Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Acevedo's Artisan Bakery - Fashion Fair Mall - 505 E Shaw Ave Suite M06

No reviews yet

505 E Shaw Ave Suite M06

Fresno, CA 93710

Sweets

4in Fruit Tart

$6.00

6in Strawberry Pizza, Cream

$8.25

6in Strawberry Pizza, Nutella

$8.25Out of stock

4in Brownie

$4.75

Cannoli Chocolate, Ind

$4.70

Cannoli, Reg, Ind

$4.50

Cannoli Napolitano, Ind

$4.95Out of stock

Cannoli, Small, Ind

$2.95

Choc Cannoli, Small, Ind

$3.10

Strawberry, Ind

$2.80Out of stock

Strawberry, 9oz Cup

$10.00

Mini Cheesecake

$10.00Out of stock

Vanilla Triffle, Cup

$8.25

Chocoalte Triffle, Cup

$8.25

Vanilla Cake Pop

$5.00

Vanilla Birthday Cake Pop

$5.00

Chocoalte Cake Pop

$5.00

Chocolate Birthday Cake Pop

$5.00Out of stock

Recess Cake Pop

$5.00Out of stock

Redvelvet Cake Pop

$5.25

Strawberry Cake Pop

$5.00

Small Cake Pop

$3.75Out of stock

GOURM Strawberry, Ind

$3.25

Sprinkle Donut

$2.00

Mini Pies

Mini Chocoalte Sundae Cream Pie

$7.25Out of stock

Mini Ferrero Rocher Cream Pie

$7.25Out of stock

Mini Banana Cream Pie

$7.00

Mini Chocoalte Cream Pie

$7.00

Mini Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Mini Dutch Apple Pie

$7.00

Mini Peach Cobbler Pie

$7.25Out of stock

Mini Lemon Cream Pie

$7.25Out of stock

Mini Lemon Meringue Pie

$7.25Out of stock

Mini Mixed Berry Pie

$7.00

Mini Pina Colada Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Mini Strawberry Shortcake Pie

$7.00

Mini Vanilla Pudding Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Mini Cakes

Chocoalte Mini Cake

$13.00

Red Velvet Mini Cake

$13.00

Tres Leches Cake Slices

$9.00

Choc. Tres Leches Cake Slices

$10.00

Strawberry Tres Leches Mini Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Vanilla Mini Cake

$11.50

Chocoalte Tres Leches Mini Cake

$12.00Out of stock

4in Cheesecake w/ Fresh Fruit

$10.00Out of stock

Tiramisu Slice, Ind

$7.50Out of stock

6in Cheesecake w/ Fresh Fruit

$22.00Out of stock

Frasher Mini Cake

$11.50

Oreo Mini Cake

$11.50

Round Strawberry Cheese cake

$9.00

Chocolate, Caramel Cheese Cake

$8.50

Oreo Cupcake

$3.00

Chocolat Fudge Cake

$8.50

Strawberry Cupcake

$3.00

Croissants

Almond Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Butter Croissant

$2.00

Dulce De Leche Croissant

$7.50Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Croissant

$8.25

Strawberry Nutella Croissant

$8.25

Quick Deli

Western Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Tuscan Chicken Pesto Wrap

$11.50

Classic Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Half Wrap Combo

$11.00

House Hoagie Sandwich

$11.00

Turkey Croissants Sand.

$11.00

Ham Croissant Sand.

$11.00

Half Sandwich Combo

$11.00

Fruit Tray, Mixed

$5.50

Parfait, 16oz

$6.50

Chips, Ind

$1.00

Tajin, Ind

$0.50

Chamoy, Ind

$0.50

Ranch Dressing, Ind

$0.50

Cesar Dressing,Ind

$0.50

Italian Dressing, Ind

$0.50

House Dressing, Ind

$0.50

Granola, Ind

$0.50

Pickle, Ind

$0.50

Peperchine, Ind

$0.50

Jell-O Cups

$4.00

Muffins / Scones

Blueberry Scone, Ind

$4.00

Strawberry Scone, Ind

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Scone, Ind

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Espresso Scone, Ind

$3.85Out of stock

Almond Poppyseed Muffin, Ind

$3.80

Blueberry Muffin, Ind

$3.80

Chocolate Chip Muffin, Ind

$3.80

Chocolate Chip Espresso Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Double Choc Chip Muffin, Ind

