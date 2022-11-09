American Comfort Foods - The Trailer Park
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
American Comfort Food is a 30’ mobile kitchen. If you’re in the Gardendale/Odessa, Texas area please follow us for specials on amazing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and meal prep items.
6770 E Goldenrod, Gardendale, TX 79758
