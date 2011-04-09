Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Dessert & Ice Cream

Acorn Grill

23 Reviews

$$

418 1/2 S Section St

Sullivan, IN 47882

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings Basket
All American Cheeseburger

Starters

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.99

Cut fresh in house all natural chicken, hand breaded and smothered in sauce of your choice

Crispy Fried Pickles

Crispy Fried Pickles

$5.99Out of stock

Generous basket of hand breaded dill pickle chips then deep fried to a golden brown

Hand Breaded Mushrooms

Hand Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Basket of quartered Portabella mushrooms that we lightly bread then deep fry to a golden brown

Handmade Mozzarella Sticks

Handmade Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99Out of stock

Made in house crispy fried mozzarella cheese sticks

Hushpuppies

Hushpuppies

$5.99

Basket of fried hushpuppies

6 Acorn Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Order of 6 Acorn Muffins. Officer Copeland, we added these for you 😀

Steaks

Hand Cut Steaks
Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$21.49Out of stock

Locally sourced from Fischer Farms. Rich marbling and savory 10 oz ribeye.

NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$16.95Out of stock

Fischer Farms Strip Steak. A Steak Lovers Favorite. Full flavored and tender cut of beef.

Sirloin Steak

Sirloin Steak

$14.95Out of stock

Flavorful and juicy Fischer Farms 8 oz cut that’s lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection

Grilled Chicken

Bacon Cheddar Chicken

Bacon Cheddar Chicken

$12.95

Grilled tender chicken breast layered with farm fresh bacon pieces, sautéed mushrooms, red onions and blanketed with cheddar cheese

Garlic Herb Grilled Chicken

Garlic Herb Grilled Chicken

$11.95

All natural, tender grilled chicken with a zesty blend of seasoning

Bourbon Glazed Chicken

Bourbon Glazed Chicken

$12.95

Farm fresh moist chicken breast enlivened with our bold signature Bourbon sauce and grilled over a searing open flame

BBQ Grilled Chicken Dinner

BBQ Grilled Chicken Dinner

$12.95

Cut in house savory chicken generously topped with tangy BBQ sauce

Plain Grilled Chicken

Plain Grilled Chicken

$10.95

Char-Broiled Chops

Bourbon Barrel Pork Chops

Bourbon Barrel Pork Chops

$14.95

2 Grilled pork chops glazed with our tangy Bourbon Sauce. wait that’s not all, you can pick 2 sides to compliment this dish

Cowboy Pork Chop

$13.95

2 chops cut from the upper part of the loin, creating a well marbled and drool worthy grilled chop. Plus you get to pick 2 sides

Hand-Crafted Burgers

Acorn Burger

Acorn Burger

$10.95

Fresh ground beef topped with melted American cheese, crispy fried onion rings, thick cut bacon, lettuce and BBQ sauce

All American Cheeseburger

All American Cheeseburger

$9.95

Nothing’s more American than a cheeseburger. Get it plain and simple or dress it up with your choice of toppings

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

Juicy burger and crispy Indiana farm fresh bacon hugged between a Brioche bun

Whiskey Burger

Whiskey Burger

$10.95

Fresh beef with melted American cheese, thick hardwood smoked bacon, and our famous whiskey sauce

Campfire Burger

Campfire Burger

$12.95

Fresh beef with melted American cheese, thick hardwood-smoked bacon, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato. All topped by a delicious fried egg.

Classic Hamburger

Classic Hamburger

$9.49

Classic but never basic served on our Brioche bun

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$10.95

2 smashed 1/4 lb burgers. grilled diced onions, melted American Cheese. "Ketchup is red, the smashburger is cheesy, call Acorn Grill it's just that easy" poem by Whitney Jackson

Hangry Reaper Burger

Hangry Reaper Burger

$12.95Out of stock

If you’re reading this you should already be pregretting any decision you’re about to make. Grilled jalapeños with thick cut bacon, melted pepper jack, lettuce and tomato then drizzled with our Carolina Reaper infused sauce

Root Beer Burger

Root Beer Burger

$12.95

Bleu cheese crumbles, thick Hoosier farm fresh bacon, crispy fried onion rings, and our delicious Sprecher’s inspired root beer sauce

The Beast

The Beast

$12.95

Weighing in at over 1 lb this is one scary burger. 2 fresh beef patties, a pile of bacon, chili sauce and pepperjack cheese. When your ready to tap out, remember there’s starving people somewhere. Or at least that’s what my mom would say

