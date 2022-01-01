Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Seafood

Acme Oyster House - Gulf Shores

2,317 Reviews

$$

216 E 24th Ave

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Popular Items

Kids Fish
Grilled Shrimp Platter
Seafood Gumbo Cup

Oysters/Boiled

Boiled Shrimp

$10.99

Appetizers

Boo Fries

$7.49

Oyster Remoulade

$16.49

Fried Crab Claws

$19.99

Meat Pies

$9.29

Fried Crawfish Tails

$11.49

Buffalo Wings 6

$12.99

Buffalo WIngs 12

$19.99

Small Onion Rings

$4.99

Large Onion Rings

$8.49

Crawfish Puppies

$7.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.99

Crab Cake App

$11.99

Sauteed Crab Claws

$19.99Out of stock

Fried Alligator App

$12.99

Crawfish Dip

$13.99

Extra Pita

$1.50

Salads

Side Salad

$4.49

House Salad

$8.49

Wedge Salad

$8.29

Popcorn Shrimp Salad

$11.99

Popcorn Crawfish Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.29

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.49

Fried Oyster Salad

$19.99

Seafood Salad

$19.99

Soup & Salad

$9.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$8.29

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$12.99

Fried Oyster Caesar

$19.99

Grilled Shrimp Caesar

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Soup & Caesar

$9.49

Side Caesar

$4.49

Nola Spec/Soups

Jambalaya

$10.99

Red Beans & Rice

$13.29

New Orleans Medley

$14.49

Small Etoufee

$8.99

Large Etouffee

$13.99

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$6.99

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$8.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$6.49

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.49

Chicken Gumbo Cup

$6.49

Chicken Gumbo Bowl

$8.49

Oyster Rockefeller Cup

$6.99Out of stock

Oyster Rockefeller Bowl

$8.99Out of stock

Butter Bean Plate

$13.49

Sides

Side of Red Beans & Rice

$4.29

Side of Jambalaya

$4.29

Grilled Smoked Sausage

$4.29

French Fries

$3.29

Hush Puppies

$4.29

Coleslaw

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Platters

Fried Oyster Platter

$26.99

Fried Shrimp Platter

$19.49

Fried Fish Platter

$15.99

Shrimp/Fish Platter

$16.99

Oyster/Shrimp Platter

$24.99

Oyster/Fish Platter

$24.99

Soft Shell Platter

$17.49

Dbl Soft Shell Platter

$27.99

Crab Cake Platter

$14.99

Dbl Crab Cake Platter

$22.49

Seafood Platter

$29.99

Captain's Platter

$45.99

Fish Pontchartrain

$18.99

Fried Fish Tio

$18.49

Adult Chicken Tender Platter

$12.98

Hamburger Steak

$13.49

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.99

Grilled Fish of the Day-Dinner

$24.49

Po-Boys

Peace Maker Po-boy

$23.99

Fried Oyster Po-boy

$24.99

Fried Shrimp Po-boy

$14.49

Fried Fish Po-boy

$11.99

Shrimp/Fish Po-boy

$12.99

Oyster/Fish Po-boy

$23.49

Oyster/Shrimp Po-boy

$23.49

Crawfish Tail Po-boy

$16.49

Soft Shell Po-boy

$19.99

Surf & Turf Po-boy

$12.99Out of stock

Boom Shrimp Po-boy

$13.49

Roast Beef Po-boy

$14.99

Ham Po-boy

$10.99

Turkey Po-boy

$10.99

Hot Sausage Po-boy

$10.99

Smoked Sausage Po-boy

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Po-boy

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Po-boy

$10.99

Burger Po-boy

$10.99

Burger Bun

$10.99

Acme Special Po-boy

$16.49

Turkey Half

$12.99

Ham Half

$12.99

Roast Beef Half

$12.99

Fried Shrimp Half

$12.99

Fried Fish Half

$12.99

Fried Crawfish Half

$12.99

Smoked Saus Half

$12.99

Hot Sausage Half

$12.99

Fried Oyster Half

$19.99

Turkey Half

$12.49

Ham Half

$12.49

Roast Beef Half

$12.49

Fried Shrimp Half

$12.49

Fried Fish Half

$12.49

Fried Crawfish Half

$12.49

Smoked Sausage Half

$12.49

Hot Sausage Half

$12.49

Fried Oyster Half

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp Half

$12.49

Turkey Half

$12.49

Ham Half

$12.49

Roast Beef Half

$12.49

Fried Shrimp Half

$12.49

Fried Fish Half

$12.49

Fried Crawfish Half

$12.49

Smoked Sausage Half

$12.49

Fried Oyster Half

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp Half

$12.49

Hot Sausage Half

$12.49

Desserts

Chocolate Caramel Pie

$6.49Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$6.99

Kids'

Kids Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Fish

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Dogs

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

Seasonal Specials

Shrimp Remoulade Martini

$9.99Out of stock

Stuffed Mushrooms

$6.99Out of stock

Fried Green Beans

$6.99Out of stock

Muffaletta Half

$6.99Out of stock

Muffaletta Whole

$12.00Out of stock

Shrimp Alfredo (small)

$7.49Out of stock

Shrimp Alfredo (large)

$11.49Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo (small)

$7.49Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo (large)

$11.49Out of stock

Fish Taco (1)

$5.99Out of stock

Fish Taco (2)

$9.99Out of stock

Shrimp Taco (1)

$5.99Out of stock

Shrimp Taco (2)

$9.99Out of stock

Beyond Beef Burger

$8.99

Brisket Poboy

$12.99Out of stock

Brisket Plate

$13.99Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Barq's bottle

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.25

Diet Barq's

$2.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Barq's Fountain

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.25

Coffee

$1.99

Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.75Out of stock

Hot Tea

$1.99

Juice

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Add Strawberry

$0.50Out of stock

Fresca

$1.99

Kid Milk $

$2.25

Kid Cranberry $

$2.25

Kid Pineapple $

$2.25

Kid Orange $

$2.25

Kid Pepsi

Kid Diet Pepsi

Kid Sierra Mist

Kid Dr. Pepper

Kid Mug

Kid Lemonade

Kid Mountain Dew

Kid Tea (unsweet)

Out of stock

Kid Tea (sweet)

Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

216 E 24th Ave, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

Directions

Gallery
Acme Oyster House image
Acme Oyster House image
Acme Oyster House image
Acme Oyster House image

Map
