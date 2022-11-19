Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ace No. 3

1001 Belmont Ave

Charlotte, NC 28202

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
THE ACE
Single Cheeseburger

Utensils (Included Upon Request)

Utensil Packet

We strive to be sustainable whenever possible. Please note that we do not automatically provide utensil packets with To-Go orders. However, we are happy to provide them upon request.

Burgers

THE ACE

THE ACE

$9.65

two 1/4 lb patties, two slices of American cheese, grilled onions, house-made pickles, and Comeback sauce on a Brioche bun

Single ACE Burger

$6.55

one 1/4 lb patty, one slice of American cheese, grilled onions, house-made pickles, and Comeback sauce on a Brioche bun

Triple ACE Burger

$12.95

three 1/4 lb patties, three slices of American cheese, grilled onions, house-made pickles, and Comeback sauce on a Brioche bun

Belmont Chili Burger

$10.75

two 1/4 lb patties, American cheese, Chili, onions, and mustard

Single Belmont Chili Burger

$8.45

One 1/4 lb patty, American cheese, Chili, onions, and mustard

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.65

two 1/4 lb patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun, with your choice of toppings

Single Cheeseburger

Single Cheeseburger

$6.55

a single 1/4 lb patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun, with your choice of toppings

Triple Cheeseburger

Triple Cheeseburger

$12.95

three 1/4 lb patties with three slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings

Double Burger

$8.40

two patties on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings with your choice of toppings

Single Burger

$5.95

a single patty on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings

Triple Burger

$11.25

three patties on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$9.65

house-made vegan patty with brown rice, red beans, yellow onion, carrots, peppers, chickpeas and spices (GF, dairy free, soy fee, and nut free)

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.40

two slices of American cheese in between a buttered and toasted Brioche bun grilled inside out

BEC Sandwich

BEC Sandwich

$6.90

bacon, egg (runny or hard), and cheese on a Brioche bun

CLT Hot Dog

$6.75

All Beef Hot Dog on a toasted potato bun topped with house made chili, diced onions, & sriracha slaw

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.00

All Beef Hot Dog on a toasted bun with your choice of toppings.

DBL Dog Bologna Style

$9.55

two split all beef hot dogs, Swiss, Dijonnaise, house-made pickles, and crispy onion straws on a Brioche bun

BBQ Bacon Swiss

BBQ Bacon Swiss

$11.50

two 1/4 lb patties, 2 slices swiss cheese, bacon, memphis style BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onions on a Brioche bun

Single BBQ Bacon Swiss

$8.50

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.35

served with Comeback sauce

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$3.75

served with spicy Dijonnaise

Onion Straws

Onion Straws

$3.75

served with garlic mayo

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00

House made Slaw

Extra Sauces

SIDE COMEBACK

$0.30

SIDE GARLIC MAYO

$0.30

SIDE RANCH

$0.30

SIDE SPICY DIJONNAISE

$0.30

SIDE BBQ SAUCE

$0.30

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.25
Swirl Ice Cream

Swirl Ice Cream

$3.25
Chocolate Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.25
Ace Crispy Treat

Ace Crispy Treat

$2.25

house-made rice crispy treat drizzled with chocolate and topped with mini marshmallows

Drinks

Fountain Drink/Tea

$2.95

Just Boxed Water

$2.75

Sparkling H20

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.25

Shakes

Vanilla

$5.50

Swirl

$5.50

Chocolate

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Cookies N' Cream

$5.50

SEASONAL (Banana Puddin')

$5.50

SEASONAL (Confetti Cake)

$5.50

Vanilla soft serve, cream, cake batter syrup, rainbow sprinkles

Canned Beer

Narragansett

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Catawba White Zombie

$6.00

Noda Jam Session

$6.25

Noda Radio Haze IPA

$6.50

Birdsong IPA

$6.25

Legion Juicy Jay

$7.75

Sugar Creek Big O IPA

$6.75

Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA

$5.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

A counter-service burger joint in Belmont Village (CLT) serving up burgers, shakes, and craft beer.

Website

Location

1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28202

Directions

