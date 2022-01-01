Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Asian Fusion
Ramen

Ace Eat Serve 501 E. 17th Ave.

1,756 Reviews

$$

501 E. 17th Ave.

Denver, CO 80203

Crispy Beef & Broccoli
Korean Fried Chicken Wings (8 pc)
Pork Potstickers

Dim Sum & Baos

Bao Trio

$17.00
Bang Bang Bao

$6.00

fried shrimp cake, green papaya slaw, bang bang chili sauce, Thai basil [S, GF] [(SF!)]

Sticky Fingers Bao

$6.00

hong shao rou glaze, cucumber, cilantro, crispy shallots [GF]

$6.00

sous vide king trumpet mushroom, sliced radish, kewpie mayo, micro cilantro, crispy garlic

Brussels Sprouts & Shishitos

$11.00

togarashi, sesame seeds, lime aioli [GF, VT, V, S]

Pork Potstickers

$11.00

pork shoulder & belly, Napa cabbage, chives, Chinese ginger mustard (6pc)

Sichuan Shrimp Wontons (6 pc)

$14.00

fried shrimp dumplings, crispy shallots, Sichuan chili garlic sauce, cilantro [(SF!)]

-Heatseekers Wings (8 pc)

$17.00
Tiger Wings (8 pc)

$17.00

sweet & salty tiger sauce [GF]

Korean Fried Chicken Wings (8 pc)

$17.00

gochujang chili sauce

Naked Wings (8 pc)

$14.00

crispy marinated chicken wings [GF]

-Crispy Chinese Noodles

$5.00

Ramen & For The Table

Crispy Beef & Broccoli

$18.00

sweet citrus ginger soy, scallions, crispy shallots, jasmine rice [GF, VT, V]

Thai Shrimp Fried Rice

$20.00

vegan kimchi, poached egg*, shiitake, gochujang, furikake, kewpie [GF, VT, V, S]

Scallop & Shrimp X.O. Rice Pillows

$24.00

-Wagyu Dan Dan Noodles

$24.00
Spicy Pork Ramen

$22.00

spicy Sichuan chili pork, poached egg*, charred corn, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, wheat ramen noodles [GF]

-Confit Peking Duck Ramen

$26.00

Sweets

-House-Made Fortune Cookie (each)

$1.50

-Coco Mocha Cake

$9.00

chocolate cake, coconut, white chocolate coffee mousse, ube ice cream

-Pint Ice Cream

$8.00

House-Made

-Pint Sorbet

$8.00

House-Made. Vegan

-Lychee Panna Cotta

$10.00

-Thai Tea Carrot Cake

$10.00

-Turon (2 pc)

$4.00

-Turon (4 pc)

$8.00

Side Pieces

-Coconut Sticky Rice

$4.00
-Crisp Chili Pickled Cucumbers

Crisp Chili Pickled Cucumbers

$5.00

house-pickled cucumbers, Ace's crisp chili oil [GF, VT, V, S]

-Hidden Alley Ranch

$1.00

house-made ranch [GF]

-House-made Spicy Sambal

$1.00
-Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.00

spicy pickled Napa cabbage [GF, VT, V, S]

-Rice

$1.00

Zero Proof Drinks

-Coconut Water

$6.00
-Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

TEAKOE special blend lemongrass ginger green tea

-Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

house-blend Thai tea, evaporated milk

-Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
-Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

Trung Nguyen Vietnamese cold brew coffee, sweetened condensed milk

Dinner

Peking duck

Crab Rice

Gailan

Mushroom Soup

Dessert

Peking duck House $$$

$120.00
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Ace Eat Serve’s heart is a comfortable and airy dining room overlooked by the open kitchen and chef’s counter from which Executive Chef, Thach Tran, showcases his modern and exciting style of Asian cuisine. Ace Eat Serve’s indoor/outdoor bar and vast patio round out the experience, offering a communal space for small gatherings for happy hour and outdoor seating by the fire pits, mushroom heaters, or under the covered patio. Explore further into Ace's lively space and you'll find an expansive ping pong hall and unique customizable event space that can be fully or partially reserved to host corporate events and company parties, business presentations, birthday celebrations, wedding receptions, and fundraising events.

501 E. 17th Ave., Denver, CO 80203

Directions

Ace Eat Serve image
Ace Eat Serve image
Ace Eat Serve image

