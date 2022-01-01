ACME Cafe
110 Hansen Ave S
Salem, OR 97302
SWEET TOOTH
SOURDOUGH PANCAKES
A piquant flavor with a slight chew! 3 stack.
SOURDOUGH BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
A favorite! 3 stack
LEMON RICOTTA PANCAKES
With housemade blueberry syrup
FRENCH TOAST
Texas toast soaked in vanilla-cinnamon custard.
PLUS MEAL
Add two eggs and choice of meat.
STICKY BUN
Our housemade sweet rolls come in three flavors!
SEASONAL BUN
WAFFLE
ENTREES
CHICKEN & WAFFLES
Fried cornmeal crusted boneless chicken thighs on a crispy Belgian waffle with sweet cream butter, powdered sugar, and served with syrup.
LOCO MOCO
Hawaiian favorite! Pile of white rice topped with 7oz burger patty, 2 fried eggs and our signature brown gravy.
DON'S BIG SKILLET
In honor of the Breakfast King of Salem. Crispy potatoes topped with ham, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and cheddar scrambled with 3 eggs and topped with sausage gravy. Choice of toast/biscuit.
CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
Breaded boneless chicken cutlet topped with white pepper gravy with side potatoes O'brien and two eggs your way.
BUTTERMILK BISCUITS & GRAVY
Scratchmade buttermilk biscuit topped with housemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs and choice of sausage, bacon, ham.
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
7oz tenderized steak deep-fried in house breading, two eggs, crispy potatoes, and choice of toast/biscuit.
BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Sausage, bacon or ham with scrambled egg and cheddar cheese on grilled housemade Texas toast. Served with crispy potatoes/fruit and side of creole mustard.
TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST
Two eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or ham with crispy potatoes O'brien and choice of toast/biscuit.
BENEDICTS
CHICKEN FRIED BENEDICT
Fried chicken cutlet with two fried eggs on a buttermilk biscuit with our house sausage gravy and crispy potatoes O'brien.
BACON AVOCADO TOMATO BENEDICT
Bacon, avocado, tomato and two poached eggs on an English muffin and topped with smoked cheddar sauce.
SOUTHERN GARDEN BENEDICT
Our pimento cheese topped with wilted spinach and grilled tomato, two poached eggs on an English muffin with scratch hollandaise.
CLASSIC BENEDICT
Smoked ham with two poached eggs on an English muffin with scratch hollandaise.
FRIED SHRIMP BENEDICT
Cornmeal crusted shrimp, two eggs, creole mustard on an English muffin.
OMELETS & SCRAMBLES
SMOKEHOUSE OMELET
Ham, bacon, sausage with peppers, onions and cheddar cheese
SOUTHERN VEGGIE OMELET
Pimento cheese, spinach, tomatoes, peppers and onions topped with scratch hollandaise.
DENVER OMELET
Ham with peppers and onions
DELUXE SCRAMBLE
Bacon, sausage, tomato, mushroom, onions and spinach topped with smoked cheddar sauce.
GARDEN SCRAMBLE
Tomato, spinach, mushroom, onion, peppers and Swiss cheese.
ADD SALSA
ADD AVOCADO
ADD SOUR CREAM
HAM & CHEESE OMELET
SIDES
TOAST / BISCUIT
EGG
PANCAKE
BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
WHITE PEPPER GRAVY
SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY
FRUIT CUP
3 SAUSAGE LINKS
TWO STRIPS BACON
HAM STEAK
SIDE POTATOES O'BRIEN
HOLLANDAISE
BLUE CAKE UPGRADE
PANCAKE UPGRADE
SIDE FRENCH TOAST
CHICKEN THIGH
GF TOAST/BISCUIT
SIDE LEMON RICOTTA PANCAKE
SIDE APPLESAUCE
SIDE AVOCADO
SIDE PEANUT BUTTER
SALSA
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE BROWN GRAVY
SPECIALS
BREAKFAST SPECIAL 13
BREAKFAST SPECIAL 14
BREAKFAST SPECIAL 15
BREAKFAST SPECIAL 16
BURRITO SPECIAL
FRENCH TOAST SPECIAL
FRENCH TOAST SPECIAL MEAL
WAFFLE SPECIAL
WAFFLE SPECIAL MEAL
VETS PANCAKES
Vets Benny
Vets Ham And Cheese Om
VESTS B & G
Vets Sando
Vets Traditional
Vets BLT
Vets Turkey
VETS CHEESEBURGER
Vets Beverage
Vet's Don's
VETS CHICKEN N WAFFLES
VETS LOCO
SALADS
CHEESEBURGER SALAD
7oz fresh beef patty topped with choice of cheese on a bed of romaine and mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, pickles and red onion with choice of dressing.
