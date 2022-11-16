Restaurant header imageView gallery

Accomplice Beer Company - ABC Laramie

No reviews yet

301 Grand Avenue

Laramie, WY 82070

Popular Items

Fried Chicken San-Which
Chicken Wings 10pc. Combo
Hot & Crunchy Chicken Combo

STKK Burgers

ALL-Merican

$13.95

Mushroom Swiss

$14.95

Black & Blue

$13.95

Smoke Haus

$14.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Day of the Burger

$13.15

Slider-San's

All Slidr-San-Whichs are served with your choice of our infamous kale salad OR kettle chips, simply seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper.

Smoked Chicken Club

$12.05

Toasted harvest moon bun, smoked chicken tenderloin, prosciutto ham, san-sauce, tomato confit, and avocado

Fried Chicken San-Which

Fried Chicken San-Which

$12.05

Toasted harvest moon bun, hot & crunchy cornflake battered chicken tenderloin, san-sauce, and mango jalapeno glaze

Beer Brat

Beer Brat

$10.95

Smoked Bratwurst simmered in ABC Beer and chargrilled. Served on a toasted harvest moon bun with creole mustard and sauerkraut.

Fish San-Which

$12.05

ABC Beer battered and crisp with melted American cheese served on a toasted harvest moon bun with san-sauce, kosher pickle, and dressed romaine lettuce.

Toast Italian San-Which

$10.95

Toasted harvest moon bun, pepperoni, proscuitto ham, and Italian sausage with San Marzano sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with romaine, pickled onions, and oil & vinegar.

Comboz

ABC Comboz are prepared hot and fast to order. All comboz are served with our infamous kale salad AND kettle chips, simply seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper.

Fish and Chips (Taco) Combo

$14.25

Grilled white fish, cabbage, Sriracha sauce, and grilled pineapple.

Hot & Crunchy Chicken Combo

$13.15

Brined chicken tenders bread with cornflake and chili, fried crispy and served with mango jalapeno sauce.

Chicken Wings 5pc. Combo

$14.25

Marinated in our signature brine, twice fried, golden brown and delicious! Best wings in town.

Chicken Wings 10pc. Combo

$19.75

Marinated in our signature brine, twice fried, golden brown and delicious! Best wings in town.

Fish 'N' Chips

$13.15

Classic Pizzas

Our pizza dough and San Marzano tomato sauce is made from scratch daily and our mozzarella is shredded every day to ensure the best pizza available.

Pepperoni, Mushroom & Sausage Pizza

$13.15

San Marzano sauce, pepperoni, roasted mushrooms, Italian sausage, mozzarella, Romano, and Parmesan.

Cowboy Pepperoni Pizza

$12.05

San Marzano sauce, chili, mozzarella, double pepperoni, Romano, and Parmesan.

Margherita Pizza

$13.15

San Marzano sauce, basil pesto, fresh mozzrella, tomato confit, Romano, and Parmesan.

NY Style Cheese Pizza

$10.95

San Marzano sauce, mozzarella, Mexican oregano, Romano, and Parmesan.

Prosciutto - Arugula Pizza

$15.35

Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan, white garlic sauce, proscuitto ham, dressed arugula, and balsamic glaze.

Kind of Hawaiian

$14.25

San Marzano sauce, spicy sriracha, mozzarella, prosciutto ham, and pineapple salsa.

Taco Pizza

$13.15

San Marzano sauce, salsa picante, seasoned ground beef, romaine, and shredded mozzarella.

Choose Your Own Adventure

Our pizza dough and San Marzano tomato sauce is made from scratch daily and our mozzarella is shredded every day to ensure the best pizza available.

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.45

Salads

We cut, wash, and dry our lettuce everyday. Your salads will be dressed to order, unless you're having the kale salad (the secret to that salad is mixing it ahead of time).

Tomato & Mozzarella - Large

$14.25

Half arugula and half romaine tossed with tomato confit and fresh mozzarella, grilled croutons, and balsamic glaze.

Tomato & Mozzarella - Small

$8.55

Half arugula and half romaine tossed with tomato confit and fresh mozzarella, grilled croutons, and balsamic glaze.

ABC Kick-Ass Kale Salad

$12.05

Pulled kale, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, feta cheese, and champagne vinaigrette.

ABC Kick-Ass Kale Salad- Small

$7.23

Pulled kale, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, feta cheese, and champagne vinaigrette.

