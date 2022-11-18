Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream
Acevedo's Artisan Bakery - Fashion Fair Mall - 505 E Shaw Ave Suite M06
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving the best in Gourmet Pastries and Handcrafted Coffee.
Location
505 E Shaw Ave Suite M06, Fresno, CA 93710
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0155 - Fresno-Clovis, CA
No Reviews
635 W. Herndon Avenue Clovis, CA 93611
View restaurant
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0289 - Fresno-West, CA
No Reviews
6493 N Riverside Dr Fresno, CA 93722
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fresno
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurant