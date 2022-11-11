Ace of Taste
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Food Trailer and Catering!
Location
516 Washington Street, Felicity, OH 45120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
12 Mile Creek Winery - 11093 Flagg Springs Pike
No Reviews
11093 Flagg Springs Pike California, KY 41007
View restaurant
Sunset Beach Bar & Grille - Located On the Ohio River in Historic New Richmond
No Reviews
401 Front St New Richmond, OH 45157
View restaurant