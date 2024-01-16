Acme Oyster House Metairie
1,706 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3000 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Larder Gourmet Market + Eatery
No Reviews
3005 Veterans Memorial Blvd Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurant
Fiery Crab - METAIRIE - 3330 Veterans Memorial Boulevard
No Reviews
3330 Veterans Memorial Boulevard Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurant
Bianka Bar & Lounge - 3434 Veterans Memorial Boulevard
No Reviews
3434 Veterans Memorial Boulevard Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Metairie
More near Metairie