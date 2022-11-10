Steakhouses
Acorn Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located adjacent to the Louisiana Children's Museum, Acorn is a family-friendly café serving fresh, family-friendly cuisine, utilizing local ingredients. Entry to the café is free daily!
Location
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans, LA 70119
Gallery