HOUSE SALAD
Mixed greens, tomato, carrots, red onion, garlic croutons and choice of dressing.
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing.
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
We start with an entree serving of mixed greens or romaine and you choose how to finish it. Select five veggies, two proteins, and one dressing.
BURGERS
MUSHROOM BACON and SWISS BURGER
Grilled mushrooms & onions, bacon, Swiss cheese and mayo.
CLASSIC ACME CHEESEBURGER
Cheddar cheese, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickles and Sally's Famous Deli Secret Sauce
PASTRAMI BURGER
Swiss cheese, pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing.
BACON BLEU CHEESEBURGER
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickles, grilled onions & mushrooms with house bleu cheese dressing.
BBQ BURGER
Pepper jack, bacon, crispy onions, spring mix, tomato slices, pickles, and house BBQ sauce.
ACME VEGGIE BURGER
Crafted in house with legumes, peas, carrots, onions and spices. Topped with spring mix, tomato slices, pickles and grilled onions with your choice of cheese.
BASKETS
SHRIMP & CHIPS
Cornmeal crusted and butterflied shrimp served with house made creole mustard sauce.
CHICKEN & CHIPS
Buttermilk battered chicken breast strips served with house made buttermilk ranch dressing.
FISH & CHIPS
Beer battered fresh rockfish served with house made jalapeño tartar sauce.
DELI SANDWICHES
SPECIALTY SANDWICHES
PASTRAMI REUBEN
House applewood and pepper smoked brisket with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing grilled on rye.
FRENCH DIP
House roasted beef on a house baked hoagie roll with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and au jus.
HOT BROWN
House roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese and tomatoes baked open-faced on Texas toast and covered in brown gravy.
PATTY MELT
Marbled rye layered with our fresh, house formed 7oz burger patty, grilled onions, Swiss and cheddar cheeses and house made Russian dressing.
MONTE CRISTO
Sliced house roasted turkey breast and ham with Swiss cheese, creamy jalapeño mustard spread on Texas toast, egg battered and grilled with a side of jalapeño mustard dipping sauce.
CLUB SANDWICH
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted house baked sourdough or wheat bread.
Shrimp Po'Boy
Dlx Grilled Cheeze
SOMETHING DIFFERENT
LOCO MOCO
A Hawaiian favorite! A pile of white rice topped with our 7oz beef patty, smothered in our brown gravy and finished with two eggs your way. Garnished with chopped green onion.
MOM'S BIBIMBAP
A nod to our Korean heritage. Slow roasted beef, zucchini, cucumber, green onion, carrots and broccoli on a bed of chopped romaine and white rice, topped with one fried egg and drizzled with Gochujang sauce.
TOMATO PIE
Tomatoes, spinach, sweet onions, basil, cream, egg, cheddar and mozzarella baked in a flaky pie crust. Served with fresh fruit and your choice of salad or soup.
SPECIALS
COCKTAIL
VODKA / GIN
WHISKEY
MIMOSAS
APPETIZERS
PASTRAMI CHEESE FRIES
Shredded house-smoked pastrami white cheddar curds, topped with house made brown gravy.
ACME NACHOS
House potato chips topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeños, green onion, tomatoes, and drizzled with house ranch dressing.
LOADED CHICKEN FRIES
Fried buttermilk chicken breast chopped atop fries, smother in smoked cheddar cheese sauce with bacon and green onions
DEVILED EGGS
Topped with crispy bacon and pickled jalapeño. Four per order.
BASKET OF FRIES
CHICKEN & CHIPS APP*
Buttermilk battered chicken strips with ACME fries
DESSERT
FEATURED PIE
KEY LIME PIE
COBBLER CRISP
CARAMEL PEACAN BREAD PUDDING
CHEESCAKE SLICE
BAR/BROWNIE
COOKIE
ICE CREAM SAMPLER
SODA FLOAT
COOKIE/BAR/BROWNIE SUNDAE
ICE CREAM SUNDAE
ICE CREAM PINT
ICE CREAM SCOOP
2nd SCOOP ICE CREAM
ICE CREAM SANDWICH
KIDS BREAKFAST
KIDS LUNCH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood restaurant serving up our versions of American regional classics.
110 Hansen Ave S, Salem, OR 97302