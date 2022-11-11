  • Home
Achatz Pies - Oxford 960 N Lapeer Rd

No reviews yet

960 N Lapeer Rd

Oxford, MI 48371

Popular Items

Michigan 4-Berry Fruit Juice Sweetened 8"
Chocolate Cream
Cannoli Cream

WHOLE-FRUIT

Apple Double Crust

Apple Double Crust

$19.99

Our traditional apple pie with thinly sliced Northern Spy apples inside of two flaky pie crusts. Naturally Vegan Recipe!

Dutch Apple

Dutch Apple

$19.99

Thinly sliced Northern Spy apples covered with a crunchy topping made of brown sugar, cinnamon, pure melted butter and rolled oats.

Blueberry Double Crust

Blueberry Double Crust

$19.99

Delicious Michigan blueberries gently baked into a golden, hand-crimped pie crust. Naturally Vegan Recipe!

Cherry Double Crust

Cherry Double Crust

$19.99

Michigan grown tart cherries baked into two perfectly flaky pie crusts. Naturally Vegan Recipe!

Cherry Crumb

Cherry Crumb

$19.99

Blue ribbon winner at the National Pie Competition- Our traditional cherry pie with a crunchy topping made of brown sugar, cinnamon, melted butter and rolled oats.

Michigan 4-Berry

Michigan 4-Berry

$19.99

Our signature and best selling pie. Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries with our traditional crumb topping.

Michigan 4-Berry Double Crust

Michigan 4-Berry Double Crust

$19.99

Our signature, best selling pie. Michigan tart cherries, blackberries, blueberries and raspberries under a delicious pastry crust. Naturally Vegan Recipe!

Strawberry Rhubarb Double Crust

Strawberry Rhubarb Double Crust

$19.99

Locally grown and freshly chopped tart rhubarb blended in perfect harmony with sweet strawberries.

Apple Caramel Nut

Apple Caramel Nut

$22.99

Our Dutch apple pie topped with peanuts, pecan halves, and whole cashews drizzled with nearly half a pound of caramel.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$19.99

A traditional favorite. Mildly spiced pumpkin filling in a cinnamon-sugar dipped crust.

Shelly's Pumpkin Praline

Shelly's Pumpkin Praline

$22.99

Perfectly baked pie crust with a layer of creamy vanilla cheesecake, smooth pumpkin filling and sprinkled with a crunchy pecan topping. Named after one of our original bakers, Shelly Morton.

Cranberry Apple

Cranberry Apple

$19.99

Our Dutch apple pie mixed in with a handful of tart cranberries!

HALF

Apple DC 1/2

$11.99

Apple Dutch 1/2

$11.99

Blueberry DC 1/2

$11.99

Cherry DC 1/2

$11.99

Cherry Crumb 1/2

$11.99

M4B 1/2

$11.99

M4B DC 1/2

$11.99

Straw Rhu DC 1/2

$11.99

Apple Caramel Nut 1/2

$12.99

Pumpkin 1/2

$11.99

Sweet Potato 1/2

$11.99

Cranberry Apple 1/2

$11.99

WHOLE-CREAM

Autumn Harvest

Autumn Harvest

$23.99

A layer of pecan pie topped with a decadent Pumpkin Silk, Whip Cream, and candied pecans!

Cannoli Cream

Cannoli Cream

$23.99

Winner of The People's Choice Awards at The Taste of Troy Festival. Our vanilla pastry cream mixed with cream cheese, stirred in mini chocolate chips and toasted almonds. Topped with whipped cream and sprinkled toasted almonds and more chocolate chips.

Chocolate Cream

Chocolate Cream

$21.99

Decadent chocolate pastry cream decorated with whipped cream and hand-shaved Guittard chocolate curls.

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$21.99

We start by toasting raw coconut shreds until perfectly crispy then stir the toasted coconut into a vanilla pastry cream and topped with whipped cream. One of our most loved cream pies!

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$21.99

Homemade lemon curd topped with a light and airy handmade meringue. A traditional favorite.

Peanut Butter Silk

Peanut Butter Silk

$23.99

LARGE

Beef Pot Pie Large

Beef Pot Pie Large

$21.99

Our beef pot pie features tender seasoned beef, red potatoes, carrots, celery, garlic and onions in a burgundy wine sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you

Chicken Pot Pie Large

Chicken Pot Pie Large

$21.99

A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.

Lobster Pot Pie Large

Lobster Pot Pie Large

$29.99

Our unique Lobster Pot Pie features real lobster meat and red skin potatoes with sweet corn in a creamy, white sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you

Spinach Pot Pie Large

Spinach Pot Pie Large

$21.99

Our spinach pot pie filled with spinach, feta, goat cheese, and mozzarella is perfectly wrapped in our flaky crust! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you!

