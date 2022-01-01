Restaurant header imageView gallery

ACME Cafe

110 Hansen Ave S

Salem, OR 97302

Order Again

SWEET TOOTH

SOURDOUGH PANCAKES

$11.50

A piquant flavor with a slight chew! 3 stack.

SOURDOUGH BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$12.50

A favorite! 3 stack

LEMON RICOTTA PANCAKES

$13.25

With housemade blueberry syrup

FRENCH TOAST

$11.50

Texas toast soaked in vanilla-cinnamon custard.

PLUS MEAL

$6.00

Add two eggs and choice of meat.

STICKY BUN

$6.00

Our housemade sweet rolls come in three flavors!

SEASONAL BUN

$6.00

WAFFLE

$10.50

ENTREES

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$16.25

Fried cornmeal crusted boneless chicken thighs on a crispy Belgian waffle with sweet cream butter, powdered sugar, and served with syrup.

LOCO MOCO

$15.25

Hawaiian favorite! Pile of white rice topped with 7oz burger patty, 2 fried eggs and our signature brown gravy.

DON'S BIG SKILLET

$16.25

In honor of the Breakfast King of Salem. Crispy potatoes topped with ham, bacon, mushrooms, peppers, onions, and cheddar scrambled with 3 eggs and topped with sausage gravy. Choice of toast/biscuit.

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$16.25

Breaded boneless chicken cutlet topped with white pepper gravy with side potatoes O'brien and two eggs your way.

BUTTERMILK BISCUITS & GRAVY

$14.00

Scratchmade buttermilk biscuit topped with housemade sausage gravy, served with two eggs and choice of sausage, bacon, ham.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$18.25

7oz tenderized steak deep-fried in house breading, two eggs, crispy potatoes, and choice of toast/biscuit.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$13.00

Sausage, bacon or ham with scrambled egg and cheddar cheese on grilled housemade Texas toast. Served with crispy potatoes/fruit and side of creole mustard.

TRADITIONAL BREAKFAST

$13.25

Two eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or ham with crispy potatoes O'brien and choice of toast/biscuit.

BENEDICTS

CHICKEN FRIED BENEDICT

$16.25

Fried chicken cutlet with two fried eggs on a buttermilk biscuit with our house sausage gravy and crispy potatoes O'brien.

BACON AVOCADO TOMATO BENEDICT

$15.75

Bacon, avocado, tomato and two poached eggs on an English muffin and topped with smoked cheddar sauce.

SOUTHERN GARDEN BENEDICT

SOUTHERN GARDEN BENEDICT

$14.75

Our pimento cheese topped with wilted spinach and grilled tomato, two poached eggs on an English muffin with scratch hollandaise.

CLASSIC BENEDICT

$13.00

Smoked ham with two poached eggs on an English muffin with scratch hollandaise.

FRIED SHRIMP BENEDICT

FRIED SHRIMP BENEDICT

$16.25

Cornmeal crusted shrimp, two eggs, creole mustard on an English muffin.

OMELETS & SCRAMBLES

SMOKEHOUSE OMELET

$15.75

Ham, bacon, sausage with peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

SOUTHERN VEGGIE OMELET

$14.75

Pimento cheese, spinach, tomatoes, peppers and onions topped with scratch hollandaise.

DENVER OMELET

$13.50

Ham with peppers and onions

DELUXE SCRAMBLE

DELUXE SCRAMBLE

$15.25

Bacon, sausage, tomato, mushroom, onions and spinach topped with smoked cheddar sauce.

GARDEN SCRAMBLE

$13.25

Tomato, spinach, mushroom, onion, peppers and Swiss cheese.

