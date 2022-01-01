Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aces & Ales Nellis

review star

No reviews yet

3740 S Nellis Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Those Damn Beer Battered Onion Rings
House Mac On Crack

Appetizers

Wings

Wings

$14.00

chicken wings tossed in sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese dip

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

boneless chicken, buttermilk breaded, with choice of sauce

House-Made Guacamole

House-Made Guacamole

$13.00

made to order, diced Haas avocados, red onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, squeezed lime juice & cilantro. Served with house-made bottomless tortilla chips

The Devil's Eggs

The Devil's Eggs

$8.00

four old-fashioned deviled eggs. Served one of two ways: 1) fresh cut jalapenos, chipotle aioli, dusted with smoked paprika. 2). Bacon & green onions with maple syrup drizzle

Nacho Average Nachos

Nacho Average Nachos

$14.00

freshly cooked tortilla chips, black beans, red sauce, melted jack & cheddar cheeses, topped with pico de gallo, jalapenos & sour cream. Served with house-made green salsa

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

Philly Cheesesteak Fries

$13.00

hand-cut Kennebec potato fries topped with shaved ribeye, sauteed peppers & onions, cheese blend & creamy basil horseradish

Those Damn Beer Battered Onion Rings

Those Damn Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

an onion mound, slathered in beer batter. Delivered with sides of our spicy BBQ & ranch dips

Pickle Chips

Pickle Chips

$8.00

hand breaded, served with ranch and chipotle aioli

Das Pretzels

Das Pretzels

$11.00

two baked Bavarian pretzels with A&A craft beer cheese & house-made, whole grain mustard

Bacon Bombs

Bacon Bombs

$12.00

fresh jalapenos stuffed in-house with our "bomb" cheese blend, panko breaded, wrapped in applewood smoked bacon & deep fried

Parmesan House Fries

Parmesan House Fries

$7.00

hand-cut Kennebec potato fries tossed with fresh rosemary & garlic, lightly dusted with fresh parmesan & olive oil. Served with crack sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Wisconsin cheddar cheese curds, dipped in a beer batter & deep fried to a gooey, golden brown, with bufffalo hot sauce & ranch dip

Bangin' Cauliflower

Bangin' Cauliflower

$12.00

fresh cauliflower florets, in a seasoned batter, tossed in our bangin' citrus & sriracha sauce. Served with celery, carrots & ranch or blue cheese

Pineapple Salmon Lettuce Wraps

Pineapple Salmon Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

grilled salmon, cucumber salad & pineapple diablo sauce

Beer Bites

Beer Bites

$7.00

bite sized pieces of our pizza crust, brushed with garlic butter, garlic, herbs & parmesan cheese. Served with A&A craft beer cheese & marinara

Salt & Vinegar Crisps

Salt & Vinegar Crisps

$5.00

A&A's potato chips. From Kennebec potatoes, with sea salt, chipotle aioli & malt vinegar spray

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Burgers & More

Yes, Please Cheeseburger

Yes, Please Cheeseburger

$13.00

Black Angus patty with cheddar cheese

Great Mac Attack Burger

Great Mac Attack Burger

$16.00

Black Angus patty, overflowing house mac, applewood bacon, melted cheese with crack sauce

Hangover Burger

Hangover Burger

$16.00

Black Angus patty with applewood-smoked bacon, sunny side up egg, caramelized onions, cheddar & crack sauce on toasted bun

It's Too Good Burger

It's Too Good Burger

$16.00

Black Angus patty with our "Bomb" cheese mixture of diced applewood bacon, cheddar & cream cheese. Topped with spicy slaw & chipotle aioli

Juicy Lucy, Stuffed Burger

Juicy Lucy, Stuffed Burger

$16.00

Black Angus patty, stuffed with American cheese, applewood bacon, chorizo & onions

Juicy Lucifer, Stuffed Burger

Juicy Lucifer, Stuffed Burger

$16.00

our Juicy Lucy Black Angus patty, topped with pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos

Our "Legendary" Prime Rib French Dip

Our "Legendary" Prime Rib French Dip

$16.00

slow-roasted prime ribeye, caramelized onions & creamy basil horseradish on hoagie roll

Beer Belly Grilled Cheese

Beer Belly Grilled Cheese

$10.00

traditional amped up. Pepper jack & cheddar cheeses

Farm Fresh Avocado Melt

Farm Fresh Avocado Melt

$14.00

an entire Haas avocado with fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese, red onion & crack sauce on sourdough

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$16.00

Pacific cod in a light, crispy beer batter, served with lemon, house-made tartar sauce, and hand-cut fries (unless otherwise requested)

