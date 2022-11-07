- Home
Aceituna Grill - Seaport
324 Reviews
$
57 Boston Wharf Road
Boston, MA 02210
Order Again
Popular Items
Beer/Wine
White Sangria 16 oz
White Sangria 32 oz
Red Sangria 16 oz
Red Sangria 32 oz
Blue Moon
Heineken
Bud Light
Stella Artois
Corona Extra
White Claw Black Cherry (Hard Seltzer)
White Claw Raspberry (Hard Seltzer)
White Claw Lime (Hard Seltzer)
White Claw Grapefruit (Hard Seltzer)
Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
La Vostra Prosecco
Kiaora Sauvignon Blanc
Canyon Oaks White Zinfandel
Shawarma Dinner
Additional Sauce
Kabob Dinner (feeds 2 ppl)
Chicken Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)
Comes with 4 Skewers of chicken, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.
Filet Mignon Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)
Comes with 4 Skewers of Filet Mignon, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.
Chicken and Filet Mignon Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)
Comes with 2 Skewers of Chicken, 2 Skewers of Filet Mignon, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.
Shrimp Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)
Comes with 4 Skewers of Shrimp, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.
Chicken and Shrimp Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)
Comes with 2 Skewers of Shrimp, 2 Skewers of Chicken, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.
Filet Mignon and Shrimp Kabob DINNER (4 skewers)
Comes with 2 Skewers of Shrimp, 2 Skewers of Filet Mignon, Rice with Vermicelli, Hummus, Pita Bread, 2 oz of each sauce and your choice of 2 sides.
Kafta Kabob DINNER (4 Skewers)
Each skewer is made with ground beef, finely chopped onions, parsley, and our special blend of spices. Grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of rice with vermicelli, with hummus and your choice of 2 sides.
Kafta and Chicken Kabob Dinner (4 Skewers)
Kafta and Filet Mignon Kabob Dinner (4 Skewers)
Kafta and Shrimp Kabob Dinner (4 Skewers)
Additional Sauce
Vegetarian Dinner (Feeds 2 ppl)
Vegetarian Dinner
Choose any five of our vegetarian and/or vegan options. Our house-made vegan and GF falafel, made with real chick peas and Aceituna’s own spice blend pairs beautifully with our fresh vegetables to make the finest salads, complemented by our spreads and other specialties to offer a healthy, hearty meal.
Rice Plate
Beef & Lamb Plate
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
Chicken Plate
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Spicy Chicken Plate
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
Falafel Plate
We use a traditional Rice with Vermicelli blend as the base for all our rice plates. Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, make for the perfect vegetarian complement to our hearty sides and salads.
Additional Sauce
Salads
Greek Salad
Our authentic Greek Salad is filled with coarsely chopped fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peepers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with thinly sliced red onions, kalamata olives, and hand-cut feta cheese. These delicious ingredients are then tossed in just the right amount of our house-made traditional Greek dressing.
Tabbouleh Salad
Finely chopped parsley is the main ingredient in our freshly made tabbouleh. Mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cracked wheat, this Mediterranean classic is tossed in a lemony olive oil dressing.
Fattoush Salad
The distinctive taste of fattoush comes from our zesty house-made sumac dressing that draws out the flavors of tomatoes, green peppers, and other hearty vegetables in this Mediterranean favorite. Optional toasted pita chips give it the perfect crunch!
Additional Sauce
PITA ROLL-UP
Beef & Lamb Shawarma
Our mixture of pure beef and lamb is hand-cut off the bone, marinates in our special house-made spice blend, and then carefully skewered onto a vertical grill. We cook our meat slowly and carve it to order to preserve the juicy tenderness of every bite.
Chicken Shawarma
Our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast is marinated for over twenty-four hours in our unique house-made spice blend. Slow cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, each serving is carved to order for the tastiest chicken shawarma this side of the Mediterranean.
Spicy Chicken Shawarma
We add a secret marinade to our hormone-free, no antibiotic chicken breast to create this customer favorite. Slowly cooked to perfection on a vertical grill, this spicy take on the traditional favorite might be our best creation yet.
