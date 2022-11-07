Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Aceituna Grill - Kendall

2,109 Reviews

$

605 W Kendall St

Cambridge, MA 02142

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Plate
Chicken Plate
Beef & Lamb Plate

Shawarma Dinner

Includes Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, and Sauces.
Shawarma Dinner

Shawarma Dinner

$30.00

Comes with ~10 oz of your choice of Shawarma, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.

Additional Sauce

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

$0.50

Kabob Dinner (feeds 2 ppl)

Chicken Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)

Chicken Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)

$34.00Out of stock

Comes with 4 Skewers of chicken, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.

Filet Mignon Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)

Filet Mignon Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)

$58.00Out of stock

Comes with 4 Skewers of Filet Mignon, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.

Chicken and Filet Mignon Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)

Chicken and Filet Mignon Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)

$44.00Out of stock

Comes with 2 Skewers of Chicken, 2 Skewers of Filet Mignon, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.

Shrimp Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)

Shrimp Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)

$38.00Out of stock

Comes with 4 Skewers of Shrimp, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.

Chicken and Shrimp Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)

Chicken and Shrimp Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)

$36.00Out of stock

Comes with 2 Skewers of Shrimp, 2 Skewers of Chicken, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.

Filet Mignon and Shrimp Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)

Filet Mignon and Shrimp Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)

$46.00

Comes with 2 Skewers of Shrimp, 2 Skewers of Filet Mignon, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.

Kafta Kabob DINNER (4 Skewers)

Kafta Kabob DINNER (4 Skewers)

$34.00

Each skewer is made with ground beef, finely chopped onions, parsley, and our special blend of spices. Grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of rice with vermicelli, with hummus and your choice of 2 sides.

Kafta and Chicken Kabob Dinner (4 Skewers)

$34.00

Kafta and Filet Mignon Kabob Dinner (4 Skewers)

$44.00

Kafta and Shrimp Kabob Dinner (4 Skewers)

$36.00

Additional Sauce

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

$0.50

Vegetarian Dinner (Feeds 2 ppl)

Vegetarian Dinner

Vegetarian Dinner

$24.00

Choose any five of our vegetarian and/or vegan options. Our house-made vegan and GF falafel, made with real chick peas and Aceituna’s own spice blend pairs beautifully with our fresh vegetables to make the finest salads, complemented by our spreads and other specialties to offer a healthy, hearty meal.

Rice Plate

We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Customize your order by adding the protein of your choice, plus any two sides. Enjoy!
Beef & Lamb Plate

Beef & Lamb Plate

$12.75

We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.

Chicken Plate

Chicken Plate

$12.75

We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.

Spicy Chicken Plate

Spicy Chicken Plate

$12.75

We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.

Falafel Plate

$12.75

We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, make for the perfect vegetarian complement to our hearty sides and salads.

Additional Sauce

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

$0.50

Salads

Start with one of our three authentic Mediterranean salads, choose the protein of your choice, and add any two sides.
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.75

Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.

Tabbouleh Salad

Tabbouleh Salad

$12.75

Finely chopped parsley is the main ingredient in our freshly made tabbouleh. Mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cracked wheat, this Mediterranean classic is tossed in a lemony olive oil dressing.

Fattoush Salad

$12.75

The distinctive taste of fattoush comes from our zesty house-made sumac dressing that draws out the flavors of tomatoes, green peppers, and other hearty vegetables in this Mediterranean favorite. Optional toasted pita chips give it the perfect crunch!

Additional Sauce

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

$0.50

PITA ROLL-UP

Beef & Lamb Shawarma

$9.95

Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Shawarma

$9.95

Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.

Spicy Chicken Shawarma

Spicy Chicken Shawarma

$9.95

We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.

Falafel Pita

$9.95

Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, make for the perfect vegetarian complement to our hearty sides and salads.

Additional Sauce

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

Garlic Sauce (GF) (V)

$0.50
Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

Tahini Sauce (GF) (Vegan)

$0.50

Sides

Finely chopped parsley is the main ingredient in our freshly made tabbouleh. Mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cracked wheat, this Mediterranean classic is tossed in a lemony olive oil dressing
Side Baba Ganoush (GF) (Vegan)

Side Baba Ganoush (GF) (Vegan)

$4.99

This traditional Mediterranean dip is made with roasted eggplant, garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices. Smooth and smoky, the taste is distinctive and delicious!

Side Falafel (GF) (Vegan)

Side Falafel (GF) (Vegan)

$3.99

Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, and make for the perfect vegan complement to our hearty sides and salads. (Order comes with 6 small falafels)

Side Fattoush (GF) (Vegan)

Side Fattoush (GF) (Vegan)

$5.99

Tomatoes, green peppers, parsley, cucumbers, green onions, and mint tossed in a zesty sumac dressing with optional toasted pita chips.

Side French Fries (GF) (Vegan)

Side French Fries (GF) (Vegan)

$3.99

Even our fries take on a little Mediterranean flavor! Try dipping them in any of our unique sauces!

Side Fried Cauliflower (GF) (Vegan)

Side Fried Cauliflower (GF) (Vegan)

$5.99

Packed with Vitamin C, K, B6, and folate, cauliflower is one of nature's healthiest vegetables. Without any batter, we quick-fry our cauliflower to a perfectly soft consistency. Eat it alone or try it dipped in one of our delicious sauces!

Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)

Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)

$5.99

Our authentic Greek salad is filled with fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peppers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with red onions, kalamata olives, hand-cut feta cheese, and tossed in just the right amount of our house-made dressing.

Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)

Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)

$4.99

Authentic hummus takes time. We soak protein-packed dry chickpeas for 12 hours before mixing with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices to make our signature dip. Enjoy it next to a salad or rice plate, scooped up in pita bread, or slathered on your pita roll-up. Any way you eat it--your taste buds will thank you.

Side Moussaka (GF) (Vegan)

Side Moussaka (GF) (Vegan)

$5.99

Slow-cooked eggplant, tomatoes, garlic, onions, chickpeas, olive oil, and spices make this classic dish exceptionally tender. The word moussaka means "chilled" in Arabic, which is the way it is traditionally served.

Side Rice With Lentils (GF) (Vegan)

Side Rice With Lentils (GF) (Vegan)

$4.99

Rich in fiber and packed with vitamins, lentils are one of the world's healthiest foods. Our rice and lentils dish is cooked with sautéed onions and our house-made spice blend then served chilled as a light and delicious side.

Side Spicy Potatoes (GF) (Vegan)

Side Spicy Potatoes (GF) (Vegan)

$3.99

Cooked with garlic and cilantro, our hand-cut spicy potatoes add just the right kick to any meal. Try them in your pita roll-up for some extra zing!

Side Tabbouleh (Vegan)

Side Tabbouleh (Vegan)

$5.99

Finely chopped parsley is the main ingredient in our freshly made tabbouleh. Mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cracked wheat, this Mediterranean classic is tossed in a lemony olive oil dressing.

Tzatziki (GF) (V)

Tzatziki (GF) (V)

$4.99

Creamy Greek yogurt, cucumber, dried mint, garlic, and salt.

Kabob Plates

Chicken Kabob Plate

$15.00Out of stock

Comes with rice with vermicelli, 2 skewers and 2 sides.

Filet Mignon Kabob Plate

Filet Mignon Kabob Plate

$26.00Out of stock

Comes with rice with vermicelli, 2 skewers and 2 sides.

Chicken and Filet Mignon Kabob Plate

$20.50Out of stock

Comes with rice with vermicelli, 2 skewers and 2 sides.

Shrimp Kabob Plate

$17.00

Comes with rice with vermicelli, 2 skewers and 2 sides.

Chicken and Shrimp Kabob Plate

$16.00Out of stock

Comes with rice with vermicelli, 2 skewers and 2 sides.

Filet Mignon and Shrimp Kabob Plate

$21.50Out of stock

Comes with rice with vermicelli, 2 skewers and 2 sides

Drinks

Sodas

$2.50

Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Vimto

$2.50Out of stock

Snapple

$2.99

Perrier LARGE

$2.99

Water

$2.50

Ayran

$3.50Out of stock

Brewli

$2.99

Dessert

Baklava

Baklava

$2.00

Osmalieh

$4.00Out of stock

Pita Chips

Pita Chips (Salt & Pepper)

Pita Chips (Salt & Pepper)

$1.99Out of stock
Pita Chips (Za'atar, Salt & Pepper)

Pita Chips (Za'atar, Salt & Pepper)

$1.99Out of stock

Pita

Pita Bread

$0.50

Chicken Shawarma Pita Roll-Up Kit (Feeds 2)

Chicken Shawarma Pita Roll Up Kit (Feeds 2)

Chicken Shawarma Pita Roll Up Kit (Feeds 2)

$20.00

Build your own pita roll-up! Comes with 2 pieces of pita bread, 10 ounces of chicken shawarma, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and pickled turnips. Also includes 1 oz containers of hummus, garlic sauce, and spicy sauce!

Beef and Lamb Shawarma Pita Roll-Up Kit (Feeds 2)

Beef and Lamb Shawarma Pita Roll Up Kit (Feeds 2)

Beef and Lamb Shawarma Pita Roll Up Kit (Feeds 2)

$20.00Out of stock

Build your own pita roll-up! Comes with 2 pieces of pita bread, 10 ounces of beef and lamb shawarma, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and pickled turnips. Also includes 1 oz containers of hummus, tahini sauce, and spicy sauce!

Falafel Pita Roll-Up Kit (Feeds 2)

Falafel Pita Roll Up Kit (Feeds 2)

Falafel Pita Roll Up Kit (Feeds 2)

$20.00

Build your own pita roll-up! Comes with 2 pieces of pita bread, 10 falafel balls, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles and pickled turnips. Also includes 1 oz containers of hummus, tahini sauce, and spicy sauce!

Extra Sauce

Aceituna Spicy Pink Sauce (1 Oz) (GF) (V)

$0.50

Garlic Sauce (1 Oz) (GF) (V)

$0.50

Tahini Sauce (1 Oz) (GF) (Vegan)

$0.50
Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (12 Oz) (GF) (V)

Aceitune Spicy Pink Sauce (12 Oz) (GF) (V)

$6.00
Garlic Sauce (12 Oz) (GF) (V)

Garlic Sauce (12 Oz) (GF) (V)

$6.00
Tahini Sauce (12 Oz) (GF) (Vegan)

Tahini Sauce (12 Oz) (GF) (Vegan)

$6.00

Extra Shawarma

Extra Chicken Shawarma

$5.00

Extra Spicy Chicken Shawarma

$5.00

Extra Beef/Lamb Shawarma

$5.00

Extra Kabobs

Extra Chicken Kabob Skewer

$6.00

Extra Filet Mignon Kabob Skewer

$11.00

Extra Shrimp Kabob Skewer

$7.00

Extra Kafta Kabob Skewer

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Aceituna Grill is a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. Our menu is authentic, approachable, healthy, and naturally delicious. And like the simple olive, all our food is scratch-made using simple ingredients and traditional recipes straight from the Mediterranean.

Website

Location

605 W Kendall St, Cambridge, MA 02142

Directions