Sandwiches & Baskets

Acorn Classic Chicken Sandwich

Acorn Classic Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, sliced red onion and our signature Acorn Sauce on a bun

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95
Blazin Buffalo Chicken

Blazin Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

Breaded and dripping with hot sauce, kicked up with fried jalapeño slices, ranch and crisp lettuce

BLT

BLT

$9.95

Thick-cut hardwood smoked bacon from Indiana’s farms, lettuce, tomato and mayo in between toasted artisan white bread

Breaded Catfish Sandwich

Breaded Catfish Sandwich

$9.95

Boneless USDA catfish fillet, hand breaded and fried.

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$9.49

All natural, hand breaded chicken sandwich that's fried to a perfect golden brown. Choose your toppings.

Breaded Tenderloin

Breaded Tenderloin

$11.95

Indiana’s unofficial sandwich, aka the Hoosier Hubcap. This thinly pounded and hand breaded giant pork tenderloin is then deep fried to a crispy and crunchy golden brown. So big you’ll need an extra plate!

Boneless Wings Basket

$9.95

Basket of our boneless wings tossed in sauce and served with a side

Catfish Nuggets

Catfish Nuggets

$9.79Out of stock

A heaping basket of hand breaded USDA catfish bites

Chicken Bacon Club

Chicken Bacon Club

$10.95

Hand breaded chicken layered with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a bun

Chicken Strip Basket

Chicken Strip Basket

$9.95Out of stock

Sometimes you just want a basket of chicken strips and a side, so this is for you!

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Umm....it's grilled cheese but we do make it with lots of love and attention. It's okay if you're a grown-up and ordering it for yourself, we won't judge you.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Make it your way or keep it plain...the choice is yours.

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$10.79

Tender, tenderized, tenderloin of pork that we grill & delicately hug with a bun and let you choose the toppings.

Slow Roasted Turkey Sandwich

Slow Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$9.29

Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo on a toasted 12 grain bread.

Country Classics

Beef Manhattan

Beef Manhattan

$12.95

Slow roasted Angus beef piled high atop 2 thick slices of artisan white bread, homemade mashed potatoes all smothered with beef gravy. Served with one side

Farm Raised Catfish Dinner

Farm Raised Catfish Dinner

$14.95

Two US farm raised catfish fillets hand breaded then delicately fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with 2 sides

Grandma's Chicken & Dumplings

Grandma's Chicken & Dumplings

$10.95

Homemade & slow cooked just like grandma use to make them for us when we were kids. Served with 2 sides

Country Fried Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$12.95

House cut and hand breaded all natural chicken that's deep fried to a golden brown and smothered with peppered country gravy. Served with 2 sides

Hillbilly Fried Steak

Hillbilly Fried Steak

$12.95

Tenderized Black Angus beef cut perfectly seasoned and dredged twice to order. Fried to a crispy golden brown and smothered in gravy.

Grilled Country Ham

Grilled Country Ham

$12.95

Thick cut Black Forest ham perfectly char-grilled and bursting with flavor. Served with 2 sides

Fresh Salads

Cranberry Bacon Salad

Cranberry Bacon Salad

$9.49

Fresh cut lettuce, with dried cranberries, crisp bacon, toasted almonds, shredded mozzarella cheese, and house made red wine vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.49

Classic lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, croûtons, and grilled chicken served with your choice of dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$3.95

Fresh house salad with cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and our homemade croutons.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.49

Fried chicken layered over fresh lettuce combined with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and croûtons served with your choice of dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.49

The classic but favored combination of cheddar cheese, croûtons, covered with sliced egg, sprinkled diced ham, and diced turkey and served with the dressing of your choice

Soups

Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

Old fashioned hearty vegetable soup with beef, corn, cabbage, green beans, peas and tomato. Calorie count is based on 1 cup serving.

Chili

Chili

Classic simple Midwestern Chili with ground beef, chili beans and seasonings. Calorie count is based on 1 cup serving.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.95Out of stock
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95Out of stock
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$2.95
Sweet Candied Carrots

Sweet Candied Carrots

$2.95
Sweet Corn

Sweet Corn

$2.95
Seasoned Green Beans

Seasoned Green Beans

$2.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.95
Steakhouse Baked Potato

Steakhouse Baked Potato

$2.95
Hushpuppy Side

Hushpuppy Side

$2.95Out of stock
Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$2.95Out of stock
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.95
House Salad

House Salad

$3.95

Fresh house salad with cherry tomatoes, sliced red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and our homemade croutons.

