Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Acorn Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

15 Henry Thomas Drive

New Orleans, LA 70119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Lemonade for All

LCM Birthday Party

Chicken Tender Package

$185.00

50 chicken tenders with honey mustard, chip tray with french onion dip, assorted fruit tray, vegetable tray with ranch, and 20 honest kids juice boxes

Pizza Package

$180.00

4 pizzas (2 cheese, 2 pepperoni), chip tray with french onion dip, seasonal fruit tray, vegetable tray with ranch dip, 20 honest kids juice boxes

Breakfast Package

$160.00

Breakfast burrito tray (assortment of egg/cheese, bacon/egg/cheese, sausage/egg/cheese, Half hotel pan of grits, Fruit tray, and 20 Honest Kids juice boxes

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

16 inch Pizza cut into 16 square slices

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

16 inch pizza cut into 16 square slices

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$50.00

25 fried chicken tenders with honey mustard for dipping

Slider Tray

Slider Tray

$60.00

24 cheeseburger sliders on Hawaiian rolls

Cheese Quesadilla Tray

Cheese Quesadilla Tray

$25.00

serves 10 with pico de gallo for dipping

Chicken Quesadilla Tray

Chicken Quesadilla Tray

$35.00

serves 10 with pico de gallo for dipping

Mac N Cheese Bites

Mac N Cheese Bites

$25.00

20 fried 2oz mac and cheese bites served with BBQ for dipping

Chip Tray

Chip Tray

$16.00

house made potato chips with french onion dip

Vegetable Tray

Vegetable Tray

$40.00

fresh carrots, celery, tomato, cucumber, and broccoli with ranch for dipping

Seasonal Fruit

Seasonal Fruit

$42.00

Variety of seasonal fruit

Sandwich Tray

Sandwich Tray

$48.00

30 mini poboys, choice of ham and cheddar, turkey and cheddar, or half and half

Honest Juice

$1.75
Cookie Cake

Cookie Cake

$35.00

16 inch cookie cake (please specify child's name)

Traditional Cake (1/2 sheet)

Traditional Cake (1/2 sheet)

$45.00

serves up to 35 (please specify child's name)

Traditional Cake (1/4 sheet)

Traditional Cake (1/4 sheet)

$30.00

serves up to 25 (please specify child's name)

Iced Tea for All

$30.00

Coffee for All

$30.00

Lemonade for All

$30.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

White and yellow cheddar cheese on whole grain bread Served with choice of potato chips or fruit cup

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.50

noodles and creamy cheese sauce served with choice of fruit cup or chips

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$7.25

On a potato bun Served with choice of potato chips or fruit cup

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.25

On a potato bun Served with choice of house potato chips or fruit cup

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$6.00

Nitrate-free served on a griddled bun Includes choice of potato chips or fruit cup

3 Chicken Tenders

3 Chicken Tenders

$7.25

Grilled or Fried, Served with choice of potato chips or fruit cup

6 Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Grilled or fried, Served with choice of potato chips or fruit cup

Bowls

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.50

grilled chicken, romaine, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, shallot vinaigrette

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

julienne blend of kale & romaine, toasted almonds, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Ancient Grain

Ancient Grain

$12.50

spring mix, tomatoes, quinoa, farro, cucumber, onions, cauliflower, avocado, Creole pecans, oregano vinaigrette

Corn Elote Bowl

$13.00

arugula, grilled corn, black beans, pickled red onions, bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, shaved radish, cotija cheese, cilantro, jalapeno lime vinaigrette

Lemon Herb Shrimp Pasta

$15.00

sauteed Gulf shrimp, house made spaghetti, fresh herbs, oven roasted tomatoes, and kale in a garlic white wine sauce

Sandwiches & Tacos

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

fried chicken tenders, crystal honey hot sauce, house made pickles on a hawaiian roll Served with potato chips

BLT

BLT

$10.00

bibb lettuce, tomatoes, thick slab bacon, mayonnaise, on whole grain bread Served with potato chips

Thin Patty Double Burger

$10.50

Dressed with bibb lettuce, tomato, red onions, house made pickles Served with potato chips

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$13.00

Vegetarian burger, dressed with bibb lettuce, tomato, red onions, house made pickles Served with potato chips

Chicken Salad Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.00

chicken salad with Granny Smith apples, almonds, poppy seed dressing. Served with potato chips

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

3 blackened shrimp tacos on flour tortillas, arugula, shaved radish, mango pineapple salsa, cilantro lime sauce

Fish Tostadas

$13.00

two fried corn tortillas, blackened Gulf fish, black bean puree, jalapeno corn relish, pickled onions, cilantro lime sauce

Pizzas

Slice Cheese Pizza

Slice Cheese Pizza

$3.00
Slice Pepperoni Pizza

Slice Pepperoni Pizza

$3.50

Slice Veggie Supreme

$3.50
Whole Cheese Pizza

Whole Cheese Pizza

$16.00
Whole Pepperoni Pizza

Whole Pepperoni Pizza

$17.50

Whole Veggie Supreme

$18.00

Sides

BBQ Cauliflower "Wings"

BBQ Cauliflower "Wings"

$5.00

with ranch

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

tossed in crystal honey sauce

Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

pasta with a creamy cheese sauce

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Side Caesar

$4.00

Roasted Red Pepper Cauliflower Hummus

$6.00Out of stock

served with pita bread

Gulf Fish Dip

$7.50

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Breakfast

Egg and Cheese Burrito

Egg and Cheese Burrito

$6.00

Ham Croissant

$4.00

topped with an egg

Grits Bowl

Grits Bowl

$8.00

egg, bacon, and cheese

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

on Dave's bread with tomato and an over-easy egg

Kid's Breakfast Plate

$5.00

grits (made with butter and cream), scrambled eggs, bacon

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Side Grits

$3.00

Croissant Plain

$3.00

Spinach Croissant

$5.00

Choco Croissant

$4.75

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Morning Bun

$4.00

Soups

Soup Du Jour Cup

$5.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$9.00

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00
Brownie

Brownie

$3.00

Oreo Cheesecake Ice Pop

$3.50

Berries and Cream Ice Pop

$3.50

Strawberry Ice Pop

$3.50Out of stock

Raspberry Lemonade Ice Pop

$3.50

Mango Ice Pop

$3.50Out of stock

Vietnamese Ice Coffee Pop

$3.50

Dinosaur Egg

$3.50

Jolly Rancher Ice Pop

$3.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Lemon Sorbet

$2.50

Salted Caramel Ice Cream

$2.50

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.50

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.25

Espresso

$3.25

Latte

$5.00

Cafe au Lait

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Cold Brew

$5.00

Milk Shake

$5.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$2.50

Dasani

$2.00

San Pellegrino Clemintine

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.00

San Pellegrino Lemon

$3.00

San Pellegrino Pomegranate

$3.00Out of stock

LaCroix Lime

$2.50

LaCroix Pure

$2.50

LaCroix Coconut

$2.50

LaCroix Berry

$2.50Out of stock

LaCroix Tangerine

$2.50

Honest Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$2.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

12oz Lemonade

$1.50

16oz Lemonade

$2.00

OJ

$2.50

Acorn Take Home Catering (2 DAY ADVANCE)

Catering Chicken Tender Package

$170.00

50 chicken tenders with honey mustard for dipping, chip tray with onion dip, vegetable tray with ranch, and fruit tray (2 DAY ADVANCE)

Catering Pizza Package

$160.00

2 cheese pizzas, 2 pepperoni pizzas, chip tray with onion dip, vegetable tray with ranch, and fruit tray (2 DAY ADVANCE)

Catering Cheese Pizza

$15.00

16 inch cheese pizza (2 DAY ADVANCE)

Catering Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

16 inch pepperoni pizza (2 DAY ADVANCE)

Catering Veggie Supreme Pizza

$18.00

16 inch veggie supreme pizza (2 DAY ADVANCE)

Catering Chicken Tenders

$50.00

25 chicken tenders with honey mustard for dipping (2 DAY ADVANCE)

Catering Chip Tray

$16.00

house made potato chips with onion dip (2 DAY ADVANCE)

Catering Vegetable Tray

$40.00

seasonal fresh cut veggies with ranch for dipping (2 DAY ADVANCE)

Catering Seasonal Fruit Tray

$42.00

(2 DAY ADVANCE)

Catering Sandwich Tray

$48.00

30 mini poboys, choice of ham and cheddar, turkey and cheddar, or half and half (2 DAY ADVANCE)

Catering Cobb Salad

$65.00

Serves 10. Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, blue cheese, shallot vinaigrette (2 DAY ADVANCE)

Family Football Feast

Pizza Feast

$40.00

one whole cheese pizza, one whole pepperoni pizza, side of sweet potato tots, side of crispy fried brussels sprouts, one chocolate chip cookie, one brownie

Chicken Tender Feast

$55.00

25 chicken tenders (with BBQ, honey mustard, and crystal honey for dipping), potato chips with onion dip, 6 Hawaiian rolls, chocolate chip cookie, and brownie

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located adjacent to the Louisiana Children's Museum, Acorn is a family-friendly café serving fresh, family-friendly cuisine, utilizing local ingredients. Entry to the café is free daily!

Website

Location

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans, LA 70119

Directions

Gallery
Acorn Cafe image
Acorn Cafe image
Acorn Cafe image
Acorn Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewster's
orange star4.3 • 652
8751 W Judge Perez Dr Chalmette, LA 70043
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Acme Oyster House - French Quarter
orange star4.4 • 21,890
724 Iberville St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Domenica
orange star4.5 • 10,979
123 Baronne St New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Daisy Dukes - Chartres
orange star4.2 • 4,515
121 Chartres St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Jimmy J's Cafe
orange star4.3 • 4,456
115 Chartres St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Copper Vine
orange star4.6 • 1,645
1009 Poydras Street New Orleans, LA 70112
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - New Orleans CBD
orange star4.3 • 1,087
200 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Mid-City
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Irish Channel
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Leonidas
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Freret
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston