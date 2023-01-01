Acqua Di Mare - New 106 south oregon street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Experience Arizona's Only Table Side Cooking in Downtown Chandler.
Location
106 south oregon street, chandler, AZ 85225
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in chandler
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Floridino's
4.7 • 9,027
590 N. Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurant
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Food Truck
4.7 • 9,027
590 N Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurant
Stone & Vine Urban Italian - Chandler
4.4 • 4,846
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurant