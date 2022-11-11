AcquaAlta Ristorante

45 SYRAH '18 Terre Siciliane I.G.T., Feudi Branciforti dei Bordonaro

Intense expression of viticulture agro millennial Trapani, pays homage to the senses with pleasant notes of black currant and black cherry that are expressed in harmony with the soft aromas of red fruit when ripe sun. Impenetrable ruby red color envelops the palate with the virtue of olfactory power and a body with an elegant acidity. The combinations can be just as varied, from red meat medium cooking the stew of tuna, from game to pasta dishes with meat sauce. Classification: Terre Siciliane I.G.T. Grape varieties: 100% Syrah Vineyards location: Territory of Trapani – hilly ground 250/400 mt. a. s. l. Alcohol: 13,5% by vol. Tasting notes: Deep intense ruby red colour. Marvelous and well-defined nuances of cherry and plum aromas with a touch of spice. Serving temperature: 10/12° C. Pairing: Ideal match with dishes like lasagna with ragout, veal filet with wild mushrooms, stewed boar.