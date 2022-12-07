Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American
Ace's Restaurant Paris TN
No reviews yet
1516 E Wood St
Paris, TN 38242
Drinks
Water
$0.00+
7 UP
$2.50
Root Beer
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Diet Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Pink Lemonade
$2.50
Mtn Dew
$2.50
Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Twisted
$4.00+
Bud light
$4.00+
Miller lite
$4.00+
Budweiser
$4.00+
Michelob Ultra
$4.00+
Michelob Ultra Infusion
$4.00+
Yuengling
$4.00+
Coors light
$4.00+
Corona
$4.00+
Cayman Jack
$4.00+
Guinness
$4.00+
Old Style
$4.00+
Coors Banquet
$4.00+
Pabst Blue Ribbon
$4.00+
Memphis Sands
$3.50+
Michelob Ultra
$3.50+
Twisted Pretzel
$3.50+
Budweiser
$3.50+
Fat Tire new Belgium
$3.50+
Bud light
$3.50+
Shock Top
$3.50+
Yuengling/chocolate
$3.50+
Appetizers
Ace's Beef Nachos
$8.99
Ace's Italian Beef Nachos
$9.25
Bread Sticks
$5.75
Bread Sticks (Patriot Card)
Bread Sticks With Cheese
$6.99
Breaded Pickles
$7.50
Cheese Sticks
$7.50
Cheesy-Tots
$3.00
Chicken Nuggets
$6.99
Garlic Cheese Curds
$6.99
Garlic Toast
$3.75
Hot Wings
$4.25+
Mini Tacos (10 per order)
$5.50
Potato Skins (4)
$7.50
Salads
Burgers & Sandwiches
Ace’s Burger
$8.50
Ace’s Cheese Burger
$9.25
Ace's Deluxe w/ Fries
$9.99
Ace's Deluxe w/Cheese w/ Fries
$11.48
BLT Sandwich
$7.25
Breaded Steak Sandwich
$8.50Out of stock
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$7.50
Chicken Gyro
$7.99
Chicken Parm Sandwich
$9.25
Combo (it. bf. & saus.)
$9.25
Grilled Cheese Spaghetti
$5.75
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$8.50
Ribeye On Flatbread (grilled)
$8.50Out of stock
Gyro Sandwich
$7.99Out of stock
Ham & Cheese
$7.50
Italian Beef
$8.25
Italian Sausage Sandwich
$7.25
Meatball Sandwich
$8.50
Meatloaf Sandwich
$7.99Out of stock
Patty Melt
$8.50
Philly Cheese Steak
$7.50
Reuben
$8.25
Tatunka Burger
$10.99
Tatunka Dog
$4.99
Tatunka Hoagie 6 Inch
$8.50
Tatunka Hoagie King Size
$30.00
Hotdogs
Entrees
Pizza
Individual Cheese Pizza
$7.50
Individual Ace's Special
$8.25
Individual Inferno Pizza
$8.25
Individual All Meat Pizza
$8.25
Individual Taco Pizza
$8.25
Individual BLT Pizza
$8.25
Individual Vegetarian Pizza
$8.25
Individual Cheeseburger Pizza
$8.25
Individual Chicago Style Hot Dog Pizza
$8.25
Individual Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$8.25
Individual Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$9.99
Individual Aces Ravioli Pizza
$8.25
Individual Chorizo
$9.99
Individual One Topping Pizza
$7.99
Small Cheese Pizza
$9.25
Small Aces Special
$14.25
Small Inferno Pizza
$14.25
Small All Meat Pizza
$14.25
Small Taco Pizza
$14.25
Small BLT Pizza
$14.25
Small Vegetarian Pizza
$14.25
Small Cheeseburger Pizza
$14.25
Small Chicago Style Hot Dog Pizza
$14.25
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$14.25
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$14.50
Small Aces Ravioli Pizza
$14.25
Small Chorizo
$14.50
Small One Topping Pizza
$11.25
Medium Cheese Pizza
$11.99
Medium Aces Special
$17.25
Medium Inferno Pizza
$17.25
Medium All Meat Pizza
$17.25
Medium Taco Pizza
$17.25
Medium BLT Pizza
$17.25
Medium Vegetarian Pizza
$17.25
Medium Cheeseburger Pizza
$17.25
Medium Chicago Style Hot Dog Pizza
$17.25
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$17.25
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$17.50
Medium Aces Ravioli Pizza
$17.25
Medium Chorizo
$17.50
Medium One Topping Pizza
$12.99
Large Cheese Pizza
$13.25
Large Aces Special
$20.99
Large Inferno Pizza
$20.99
Large All Meat Pizza
$20.99
Large Taco Pizza
$20.99
Large BLT Pizza
$20.99
Large Vegetarian Pizza
$20.99
Large Cheeseburger Pizza
$20.99
Large Chicago Style Hot Dog Pizza
$20.99
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$20.99
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$21.50
Large Aces Ravioli Pizza
$20.99
Large Chorizo
$21.75
Large One Topping Pizza
$15.75
Jumbo Cheese Pizza
$16.99
Jumbo Aces Special Pizza
$35.00
Jumbo Inferno Pizza
$35.00
Jumbo All Meat Pizza
$35.00
Jumbo Taco Pizza
$35.00
Jumbo BLT Pizza
$35.00
Jumbo Vegetarian Pizza
$35.00
Jumbo Cheeseburger Pizza
$35.00
Jumbo Chicago Style Hot Dog Pizza
$35.00
Jumbo Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$35.00
Jumbo Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$25.00
Jumbo Aces Ravioli Pizza
$35.00
Jumbo Chorizo
$36.50
Jumbo One Topping Pizza
$18.50
Stuffed Pizzas
Small Stuffed Cheese Pizza
$16.99
Small Stuffed Pizza One Topping
$17.99
Small Stuffed Aces Special
$22.00
Small Stuffed Inferno Pizza
$22.00
Small Stuffed All Meat Pizza
$22.00
Small Stuffed Taco Pizza
$22.00
Small Stuffed BLT Pizza
$22.00
Small Stuffed Vegetarian Pizza
$22.00
Small Stuffed Cheeseburger Pizza
$22.00
Small Stuffed Chicago Style Hot Dog Pizza
$22.00
Small Stuffed Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$22.00
Medium Stuffed Cheese Pizza
$19.50
Medium Stuffed Cheese One Topping Pizza
$21.99
Medium Stuffed Aces Special
$27.50
Medium Stuffed Inferno Pizza
$27.50
Medium Stuffed All Meat Pizza
$27.50
Medium Stuffed Taco Pizza
$27.50
Medium Stuffed BLT Pizza
$27.50
Medium Stuffed Vegetarian Pizza
$27.50
Medium Stuffed Cheeseburger Pizza
$27.50
Medium Stuffed Chicago Style Hot Dog Pizza
$27.50
Medium Stuffed Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$27.50
Large Stuffed Cheese Pizza
$23.25
Large Stuffed Cheese One Topping Pizza
$26.99
Large Stuffed Aces Special
$33.25
Large Stuffed Inferno Pizza
$33.25
Large Stuffed All Meat Pizza
$33.25
Large Stuffed Taco Pizza
$33.25
Large Stuffed BLT Pizza
$33.25
Large Stuffed Vegetarian Pizza
$33.25
Large Stuffed Cheeseburger Pizza
$33.25
Large Stuffed Chicago Style Hot Dog Pizza
$33.25
Large Stuffed Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$33.25
Strombolis & Calzones
Pasta
Sides
Bag Of Chips
$0.75
Bell Peppers
$1.55
Blue Cheese
$0.40
Cheese Fries
$3.90
Cheese Tamales
$4.99
Chili Cheese Fries
$5.50
French
$0.40
French Fries
$1.85
Garlic Butter
$0.40
Giardiniera
$1.55
Gravy Bread
$2.25
Homemade Chili
$5.95
Honey Mustard
$0.40
Hot Sauce
$0.40
It. Sausage
$3.00
Italian
$0.40
Jalapeños
$1.55
Meatballs
$3.00
Nacho Cheese
$0.65
N.S. On Side
$0.40
Onion Rings
$2.99
P. P.
$1.55
Ranch
$0.40
Red Sauce
$0.40
Side of Garlic Toast(4)
$0.99
Side of Taco Sauce
$0.40
Soup Of The Day
$2.75
Sport Peppers
$1.55
Tamales (2)
$4.25
Tamales W/ Cheese
$4.99
Tamales w/ Chili & Cheese (2)
$5.74
Thousand Island
$0.40
To Go Parm Cheese pkg
$0.10
To Go Red Pepper pkg
$0.10
Tater Tots- Plain
$3.00Out of stock
Kids Menu
Drinks
Beer
16oz Budweiser
$3.25
16oz Bud Light
$3.25
16oz Shock Top
$3.25
16oz Michelob Ultra
$3.25
16oz Amber Boch
$3.25
16oz Memphis Sands
$3.49
60oz Budweiser
$10.99
60oz Bud Light
$10.99
60oz Shock Top
$11.99
60oz Michelob Ultra
$10.99
60oz Amber Boch
$11.99
60oz G.G.T.D
$11.99
2 Pitcher Special
$17.99
60 oz Yuengling
$11.99
60oz Memphis Sands
$11.99
Yuenling BTL
$3.49
Bud Light BTL
$3.49
Corona BTL
$3.49
Budweiser BTL
$3.49
Cayman Jack BTL
$3.49
Coors BTL
$3.49
Michelob Ultra Btl
$3.49
Miller light BTL
$3.49
Twisted Tea
$3.49
Guinness
$3.49
Beer Bucket (5)
$13.99
Old Style Bucket
$13.99
Draft Heineken
$3.99
12 oz. Old Style
$3.25
Strawberry
$2.50
Lime
$2.50
20 oz.
Bottled Water
Bud Lite Seltzer
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
1516 E Wood St, Paris, TN 38242
