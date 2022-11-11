Main picView gallery

Ace of Taste

review star

No reviews yet

516 Washington Street

Felicity, OH 45120

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Onion Rings
Smashburger
Sidewinder fries

Sides

Sidewinder fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Entree

Smashburger

$7.00

Mushroom Swiss Smashburger

$8.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$8.00

Big T

$8.50

Italian Sausage

$5.00

Teriyaki Chicken Philly

$8.50

Steak Philly

$8.50

Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00

Mt. Dew

$1.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Food Trailer and Catering!

Location

516 Washington Street, Felicity, OH 45120

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bravo & Bourbon - 121 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
121 Main Street Augusta, KY 41002
View restaurantnext
Closing Time Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
9 Fronks Ln Brooksville, KY 41004
View restaurantnext
12 Mile Creek Winery - 11093 Flagg Springs Pike
orange starNo Reviews
11093 Flagg Springs Pike California, KY 41007
View restaurantnext
Sunset Beach Bar & Grille - Located On the Ohio River in Historic New Richmond
orange starNo Reviews
401 Front St New Richmond, OH 45157
View restaurantnext
Alexandria Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
7926 Alexandria Pike Alexandria, KY 41001
View restaurantnext
Four Mile Pig
orange starNo Reviews
7962 Alexandria Pike Alexandria, KY 41001
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Felicity
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston