Acqua e Farina 22622 Main St

22622 Main St

Hayward, CA 94541

Popular Items

Gnocchi della Casa
Half Fettuccine Gamberetti
Side Creamy Polenta

Appetizers Dinner

Bruschetta di Pomodoro

$8.95

Toasted bread, fresh tomato,basil olive oil

Antipasto della Casa

$17.95

Variety of appetizer

Caprese Mozzarella

$14.50

Tomatoes,basil Fresh Mozzarella Cheeseand Olive Oil

Funghi Ripieni ***

$13.25

Mushrooms stuffed with seafood in a lemon white wine sauce.

Prosciutto con Melone ***

$15.95

Italian ham with melon

Calamari Fritti ***

$15.95

Serve with spicy aioli and cocktail sauce

Cozze e Vongole ***

$14.95

Mussels and Clams with garlic,green onions,and fresh tomatoes white wine sauce

Polenta

$13.25

Cornmeal fritters baked with mushrooms,onions and madeira wine

Garlic Bread

$7.50

Soups and Salads Dinner

Minestrone

$7.25+

Fresh Vegetable soup

Zuppa del Giorno

$7.50+

Soup of the day

Insalata alla Cesare

$8.95

Caesar salad croutons, shaved parmesan cheese homemade dressing

Insalata Estiva

$9.95

Arugula greens with fresh mozzarella cheese,tomatoes,basil,onions croutonsand italian dressing

Insalata Mista ***

$7.95

Insalata di Spinaci

$9.25

Spinach with pine nuts and pancetta in a Brandy dressing

Iceberg Wedge

$10.50

Iceberg lettuce with bacon, cherry tomatoes, eggs in a blue cheese dressing

Insalata con Salmon

$24.50

Mixed greens with Salmon cherry tomatoes, cucumbers balsamic vinegar dressing with fried onions rings

Insalata alla Cesare con Pollo

$18.25

Insalata alla Cesare Con Gamberetti

$22.50

Pastas Dinner

Capellini al Pomodoro

$18.50

Angel hair pasta with garlic, basil in a fresh tomato sauce.

Tortollini alla Panna

$20.25

Meat tortollini with prociutto, mushrooms and peas in a cream sauce

Gnocchi della Casa

$20.25

Homemade potato dumplings in a light tomato cream sauce

Ravioli di Spinaci

$20.25

Homemade ravioli with ricotta cheese and spinach in a meat sauce.

Fettuccine Pesto

$21.50

Fettuccine pasta with chicken and garlic in a homemade pesto sauce.

Risotto del Monte

$19.50

Risotto with chicken, mushrooms, red onions and peas in a light tomatoe sauce.

Fettuccine Gamberetti

$22.50

Fettuiccine pasta sauteed with shrimp,garlic artichoke hears,sun-dried tomatoes, spinach in a cream sauce

Penne alla Salsiccia

$21.25

Penne pasta with italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms and arugula in a marinara sauce topped with ricotta cheese.

Canneloni al Forno

$19.95

Veal crepes with marinara sauce and bechamel topped with mozzarella cheese.

Linguini con Vongole

$21.95

Linguini pasta with fresh clams and chopped clams in a white wine sauce.

Lasagna di Carne

$20.25

Meat Lasagna with tomato sauce and bechamel topped with mozzarella cheese.

Melanzane del Giorno

$19.95

Eggplant with caramelized onions,tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.

Fish & Meat Dinner

Porterhouse Steak ***

$48.50

Marinated with rosemary and garlic.

New York Steak ***

$36.50

Grilled to your taste.

Vitello alla Saltimbocca

$27.50

Veal scallopini topped with sage, prosciutto and mozzarella cheese in a Marsala wine sauce.

Vitello alla Marsala

$27.50

Veal scallopini sauteed with mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce.

Pollo alla Parmigiana

$24.50

Chicken breast lightly breaded, topped with mozzarella cheese, and finished in a light marinara sauce.

Pollo alla Piccata

$24.25

Pollo alla Funghi

$24.25

Chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms in a Marsala cream sauce.

Calamari Piccata

$24.50

Calamari steak sauteed with capers in a lemon butter white wine sauce.

Salmone alla Griglia ***

$25.50

Grilled Salmon with garlic, basil and fresh tomatoes and white wine sauce.

Gamberoni Scampi

$24.50

Sauteed prawns with garlic butter in a white wine sauce.

Panino Di Pollo

$19.50

Panino Con Polpette

$18.50

Half Order Pasta

Half Penne Pasta

$5.00

Half Linguini Pasta

$5.00

Half Fettuccine Pasta

$5.00

Half Capellini Pasta

$5.00

Half Ravioli Pasta

$7.00

Half Gnocchi

$7.00

Half Tortollini alla Panna

$12.25

Half Fettuccine Gamberetti

$13.75

Half Penne alla Salsiccia

$12.50

Half Linguini con Vongole

$13.75

Half Fettuccine Pesto/Chicken

$13.25

Half Linguini Meatballs

$13.25

Sides Pastas Dinner

Side Penne Pasta

Side Fettuccine

Side Linguine Pasta

Side Capellini Pasta

Side Gnocchi

$4.00

Side Ravioli

$4.00

Off Menu Pasta

Linguini Meatballs

$22.25

Fettuccine Alfredo Pollo

$21.50

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.25

Fettuccine Alfredo W/Shrimp

$21.50

Pasta Primavera

$19.50

Penne Butter

$14.95

Linguini Carbonara

$24.50

Linguini Bolognese

$19.50

Linguini alla Puttanesca

$24.50

Linguini Marinara

$18.25

Side Dishes

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$7.50

Side Prawns (3)

$10.75

Side Sausage

$7.50

Side Veggies

$5.25

Side Creamy Polenta

$6.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Side Sauce

$5.00

Side Meatballs

$9.75

Side Meatball

$3.50

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Pasta

$3.50

Full Side Pasta

$5.00

Side Caprese

$5.00

Side Loaf Bread

$8.00

Full Salmon Only

$17.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.25

Layered lady fingers with chocolate and zabagilone

Torta di Formaggio

$10.25

Home made ricotta cheesecake

Torta di Cioccolato

$10.50

Chocolate cake with raspberry and dark chocolate

Spumoni

$8.50

Neapolitan ice cream

Tartufo di Cioccolato

$10.95

Chocolate gelato with caramelized hazelnuts and cocoa powder

Tartufo di Cappuccino

$10.95Out of stock

Cappuccino gelato with an espresso flavored filling

Tartufo di Limoncello

$10.00

Lemon gelato with a limoncello flavored filling

Sorbetto al Limone

$8.50

Lemon sorbet

Sorbetto di Pesca

$9.50

Peach sorbet in a natural peach shell

Crema Cotta

$10.50

Homemade vanilla creme brûlée

Panna Cotta

$10.00

Creamy homemade italian custard with raspberry sauce

Triple Chocolate Mousse

$10.25Out of stock

Vanilla Gelato

$7.95

Affogato

$10.50

Dolci Del Girorno

$10.95

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Club Soda

$3.95

Iced Tea

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.75

Italian Soda

$4.75

Shirley Temple

$4.75

Roy Rogers

$4.75

San Felice Sparkling

$8.00

Dolomia Naturale

$6.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Orange

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$5.25

Cappuccino

$5.50

Double Cappuccino

$6.95

Cafe Latte

$5.75

Double Latte

$7.25

Cafe Mocha

$7.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Cafe Americano

$4.50

Double Americano

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Acqua E Farina is a family owned restaurant that has been serving guests since 2013. The owners began their journey by working in North Beach, San Francisco, gaining knowledge from some of the best restaurants in the Bay Area. They were inspired to open their own Italian restaurant with the same quality of dining in San Francisco with hand made pastas, fresh ingredients and the best dining experience possible. Join us to create memorable experiences in the heart of Hayward.

22622 Main St, Hayward, CA 94541

