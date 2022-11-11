Restaurant header imageView gallery

AcquaAlta Ristorante

review star

No reviews yet

2454 Mcmullen Booth Road

Suite 205

Clearwater, FL 33759

Order Again

Popular Items

LASAGNE BOLOGNESE
Pizza Ai Formaggi (Mix Cheese)
Tiramisu' al Pistacchio

APPETIZER

Grill Octopus in Italian style

$19.00

Grilled Tentacles of Tender Spanish Octopus with Rosemary Olive Oil and Fresh Tomato over Fried potatoes with Garlic

CARPACCIO

$16.00

CARPACCIO Center cut Raw Beef Sirloin over a bed of Arugula and topped with Original sauce . The original carpaccio was invented by Venetian hotelier Giuseppe Cipiani, of Harry’s Bar fame. The story goes that Cipriani invented the dish in 1963.

Polpette della Nonna

$9.50

Paolo’s Grandma Meatball recipe and topped with Marinara sauce and mozzarella

Antipasto Italiano G.F.

$19.00

Traditional Italian selection of Imported Prosciutto Di Parma, Spicy Soppressata, Bresaola ( Imported Finely Sliced Delicious Dry Cured Beef ), Grana Padano, Asiago Cheeses, Olives

Burrata Caprese Italiana G.F.

$14.00

Burrata 4oz. with Roma tomata, and topped with AcquaAlta Pesto and Balsamic glaze over a bed of Lettuce

Polenta e Calamari

Polenta e Calamari

$13.00

Delicious Fried Calamari with Polenta cake, and Marinara sauce

Prosciutto Parma con Burrata e Rucola G.F.

$15.00

Prosciutto crudo di Parma, Burrata 4oz, and Arugula

Bruschetta Classica con Mozzarella

$8.50

Grilled Bread Rubbed w/ Garlic and Topped with Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Extra vitrgin Olive Oil, Balsamic glaze

Polenta e Gorgonzola G.F.

$7.50

talian Gorgonzola Cheese Served Over Squares of Grilled Polenta cake

Insalata mista G.F.

$6.50

Lettuce, Arugula, Carrot, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, AcquaAlta inspiration Dressing

CARCIOFO GRIGLIATO

CARCIOFO GRIGLIATO

$7.50

Grilled Artichokes and topped with Sun-dried tomato Basil sauce

GIUDECCA insalata

$9.00

Italian Mix Style Green, Arugula, Asiago cheese, Dry Raisins, and Inspiration Dressing

PASTA E RISOTTI

Kid Pasta 100gr/0.22lb.

$10.00

Choose 1 Pasta and 1 Sauce

FIDANZATI

$24.00

Homemade Black ink Cuttlefish pasta Sauce: Baby Scallops, Roma tomatoes, Garlic, White wine reduction, AcquaAlta pesto (almond allergy)

MAFALDINE

$21.00

Homemade Green (Spinach) pasta (w/egg) Sauce: Ricotta, Garlic, Extra virgin olive oil, AcquaAlta Pesto (almond allergy), Pine-nut.

RIGATONI CANAL GRANDE

RIGATONI CANAL GRANDE

$21.00

Home made Pasta Shrimp, Zucchini, Capers, Extra virgin olive oil, Garlic and Topped with Shaved Grana Padano cheese

BLACK INK LINGUINE PESCATORA

BLACK INK LINGUINE PESCATORA

$23.00

Homemade pasta, Salmon, Baby scallop, Squid, Shrimp, Diced Fresh Tomato, White Wine reduction, Garlic, Extra virgin olive oil

TAGLIATELLE CON PIOVRA E PISTACCHIO

$22.00

Homemade Pasta, Octopus, Chives, Garlic, Fresh Lemon zets, Prosecco wine, Red Pepper, Pistachio, Basil, Evo oil, lightly spicy

CARBONARA (Untouchable)

CARBONARA (Untouchable)

$19.50

Homemade pasta, Pancetta, Egg, Grana Padano Cheese, Extra virgin olive Oil, black pepper

