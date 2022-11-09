Restaurant header imageView gallery

Achiote MCK Food Truck

7729 Siden Drive

NOT A PICK UP LOCATION

Hanover, MD 21076

Handheld

Birria Tacos

$15.00

Slow braised beef, monterrey jack cheese, salsa roja, cilantro and pickled red onion. served with a rich consome.

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Blackened gulf shrimp served over corn tortilla shaved cabbage mix, chipotle sofrito, corn, pickled red onion, cilantro crema.

Birria Empanadas

$15.00

Slow braised beef, monterey jack cheese, cilantro and onions. served with a rich consome.

Chicken Empanadas

$13.00

Chicken seasoned with South American spices and served with vinagreta de aji Amarillo chimichurri.

California Burrito

$14.00

Marinated steak, avocado, corn, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, chipotle ranch and crispy potatoes.

Pork Belly Bao

$12.00

Fried pork belly, ssamjang sauce, cucumbers, scallions, cilantro and jalapeño.

Street Corn

$5.00

House made mayo, crema, cotija cheese, chile piquin, lime juice, cilantro

Old Bay Corn On The Cob

$5.00

House made mayo, cotija cheese and old bay.

Mozarella Sticks
$10.00

$10.00

Crab Sring Roll
$15.00

$15.00

Grilled Steak Tacos
$15.00

$15.00

Entrees

Asian Beef Skewers

$15.00

Black angus beef marinated in sesame oil, served with chili noodles. topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Birria Ramen

$15.00

Rich Birria consome with ramen noddles, slowed braised beef, pickled red onions, scallions, corn, cilantro, jalapenos and hot sriracha.

Dessert

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.00 Out of stock

Made with brioche served with caramel sauce and caramelized bananas and vanilla ice cream.

Pineapple Empanadas

$7.00

Fried. served with vanilla ice cream and powdered sugar.

Beverages

Coca-cola
$1.50

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50Out of stock

Orange soda

$1.50Out of stock

Water

$1.50

Grape Sunkist

Out of stock

Jarritos

$2.00
All hours
Sunday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am - 8:00 pm
A multi concept kitchen, owned and operated by a chef who is passionate about food and cooking. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

7729 Siden Drive, NOT A PICK UP LOCATION, Hanover, MD 21076

