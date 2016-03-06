Acme Oyster House Houston

Acme Oyster House imageView gallery
Popular Items

Shrimp/Fish Platter
Seafood Gumbo Bowl
Fried Shrimp Po-boy

Oysters/Boiled

Dozen Grilled Oysters

$27.99

1/2 Dozen Grilled Oysters

$18.99

Boiled Shrimp

$10.99

WiAnno Oysters

$3.00Out of stock

Murder Point Oysters

$3.00Out of stock

Queens Cup Oysters

$3.00Out of stock

Appetizers

Boo Fries

$7.99

Oyster Remoulade

$16.99

Fried Crab Claws

$19.99Out of stock

Meat Pies

$9.49

Fried Crawfish Tails

$11.49

Buffalo Wings 6

$13.49

Buffalo WIngs 12

$20.49

Small Onion Rings

$5.99

Large Onion Rings

$8.99

Crawfish Puppies

$8.49

Boom Boom Shrimp

$11.99

Crab Cake App

$10.99

Sauteed Crab Claws

$19.99Out of stock

Fried Alligator App

$12.99

Crawfish Dip

$14.99

Pita Bread

$1.50

Salads

Side Salad

$4.99

House Salad

$8.49

Wedge Salad

$8.99

Popcorn Shrimp Salad

$12.99

Popcorn Crawfish Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.49

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$15.49

Fried Oyster Salad

$19.99

Seafood Salad

$20.99

Soup & Salad

$9.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$8.29

Fried Shrimp Caesar

$12.99

Fried Oyster Caesar

$19.99

Grilled Shrimp Caesar

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Soup & Caesar

$9.99

Side Caesar

$4.49

Fried Crawfish Caesar

$14.99

Nola Spec/Soups

Jambalaya

$11.99

Red Beans & Rice

$13.29

New Orleans Medley

$15.29

Small Etoufee

$10.99

Large Etouffee

$14.99

Seafood Gumbo Cup

$6.99

Seafood Gumbo Bowl

$8.99

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.49

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.49

Chicken Gumbo Cup

$5.49

Chicken Gumbo Bowl

$7.49

Oyster Rockefeller Cup

$5.79Out of stock

Oyster Rockefeller Bowl

$7.99Out of stock

Butter Bean Plate

$13.99

Sides

Side of Red Beans & Rice

$4.49

Side of Jambalaya

$4.49

Grilled Smoked Sausage

$4.99

French Fries

$4.49

Hush Puppies

$4.29

Coleslaw

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Platters

Fried Oyster Platter

$27.49

Fried Shrimp Platter

$19.99

Fried Fish Platter

$15.99

Shrimp/Fish Platter

$17.49

Oyster/Shrimp Platter

$24.99

Oyster/Fish Platter

$24.99

Soft Shell Platter

$17.99

Dbl Soft Shell Platter

$28.99

Crab Cake Platter

$14.99

Dbl Crab Cake Platter

$22.49

Seafood Platter

$29.99

Captain's Platter

$45.99

Fish Pontchartrain

$19.49

Fried Fish Tio

$16.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.49

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.99

Grilled Fish of the Day-Dinner

$30.49

Po-Boys

Peace Maker Po-boy

$24.49

Fried Oyster Po-boy

$24.99

Fried Shrimp Po-boy

$14.99

Fried Fish Po-boy

$11.99

Shrimp/Fish Po-boy

$13.49

Oyster/Fish Po-boy

$23.99

Oyster/Shrimp Po-boy

$23.99

Crawfish Tail Po-boy

$16.49

Soft Shell Po-boy

$19.99

Surf & Turf Po-boy

$12.99

Boom Shrimp Po-boy

$13.49

Roast Beef Po-boy

$15.49

Ham Po-boy

$10.99

Turkey Po-boy

$10.99

Hot Sausage Po-boy

$10.99

Smoked Sausage Po-boy

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Po-boy

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Po-boy

$10.99

Burger Po-boy

$11.49

Burger Bun

$11.49

Acme Special Po-boy

$16.49

Turkey Half

$13.49

Ham Half

$13.49

Roast Beef Half

$13.49

Fried Shrimp Half

$13.49

Fried Fish Half

$13.49

Fried Crawfish Half

$13.49

Smoked Saus Half

$13.49

Hot Sausage Half

$13.49

Fried Oyster Half

$19.99

Turkey Half

$13.49

Ham Half

$13.49

Roast Beef Half

$13.49

Fried Shrimp Half

$13.49

Fried Fish Half

$13.49

Fried Crawfish Half

$13.49

Smoked Sausage Half

$13.49

Hot Sausage Half

$13.49

Fried Oyster Half

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp Half

$13.49

Turkey Half

$13.49

Ham Half

$13.49

Roast Beef Half

$13.49

Fried Shrimp Half

$13.49

Fried Fish Half

$13.49

Fried Crawfish Half

$13.49

Smoked Sausage Half

$13.49

Fried Oyster Half

$18.99

Grilled Shrimp Half

$13.49

Hot Sausage Half

$13.49

Desserts

Chocolate Caramel Pie

$6.49

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$7.49

Kids'

Kids Shrimp

$5.99

Kids Fish

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Dogs

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Tacos

Boom Boom Tacos

$12.99

Alligator Tacos

$14.99

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$12.49

Fried Oyster Tacos

$17.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Barq's

$2.25

Barq's bottle

$2.50Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.25

Diet Barq's

$2.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Coffee

$1.99

Ginger Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Juice

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Add Strawberry

$0.50

Topo Chico

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1201 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Acme Oyster House image

