- Home
- /
- Raleigh
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- AC Events Holiday Catering
AC Events Holiday Catering
No reviews yet
1519 Brookside Drive
Raleigh, NC 27604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Mains
Black Tea Brined Smoked Chicken
This whole spatchcocked chicken is one of our favorite preparations! Each bird is brined with a black-tea infused brine before it is gently smoked, giving it an extra rich flavor. Sold with your choice of Alabama white sauce or chicken jus. (Alabama white sauce Allergens: nightshades, dairy. Chicken Jus Allergens: alliums, nightshades, poultry)
Pink Peppercorn Dijon Glazed Pork Loin
This Master Blend Farms bone-in pork loin is a showstopper. Brined for 24 hours and roasted whole, this pork loin is juicy and perfectly balanced with the pink peppercorn dijon glaze. Serves 4 (Allergens: Pink peppercorn, honey)
Mushroom & Spinach Stuffed Shells
With a blend of mushrooms and cheeses, these stuffed shells are a big step up from your average pasta bake. We ate the leftovers cold, sitting in our car, with our hands....it's that good. Serves 4 (Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten, mushrooms)
Sides
Truffled Mac & Cheese
You will not want to miss this: Macaroni and cheese, studded with black truffles and held together with a blend of Cheddar, Jarlsberg and Grana Padano cheeses and a truffle bechamel. Treat yourself to a little luxury. Serves 4 (Allergens: dairy, gluten, mushrooms)
Cider Braised Collard Greens
Greens for money and don't forget black eyed peas for luck in 2022! With just the right balance of sweet onions and apple cider vinegar, these collard greens are craveworthy. Serves 4 (Allergens: alliums, nightshades, dairy)
Stewed Black Eyed Peas
Black Eyed Peas for luck and don't forget to get some braised greens for money in 2022! Serves 4 (Allergens: alliums, dairy)
Herbed Mashed Potatoes
These skin-on mashed potatoes are jazzed up with rosemary and thyme-scented cream. Pair them with our smoked chicken or roasted pork loin. Serves 4 (Allergens: dairy, nightshades)
Pimento Cheese Cornbread with Honey Butter
What takes cornbread to the next level? Pimento cheese! Our Poole's pimento cheese is folded into each loaf of cornbread, giving it a distinct dose of cheesy flavor. Served with honey butter to round out that winning sweet-salty combination. Serves 4 (Allergens: gluten, dairy, alliums, nightshades, egg)
Dessert
Creme Fraiche Cheesecake w/ Dulce de Leche
AC's favorite dessert! The créme fraiche adds the perfect tartness to this rich creamy cheesecake. Serves 8-10 (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)
Chocolate Panna w/ Chocolate Cookie Crumbs & Soft Cream
What a treat to enjoy this former Poole's dessert in the comfort of home! (Allergens: dairy, gelatin (pork base))
Best Breakfast Ever
Quiche Lorraine w/ Bacon
Bacon, sauteed mushrooms, Jarlsberg and Grana Padano cheeses, shallots and a creamy custard filling are all baked in our flaky pie crust for a luxurious breakfast treat. Serves 8-10. (Allergens: pork, gluten, dairy, egg, alliums)
Hashbrown Casserole
What's better than hashbrowns? Hashbrowns loaded with Ashe County cheddar cheese and sour cream and baked until bubbly and delicious. Serves 6 (Allergens: nightshades, alliums, dairy, egg)
Cinnamon Rolls w/ Cream Cheese Orange Glaze
These cinnamon rolls are ridiculous. Sold fully cooked with reheat instructions so you can drizzle that delicious glaze over hot cinnamon rolls! Serves 6. (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg, citrus)
Apple Hot Cakes w/ Maple Syrup & Soft Cream
One of the most beloved dishes from our former Poole's brunch menu, these large, fluffy cakes are big enough to feed two and topped with soft cream and maple syrup. Serving is two hot cakes. (Allergen: dairy, gluten, egg)
English Muffins w/ Sausage, Ashe Cheddar and Apple Butter
These house made English muffins are so much better than any you've ever bought from the store. With our housemade breakfast sausage patties, Ashe cheddar and roasted apple butter, we took all of the work out of breakfast for you! This includes 4 English muffins, 4 sausage patties, 4 slices Ashe cheddar and 4 ounces apple butter. (Allergens: gluten, dairy, alliums)
Frozen Mini Biscuits w/ Preserves & Butter
Our dream breakfast? Freshly baked buttermilk biscuits, with our housemade cultured butter and apple butter. Keep these dozen mini biscuits in your freezer so you can bake them fresh whenever the mood strikes! (Allergens for Biscuit: Gluten, Dairy) (Allergens for Apple Butter: Cinnamon, Nutmeg)
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (1 quart)
The perfect beverage to accompany any breakfast. 32 oz Serving.
Bloody Mary Mix
The secret to our killer bloody mary mix? Pickled green tomatoes blended right into the mix! 32 oz Serving. Makes four drinks (Allergens: nightshades)
Market
Oyster Stew
A creamy comforting classic, made with NC oysters sourced from Locals Seafood. (1 qt serving)
Poole's Pimento Cheese
A rich and flavorful spread of Hook's 3-Year Cheddar, cider aioli, red peppers, and toasted Tellicherry black pepper. Served with a side of crostini. 8 ounce serving (Allergens: dairy, egg, alliums, nightshades)
House Made Salad Dressing
Enjoy our favorite house-made salad dressings at home with your favorite greens! (16 ounce bottle)
Pepper-Seared Chicken Salad
Flavorful, pepper-seared chicken is mixed with cider aioli, dijon, red onions and celery; it'll be your new lunch go-to. 1 pound serving (Allergens: poultry, egg, alliums)
Creamed Collard Dip w/ Crostini
This melty dip of creamed collards, caramelized onions, cheddar, Jarlsberg and Grana Padano is a great way to start a party. 10oz serving, sold with reheat instructions and crostini. (Dip Allergens: dairy, gluten, alliums, nightshades. Crostini Allergens: gluten.)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Cookies are best right out of the oven, and this cookie dough is preportioned into a dozen rounds to keep in your freezer until your cookie craving strikes. Comes with baking instructions. (Allergens: dairy, gluten, egg)
Champagne Roulette
Champagne Roulette $60
Are you ready to celebrate the long-awaited end to this year but also feeling adventurous? Wishing you had the help of a sommelier to introduce you to a great new bottle? We are passionate about Champagne so let us pick out a bottle for your New Year’s celebration at your desired price point. Unlike in real roulette, we promise you have nothing to lose! These selections will come from the small production, family-owned growers of Champagne so you may not have heard of them but trust that you are getting better quality for your money than from the labels you recognize from the grocery store.
Champagne Roulette $75
Are you ready to celebrate the long-awaited end to this year but also feeling adventurous? Wishing you had the help of a sommelier to introduce you to a great new bottle? We are passionate about Champagne so let us pick out a bottle for your New Year’s celebration at your desired price point. Unlike in real roulette, we promise you have nothing to lose! These selections will come from the small production, family-owned growers of Champagne so you may not have heard of them but trust that you are getting better quality for your money than from the labels you recognize from the grocery store.
Champagne Roulette $100
Are you ready to celebrate the long-awaited end to this year but also feeling adventurous? Wishing you had the help of a sommelier to introduce you to a great new bottle? We are passionate about Champagne so let us pick out a bottle for your New Year’s celebration at your desired price point. Unlike in real roulette, we promise you have nothing to lose! These selections will come from the small production, family-owned growers of Champagne so you may not have heard of them but trust that you are getting better quality for your money than from the labels you recognize from the grocery store.
Champagne Roulette $150
Are you ready to celebrate the long-awaited end to this year but also feeling adventurous? Wishing you had the help of a sommelier to introduce you to a great new bottle? We are passionate about Champagne so let us pick out a bottle for your New Year’s celebration at your desired price point. Unlike in real roulette, we promise you have nothing to lose! These selections will come from the small production, family-owned growers of Champagne so you may not have heard of them but trust that you are getting better quality for your money than from the labels you recognize from the grocery store.
Sparkling Wine
Coste Petrai Rosé Prosecco 2020
This fruity, crowd-pleasing rosé prosecco is your Swiss Army knife for the celebrations of the season. It's so delicious that you'll find reasons to make a toast just to keeping popping the bottles!
Renardat-Fache Initiale Bugey-Cerdon NV
This off-dry sparkler from France goes just as well with hors d'eouvres as it does with dessert; like a spritz in a glass.
Val de Mer Brut Nature Cremant de Bourgogne NV
Looking for the racy acidity of Champagne that is more budget conscious? Here's your bottle. Made by a renowned white Burgundy producer, it has all of the structure and finesse of the fancy stuff. Tasted blind, you'd never know. (And we won't tell if you won't!)
Canned Wine Spritzes
Ramona Blood Orange Wine Spritz 4-Pack
Straightaway Apicco Spritz 4-Pack
Could there be anything better or more convenient than a canned version of an Aperol Spritz? The spritz is a state of being or way of life more than it is a drink. It's the gateway from work to play, a moment to relax the mind and open the palate for your Clubhouse meal! Made with Straightaway's wine-based amaro. 13% ABV
Straightaway Negroni Spritz 4-Pack
Inspired by the Negroni Sbagliato which swaps gin for prosecco, this bubbly and less-potent version is the perfect post-work apéritif. Made with Straightaway's wine-based amaro. 13% ABV
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Holiday catering from the AC Restaurants group.
1519 Brookside Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604