- Home
- /
- Troy
- /
- Dessert & Ice Cream
- /
- Achatz Pies of Troy
xCHURNED Achatz Pies of Troy
216 Reviews
$$
1063 E Long Lake Rd
Troy, MI 48085
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
WHOLE
Apple Double Crust 10"
Our traditional apple pie with thinly sliced Northern Spy apples inside of two flaky pie crusts.
Dutch Apple 10"
Thinly sliced Northern Spy apples covered with a crunchy topping made of brown sugar, cinnamon, pure melted butter and rolled oats. Available in a 10" or Party Pie size.
Blueberry Double Crust 10"
Delicious Michigan blueberries gently baked into a golden, hand-crimped pie crust.
Cherry Double Crust 10"
Michigan grown tart cherries baked into two perfectly flaky pie crusts.
Cherry Crumb 10"
Blue ribbon winner at the National Pie Competition- Our traditional cherry pie with a crunchy topping made of brown sugar, cinnamon, melted butter and rolled oats.
Michigan 4-Berry 10"
Our signature and best selling pie. Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries with our traditional crumb topping. Available in a 10" or Party Pie size.
Michigan 4-Berry Double Crust 10"
Our signature, best selling pie. Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries under a delicious pastry crust.
Strawberry Rhubarb Double Crust 10"
Locally grown and freshly chopped tart rhubarb blended in perfect harmony with sweet strawberries.
Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb 10"
Fresh chopped, locally grown, tart rhubarb is blended into perfect harmony with sweet strawberries and crumb topping.
Apple Caramel Nut 10"
Our Dutch apple pie topped with peanuts, pecan halves, and whole cashews drizzled with nearly half a pound of caramel. Available in a 10" or Party Pie size.
Pumpkin 10"
A traditional favorite. Mildly spiced pumpkin mixed into our flaky pastry crust.
Shelly's Pumpkin Praline 10"
Perfectly baked pie crust with a layer of creamy vanilla cheesecake, smooth pumpkin filling and sprinkled with a crunchy pecan topping.
Sweet Potato 10"
A traditional Fall Favorite...Our Sweet Potato Pie features our signature flaky crust filled to the brim with a sweet potato filling!
Apple Fruit Juice Sweetened 8"
Our traditional double crusted apple pie sweetened with fruit juice as an alternative to traditional sugar.
Michigan 4-Berry Fruit Juice Sweetened 8"
Our Best selling Michigan Four Berry pie sweetened with natural fruit juice as an alternative to traditional sugar.
Gluten Free Apple 8"
Our apple pie made with a rice and potato blend crust. Ready to bake at home in your wheat-free oven!
Gluten Free Michigan 4-Berry 8"
Our signature Michigan 4-Berry pie made with a rice and potato blend crust. Ready to bake in your wheat free oven at home!
Pecan 10"
Crispy pecan halves in a sweet and sticky brown sugar filling inside a pastry crust.
Whole
Autumn Harvest 10"
A layer of pecan pie topped with a decadent Pumpkin Silk, Whip Cream, and candied pecans!
Banana Cream 10"
Our banana cream and banana split pies contain over one pound of fresh fruit and are prepared fresh when ordered. Please note this pie has a one-day shelf life and should only be served within one day of purchase.
Banana Split 10"
Our vanilla pastry cream with freshly sliced bananas and sweet crushed pineapple, topped with whipped cream, walnut pieces, dark drizzled chocolate and seven maraschino cherries on top! Please note this pie has a one-day shelf life and should only be served within one day of purchase
Black Forest Cherry 10"
Our flaky crust filled with chocolate cream and topped with cherry topping, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle.
Black Forest Raspberry 10"
Our flaky crust filled with chocolate cream and topped with raspberry topping, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle.
Cannoli Cream 10"
Winner of The People's Choice Awards at The Taste of Troy Festival. Our vanilla pastry cream mixed with cream cheese, stirred in mini chocolate chips and toasted almonds. Topped with whipped cream and sprinkled toasted almonds and more chocolate chips.
Cherry Cream 10"
Our vanilla pastry cream base with Michigan tart cherry pie filling on top and a touch of whipped cream around the edges.
Chocolate Cream 10"
Decadent chocolate pastry cream decorated with whipped cream and hand-shaved Guittard chocolate curls.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream 10"
Layers of chocolate cream and whipped peanut butter cream cheese, topped off with whipped cream and handmade chocolate peanut butter chunks, and chocolate drizzle
Coconut Cream 10"
We start by toasting raw coconut shreds until perfectly crispy then stir the toasted coconut into a vanilla pastry cream and topped with whipped cream. One of our most loved cream pies!
French Silk 10"
A rich chocolate mousse made of pure butter and dark, Guittard chocolate- one of our most popular pies!
German Chocolate 10"
Homemade chocolate pastry cream combined with crispy toasted coconut and crushed walnuts covered in whipped cream.
Key Lime 10"
Florida key lime juice is mixed in to this creamy, sweet and tart treat atop of a buttery, graham cracker crust.
Lemon Meringue 10"
Homemade lemon curd topped with a light and airy handmade meringue. A traditional favorite.
Michigan 4-Berry Cream 10"
Vanilla pastry cream topped with Michigan 4-Berry topping and whipped cream around the edges. A perfect combination of sweet and tart.
Peachy Keen Cream 10"
Pure vanilla pastry cream fills our tender flaky crust. Topped off with over a pound of Michigan grown Red Haven peaches that are cooked to perfection, with whipped cream around the edge. Available for a limited time!
Raspberry Cream 10"
Vanilla pastry cream topped with tart, red raspberries and whipped cream around the edges. A perfect combination of sweet and tart.
Scotch on the Rocks 10"
Our flaky crust filled with layers of butterscotch cream filling and blended cream cheese and whipped cream. Topped off with whipped cream and crumbled toffee bits. A twist on a classic Butterscotch cream pie!
Wicked Good Boston Cream Pie 10"
Our take on a Boston cream pie, but you won't find any cake in here! Our vanilla pastry cream with a layer of decadent chocolate ganache is topped of with dollops of all natural whipped cream and Maraschino cherries.
LARGE
Beef Pot Pie Large
Our beef pot pie features tender seasoned beef, red potatoes, carrots, celery, garlic and onions in a burgundy wine sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you
Chicken Pot Pie Large
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.
Lobster Pot Pie Large
Our unique Lobster Pot Pie features real lobster meat and red skin potatoes with sweet corn in a creamy, white sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you
Spinach Pot Pie Large
Our spinach pot pie filled with spinach, feta, goat cheese, and mozzarella is perfectly wrapped in our flaky crust! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you!
SMALL
Beef Pot Pie Small
Our beef pot pie features tender seasoned beef, red potatoes, carrots, celery, garlic and onions in a burgundy wine sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you
Chicken Pot Pie Small
A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.
Lobster Pot Pie Small
Our unique Lobster Pot Pie features real lobster meat and red skin potatoes with sweet corn in a creamy, white sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you
Spinach Pot Pie Small
WHOLE
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
Creamy and dense handmade vanilla cheesecake on top of a butter graham cracker crust. Optional toppings include cherries, raspberries, pineapple, chocolate, caramel, mixed nuts and whipped cream.
Michigan 4-Berry Cheesecake
The best of both worlds - cheesecake and pie! Our traditional vanilla bean cheesecake swirled with our signature Michigan 4-Berry filling and crumb topping mixed in!
North Ave. Apple Cheesecake
Our newest addition to our cheesecake lineup features a vanilla bean cheesecake topped with apple pie filling, caramel drizzle, and whipped cream. Named after the street of our original location in Armada, MI!
COOKIES
Molasses Cookies 6 pack
A half dozen of a traditional, frosted molasses cookie - a timeless favorite! Baked fresh daily!
Lemon Pistachio Cookies 6 pack
A half dozen of our buttery lemon cookies - frosted and topped with chopped pistachios! Baked fresh daily!
Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookies 6 pack
Our browned butter chocolate chip cookies are a step above the rest! Baked fresh daily in store!
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies 6 pack
Made with peanut flour - our Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip cookies are made without wheat and baked fresh daily!
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies 6 pack
A half dozen of our Oatmeal Raisin Cookies! Baked fresh daily!
POUND CAKES
Michigan 4-Berry Butter Bread
A buttery French Basque cake inspired bread filled with our signature Michigan 4 Berry fruit filling. Tart Montmorency cherries, bursting blueberries, plump raspberries and the blackest blackberries fuse together to make our signature Michigan 4 Berry fruit blend.
Apple Cinnamon Butter Bread
A buttery French Basque cake inspired bread filled with our signature Apple Pie fruit filling and topped off with our special crumb topping. Our Northern Spy apples are particularly chosen and sliced just right, then blended with cinnamon and sugar to create the perfect flavor.
Banana Nut Bread
A traditional moist pound cake filled with sweet Bananas and crunchy walnuts. Topped off with our specially crafted crumb topping. Baked fresh in store every day, our Banana Nut bread is a great addition to any table.
CAKES & BARS
Carrot Cake
A moist carrot cake with raisins and walnuts througout. Topped off with rich cream cheese frosting and crushed walnuts. A favorite any time of year!
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Our fudgy chocolate cake with handmade buttercream frosting is finished off with decadent chocolate ganache. You gotta try this cake!
Magic Bars - 4 pack
Magic Bars - 2 pack
Lemon Bars - 4 pack
Lemon Bars - 2 pack
Turtle Bars - 4 pack
Turtle Bars - 2 pack
BOTTLED ITEMS
Honey - Pint
Locally harvested in Capac, MI.
Honey - Quart
Locally harvested in Capac, MI.
Irene's Dressing
Available in Sweet Viniagrette, Red Wine Viniagrette, Honey Mustard, or Sweet Balsmic. Choose your favorite from our variety when you come to pick up your order!
Michigan 4-Berry Jam
Chock full of plump blueberries, giant blackberries, red raspberries, and Michigan grown tart cherries. Use our signature jam on your favorite homemade breads, biscuits, or whatever you like!
Truly Natural Preserves
Delicious clean label, low sugar, organic and Truly Natural made by Food For Thought in Traverse City, MI. Choose from Tart Cherry, Blueberry, Strawberry or Cherry Raspberry when you pick up in store!
Salsa - Cherry
Taste the simple balance of fresh Michigan tomatoes, Montmorency cherries, a little spice, and everything nice!
Salsa - M4B
A zesty blend of our signature Michigan 4-Berry recipe. Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, cherries, tomatoes, and spices are combined to make the perfect sweet and savory salsa.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
1063 E Long Lake Rd, Troy, MI 48085