lobster And Grits

$30.00

Brunch Sides

Bacon (3)

$5.00

Eggs

$2.00

Eggs Cheese

$5.00

Sausage (Pork)

$5.00

Breakfast potatoes

$6.00

Pancakes (2)

$5.00

Buttermilk waffle

$5.00

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Grits

$4.00

Grits (w/ cheese)

$5.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Grilled Chicken (Thighs)

$8.00

Desserts

Toasted Pound Cake w/ seasonal berry compote

$10.00

NY Style Cheesecake w/ strawberry purée

$10.00

Beverage

Coffee

$3.00

Bottle of water

$3.00

Fiji water

$5.00

Soft Drinks

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 2:00 am, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

185 Veterans Memorial Highway Southwest, Ste 111, Mableton, GA 30126

Directions

Gallery
Access Restaurant Lounge image
Access Restaurant Lounge image
Access Restaurant Lounge image