Desserts

S'mores Bar

$6.55

Brownie and Preserves

$6.55

Slumber Car Float

$5.95

Beer Snacks

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$11.95

Hot and salty soft pretzel served with jalapeno and ABC beer cheese sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.95

Beer battered and fried to order. Served with chipotle sauce.

French Fry Poutine

$12.05

Pork gravy, cheese curds, jalapenos, and banana peppers.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Kids'

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids' Chicken Fingers

$5.95

Kids' Cheeseburger

$5.95

Kids' Ribs

$5.95Out of stock

Kids' Wings

$5.95

Kids' PB & Jelly

$5.95

A La Carte

A La Chicken Wings 5pc.

$6.50

Side One Hot And Crunchy Finger

$1.95

Side Two Hot And Crunchy Fingers

$3.95

Side Three Hot and Crunchy Fingers

$5.95

Side Four Hot and Crunchy Fingers

$7.95

A La Beer Brat

$4.95

Kettle Chips

$3.95

A La St. Louis Ribs

$10.95Out of stock

French Fries

$3.95

A La Fish Taco

$5.95

Side Of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.25

Side Of Mild Buffalo

$0.25

Side Of Hot Buffalo

$0.25

Side Of House-Made BBQ

$0.25

Side Of Beer Cheese

$0.50

Side Of Fairy Dust

$0.50

NA Bev

Soda

$2.95

Coffee

$1.95

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.95

Milk

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Kid Drink

$0.99

Orange Juice

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Glassware

Pint Glass

$4.95

Pilsner Glass

$5.95

Belgium Glass (Tulip)

$5.95

Can Glass

$5.95

Rastal Tumbler

$7.95

Rastal Grand Master

$7.95

Mason Jar Glass

$5.95

Wyoming Pint

$7.00

Merch

ABC Bar Key

$6.95

ABC Water Vessel

$8.95

ABC Flashlight

$5.95

ABC Compass

$4.95

ABC Coozies

$1.95

ABC Black Hat

$30.00

ABC Employee Uniform

$7.00

ABC The Bumper Sticker Holder

$1.00

ABC Knit Green

$19.95

ABC Knit Blue

$19.95

ABC Knit Red

$19.95

ABC Knit Black

$19.95Out of stock

ABC Sweatshirt

$49.95

T-Shirts

Krimson King (Small)

$19.95

Lincoln (Small)

$19.95

Sol Dance (Small)

$19.95

Nue Dogma (Small)

$19.95

Pilz Czar (Small)

$19.95

Burro (Small)

$19.95

Slumber Car (Small)

$19.95

Gameday (Small)

$19.95

Krimson King (Medium)

$19.95

Lincoln (Medium)

$19.95

Sol Dance (Medium)

$19.95

Nue Dogma (Medium)

$19.95

Pilz Czar (Medium)

$19.95

Burro (Medium)

$19.95

Slumber Car (Medium)

$19.95

Gameday (Medium)

$19.95

Krimson King (Large)

$19.95

Lincoln (Large)

$19.95

Sol Dance (Large)

$19.95

Nue Dogma (Large)

$19.95

Pilz Czar (Large)

$19.95

Burro (Large)

$19.95

Slumber Car (Large)

$19.95

Gameday (Large)

$19.95

Krimson King (XL)

$19.95

Lincoln (LX)

$19.95

Sol Dance (XL)

$19.95

Nue Dogma (XL)

$19.95

Pilz Czar (XL)

$19.95

Burro (XL)

$19.95

Slumber Car (XL)

$19.95

Gameday (XL)

$19.95

Krimson King (XXL)

$21.95

Lincoln (XXL)

$21.95

Sol Dance (XXL)

$21.95

Nue Dogma (XXL)

$21.95

Pilz Czar (XXL)

$21.95

Burro (XXL)

$21.95

Slumber Car (XXL)

$21.95

Gameday (XXL)

$21.95

ABC Stickers

The Adventure Sticker

$1.95

ABC The Round Sticker

$1.95

The Wish You Sticker

$1.95

The Outlaw Sticker

$1.95

The Lincoln Sticker

$1.95

The American Made Sticker

$1.95

The Calling Round Sticker

$1.95

7 Pack Stickers

$10.00

ABC The Bumper Sticker

$1.95

Growlers

Geinie Large

$20.00

Geinie Small

$8.00

Large Amber

$8.00

Boston Round

$6.00

ABC The Dragon Slayer Growler

$65.95

ABC The Drink Tank Red

$85.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 Grand Avenue, Laramie, WY 82070

Directions

Gallery
Accomplice The Mycro-Pub image
Accomplice The Mycro-Pub image
Accomplice The Mycro-Pub image

