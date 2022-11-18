Main picView gallery

Acme Burger - Petaluma

330 Western Ave

Petaluma, CA 94952

Order Again

Popular Items

Acme Burger
Sonoma Mountain Beef Company
Double Acme Burger

Choose your Burger

Acme Burger

Acme Burger

$6.75
Double Acme Burger

Double Acme Burger

$9.75
Sonoma Mountain Beef Company

Sonoma Mountain Beef Company

$7.95
Double Sonoma Mountain Beef Company

Double Sonoma Mountain Beef Company

$10.95
Willie Bird Turkey Burger

Willie Bird Turkey Burger

$7.95
Double Willie Bird Turkey Burger

Double Willie Bird Turkey Burger

$10.95

Beyond Burger

$8.99

Double Beyond Burger

$11.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger

$8.75
Double Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger

Double Buttermilk Fried Chicken Burger

$11.75
Seared Chicken Breast

Seared Chicken Breast

$8.75
Double Seared Chicken Burger

Double Seared Chicken Burger

$11.75
Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$9.25
Double Ahi Tuna

Double Ahi Tuna

$12.25
Flash Fried Snapper

Flash Fried Snapper

$8.75
Double Flash Fried Snapper

Double Flash Fried Snapper

$11.75
BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.99
Double BBQ Pulled Pork

Double BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.99
Sonoma Mountain Hot Dog

Sonoma Mountain Hot Dog

$7.95

Sonoma Mountain Beef all beef hotdog, lettuce, tomato, and awesome sauce on a Franco American Bakery hotdog bun

Sonoma Mountain Chili Cheese Dog

$9.95

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

$7.75
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00
Roasted Beets and Arugula

Roasted Beets and Arugula

$9.00

Arugula, roasted beets, goat cheese, toasted walnuts

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$9.00

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Sides

8oz Daily Soup

$5.95

12oz Daily Soup

$7.95
8oz House Chili

8oz House Chili

$5.95
12oz House Chili

12oz House Chili

$7.95
Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries

$4.25
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$4.95
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$4.95
Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$4.95
Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.25
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.25

Side Salad

$4.75

Fruit Salad

$4.95Out of stock

House Cole Slaw

$3.75

Truffle Fries

$7.95

Fish N Chips

$13.50

Grilled 4-Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.99

Brewed Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Dessert

Ice Cream Cone

$4.75

Ice Cream Cup

$4.75

Milkshake

$5.95

Brownie

$3.00

Kids Menu

Burger w/ Fries and Drink

$7.75

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries and Drink

$7.75

Kids Fried Chicken Strips w/ Fries and Drink

$7.75

Kids Burger ala cart

$5.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kids Chicken Strips ala Cart

$6.75

Kids Snapper

$6.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

330 Western Ave, Petaluma, CA 94952

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