Falafel Pita
Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, make for the perfect vegetarian complement to our hearty sides and salads.
Additional Sauce
Sides
Side Baba Ganoush (GF) (Vegan)
This traditional Mediterranean dip is made with roasted eggplant, garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices. Smooth and smoky, the taste is distinctive and delicious!
Side Falafel (GF) (Vegan)
Our falafel is scratch-made from real chickpeas and mixed with a house blend of fresh herbs and spices. Fried fresh throughout the day, our falafels are crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside, and make for the perfect vegan complement to our hearty sides and salads. (Order comes with 6 small falafels)
Side Fattoush (GF) (Vegan)
Tomatoes, green peppers, parsley, cucumbers, green onions, and mint tossed in a zesty sumac dressing with optional toasted pita chips.
Side French Fries (GF) (Vegan)
Even our fries take on a little Mediterranean flavor! Try dipping them in any of our unique sauces!
Side Fried Cauliflower (GF) (Vegan)
Packed with Vitamin C, K, B6, and folate, cauliflower is one of nature's healthiest vegetables. Without any batter, we quick-fry our cauliflower to a perfectly soft consistency. Eat it alone or try it dipped in one of our delicious sauces!
Side Greek Salad (GF) (V)
Our authentic Greek salad is filled with fresh juicy tomatoes, crunchy green peppers, and tasty cucumbers mixed with red onions, kalamata olives, hand-cut feta cheese, and tossed in just the right amount of our house-made dressing.
Side Extra Hummus (GF) (Vegan)
Authentic hummus takes time. We soak protein-packed dry chickpeas for 12 hours before mixing with garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and our house blend of spices to make our signature dip. Enjoy it next to a salad or rice plate, scooped up in pita bread, or slathered on your pita roll-up. Any way you eat it--your taste buds will thank you.
Side Moussaka (GF) (Vegan)
Slow-cooked eggplant, tomatoes, garlic, onions, chickpeas, olive oil, and spices make this classic dish exceptionally tender. The word moussaka means "chilled" in Arabic, which is the way it is traditionally served.
Side Rice With Lentils (GF) (Vegan)
Rich in fiber and packed with vitamins, lentils are one of the world's healthiest foods. Our rice and lentils dish is cooked with sautéed onions and our house-made spice blend then served chilled as a light and delicious side.
Side Spicy Potatoes (GF) (Vegan)
Cooked with garlic and cilantro, our hand-cut spicy potatoes add just the right kick to any meal. Try them in your pita roll-up for some extra zing!
Side Tabbouleh (Vegan)
Finely chopped parsley is the main ingredient in our freshly made tabbouleh. Mixed with tomatoes, onions, and cracked wheat, this Mediterranean classic is tossed in a lemony olive oil dressing.
Tzatziki (GF) (V)
Creamy Greek yogurt, cucumber, dried mint, garlic, and salt.
Kabob Plates
Chicken Kabob Plate
Comes with rice with vermicelli, 2 skewers and 2 sides.
Filet Mignon Kabob Plate
Comes with rice with vermicelli, 2 skewers and 2 sides.
Chicken and Filet Mignon Kabob Plate
Comes with rice with vermicelli, 2 skewers and 2 sides.
Shrimp Kabob Plate
Comes with rice with vermicelli, 2 skewers and 2 sides.
Chicken and Shrimp Kabob Plate
Comes with rice with vermicelli, 2 skewers and 2 sides.
Filet Mignon and Shrimp Kabob Plate
Comes with rice with vermicelli, 2 skewers and 2 sides
Chicken Shawarma Pita Roll-Up Kit (Feeds 2)
Beef and Lamb Shawarma Pita Roll-Up Kit (Feeds 2)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Aceituna Grill is a fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. Our menu is authentic, approachable, healthy, and naturally delicious. And like the simple olive, all our food is scratch-made using simple ingredients and traditional recipes straight from the Mediterranean.
57 Boston Wharf Road, Boston, MA 02210