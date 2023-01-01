Main picView gallery

Acqua Di Mare - New 106 south oregon street

106 south oregon street

chandler, AZ 85225

Wine - Glass

Glass - Santa Marg PG

$16.00

Glass - Dauo Chardonnay

$14.00

Glass - Grgich Hills Chard

$20.00

Glass - Antinori Vermentino

$16.00Out of stock

Glass - Mer Soleil - Chard

$16.00

Glass - Bourgogne Blanc LJ

$15.00

Glass - Sassoregale Vermentino

$14.00

Glass - Matua SB

$14.00Out of stock

Glass - Whitehaven SB

$18.00Out of stock

Glass - J Lohr Hilltop Cab

$17.00

Glass - Belle Glos PN

$20.00Out of stock

Glass - Peppoli Antinori Chianti

$16.00

Glass - Pessimist Red Blend

$14.00Out of stock

Glass - Decoy Cab

$14.00

Glass - Santa Cristina Chianti

$16.00

Glass - Daou Cab

$18.00

Glass - Santa Marg Chianti

$16.00

Glass - Sassoregale Sangiovese

$16.00

Glass - Dauo Rose

$14.00

Glass - Santa Marg Rose

$16.00

Glass - Moet Champagne

$22.00Out of stock

Glass - House Prosecco

$14.00Out of stock

Wine - Bottles

Antinori Peppoli Chianti

Antinori Pian D Vigne Ross

Antinori S Christina Chianti

Antinori Solaia

Antinori Tignanello

Antinori Villa Chianti Cl Rsv

Austin Hope Cabernet CauvIgnon

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Clark & Telephone

Benton Lane Pinot Nior

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

Canyon Road Chardonnay

Carletto Montepulciano Abruzzo

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

Chateau Du Pape

Clicquot Brut Yellow Lbl

Daou Bodyguard Chardonnay

Daou Bodyguard Red Blend

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

Daou Chardonnay

Daou Pessimist Red Blend

Daou Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

Daou Rose

Daou Sequentis Merlot rsv

Daou Seventeen Forty Red Blend

Daou Soul of a Lion Red

Decoy Cabernet Sauvignon

Frog's Leap Merlot

Gaja Conteisa Barolo

Grgich Hills Cabernet Sauvignon

Grgich Hills Chardonnay

Grgich Hills Fume Blanc

Grgich Hills Merlot

Grgich Hills Rose

Heitz Cabernet Sauvignon

J Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon

Jadot Bourgogne Blanc

Jadot Chablis

La Quercia Mont D'Abruzzo

Masi Amarone Costasera

Mer Soeil Chardonnay

Monte Tondo Sauvignon Classico

Nickle & Nickle Cabernet Sauvignon

Nickle & Nickle Chardonnay Truchard Vyd

Olianas Vermentino

Perrier Joet Belle Epoque Brut

Plump Jack Chardonnay

Ron Zacapa Centenario

Santa Margherita Chianti

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

Santa Margherita Still Rose

Sasseregale Vermentino

Sassoregale Sangiovese

Sauvion Sancerre

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

Tormaresca Primitivo Neprica

Whisper Angel Rose

Beer

Spaten

$9.00

Grolsh

$9.00

Peroni

$9.00

Hoagarden

$9.00

Stella

$9.00

Duvel

$9.00

Heineken Zero

$8.00

Cocktails

The Goose - Negroni

$12.00

El Re - Toasted Almond Martini

$15.00

Siena Spritz - Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Liquor

Ketel One

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Titos

$10.00

Chopin

$12.00

Stoli Elite

Colonial Taylor

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Balvenie

$16.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Whistlepig

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

JW Blue

$75.00

JW Green

$35.00

JW Black

$16.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Blantons

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

Maestro Dobel Reposado

Maestro Dobel Silver

Clase Azul

$35.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Drumshanbo Irish Gin

$12.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Zacapa

$22.00

Bumbu

$16.00

Mr. Black

Kaluha

Jager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Aperol

Baileys

$9.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Remy Martin

$18.00

Courvoisier

$20.00

Courvoisier XO

$17.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Fanta

$5.00

Tonic Water

$5.00

Evian

$5.00

S. Pellegrino

$5.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Experience Arizona's Only Table Side Cooking in Downtown Chandler.

106 south oregon street, chandler, AZ 85225

Directions

Main pic