$3.80

Chocolate Banana Muffin, Ind

$3.75

Matcha Muffin, Ind

$4.00Out of stock

Flan

Chocoflan

$55.00

Mini Chocoflan

$10.00

5in Flan

$8.50

Café

Cold Brew

Horchata Cold Brew

Café Latte

Carmel Macchiato

Abuelita's Mocha

Cafe Americano

Brewed Coffee

Out of stock

Mazapan Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Espresso Shots

Cappuccino

Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chocolate

Chocolate Milk

Licuado Latte

Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

Pink Zebra

Strawberries and Cream

Con Pana

Misto

Water Cup

Whole Milk

Almond Milk

Oat Milk

Soy Milk

Vanilla Latte

Carmel Latte

Shaken Espresso

Signature Café

Choco Mazapan Latte

Black Forest Mocha

Lavender Latte

Lavender Chi Tea Latte

Rose Water Latte

Holy Sheesh Latte

Holy Grail Latte

Seasonal Café

Peppermint Black Forest

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Caramel Brule Cold Brew

Caramel Brule Latte

Peppermint Mocha Cold Brew

Champurrado

Cold Brew

Vanilla Cold Brew

Carmel Cold Brew

Hazelnut Cold Brew

Citrus Cold Brew

Teas

Iced Green Tea

Iced Black Tea

Raspberry Passion Hibiscus Tea

London Fog Tea

El Remedio

Black Dalia

Hot Green Tea

Energy Boosters

Rockstar, Ind 16oz

$3.50

Rockstar SF, Ind 16oz

$3.50

Custom Energy Booster

Pina Colada Booster

Creamsicle Booster

Mojito Booster

Strawberry & Peach Booster

Strawberry-Pom Booster

Cherry-Lime Booster

Raspberry-Lime Booster

Frappuccino's

Abuelita Mocha Frappe

Vanilla Coffee Frappe

Caramel Frappe

Chai Tea Frappe

Hazelnut Frappe

Licuado Frappe

Matcha Green Tea Frappe

Mocha Frappe

White Mocha Frappe

Pink Zebra Frappe

Strawberries and Cream Frappe

Tuxedo Frappe

Mazapan Frappe

Choco Mazapan Frappe

Chocolate Chip Frappe

Oreo Frappe

Peppermint Tuxedo Frappe

Lemonade's

Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

Peach Lemonade

Passionfruit Lemonade

Grape Lemonade

Mango Lemonade

Jamaica Lemonade

Blended Cremsicle w. Cold Foam

Agua Fresca

Jamaica Fresca

Cucumber Lime Fresca

Out of stock

Horchata Fresca

Peach Fresca

Out of stock

Pineappl Fresca

Out of stock

Watermellon Fresca

Out of stock

Honeydue Fresca

Out of stock

Mango Fresca

Out of stock

Jarritos/Soda

Coca Cola, Medio L

$3.25

Pineapple Jarrito, 355ml

$2.50

Strawberry Jarrito, 355ml

$2.50

Mango Jarrito, 355ml

$2.50

Orange Fanta Jarrito, 355ml

$3.25

Guava Jarrito, 355 ml

$3.00

Durazno, Jumex

$3.00

Mango, Jumex

$3.00

Pepsi

$4.25

Sprite

$4.25

Dr. Pepper

$4.25

Mtn Dew

$4.25

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottle Water

$4.50

Rosa Brothers Milk

Banana Milk

Strawberry Milk

Seasonal Floral

1 Rose 8ct Strawberries

$19.75

1 Rose 12ct Strawberries

$27.99

Large Vase, Floral

$69.00

Med Vase, Floral

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Serving the best in Gourmet Pastries and Handcrafted Coffee.

505 E Shaw Ave Suite M06, Fresno, CA 93710

Acevedo’s Artisan Bakery - Fashion Fair Mall image

