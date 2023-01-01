Main picView gallery

Ace's Sports Lounge NEW 110 N 18th Street

review star

No reviews yet

110 N 18th Street

Richmond, VA 23223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Lunch/Dinner

Warmups

Crab & Spinach Dip

$14.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Dugout Fries

$15.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Philly Egg Rolls

$10.00

Shrimp Egg Rolls

$14.00

Crab Cake Slider

$14.00

Salmon Slider

$14.00

Grand Slam Nachos

$10.00

Boomerang Shrimp

$15.00

Burger Slider

$12.00

Field Goals

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Handhelds

Aces Burger

$14.00

Slam Dunk

$14.00

Salmon BLT

$15.00

Batter Up

$12.00

Wings

Bone in Wings

$10.00+

Loaded Fry Upcharge

$3.00

Baskets

Boneless Wing Basket

$10.00

Catfish Nugget Basket

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Salmon Bite Basket

$15.00

$5 Basket

$5.00

Main Event

Ace's Pasta

Pork Chops

$16.00

Seafood Platter

$26.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$18.00

Twin Crab Cakes

$24.00

Aces Platter 150

$150.00

Aces Platter 175

$175.00

Aces Platter 200

$200.00

Aces Platter 225

$225.00

Aces Platter 250

$250.00

Aces Platter 275

$275.00

Aces Platter 300

$300.00

Aces Platter 750

$750.00

Moet

$150.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Dusse Yams

$5.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

Side Of Celery

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Drinks

Draft Beer

3 Notch'd Draft

$7.00

Bold Rock Draft

$7.00

Hazy Little Thing Draft

Miller Lite Draft

Coors Light Draft

VA Beer Draft

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

Corona Draft

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Bottled Beer

Miller Bottle

$5.00

Coors Bottle

$5.00

Stella Bottle

$5.00

Jack and Coke Can

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Vodka

Smirnoff

$6.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel

$10.00

Cirroc

$9.00

Cirroc Peach

$9.00

Gin

Tangueray

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Bombay

$9.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$8.00

Makers

$12.00

Crown

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Jack

$7.00

Jack Single Barrel

$14.00

Early Times

$5.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captian

$8.00

Tequila

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Patron

$12.00

Don Anejo

$14.00

Don Rep

$12.00

Don Blanco

$12.00

1800

$8.00

Terremana

$14.00

El Jimador

$10.00

Scotch

Johnny Red

$14.00

Glenfiddich

$16.00

Dewars

$10.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Cognac

Hennessey

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Remy 1738

$14.00

Dusse

$14.00

NA Bev

Red Bull

$5.70

Soda

$3.00

Red Bull Charge

$2.00

Gigner Beer Upchage

$2.00

Margarita Upcharge

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Lemonade Upcharge

$2.00

Cocktails

Top Shelf Blue Motorcycle

$15.00

Dolphin

$15.00

Debonair

$25.00

20 yard Line

$12.00

Tennesee Breeze

$10.00

Sports Margarita

$15.00

Pink Cat

$10.00

Peach Tea

$15.00

Slam Dunk Mule

$14.00

Strawberry Hennessy

$15.00

Bottom of the Ninth

$12.00

Bottoms Up

$10.00

RVA Raceway Lemonade

$12.00

Runner Up

$12.00

The Ali

$11.00

The Daggar

$16.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$15.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Top Shelf Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

For The Birds

$12.00

Game Time

$10.00

Big Chief

$13.00

Touchdown

$15.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

For The Birds

$12.00

Game Time

$10.00

Big Chief

$13.00

Touch Down

$15.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Top Shelf Lemon Drop

$15.00

Incredible Hulk

$16.00

Trash Can

$25.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Liqueurs

99 Apples

99 Melon

St Germain

Baileys

$8.00

Hypnotiq

$10.00

Saturday Brunch

Platters

Fish & Eggs

$14.00

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

All American

$14.00

Pancake Platter

$15.00

French Toast Platter

$16.00

Omelettes

Veggie Omelette

$10.00

Western Omelette

$12.00

Seafood Omelette

$16.00

Sandwiches

Hangover Burger

$14.00

Crabcake BLT

$16.00

Wing Baskets

Bone-in Wings

$10.00+

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Sides

Bacon (2)

$4.00

Salmon Cake (1)

$4.00

Chicken Tender (2)

$4.00

Turkey Sausage (3)

$4.00

Crabcake (1)

$5.00

Toast

$1.00

Pancake (2)

$6.00

French Toast (1)

$4.00

Grits

$3.00

Egg (1)

$1.00

Fried Apple

$3.00

Fried Potato

$3.00

Catfish (1)

$5.00

Onions

$0.85

Peppers

$0.85

Mushrooms

$0.85

Spinach

$0.85

Sundried Tomato

$0.85

Cheese

$0.85

Hookah Menu

Premium Flavors

Peach Cobbler

$30.00

Brunch'N

$30.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$30.00

Mango Tango

$30.00

Grandma's Lemonade

$30.00

Big Red

$30.00

Vegas Nights

$30.00

Happy Hour

$25.00

Hookah Employee

$20.00

Hookah Refill

$20.00

Hookah Bulk Tips

$5.00

Hookah Single

$1.00

Coals

$5.00

Single Flavors

$15.00

Event Hookah

$45.00

Pick Two

Choose 2

Mimosas

Brunch Mimosas

Belair Mimosas

$100.00

Boss Mimosas

$20.00

Glass Mimosas

$7.00

Mimosas Bottle

$25.00

Mogul Mimosas

$40.00

Magnum Champagne Bottle

$45.00

MVP Sangria

$40.00

Additional Juice

$5.00

Magnum Margarita

$70.00

Wine

Red wine

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Moet

$150.00

White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Bottle Wine

$25.00

Sunday Brunch

Standard Bruch

$25.00

Premium Brunch

$30.00

15 Brunch Difference

$15.00

5 Brunch Difference

$5.00

Brunch Plate

$13.00

Crableg Plate

$20.00

Employee Brunch

$13.00

$50 Deposit

$50.00

Catering Deposit

$1,162.50

Catering Supplies

$75.00

Champagne

Moet

$150.00

Belair

$125.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 N 18th Street, Richmond, VA 23223

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bellos
orange star4.0 • 236
1712 E Franklin St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
JewFro - 1721 E Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
1721 E Franklin St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Tio Pablo Taqueria - 1703 East Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
1703 East Main St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
LuLu’s Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
21 N 17th St Richmond, VA 23219
View restaurantnext
Sweet Spot Ice Cream Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
6 N 18th St Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext
CHIC'N & BEER - 1800 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
1800 East Main Street Richmond, VA 23223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richmond

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beijing On Grove
orange star4.6 • 3,406
5710 Grove Ave Richmond, VA 23226
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richmond
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston