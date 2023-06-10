Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ace Biscuit & Barbecue

600 Concord Avenue

Charlottesville, VA 22903

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Ace Biscuit and Barbecue has been a comfort food staple in Charlottesville Va. since 2012. Whether you're in the mood for pulled pork, fried chicken and waffles, a homemade biscuit built with all your favorites, or just a bunch of our vegetarian friendly sides, we got you! The team at Ace work hard to bring a smile to your face. Don't forget our full bar perfect for pre-gaming events or grabbing a nice cocktail to go with your weekend brunch date!

600 Concord Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903

