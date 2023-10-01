Popular Items

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$7.75

Mixed greens, tomato, red & green bell peppers, red onion, roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, avocado & crunchy tortilla strips tossed with chipotle ranch dressing (VGT) (GF) 680 CALS

Sausage Tecate Wrap

Sausage Tecate Wrap

$4.75

cage free scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, bell peppers, wheat wrap $4.50 | 550 CALS Available daily from 7:30am to 9am only

Turkey Apple Walnut

Turkey Apple Walnut

$7.50

Roasted turkey, smoked gouda, granny smith apples, mixed greens, & walnut aioli on 9 grain bread 590 CALS


Forks Breakfast (available daily from 7:30am to 9am only)

All-American Sandwich

All-American Sandwich

$4.50

cage free scrambled eggs, bacon, american cheese, sourdough bread $4.25 | 510 CALS

Sausage Tecate Wrap

Sausage Tecate Wrap

$4.75

cage free scrambled eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, bell peppers, wheat wrap $4.50 | 550 CALS Available daily from 7:30am to 9am only

Two Eggs Any Style

Two Eggs Any Style

$2.25
Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.50

Yogurt Parfait

$3.75

Grace Acre Farms Salads

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$7.75

Mixed greens, tomato, red & green bell peppers, red onion, roasted corn, black beans, queso fresco, avocado & crunchy tortilla strips tossed with chipotle ranch dressing (VGT) (GF) 680 CALS

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.75

Romaine, roasted chicken, parmesan cheese, & croutons tossed with Caesar dressing 740 CALS

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, crispy chicken, tomato, cucumber, onion, & shredded cheddar cheese tossed with ranch dressing 710 CALS

Ventura Market Sandwiches

BYO Sandwich

BYO Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Build your own sandwich- choose bread, protein, cheese & toppings

Chicken Malibu

Chicken Malibu

$7.50

sliced chicken breast, bacon, avocado, white cheddar, greens, tomato, & onion aioli on a ciabatta roll 800 CALS

Mark Cubana Wrap

Mark Cubana Wrap

$7.75

sliced roasted chicken, bacon, black bean spread, avocado, chihuahua cheese, & chipotle aioli in a spinach wrap 920 CALS

Spicy Italian

Spicy Italian

$7.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion & spicy giardiniera with Italian dressing on French bread

Turkey Apple Walnut

Turkey Apple Walnut

$7.50

Roasted turkey, smoked gouda, granny smith apples, mixed greens, & walnut aioli on 9 grain bread 590 CALS

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.75

Double Chocolate Brownie

$2.50

Snickers Bar

$1.75

Reeses

$1.75
Snickers Ice Cream Bar

Snickers Ice Cream Bar

$2.25

we would hate for your ice cream to melt!! please pick up in café freezer when you pick up your order (located in the back to the left of the soda machine)

Vanilla Crunch Ice Cream Bar

Vanilla Crunch Ice Cream Bar

$1.50

we would hate for your ice cream to melt!! please pick up in café freezer when you pick up your order (located in the back to the left of the soda machine)

Luigi's Cherry Blue Raspberry Sorbet (dairy free)

Luigi's Cherry Blue Raspberry Sorbet (dairy free)

$1.00

we would hate for your ice cream to melt!! please pick up in café freezer when you pick up your order (located in the back to the left of the soda machine)

Snacks

Fresh Fruit Cup

Fresh Fruit Cup

$2.50

Parfait

$3.75
House Chips

House Chips

$1.50

Housemade chips, choice of plain, ranch, BBQ, or Parmesan

Bag of Chips

$1.75
Snickers

Snickers

$1.50
Brownie

Brownie

$2.50
Reese's Cup

Reese's Cup

$1.50

Whole Fruit

$1.00

Banana, Apple or Orange

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$3.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich creamy peanut butter, grape jelly on 9 grain bread

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

cooked & peeled egg ready to eat!

Energy Bars

Energy Bars

$2.00

peanut butter, oats, dried cranberries & honey

Beverages

Hot Tea (any size)

$1.50

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$2.50
AHA Watermelon Lime

AHA Watermelon Lime

$1.50Out of stock
Vitamin Water Zero Squeezed

Vitamin Water Zero Squeezed

$2.50
Powerade Fruit Punch

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.50
Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50
Cranberry Apple Raspberry Juice

Cranberry Apple Raspberry Juice

$2.50Out of stock
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Root Beer Can

$1.50
Mountain Dew Can

Mountain Dew Can

$1.50Out of stock
Minute Maid Aguas Frescas Mango

Minute Maid Aguas Frescas Mango

$2.50Out of stock

Minute Maid Aguas Frescas Hibiscus

$2.50