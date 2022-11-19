Accomplice Beer Company imageView gallery

Accomplice Beer Company - Cheyenne

720 Reviews

$$

115 W 15th St

Cheyenne, WY 82001

Order Again

Popular Items

ABC Kick-Ass Kale Salad
Hot & Crunchy Chicken Combo
Pretzel and Beer Cheese

STKK Burgers

ALL-Merican

$13.95

Mushroom Swiss

$14.95

Black & Blue

$13.95

Smoke Haus

$14.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Day of the Burger

$12.95Out of stock

Slider-San's

All Slidr-San-Whichs are served with your choice of our infamous kale salad OR kettle chips, simply seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper.

Smoked Chicken Club

$12.05

Toasted harvest moon bun, smoked chicken tenderloin, prosciutto ham, san-sauce, tomato confit, and avocado

Fried Chicken San-Which

Fried Chicken San-Which

$12.05

Toasted harvest moon bun, hot & crunchy cornflake battered chicken tenderloin, san-sauce, and mango jalapeno glaze

Beer Brat

Beer Brat

$10.95

Smoked Bratwurst simmered in ABC Beer and chargrilled. Served on a toasted harvest moon bun with creole mustard and sauerkraut.

Fish San-Which

$12.05

ABC Beer battered and crisp with melted American cheese served on a toasted harvest moon bun with san-sauce, kosher pickle, and dressed romaine lettuce.

Toast Italian San-Which

$10.95

Toasted harvest moon bun, pepperoni, proscuitto ham, and Italian sausage with San Marzano sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with romaine, pickled onions, and oil & vinegar.

Comboz

ABC Comboz are prepared hot and fast to order. All comboz are served with our infamous kale salad AND kettle chips, simply seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper.

Fish and Chips (Taco) Combo

$14.25

Grilled white fish, cabbage, Sriracha sauce, and grilled pineapple.

Hot & Crunchy Chicken Combo

$13.15

Brined chicken tenders bread with cornflake and chili, fried crispy and served with mango jalapeno sauce.

Chicken Wings 5pc. Combo

$14.25

Marinated in our signature brine, twice fried, golden brown and delicious! Best wings in town.

Chicken Wings 10pc. Combo

$19.75

Marinated in our signature brine, twice fried, golden brown and delicious! Best wings in town.

Oct. Feast

$13.15

Brined chicken tenders bread with cornflake and chili, fried crispy and served with mango jalapeno sauce.

Fish 'N' Chips

$13.15

Classic Pizzas

Our pizza dough and San Marzano tomato sauce is made from scratch daily and our mozzarella is shredded every day to ensure the best pizza available.

Pepperoni, Mushroom & Sausage Pizza

$13.15

San Marzano sauce, pepperoni, roasted mushrooms, Italian sausage, mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

Cowboy Pepperoni Pizza

$12.05

San Marzano sauce, chili, mozzarella, double pepperoni, Romano, and Parmesan.

Margherita Pizza

$13.15

San Marzano sauce, basil pesto, fresh mozzrella, tomato confit, Romano, and Parmesan.

NY Style Cheese Pizza

$10.95

San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, Mexican oregano, Romano, and Parmesan.

Prosciutto - Arugula Pizza

$15.35

Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan, white garlic sauce, proscuitto ham, dressed arugula, and balsamic glaze.

Kind of Hawaiian

$14.25

San Marzano sauce, spicy sriracha, mozzarella, prosciutto ham, and pineapple salsa.

Taco Pizza

$13.15

San Marzano sauce, salsa picante, seasoned ground beef, romaine, and shredded mozzarella.

Choose Your Own Adventure

Our pizza dough and San Marzano tomato sauce is made from scratch daily and our mozzarella is shredded every day to ensure the best pizza available.

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.45

Salads

We cut, wash, and dry our lettuce everyday. Your salads will be dressed to order, unless you're having the kale salad (the secret to that salad is mixing it ahead of time).

Tomato & Mozzarella - Large

$14.25

Half arugula and half romaine tossed with tomato confit and fresh mozzarella, grilled croutons, and balsamic glaze.

Tomato & Mozzarella - Small

$8.55

Half arugula and half romaine tossed with tomato confit and fresh mozzarella, grilled croutons, and balsamic glaze.

ABC Kick-Ass Kale Salad

$12.05

Pulled kale, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, feta cheese, and champagne vinaigrette.

ABC Kick-Ass Kale Salad- Small

$7.23

Pulled kale, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, feta cheese, and champagne vinaigrette.

Desserts

S'mores Bar

$7.95

Brownie and Preserves

$6.55

Icecream Scoop (Single)

$1.00

Slumber Car Float

$5.95

Beer Snacks

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$11.95

Hot and salty soft pretzel served with jalapeno and ABC beer cheese sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.95

Beer battered and fried to order. Served with chipotle sauce.

French Fry Poutine

$12.05

Pork gravy, cheese curds, jalapenos, and banana peppers.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95Out of stock

Kids'

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids' PB & Nutella

$5.95

Kids' PB & Honey

$5.95

Kids' Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Kids' Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kids' Ribs

$5.95Out of stock

Kids' Wings

$5.95

Kids' PB & Jelly

$5.95

A La Carte

A La Chicken Wings 5pc.

$6.50

Side One Hot And Crunchy Finger

$1.95

Side Two Hot And Crunchy Fingers

$3.95

Side Three Hot and Crunchy Fingers

$5.95

Side Four Hot and Crunchy Fingers

$7.95

A La Beer Brat

$4.95

Kettle Chips

$3.95

A La St. Louis Ribs

$10.95Out of stock

French Fries

$3.95

A La Fish Taco

$5.95

Side Of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.25

Side Of Mild Buffalo

$0.25

Side Of Hot Buffalo

$0.25

Side Of House-Made BBQ

$0.25

Side Of Beer Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Fairy Dust

$0.50

Frontier Days

FGT Burger

$14.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.95

NA Drinks

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Orange Soda

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Water

ABC Bottled Water

$1.95

Coffee

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.34

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Glassware

Pint Glass

$4.95

Pilsner Glass

$5.95

Belgium Glass (Tulip)

$5.95

Can Glass

$5.95

Rastal Tumbler

$7.95

Rastal Grand Master

$7.95

Mason Jar Glass

$5.95

Wyoming Pint

$7.00Out of stock

Merch

ABC Bar Key

$6.95

ABC Water Vessel

$8.95

ABC Flashlight

$5.95

ABC Compass

$4.95

ABC Coozies

$1.95

ABC Black Hat

$30.00

ABC Employee Uniform

$7.00

ABC The Bumper Sticker Holder

$1.00

Bucking Bar Key

$9.95

ABC Knit Green

$19.95Out of stock

ABC Knit Blue

$19.95Out of stock

ABC Knit Red

$19.95Out of stock

ABC Knit Black

$19.95Out of stock

ABC Sweatshirt

$49.95

ABC Black Ball Cap

$21.95

T-Shirts

Krimson King (Small)

$19.95

Lincoln (Small)

$19.95

Sol Dance (Small)

$19.95

Nue Dogma (Small)

$19.95

Pilz Czar (Small)

$19.95

Burro (Small)

$19.95

Slumber Car (Small)

$19.95

Gameday (Small)

$19.95

Krimson King (Medium)

$19.95

Lincoln (Medium)

$19.95

Sol Dance (Medium)

$19.95

Nue Dogma (Medium)

$19.95

Pilz Czar (Medium)

$19.95

Burro (Medium)

$19.95

Slumber Car (Medium)

$19.95

Gameday (Medium)

$19.95

Krimson King (Large)

$19.95

Lincoln (Large)

$19.95

Sol Dance (Large)

$19.95

Nue Dogma (Large)

$19.95

Pilz Czar (Large)

$19.95

Burro (Large)

$19.95

Slumber Car (Large)

$19.95

Gameday (Large)

$19.95

Krimson King (XL)

$19.95

Lincoln (LX)

$19.95

Sol Dance (XL)

$19.95

Nue Dogma (XL)

$19.95

Pilz Czar (XL)

$19.95

Burro (XL)

$19.95

Slumber Car (XL)

$19.95

Gameday (XL)

$19.95

Krimson King (XXL)

$21.95

Lincoln (XXL)

$21.95

Sol Dance (XXL)

$21.95

Nue Dogma (XXL)

$21.95

Pilz Czar (XXL)

$21.95

Burro (XXL)

$21.95

Slumber Car (XXL)

$21.95

Gameday (XXL)

$21.95

ABC Stickers

The Adventure Sticker

$1.95

ABC The Round Sticker

$1.95

The Wish You Sticker

$1.95

The Outlaw Sticker

$1.95

The Lincoln Sticker

$1.95

The American Made Sticker

$1.95

The Calling Round Sticker

$1.95

7 Pack Stickers

$10.00

ABC The Bumper Sticker

$1.95

Growlers

Geinie Large

$20.00

Geinie Small

$8.00

Large Amber

$8.00

Boston Round

$6.00

ABC The Dragon Slayer Growler

$65.95Out of stock

ABC The Drink Tank Red

$85.95Out of stock

ABC The Drink Tank Orange

$85.95Out of stock

ABC The Drink Tank Yellow

$85.95Out of stock

ABC The Drink Tank Green

$85.95Out of stock

ABC The Drink Tank Blue

$85.95Out of stock

ABC The Drink Tank Purple

$85.95Out of stock

ABC The Drink Tank Black

$85.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Located in the historic downtown depot of Cheyenne, Accomplice Beer Company has been brewing award winning beer and serving excellent food for several years.

Location

115 W 15th St, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Directions

Gallery
Accomplice Beer Company image

