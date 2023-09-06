FOOD

Appetizers

Boo Fries

$8.29

Oyster Remoulade

$17.99

Fried Crab Claws

$19.99

Meat Pies

$9.29

Fried Crawfish Tails

$13.29

Buffalo Wings 6

$12.99

Buffalo WIngs 12

$19.99

Small Onion Rings

$4.99

Large Onion Rings

$8.49

Crawfish Puppies

$8.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.49

Crab Cake App

$11.49

Sauteed Crab Claws

$19.99

Fried Alligator App

$14.29

Crawfish Dip

$15.99

Extra Pita

$1.50

6 Wings - LSU

$5.00Out of stock

SM Onion Ring - LSU

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles - LSU

$5.00Out of stock

Boudin Eggrolls - LSU

$5.00Out of stock

Tater Tots - LSU

$5.00Out of stock

SM Boo Fries

$6.49

Salads

Side Salad

$4.49

House Salad

$8.49

Wedge Salad

$8.99

Popcorn Shrimp Salad

$12.29

Popcorn Crawfish Salad

$15.29

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Fried Oyster Salad

$21.99

Seafood Salad

$23.99

Soup & Salad

$9.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$8.29

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$12.99

Fried Oyster Caesar

$21.99

Grilled Shrimp Caesar

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.49

Soup & Caesar

$9.99

Side Caesar

$4.49

Nola Spec/Soups

Jambalaya

$11.99

Red Beans & Rice

$13.29

New Orleans Medley

$14.49

Small Etoufee

$8.99

Large Etouffee

$13.99

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$7.49

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$8.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.49

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.49

Chicken Gumbo Cup

$5.49

Chicken Gumbo Bowl

$7.49

Oyster Rockefeller Cup

$5.79

Oyster Rockefeller Bowl

$7.79

Butter Bean Plate

$13.49

Étouffée Cup

$6.99

Butter Bean Cup

$4.99

Sides

Side of Red Beans & Rice

$4.29

Side of Jambalaya

$4.99

Grilled Smoked Sausage

$4.49

French Fries

$3.49

Hush Puppies

$4.29

Coleslaw

$3.29

Potato Salad

$3.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Side of Roast Beef

$5.99

Platters

Fried Oyster Platter

$26.49

Fried Shrimp Platter

$19.99

Fried Fish Platter

$17.29

Shrimp/Fish Platter

$18.99

Oyster/Shrimp Platter

$24.99

Oyster/Fish Platter

$24.99

Soft Shell Platter

$19.49

Dbl Soft Shell Platter

$28.29

Crab Cake Platter

$14.99

Dbl Crab Cake Platter

$22.49

Seafood Platter

$29.99

Captain's Platter

$49.99

Fish Pontchartrain

$18.99

Fried Fish Tio

$24.99

Hamburger Steak

$15.49

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.99

Grilled Fish of the Day-Dinner

$24.49

Po-Boys

Peace Maker Po-boy

$23.99

Fried Oyster Po-boy

$25.99

Fried Shrimp Po-boy

$14.99

Fried Fish Po-boy

$11.99

Shrimp/Fish Po-boy

$12.99

Oyster/Fish Po-boy

$23.49

Oyster/Shrimp Po-boy

$23.49

Crawfish Tail Po-boy

$17.99

Soft Shell Po-boy

$19.99

Surf & Turf Po-boy

$13.99

Boom Shrimp Po-boy

$13.49

Roast Beef Po-boy

$14.99

Ham Po-boy

$10.99

Turkey Po-boy

$10.99

Hot Sausage Po-boy

$10.99

Smoked Sausage Po-boy

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Po-boy

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Po-boy

$10.99

Burger Po-boy

$13.29

Burger Bun

$13.29

Acme Special Po-boy

$16.49

Turkey Half

$12.99

Ham Half

$12.99

Roast Beef Half

$12.99

Fried Shrimp Half

$12.99

Fried Fish Half

$12.99

Fried Crawfish Half

$12.99

Smoked Saus Half

$12.99

Hot Sausage Half

$12.99

Fried Oyster Half

$19.99

Desserts

Chocolate Caramel Pie

$6.49

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$6.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Kids'

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Fish

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Dogs

$5.99Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

DRINKS

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.29

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Barq's (fountain)

$2.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Fanta Orange

$3.25

Barq's bottle

$3.99

Diet Barq's

$3.25

Bottled Water

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$3.29

Club Soda

$1.50

Coffee

$1.99

Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$1.75Out of stock

Hot Tea

$1.99

Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.75

Add Strawberry

$0.50

Fresca

$1.99Out of stock

Kid Milk $

$2.25

Kid Cranberry $

$2.25

Kid Pineapple $

$2.25

Kid Orange $

$2.25

Kid Pepsi

Kid Diet Pepsi

Kid Sierra Mist

Kid Dr. Pepper

Kid Mug

Kid Lemonade

Kid Mountain Dew

Kid Tea (unsweet)

Kid Tea (sweet)