ADD SALSA

$0.75

ADD AVOCADO

$2.00

ADD SOUR CREAM

$0.75

HAM & CHEESE OMELET

$14.00

SIDES

TOAST / BISCUIT

$2.50

EGG

$2.50
PANCAKE

PANCAKE

$3.50

BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$4.50

WHITE PEPPER GRAVY

$2.00

SIDE SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.50

FRUIT CUP

$3.50

3 SAUSAGE LINKS

$3.50

TWO STRIPS BACON

$3.50

HAM STEAK

$4.50

SIDE POTATOES O'BRIEN

$3.50

HOLLANDAISE

$2.50

BLUE CAKE UPGRADE

$2.50

PANCAKE UPGRADE

$2.00

SIDE FRENCH TOAST

$4.00

CHICKEN THIGH

$4.00

GF TOAST/BISCUIT

$3.00

SIDE LEMON RICOTTA PANCAKE

$4.50

SIDE APPLESAUCE

$2.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE PEANUT BUTTER

$0.50

SALSA

$0.75

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.75

SIDE BROWN GRAVY

$2.00

SPECIALS

BREAKFAST SPECIAL 13

$13.00

BREAKFAST SPECIAL 14

$14.00

BREAKFAST SPECIAL 15

$15.00

BREAKFAST SPECIAL 16

$16.00

BURRITO SPECIAL

$13.00

FRENCH TOAST SPECIAL

$12.00

FRENCH TOAST SPECIAL MEAL

$16.00

WAFFLE SPECIAL

$11.00

WAFFLE SPECIAL MEAL

$15.00

VETS PANCAKES

Vets Benny

Vets Ham And Cheese Om

VESTS B & G

Vets Sando

Vets Traditional

Vets BLT

Vets Turkey

VETS CHEESEBURGER

Vets Beverage

Vet's Don's

VETS CHICKEN N WAFFLES

VETS LOCO

SOUPS

SOUP OF THE DAY

$5.00+

SALADS

CHEESEBURGER SALAD

$16.50

7oz fresh beef patty topped with choice of cheese on a bed of romaine and mixed greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, pickles and red onion with choice of dressing.

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00+

Mixed greens, tomato, carrots, red onion, garlic croutons and choice of dressing.

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00+

Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing.

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$16.00

We start with an entree serving of mixed greens or romaine and you choose how to finish it. Select five veggies, two proteins, and one dressing.

BURGERS

MUSHROOM BACON and SWISS BURGER

$15.75

Grilled mushrooms & onions, bacon, Swiss cheese and mayo.

CLASSIC ACME CHEESEBURGER

$14.25

Cheddar cheese, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickles and Sally's Famous Deli Secret Sauce

PASTRAMI BURGER

$15.75

Swiss cheese, pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing.

BACON BLEU CHEESEBURGER

$15.50

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickles, grilled onions & mushrooms with house bleu cheese dressing.

BBQ BURGER

BBQ BURGER

$15.00

Pepper jack, bacon, crispy onions, spring mix, tomato slices, pickles, and house BBQ sauce.

ACME VEGGIE BURGER

$15.00

Crafted in house with legumes, peas, carrots, onions and spices. Topped with spring mix, tomato slices, pickles and grilled onions with your choice of cheese.

BASKETS

SHRIMP & CHIPS

$16.00

Cornmeal crusted and butterflied shrimp served with house made creole mustard sauce.

CHICKEN & CHIPS

$15.50

Buttermilk battered chicken breast strips served with house made buttermilk ranch dressing.

FISH & CHIPS

$15.75

Beer battered fresh rockfish served with house made jalapeño tartar sauce.

DELI SANDWICHES

BLT

$12.50

Thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

HOT HAM & CHEDDAR

$12.75

Sliced applewood smoked ham, melted cheddar cheese, house slaw with creole mustard on scratch hoagie.

ROASTED TURKEY

$12.50

House roasted turkey breast with Sally's Famous Secret Sauce, tomato, lettuce, pickle.

SPECIALTY SANDWICHES

PASTRAMI REUBEN

PASTRAMI REUBEN

$16.25

House applewood and pepper smoked brisket with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Russian dressing grilled on rye.

FRENCH DIP

$15.50

House roasted beef on a house baked hoagie roll with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and au jus.

HOT BROWN

$14.75

House roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese and tomatoes baked open-faced on Texas toast and covered in brown gravy.

PATTY MELT

$14.75

Marbled rye layered with our fresh, house formed 7oz burger patty, grilled onions, Swiss and cheddar cheeses and house made Russian dressing.

MONTE CRISTO

$16.50

Sliced house roasted turkey breast and ham with Swiss cheese, creamy jalapeño mustard spread on Texas toast, egg battered and grilled with a side of jalapeño mustard dipping sauce.

CLUB SANDWICH

$15.75

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted house baked sourdough or wheat bread.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.25

Dlx Grilled Cheeze

$12.00

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

LOCO MOCO

$15.25

A Hawaiian favorite! A pile of white rice topped with our 7oz beef patty, smothered in our brown gravy and finished with two eggs your way. Garnished with chopped green onion.

MOM'S BIBIMBAP

$15.00

A nod to our Korean heritage. Slow roasted beef, zucchini, cucumber, green onion, carrots and broccoli on a bed of chopped romaine and white rice, topped with one fried egg and drizzled with Gochujang sauce.

TOMATO PIE

$16.00

Tomatoes, spinach, sweet onions, basil, cream, egg, cheddar and mozzarella baked in a flaky pie crust. Served with fresh fruit and your choice of salad or soup.

