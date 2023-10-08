Beverage Menu

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Vitamin Water XXX

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

HER Mocktail

$7.00

Sam Adams IPA

$5.00

Brooklyn Amber

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Mountain Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Sparkling Water Lime

$4.00

Draft Beer

Fat Heads - Bumbleberry

$8.00

Urban Artifact - Squeezebox Tart

$10.00

Draft Mich Ultra

$5.00

Madtree - Legendary Lager

$6.00

Fretboard - Peso Mexican Lager

$6.00

Humble Monk - Hefe

$8.00

Madtree Happy Amber

$7.00

HighGrain - Porter

$8.00

3 Floyds - Zombie Dust

$8.00

Lagunitas - American IPA

$8.00

Voodoo Ranger Hazy IPA

$8.00

Boulevard B.A. Quad

$10.00

Fretboard Light

$4.00

garage beer lime

$6.00

madtree - happy amber

$6.00Out of stock

Canned Beer

Can Miller Light

$5.00

Michalob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Can Coors Light

$5.00

Can Fretboard Light

$4.00

Hudy Delight

$5.00

Rhinegeist - Geist Tea

$2.00

Pickle Gose

$7.00

Pumpkin Ipa

$7.00Out of stock

$1 Specials

$1.00

Rhinegeist - Bubbles

$2.00

Seltzer

White Claw

$5.00Out of stock

HN Vodka Pineapple

$7.00

HN Vodka Peach

$7.00

Vizzy Raz Lemonade

$7.00

Sway Blackberry

$7.00

Sway Strawberry

$7.00

Vodka Transfusion Can

$7.00

GB Watermelon

$7.00

GB Cran Pine

$7.00

GB Strawberry

$1.00

GB John Daly

$7.00

House Cocktails

Canasta

$10.00Out of stock

Country House

$13.00

Doctor’s Orders

$13.00Out of stock

Hoodoo Ranger

$14.00

Ladies Who Lunch

$13.00

Smoke & Mirrors

$12.00

Wild West Paloma

$13.00

Drop Shot

$5.00

Frozen Cocktails

Frozen Marg

$12.00Out of stock

Jack Frost

$10.00Out of stock

Bourbon Slush

$10.00Out of stock

Frozen Mojito

$10.00Out of stock

Frozen Dreamsicle

$12.00Out of stock

Frozen Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

Citrus Summer Lemonade

$10.00Out of stock

Canasta

$10.00Out of stock

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$11.00Out of stock

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Long Island Tea

$12.00

Liquor

Wheatley

$6.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Stoli Vanilla

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Smirnoff Green Apple

$5.00

Bombay Dry

$6.00

Barr Hill

$12.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Flor de Cana

$6.00

Don Q Cristal

$6.00

Sailer Jerry

$7.00

Bacardi Ocho

$11.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$13.00

Plantation Dark

$12.00

Bumbu Rum

$8.00

Altos Plata

$10.00

Altos Reposado

$10.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$12.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Cincoro

$23.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

El Jimador

$6.00

Herradura Blanco

$11.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Benhez

$13.00

Del Maguey Las Milpas

$15.00

Angels Envy Rye

$20.00

Basil Hyden

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Green River

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Maker’s Mark

$10.00

Michter’s Rye

$13.00

New Riff Bourbon

$13.00

New Riff Single Barrel Rye

$16.00

Nikka Miyagikyo

$20.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Red Breast 12 Year

$15.00

Town Branch

$13.00

Weller Green Label

$12.00

Weller Red Label

$15.00Out of stock

Whiskey War

$12.00

Whiskey War Barrel Proof

$13.00

Woodford

$12.00

Laphroaig

$11.00

Macallan 12

$13.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Disaronno

$12.00

Absente

$10.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Wine

Chardonnay - Proverb

$9.00

Pinot Grigio - Proverb

$9.00

Sauv Blanc - Proverb

$9.00

Chardonnay - Unoaked

$10.00

Pinot Grigio - Protea

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Saint Clair

$14.00

White Blend - Avaline

$13.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$10.00

Lamarca Prosecco Rose

$10.00

Cava Brut

$10.00

Rose Fleur de Mer

$10.00

Cab Sauv - Proverb

$9.00

Pinot Noir - Proverb

$9.00

Red Blend - Project Blackbird

$10.00

Franciscan Estate - cab sauv

$10.00

Pinot Noir - Angels Ink

$11.00

Malbec - Bodega Trivento

$9.00

Chardonnay - Proverb (BOTTLE)

$40.00

Pinot Grigio - Proverb (BOTTLE)

$40.00

Sav Blanc - Proverb (BOTTLE)

$40.00

Chardonnay - Louis Jabot (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Pinot Grigio - Protea (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Saint Clair (BOTTLE)

$65.00

White Blend - Avaline (BOTTLE)

$60.00

Cava Brut (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Rose Fleur de Mer (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Cab Sauv - Proverb (BOTTLE)

$40.00

Pinot Noir - Proverb (BOTTLE)

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Franciscan Estate (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Malbec - Bodega Trivento (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Pinot Noir - Angels Ink (BOTTLE)

$50.00

Red Blend - Project Blackbird (BOTTLE)

$45.00

Rose - Dark Horse

$12.00

Pinot Noir - Dark Horse

$12.00

Sauv Blanc - Whitehaven

$21.00

Cab Sauv - Hess

$26.00

Buckets

Bucket

Food Menu

Brunch + Lunch Menu

Queso Blanco

$6.00

Small Batch Guacamole

$8.00

Chips and Dip Platter

$12.00

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Avocado Toast

Rise and Shine Breakfast

Breakfast Croissant

Waffle Plate

Acai Bowl

The Veggie Jackson

The Pigasso

The Inigo Montoya

The Cherry Valance

Dinner Menu

Queso Blanco

$6.00

Small Batch Guacamole

$8.00

Chips and Dip Platter

$12.00

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Pickleballs

Out of stock

Pickle Platter

Out of stock

Wings

Pancetta Spinach + Artichoke Dip

Out of stock

Legendary Beer Cheese

$12.00

Tavern Crisps

$8.00

Buenos Nachos

$16.00

The Wedge Salad

$8.00

Caesar Augustus

$10.00

The Turkey Cobb Salad

$14.00

Apple Pecan Salad

$13.00

The Dude Taco

$15.00

The Gulf Fish Taco

$17.00

The Benny Blanco Taco

$16.00

Eduard Birria Taco

$17.00

The Taco Experience

$45.00

Classico Burger

$15.00

Red October Burger

$16.00

Suckerpunch Burger

$16.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Gulf Fish + Chips

$18.00

Chicken Tender Platter

$14.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.00Out of stock

Sesame Crusted Yellowfin Tuna

$25.00Out of stock

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$20.00Out of stock

Garden Pasta

$17.00Out of stock

Taco in a Bag

$9.00

Finger Lickin Chicken

$7.00

Kids Fish + Chips

$8.00

PB&J

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Skillet S'mores

$9.00

Sides and Extras

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Hummus

$1.50

Side Sauteed Asparagus

$4.00

Side Broccolini

$4.00

Side Apple Sauce

$3.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Aces Sauce

$0.50

Side Jalapenos Ranch

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Dude Seriously Sauce

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Apple Cider Vinaigrette

$0.50

Dessert

Churro Chex Mix

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Brittle

$7.00

