Achatz Pies - Oxford 960 N Lapeer Rd

Our mission is to find the best and healthiest products for you and the planet: fruits, sugar, milk, butter, flour, etc. Our customers value and love our pies because of the freshness and high quality. They trust that the ingredients we bring into our bakehouse to make our pies are free of toxic agro-chemicals, raised humanely and respectfully, and that the farmers we work with are faithful stewards, rebuilding and regenerating the soil, which contributes to clean water and air for the long term sustainability of our planet.