8" Buffalo Chicken

8" Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Our newest recipe. Buffalo chicken with cream cheese.

8" Heat & Eat Chicken Pot Pie

8" Heat & Eat Chicken Pot Pie

$9.99

Just heat and enjoy! Serves 4.

SMALL

Beef Pot Pie Small

Beef Pot Pie Small

$10.99

Our beef pot pie features tender seasoned beef, red potatoes, carrots, celery, garlic and onions in a burgundy wine sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you

Chicken Pot Pie Small

Chicken Pot Pie Small

$10.99

A savory pot pie filled with chicken, red potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, corn, and celery is a quick and easy dinner for when house guests stay a little too long! Our pot pies come in an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking.

Lobster Pot Pie Small

Lobster Pot Pie Small

$14.99

Our unique Lobster Pot Pie features real lobster meat and red skin potatoes with sweet corn in a creamy, white sauce! Our savory selections come in both an individual and family size! This product is frozen raw and does require baking - call us ahead and we would be happy to bake it for you

Spinach Pot Pie Small

Spinach Pot Pie Small

$10.99

WHOLE-CHEESECAKE

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$23.99

Creamy and dense handmade vanilla cheesecake on top of a butter graham cracker crust. Optional toppings include cherries, raspberries, pineapple, chocolate, caramel, mixed nuts and whipped cream.

Michigan 4-Berry Cheesecake

Michigan 4-Berry Cheesecake

$25.99

The best of both worlds - cheesecake and pie! Our traditional vanilla bean cheesecake swirled with our signature Michigan 4-Berry filling and crumb topping mixed in!

6 Pack COOKIES

Molasses Cookies 6 pack

Molasses Cookies 6 pack

$7.99

A half dozen of a traditional, frosted molasses cookie - a timeless favorite! Baked fresh daily!

Lemon Pistachio Cookies 6 pack

Lemon Pistachio Cookies 6 pack

$7.99

A half dozen of our buttery lemon cookies - frosted and topped with chopped pistachios!

Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookies 6 pack

Chocolate Chip Sea Salt Cookies 6 pack

$7.99

Our browned butter chocolate chip cookies are a step above the rest!

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies 6 pack

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies 6 pack

$7.99

Made with peanut flour - our Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip cookies are made without wheat and baked fresh daily!

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies 6 pack

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies 6 pack

$7.99

A half dozen of our Oatmeal Raisin Cookies! Baked fresh daily!

White Chocolate Salted Caramel 6 pack

$7.99

Lemon Blueberry 6 pack

$7.99

BARS

Lemon Bars - 2 pack

Lemon Bars - 2 pack

$3.99

CAKES

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$16.99

A moist carrot cake with raisins and walnuts througout. Topped off with rich cream cheese frosting and crushed walnuts. A favorite any time of year!

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$16.99

Our fudgy chocolate cake with handmade buttercream frosting is finished off with decadent chocolate ganache. You gotta try this cake!

COBBLERS

Gluten Free Cherry Cobbler

$15.99

Gluten-Free Cobbler on-top of lovely cherries!

Gluten Free Peach Cobbler

$15.99

Gluten-Free Peach Cobbler with crispy, pecan praline toppings.

FRUIT JUICE SWEETENED PIES

Apple Fruit Juice Sweetened 8"

Apple Fruit Juice Sweetened 8"

$11.99

Our traditional double crusted apple pie sweetened with fruit juice as an alternative to traditional sugar.

Michigan 4-Berry Fruit Juice Sweetened 8"

Michigan 4-Berry Fruit Juice Sweetened 8"

$11.99

Our Best selling Michigan Four Berry pie sweetened with natural fruit juice as an alternative to traditional sugar.

HAND PIES

Hand Pie- Apple

Hand Pie- Apple

$3.99
Hand Pie- Cherry

Hand Pie- Cherry

$3.99
Hand Pie- Michigan 4-Berry

Hand Pie- Michigan 4-Berry

$3.99

HOLIDAY

Apple Dumpling

$8.99

SPECIALTY

Pecan 1/2

$12.99
Pecan 9"

Pecan 9"

$21.99
Our mission is to find the best and healthiest products for you and the planet: fruits, sugar, milk, butter, flour, etc. Our customers value and love our pies because of the freshness and high quality. They trust that the ingredients we bring into our bakehouse to make our pies are free of toxic agro-chemicals, raised humanely and respectfully, and that the farmers we work with are faithful stewards, rebuilding and regenerating the soil, which contributes to clean water and air for the long term sustainability of our planet.

960 N Lapeer Rd, Oxford, MI 48371