BLT Sandwich

$9.00

Soups, Salads, & Wraps

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Wrap

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Wrap

$16.00

sliced turkey breast, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, mixed greens, ranch dressing & basil aioli. wrapped in a flour tortilla

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, cucumbers, black olives, mushrooms & croutons

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, served atop fresh greens, pico de gallo, a savory blend of roasted corn & jalapenos, cheddar jack cheese, avocado and crunchy tortilla strips. Tossed with cilantro lime dressing

Hail! Caesar Salad

Hail! Caesar Salad

$11.00

garden fresh romaine lettuce, tossed with house-made croutons, creamy Caesar dressing and freshly grated parmesan cheese

Tomato Soup Cup

Tomato Soup Cup

$4.00
Tomato Soup Bowl

Tomato Soup Bowl

$6.00

$Side Sauce

$Side Meat

$Side Produce

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

House Mac On Crack

House Mac On Crack

$11.00

sweet cream & a blend of mozzarella, bleu & cheddar cheeses

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

mozzarella, bleu & cheddar cheeses, chicken & buffalo hot sauce

Pizza

Classic Cheese Pizza (Small)

Classic Cheese Pizza (Small)

$12.00
Classic Cheese Pizza (Large)

Classic Cheese Pizza (Large)

$16.00
Pepperoni Pizza (Small)

Pepperoni Pizza (Small)

$14.00
Pepperoni Pizza (Large)

Pepperoni Pizza (Large)

$19.00
BBQ Chicken Pizza (Small)

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Small)

$15.00

chunks of grilled chicken breast, spicy BBQ sauce, sliced red onions, mozzarella cheese & fresh cilantro

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Large)

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Large)

$21.00

chunks of grilled chicken breast, spicy BBQ sauce, sliced red onions, mozzarella cheese & fresh cilantro

Margherita Pizza (Small)

Margherita Pizza (Small)

$13.00

homemade pizza sauce, olive oil, garlic, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, parmesan cheese & fresh basil

Margherita Pizza (Large)

Margherita Pizza (Large)

$18.00

homemade pizza sauce, olive oil, garlic, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, parmesan cheese & fresh basil

Veggie Pizza (Small)

Veggie Pizza (Small)

$15.00

green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, tomatoes & fresh basil

Veggie Pizza (Large)

Veggie Pizza (Large)

$21.00

green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, tomatoes & fresh basil

Build-Your-Own Pizza (Small)

$12.00

fresh tomato sauce & mozzarella

Build-Your-Own Pizza (Large)

$16.00

fresh tomato sauce & mozzarella

Eddie Spaghetti Pizza (Large)

Eddie Spaghetti Pizza (Large)

$22.00

huge thick crust, meat sauce, homemade spaghetti, spicy Italian sausage, topped with mozzarella & pepperoni - beware, it's addictive (available in 16" only)

Meatallica Lovers Pizza (Small)

Meatallica Lovers Pizza (Small)

$17.00

a legendary quartet - pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood bacon & ham

Meatallica Lovers Pizza (Large)

Meatallica Lovers Pizza (Large)

$23.00

a legendary quartet - pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood bacon & ham

Parmesan

Red Pepper Flakes

Dessert

Deep Fried Oreos

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.00

with vanilla ice cream & drizzled chocolate sauce. You haven't lived until you've had this

Churros

Churros

$6.00

warm caramel filled churros served atop vanilla bean ice cream, drizzled with caramel sauce and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Ice Cream

$3.00

Misc Add ons

$Balsaalmic Vinaigrette

$0.50

$Basil Mayo

$0.50

$BBQ

$0.50

$Blue cheese

$0.50

$Ceasar

$0.50

$Chiootle

$0.50

$Cilantro Lime

$0.50

$Crack Sauce

$0.50

$Green Sauce

$0.50

$Guacamole

$3.00

$Honey Mustard

$0.50

$Pico

$2.00

$Ranch

$0.50

$Side Meat

$Side Produce

Mayo

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3740 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dirt Dog - Sahara
orange starNo Reviews
5101 East Sahara Avenue Las Vegas, NV 89142
View restaurantnext
And Pita - 3342 E Sandhill rd
orange starNo Reviews
3342 E Sandhill rd Las Vegas, NV 89121
View restaurantnext
Crypto Sushi Bar - 3755 East Desert Inn Road
orange starNo Reviews
3755 East Desert Inn Road Las Vegas, NV 89121
View restaurantnext
Lucino's Pizza - Las Vegas
orange star4.7 • 761
3421 East Tropicana Ave Las Vegas, NV 89121
View restaurantnext
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos Nellis - 1292 S. Nellis Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1292 S. Nellis Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89104
View restaurantnext
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Desert Inn - 2490 E. Desert Inn Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2490 E. Desert Inn Rd Las Vegas, NV 89121
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston