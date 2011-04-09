Acorn Grill
$$
418 1/2 S Section St
Sullivan, IN 47882
Starters
Boneless Wings
Cut fresh in house all natural chicken, hand breaded and smothered in sauce of your choice
Crispy Fried Pickles
Generous basket of hand breaded dill pickle chips then deep fried to a golden brown
Hand Breaded Mushrooms
Basket of quartered Portabella mushrooms that we lightly bread then deep fry to a golden brown
Handmade Mozzarella Sticks
Made in house crispy fried mozzarella cheese sticks
Hushpuppies
Basket of fried hushpuppies
6 Acorn Muffins
Order of 6 Acorn Muffins. Officer Copeland, we added these for you 😀
Steaks
Ribeye Steak
Locally sourced from Fischer Farms. Rich marbling and savory 10 oz ribeye.
NY Strip Steak
Fischer Farms Strip Steak. A Steak Lovers Favorite. Full flavored and tender cut of beef.
Sirloin Steak
Flavorful and juicy Fischer Farms 8 oz cut that’s lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection
Grilled Chicken
Bacon Cheddar Chicken
Grilled tender chicken breast layered with farm fresh bacon pieces, sautéed mushrooms, red onions and blanketed with cheddar cheese
Garlic Herb Grilled Chicken
All natural, tender grilled chicken with a zesty blend of seasoning
Bourbon Glazed Chicken
Farm fresh moist chicken breast enlivened with our bold signature Bourbon sauce and grilled over a searing open flame
BBQ Grilled Chicken Dinner
Cut in house savory chicken generously topped with tangy BBQ sauce
Plain Grilled Chicken
Char-Broiled Chops
Bourbon Barrel Pork Chops
2 Grilled pork chops glazed with our tangy Bourbon Sauce. wait that’s not all, you can pick 2 sides to compliment this dish
Cowboy Pork Chop
2 chops cut from the upper part of the loin, creating a well marbled and drool worthy grilled chop. Plus you get to pick 2 sides
Hand-Crafted Burgers
Acorn Burger
Fresh ground beef topped with melted American cheese, crispy fried onion rings, thick cut bacon, lettuce and BBQ sauce
All American Cheeseburger
Nothing’s more American than a cheeseburger. Get it plain and simple or dress it up with your choice of toppings
Bacon Cheeseburger
Juicy burger and crispy Indiana farm fresh bacon hugged between a Brioche bun
Whiskey Burger
Fresh beef with melted American cheese, thick hardwood smoked bacon, and our famous whiskey sauce
Campfire Burger
Fresh beef with melted American cheese, thick hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato. All topped by a delicious fried egg.
Classic Hamburger
Classic but never basic served on our Brioche bun
Double Smash Burger
2 smashed 1/4 lb burgers. grilled diced onions, melted American Cheese. "Ketchup is red, the smashburger is cheesy, call Acorn Grill it's just that easy" poem by Whitney Jackson
Hangry Reaper Burger
If you’re reading this you should already be pregretting any decision you’re about to make. Grilled jalapeños with thick cut bacon, melted pepper jack, lettuce and tomato then drizzled with our Carolina Reaper infused sauce
Root Beer Burger
Bleu cheese crumbles, thick Hoosier farm fresh bacon, crispy fried onion rings, and our delicious Sprecher’s inspired root beer sauce
The Beast
Weighing in at over 1 lb this is one scary burger. 2 fresh beef patties, a pile of bacon, chili sauce and pepperjack cheese. When your ready to tap out, remember there’s starving people somewhere. Or at least that’s what my mom would say
Sandwiches & Baskets
Acorn Classic Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, sliced red onion and our signature Acorn Sauce on a bun
BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Blazin Buffalo Chicken
Breaded and dripping with hot sauce, kicked up with fried jalapeño slices, ranch and crisp lettuce
BLT
Thick-cut hardwood smoked bacon from Indiana’s farms, lettuce, tomato and mayo in between toasted artisan white bread
Breaded Catfish Sandwich
Boneless USDA catfish fillet, hand breaded and fried.
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
All natural, hand breaded chicken sandwich that's fried to a perfect golden brown. Choose your toppings.
Breaded Tenderloin
Indiana’s unofficial sandwich, aka the Hoosier Hubcap. This thinly pounded and hand breaded giant pork tenderloin is then deep fried to a crispy and crunchy golden brown. So big you’ll need an extra plate!
Boneless Wings Basket
Basket of our boneless wings tossed in sauce and served with a side
Catfish Nuggets
A heaping basket of hand breaded USDA catfish bites
Chicken Bacon Club
Hand breaded chicken layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a bun
Chicken Strip Basket
Sometimes you just want a basket of chicken strips and a side, so this is for you!
Grilled Cheese
Umm....it's grilled cheese but we do make it with lots of love and attention. It's okay if you're a grown-up and ordering it for yourself, we won't judge you.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Make it your way or keep it plain...the choice is yours.
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Tender, tenderized, tenderloin of pork that we grill & delicately hug with a bun and let you choose the toppings.
Slow Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo on a toasted 12 grain bread.
Country Classics
Beef Manhattan
Slow roasted Angus beef piled high atop 2 thick slices of artisan white bread, homemade mashed potatoes all smothered with beef gravy. Served with one side
Farm Raised Catfish Dinner
Two US farm raised catfish fillets hand breaded then delicately fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with 2 sides
Grandma's Chicken & Dumplings
Homemade & slow cooked just like grandma use to make them for us when we were kids. Served with 2 sides
Country Fried Chicken
House cut and hand breaded all natural chicken that's deep fried to a golden brown and smothered with peppered country gravy. Served with 2 sides
Hillbilly Fried Steak
Tenderized Black Angus beef cut perfectly seasoned and dredged twice to order. Fried to a crispy golden brown and smothered in gravy.
Grilled Country Ham
Thick cut Black Forest ham perfectly char-grilled and bursting with flavor. Served with 2 sides
Fresh Salads
Cranberry Bacon Salad
Fresh cut lettuce, with dried cranberries, crisp bacon, toasted almonds, shredded mozzarella cheese, and house made red wine vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Classic lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, croûtons, and grilled chicken served with your choice of dressing
House Salad
Fresh house salad with cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and our homemade croutons.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fried chicken layered over fresh lettuce combined with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and croûtons served with your choice of dressing
Chef Salad
The classic but favored combination of cheddar cheese, croûtons, covered with sliced egg, sprinkled diced ham, and diced turkey and served with the dressing of your choice
Soups
Sides
Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy
Sweet Candied Carrots
Sweet Corn
Seasoned Green Beans
Mac & Cheese
Steakhouse Baked Potato
Hushpuppy Side
Cottage Cheese
Coleslaw
House Salad
FAMILY MEALS
Cheeseburger Family Meal
CHOOSE BETWEEN 4 or 6 Cheeseburgers served with 1 family size side and all the toppings on the side. Toppings are in separate containers so everyone can build their sandwiches how they like them.
Breaded Chicken Sandwich Family Meal
CHOOSE BETWEEN 4 or 6 Chicken sandwiches served with 1 family size side and all the toppings on the side. Toppings are in separate containers so everyone can build their sandwiches how they like them.
Country Fried Chicken Family Meal
CHOOSE BETWEEN 4 OR 6 Hand breaded chicken breast, country gravy on the side, your choice of 2 family size sides, family sized salad and Acorn Muffins
Beef Manhattan Family Meal
CHOOSE BETWEEN 4 OR 6. Everything you need to make beef manhattans at home. Tender slow cooked beef, artisan white bread, mashed potatoes and beef gravy, and your choice of family size side and family sized salad.
Steak Night Family Meal - Serves up to 4
Chicken Strip Platter
Twenty hand breaded chicken strips with choice of BBQ Sauce and Honey Mustard. Served with your choice of a family side.
Boneless Wing Platter
Large platter of Boneless Wings. Choose up to 2 different sauces to have us toss them in.
Chicken & Dumpling Family Meal
CHOOSE BETWEEN 4 OR 6 servings of our Homemade Chicken & Dumplings. Choose 2 family sized sides.
Desserts
Cinnamon Roll
Coconut Cream Pie
Peanut Butter Pie
Smores Brownie
Sugar Cream Pie
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
Whole Sugar Cream Pie
Whole Coconut Cream Pie
Family Size Smores Brownie
Smores Brownies for the whole family. Serves 4-5
Family Size Cinnamon Rolls
Serves 4
Drinks
Sweet Tea - One Gallon
One Gallon of our Sweet Tea in a convenient and pourable, leak proof beverage take out container.
Unsweet Tea - One Gallon
One Gallon of our Unsweet Tea in a convenient and pourable, leak proof beverage take out container.
NEW Coca Cola - 2 Liter Bottle
Coke 2 liter
NEW Diet Coca Cola - 2 Liter Bottle
2 liter of Diet Coke
NEW Coca Cola - 20 oz Bottle
20 oz Coke in a bottle served cold.
Sweet Tea
Fresh brewed and sweetened just enough
Unsweet Tea
Fresh brewed
Half And Half Tea
Coke
Cherry Coke
Coke ZERO
Diet Coke
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Lemonade
Orange Fanta
Sprite
Soda Water (Carbonated Water)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
418 1/2 S Section St, Sullivan, IN 47882