6 Acorn Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Order of 6 Acorn Muffins. Officer Copeland, we added these for you 😀

Kids Menu

Kids Breaded Chicken Bites

Kids Breaded Chicken Bites

$6.00
Kids Chicken Strip Basket

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$6.00
Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00
Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$6.00
Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$6.00
Kids Mac & Cheese Meal

Kids Mac & Cheese Meal

$6.00
Kids Catfish Nuggets

Kids Catfish Nuggets

$6.00Out of stock
Kids Chicken & Dumplings

Kids Chicken & Dumplings

$6.00
Kids Grilled Chicken Bites

Kids Grilled Chicken Bites

$6.00

FAMILY MEALS

Cheeseburger Family Meal

Cheeseburger Family Meal

$35.00Out of stock

CHOOSE BETWEEN 4 or 6 Cheeseburgers served with 1 family size side and all the toppings on the side. Toppings are in separate containers so everyone can build their sandwiches how they like them.

Breaded Chicken Sandwich Family Meal

Breaded Chicken Sandwich Family Meal

$35.00Out of stock

CHOOSE BETWEEN 4 or 6 Chicken sandwiches served with 1 family size side and all the toppings on the side. Toppings are in separate containers so everyone can build their sandwiches how they like them.

Country Fried Chicken Family Meal

Country Fried Chicken Family Meal

$45.00Out of stock

CHOOSE BETWEEN 4 OR 6 Hand breaded chicken breast, country gravy on the side, your choice of 2 family size sides, family sized salad and Acorn Muffins

Beef Manhattan Family Meal

Beef Manhattan Family Meal

$45.00Out of stock

CHOOSE BETWEEN 4 OR 6. Everything you need to make beef manhattans at home. Tender slow cooked beef, artisan white bread, mashed potatoes and beef gravy, and your choice of family size side and family sized salad.

Steak Night Family Meal - Serves up to 4

Steak Night Family Meal - Serves up to 4

$55.00Out of stock
Chicken Strip Platter

Chicken Strip Platter

$35.00Out of stock

Twenty hand breaded chicken strips with choice of BBQ Sauce and Honey Mustard. Served with your choice of a family side.

Boneless Wing Platter

Boneless Wing Platter

$30.00Out of stock

Large platter of Boneless Wings. Choose up to 2 different sauces to have us toss them in.

Chicken & Dumpling Family Meal

Chicken & Dumpling Family Meal

$40.00Out of stock

CHOOSE BETWEEN 4 OR 6 servings of our Homemade Chicken & Dumplings. Choose 2 family sized sides.

Desserts

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock
Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.00
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00Out of stock
Smores Brownie

Smores Brownie

$6.00
Sugar Cream Pie

Sugar Cream Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Whole Sugar Cream Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Whole Coconut Cream Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Family Size Smores Brownie

$20.00Out of stock

Smores Brownies for the whole family. Serves 4-5

Family Size Cinnamon Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

Serves 4

Drinks

Sweet Tea - One Gallon

Sweet Tea - One Gallon

$5.00

One Gallon of our Sweet Tea in a convenient and pourable, leak proof beverage take out container.

Unsweet Tea - One Gallon

Unsweet Tea - One Gallon

$5.00

One Gallon of our Unsweet Tea in a convenient and pourable, leak proof beverage take out container.

NEW Coca Cola - 2 Liter Bottle

NEW Coca Cola - 2 Liter Bottle

$3.00

Coke 2 liter

NEW Diet Coca Cola - 2 Liter Bottle

NEW Diet Coca Cola - 2 Liter Bottle

$3.00

2 liter of Diet Coke

NEW Coca Cola - 20 oz Bottle

NEW Coca Cola - 20 oz Bottle

$2.00Out of stock

20 oz Coke in a bottle served cold.

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Fresh brewed and sweetened just enough

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Fresh brewed

Half And Half Tea

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.00
Coke ZERO

Coke ZERO

$2.00Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Hi-C Fruit Punch

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.00
Orange Fanta

Orange Fanta

$2.00Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

Soda Water (Carbonated Water)

$0.50Out of stock
Acorn Grill image
Acorn Grill image
Acorn Grill image
Acorn Grill image

