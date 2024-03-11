- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
- ACENAR
ACENAR
No reviews yet
146 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Main Menu
Beverages
- Ice Tea$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Big Red$3.00
- Orange Crush$3.00
- Water
- Sparkling Water$4.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.25
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Roy Rogers$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- OJ$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Kid Drink$2.50
- GInger Beer$4.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$4.95
- Virgin Margarita$4.95
- Virgin Strawberry Margarita$4.95
- Virgin Mary$4.95
- Virgin Daiquiri$4.95
- Virgin Mojito$4.95
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Milk$2.95
- Hot Tea$3.95
Appetizers
- Appetizer Sampler$20.00
Chicken Flautas, Beef Alambres, and Quesadillas served with Guac and Pico
- Guacamole for 2$14.50
Made to order at the tableside
- Oysters (10)$13.75
Buttermilk Fried Oysters
- Jicama Shrimp Tacos$14.25
Sauteed Shrimp served on Jicama Tortilla
- Alambres$13.50
Beef Skewers with Chimichurri on Cabbage Slaw
- Ahi Tuna Tostada$13.75
Ahi Tuna Piloncillo Garlic Soy Glaze, Jalapenos, Avocados, Microgreens, and Sesame Seeds
- Ceviche$14.50
Lime Marinated Fish Served With Avocado and Chips
- Bean and Cheese Nachos$12.75
- Queso Flameado$13.50
Baked Cheese
- House Queso$12.75
Melted Cheese Fondue with Pico, Arbol Salsa, and Chorizo
- Expo Guac$12.75
Guacamole Made in Kitchen
- Chips and Salsa$5.00
Chips with House Roasted Salsa
- Chicken Tinga Empanadas$12.50
Half-moon Shaped Pastries stuffed with Shredded chicken and chorizo. Served with cabbage lime slaw, avocados, and jalapeno sauce.
- Copitas$12.75
Chicken stewed with chipotle, chili arbol, and tamarindo. Lettuce cups, Jicama, Cucumbers, Jalapeno sauce, and toasted nuts.
- To Go Chips and Salsa$4.00
Soups and Salads
- Azteca Soup$9.50
Grilled Chicken with Chili Pasilla in Tomato-Spiced Broth
- Cup Azteca$5.00
Grilled Chicken with Chili Pasilla in Tomato-Spiced Broth
- House Salad$9.00
Mixed Greens W/ Tomatoes, Avocado, Goat Cheese and Sherry Vinaigrette
- Side House Salad$4.95
Mixed Greens W/ Tomatoes, Avocado, Goat Cheese and Sherry Vinaigrette
- Mexican Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine Hearts, Cotija cheese, Chili Croutons, and Chipotle Caesar Dressing
- Side Mexican Caesar Salad$4.95
Romaine Hearts, Cotija cheese, Chili Croutons, and Chipotle Caesar Dressing
SA Favorites
- Acenar Combo$22.00
Cheese Enchiladas and Choice of Fajita with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans.
- Pibil$19.00
Achiote Marinated Pork. Served with Cilantro Pesto Rice and Black Beans
- Chipotle Chicken$17.75
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Chipotle Cream Sauce. Served with Spinach con Queso, Roasted Corn Rice, and Black Beans
- Chicken Mole$16.50
Grilled Chicken Breast Simmered in Mole Poblano sauce
- Relleno de Res/Stuffed Pepper$16.50
Stuffed Poblano with Beef, Topped with Ranchero Salsa
- Vegetarian Relleno$15.00
Poblano Chili Stuffed with Julienned Vegetables, Covered in Roasted Tomato Salsa and Monterey Jack Cheese with Queso Fresco
- Entomatadas$15.50
Chicken Flautas with Roasted Tomato Salsa. Topped with Sweet Potato Hay
- Quesadilla$11.95
Choice of Beef or Chicken on Flour Tortilla. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
- Pork Tenderloin$21.00
Grilled Adobo Pork Loin with Mole Guerrero and Mole Verde. Served With Sweet Potato and Spinach Tamale
- Grilled Shrimp$29.00
Garlic and Chipotle Buttered Shrimp Served with Cilantro Pesto Rice and Corn Hash.
- Snapper$29.00
Grilled Filet of Snapper with Guajillo Chili Rub and Cilantro Pesto and Garlic
- Pescado Veracruzano$26.00
Pan Seared Filets of Tilapia in Tomato, Caper and Green Olive Sauce
- Cabrito$28.00
Young Texas Goat Steam Roasted and Served With Ancho Salsa Ranchera, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
Tacos and Chalupas
- Rib Tacos$18.75
Guajillo Braised Beef Short Rib with Cabbage Lime Slaw. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
- Crab Tinga Tacos$18.75
Gulf Blue Crab Sauteed with Tomatoes, Onions, and Chipotle Butter. served with Avocado Slices, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
- Shrimp Tacos$17.50
Sauteed Shrimp with Pico de Gallo and Chipotle Butter
- Tinga Chicken Chalupas$16.00
Chicken Sauteed with Tomatoes, Onions, Chorizo, and Chipotle Butter. served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rican Rice
- Oyster Tacos$16.50
Buttermilk Fried Oysters, Charred Pineapple, Jalapeno Honey Mayo. Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice
- Tacos Beef$15.00
Beef Fajitas diced with Onions, Cilantro, and Pineapple. Served with refried Beans and Mexican rice
- Chicken Tacos$15.00
Chicken Fajitas diced with Onions, Cilantro, and Pineapple. Served with refried Beans and Mexican rice
- Pork Tacos$15.00
Carnitas diced with Onions, Cilantro, and Pineapple. Served with refried Beans and Mexican rice
- Tacos al Parilla Combo$15.00
Mixed Beef, Chicken or Pork Tacos
- Grilled Fish Tacos$16.50
Grilled Fish with Cabbage Lime Slaw, Pickled Red Onions and Jalapeno Honey Mayo
- Fried Fish Tacos$16.50
Fried Fish with Cabbage Lime Slaw, Pickled Red Onions and Jalapeno Honey Mayo
- Chalupas Compuestas$15.00
Beans and Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Guacamole. Choice of Beef or Chicken
- Mushroom and Calabacita Tacos$14.00
Grilled mushrooms and squash served with cabbage slaw, avocado, and pickled red onions.
Enchiladas
- Seafood Enchiladas$16.00
Sauteed Shrimp and Crab Filled Corn Tortillas, topped with Roasted Tomato Sauce and Monterey Jack Cheese. Serves with White Rice and Black Beans
- Enchilada Trio$16.25
Tasting of 3 Signature House Enchiladas: Queso, Mole and Verde. Served with refried Beans and Mexican Rice
- Verde Enchiladas$15.50
Chicken Filled Corn Tortillas, Tomatillo Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Corn, Crema, and Queso Fresco. Served with Refried Beans and Mexican Rice
- Mole Enchiladas$15.50
Chicken Filled Corn Tortillas, Mole de Poblano, Monterey Jack Cheese. served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans
- Cheese Enchiladas$14.50
Cheese Enchiladas topped with Chili Con Carne and More Cheese
- Veggie Enchiladas$13.00
Corn Tortillas stuffed with Veggies and Topped with Roasted Tomato Sauce. served with white Rice and Black Beans
Fajitas Y Mas
- Poquito De Todo for 2$50.00
Shrimp,Beef and Chicken Fajitas, Carnitas, Sausage, and Corn. Served with Charro Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
- Poquito De Todo for 4$100.00
Shrimp,Beef and Chicken Fajitas, Carnitas, Sausage, and Corn. Served with Charro Beans, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo
- Fajitas for 1$20.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp with grilled onions and peppers. Served with Guac and pico with charro beans
- Fajitas for 2$40.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp with grilled onions and peppers. Served with Guac and pico with charro beans
- Small Mixed Fajitas$23.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp with grilled onions and peppers. Served with Guac and pico with charro beans
- Large Mixed Fajitas$43.00
Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp with grilled onions and peppers. Served with Guac and pico with charro beans
- Carnitas for 1$20.00
Crisp Marinated Pork Served with Onions and Peppers. Charro Beans and Guac and Pico de Gallo
- Carnitas for 2$38.00
Crisp Marinated Pork Served with Onions and Peppers. Charro Beans and Guac and Pico de Gallo
- Mushroom and Squash Skillet$16.00
Roasted Mushrooms and Squash served Fajita Style with Grilled Onions and Peppers, Black Beans, and Guac and Pico
Dessert
- Chocolate Mus$10.00
Silky Cinnamon-Spiked Mousse Cake with Banana and Whipped Cream
- Caramel Flan$10.00
Creamy Caramel Flan with Whipped Cream and served with Berry Compote
- Tres Leches$10.00
Moist cake layered with sweet milks, with Cajeta and Melon Pico
- Bread Pudding$10.00
Warm Buttery Croissant Souffle with golden raisins, pecans, and cajeta. Served with scoop of vanilla ice cream
- Churritos$10.00
Mini Churros coated in cinnamon and sugar. Served with Cajeta, chocolate and berry sauces
- Ice Cream$10.00
Vanilla, Chocolate, or Coc-Habanero Ice Cream
- Sorbet$10.00
Strawberry, Lime or Mango Sorbet
- Kid Vanilla
Included in kids meal
- Kid Chocolate
Included in kids meal
Kids Menu
Sides
- Spinach$3.75
- Cabbage Slaw$2.50
- Plantains$2.50
- Corn Hash$3.25
- Refried Beans$2.50
- Charros$2.75
- Black Beans$2.75
- Mexican Rice$2.50
- White Rice$2.50
- White Corn Rice$2.75
- Green Rice$2.50
- Grilled Jalapenos$1.95
- Pico$1.95
- Pickled Red Onions$1.75
- Fresh Jalapenos$1.25
- Pickled Jalapenos$1.50
- SD Verde Sauce$1.50
- SD Mole Sauce$1.50
- SD Carne Sauce$1.50
- SD Ranchero Sauce$1.50
- Chipotle Cream Sauce$2.25
- Yellow Cheese$1.25
- White Cheese$1.25
- Queso Fresco$1.75
- Small Guacamole$3.75
- Sd Tomatoes$2.25
- Sd Lettuce$1.95
- Escabeche Pickled Veggies$3.00
- Jalapeno Sauce$2.50
- Sour Cream$1.95
- Small Queso$5.00
- Sliced Avocados$3.50
A la Carte
- A la carte Cheese Enchilada$2.75
- A la Carte Relleno de Res$7.25
- A la Carte Veggie Relleno$7.25
- A la carte Verde Enchilada$2.95
- A la Carte Mole Enchilada$2.95
- A la Carte Beef Enchilada$2.95
- A la Carte Chicken Enchilada$2.95
- A la Carte Chicken Breast$6.50
- A la Carte Large Shrimp$4.25
- A la carte BF Fajita Taco$3.75
- A la carte CK Fajita Taco$3.75
- A la carte Carnitas Taco$3.50
- A la carte Grilled Fish Taco$4.25
- A la carte Oyster Taco$6.25
- A la carte Shrimp Taco$5.50
- A la Carte Short Rib Taco$5.50
- A la carte Chicken Tinga Chalupa$6.95
- A la carte Chalupa Compuesta$4.50
- A la carte Bean and Cheese Taco$3.25
- A la carte Crab Tinga Taco$5.50
Margaritas
Margaritas
- Handshake$12.50
- Skinny Marg$13.00
- Tuna Marg Rocks$12.00
- Casa Rock Margarita$10.50
- Coconut Rita$12.00
- Tito's Rita$11.00
- Tuna Marg Frozen$12.00
- Casa Frozen Margarita$10.50
- Patron Mango Margarita$13.00
- Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita$12.50
- Jumbo Mangonada Marg$20.00
- Raspberry Handshake Marg$12.00
- Jumbo Handhake$24.00
- Jumbo Skinny Marg$25.00