SPECIALS

LUNCH SPECIAL 12

$12.00

LUNCH SPECIAL 13

$13.00

LUNCH SPECIAL 14

$14.00

LUNCH SPECIAL 15

$15.00

LUNCH SPECIAL 16

$16.00

COCKTAIL

Bloody Mary

$7.00+

ACME Beer

$7.00

BREAKFAST BEER

$8.00

LEMON DROP

$9.00

MARIONBERRY MULE

$9.00

FRENCH 75

$9.00

SPANISH COFFEE

$11.00

OREGON WHISKEY SOUR

$9.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$10.00

COCKTAIL 8

$8.00

CCOKTAIL 9

$9.00

COCKTAIL 10

$10.00

COCKTAIL 11

$11.00

VODKA / GIN

SMIRNOFF/WELL

$5.00

MONOPOLOWA

$6.00

STOLICHNAYA

$7.00

ABSOLUT

$7.00

TITOS

$7.00

BEEFEATER

$6.00

SAPPHIRE

$7.00

CRANBERRY

$7.00

TANQUERAY

$7.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00

HENDRICKS

$7.00

RUM

LIGHT CRUZAN

$5.00

DARK CRUZAN

$5.00

SPICED CRUZAN

$5.00

MALIBU

$6.50

WHISKEY

SEAGRAMS / WELL

$5.00

JD BLACK

$7.00

MAKERS

$8.50

OLD OVERHOLT

$7.00

JAMESON

$8.00

WHIPPERSNAPPER

$8.00

PENDLETON

$8.00

BULLEIT

$7.50

CROWN ROYAL

$8.00

DEWARS

$9.00

BERNHEIM

$8.50

MIMOSAS

GRAPEFRUIT MIMOSA

$8.00

MARIONBERRY LEMONADE MIMOSA

$8.00

CRANBERRY ORANGE MIMOSA

$8.00

PEACH HARVEST MIMOSA

$8.00

SUNRISE MIMOSA

$8.00

TROPICAL MIMOSA

$8.00

Classic Mimosa

$6.00

TEQUILA

SAUZA / WELL

$6.00

ESPOLON

$7.50

HORNITOS

$7.00

SODA

SODA

$3.50

DRAFT BEER

Session

$7.00

IPA

$7.00

Pale

$7.00

Blonde

$7.00

Lager

$7.00

CAN / BOTTLE

Coors

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Porter

$5.00

Cider

$5.00

OTHER

COFFEE

$3.50

COLD BREW

$4.50

MILK

$3.00+

HOT TEA

$3.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.50+

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

JUICE

$3.00+

HOT COCOA

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.50

WINE

RED

$6.00

WHITE

$6.00

APPETIZERS

PASTRAMI CHEESE FRIES

PASTRAMI CHEESE FRIES

$12.00

Shredded house-smoked pastrami white cheddar curds, topped with house made brown gravy.

ACME NACHOS

$10.00

House potato chips topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, jalapeños, green onion, tomatoes, and drizzled with house ranch dressing.

LOADED CHICKEN FRIES

$11.00

Fried buttermilk chicken breast chopped atop fries, smother in smoked cheddar cheese sauce with bacon and green onions

DEVILED EGGS

DEVILED EGGS

$7.00

Topped with crispy bacon and pickled jalapeño. Four per order.

BASKET OF FRIES

$6.00

CHICKEN & CHIPS APP*

$9.00

Buttermilk battered chicken strips with ACME fries

DESSERT

FEATURED PIE

$8.00

KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

COBBLER CRISP

$8.00

CARAMEL PEACAN BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

CHEESCAKE SLICE

$8.00

BAR/BROWNIE

$4.25

COOKIE

$3.00

ICE CREAM SAMPLER

$8.00

SODA FLOAT

$7.00

COOKIE/BAR/BROWNIE SUNDAE

$8.00

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$6.00

ICE CREAM PINT

$8.00

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$3.00

2nd SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.00

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$6.00

KIDS DRINKS

KIDS SODA

$2.00

KIDS JUICE

$2.50

KIDS MILK / HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

KIDS BREAKFAST

KIDS WAFFLE

$7.00

KIDS CAKE

$4.00

KIDS BLUE CAKE

$5.00

SCRAMBLE PLATE

$6.00

BREAD/BISCUIT

$2.00

KIDS FRUIT

$3.00

APPLESAUCE

$3.00

KIDS LUNCH

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.00

KIDS TURKEY

$6.00

KID'S DOG

$5.00

KIDS MAC

$4.00

CLOTHING

BASEBALL CAP

$20.00

SHORTSLEEVE

$20.00

LONGSLEEVE

$25.00

HOODIE

$30.00

COFFEE / MUGS

BAG BEANS

$10.00

MUG

$10.00

DOG TREAT

DOG TREAT

$2.00

RETAIL FOOD

KEY LIME PIE

$33.00

LOAF BREAD

$8.00

PINT SAUCE

$6.00

ICE CREAM PINT

$8.00

GRAVY

$5.00+

SEASONING SALT

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood restaurant serving up our versions of American regional classics.

Location

110 Hansen Ave S, Salem, OR 97302

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

