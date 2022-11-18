AC Events Holiday Catering

Champagne Roulette $60

$60.00

Are you ready to celebrate the long-awaited end to this year but also feeling adventurous? Wishing you had the help of a sommelier to introduce you to a great new bottle? We are passionate about Champagne so let us pick out a bottle for your New Year’s celebration at your desired price point. Unlike in real roulette, we promise you have nothing to lose! These selections will come from the small production, family-owned growers of Champagne so you may not have heard of them but trust that you are getting better quality for your money than from the labels you recognize from the grocery store.