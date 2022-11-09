American Comfort Foods - The Trailer Park imageView gallery

American Comfort Foods - The Trailer Park

6770 E Goldenrod

Gardendale, TX 79758

Appetizer

The Trailer Park Chili Bean

$6.00

8OZ

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$6.00

8OZ

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Extra Homemade Fries

$2.00

Small House Salad

$7.00

Classic Ceaser Salad

$7.00

Regular

Brisket Quesadilla

$9.00

Brisket or Chicken

Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips

$13.00

Fish & Chips

Smoked Brisket Loaded Fries

$8.00

Craft Burger And Fries

$13.00

Brisket Street Tacos

$11.00

Fish Street Tacos

$11.00

Hot Dog Trio

$13.00

Smoked Brisket Plate

$22.00

Carne Asada

$18.00

Terminal

$18.00

Food

$15.00

Pizza

Pizza

$17.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.00

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.00

Beverage

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
American Comfort Food is a 30’ mobile kitchen. If you’re in the Gardendale/Odessa, Texas area please follow us for specials on amazing breakfast, lunch, dinner, and meal prep items.

6770 E Goldenrod, Gardendale, TX 79758

Directions

American Comfort Foods - The Trailer Park image