TAGLIATELLE ALLA MONTANARA

$20.00

Homemade Pasta w/egg, homemade sausage, Bacon,Garlic, Basil, Marinara, Crushed pepper, lightly spicy

SPAGHETTI AGLIO OILO E PEPERONCINO

$18.00

Homemade Pasta Sauce: Garlic, Extra virgin Olive oil, Basil, Bread crumbs, Crushed pepper, SPICY

LINGUINE SACCA FISOLA

LINGUINE SACCA FISOLA

$18.00

Home made Linguine Diced Fresh Tomatoes, Arugula, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Extra virgin olive oil, Garlic and Topped with Shaved Grana Padano cheese

RIGATONI AI FORMAGGI E FUNGHI

$19.50

Homemade Traditional Italian Cheese Pasta with Provolone, Asiago, Gorgonzola, Pecorino, Mushrooms, Cream Sauce

Pappardelle (pasta w/egg) alla Bolognese

Pappardelle (pasta w/egg) alla Bolognese

$19.50

Homemade pasta Bolognese sauce: Ground Pork and Beef meat, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Carrot, fresh herbs, Tomato, Extra virgin olive oil

Fettuccine integrali (pasta w/egg) con Bolognese di Pollo Arrabbiato

$19.50

Homemade Whole wheat flour Pasta (Low Carb), Ground Chicken breast bolognese, Garlic, Basil, Marinara, Crushed pepper, lightly spicy

LASAGNE BOLOGNESE

LASAGNE BOLOGNESE

$19.50

Bolognese sauce, Bechamel (milk, Butter, Flour), Grana Padano cheese

Gnocchi (w/egg, flour) con Crema al Gorgonzola e Pistacchio

$21.00

Homemade Potato Dumpling with Italian Gorgonzola cheese, Cream Sauce, Pistachio

Risotto ai Frutti di Mare G.F.

$22.00

RISOTTO with Squid, Salmon, Baby Scallop, Shrimp, Grana Padano Cheese, Garlic, Spinach, Extra virgin Olive oil

RISOTTO AI FUNGHI E PROVOLONE G.F.

$21.00

RISOTTO with Portobello and Mushrooms, Provolone, Grana Padano Cheese, Garlic,

Gluten Free Lasagne Bolognese

$21.00

Build Your Pasta 140gr/0.31lb.

$13.00

Choose 1 Pasta and 1 Sauce

RIGATONI SALSICCIA E FRIARIELLI

$22.00

Homemade Pasta, Homemade Sausage, Broccoli rabe, Garlic Crusched pepper, lightly spicy

Gluten free Veggie lasagne

RAVIOLI DELLA PATTY

Ravioli Burrata con salsa Pomodoro e Basilico

$21.50

Veg. Homemade Ravioli Stuffed: Burrata cheese, Origan Sauce: Marinara

RAVIOLI FUNGHI E MOZZARELLA ALLA CACIO E PEPE

RAVIOLI FUNGHI E MOZZARELLA ALLA CACIO E PEPE

$22.50

VEG. Homemade ravioli Stuffed Mushroom and Mozzarella Sauce: Pecorino, Grana Padano, Black pepper, Cream

RAVIOLI RICOTTA E SPINACI CON SALSA BURRO, SALVIA E PECORINO

RAVIOLI RICOTTA E SPINACI CON SALSA BURRO, SALVIA E PECORINO

$21.50

veg. Homemade Ravioli Stuffed Ricotta and Spinach Sauce: Butter, Sage and Pecorino cheese

RAVIOLI AI FORMAGGI CON SALSA RAGOUT BIANCO

$21.50

Homemade Ravioli Stuffed: Mixed cheeses (Pecorino, Padano, Ricotta, Provolone). Sauce: Ground Chicken breast, Fresh herbs, Onion, Garlic, Butter

RAVIOLI DI MANZO MAMMAROSA ARRABBIATA

RAVIOLI DI MANZO MAMMAROSA ARRABBIATA

$22.50

Homemade Ravioli Stuffed Slow Braised Beef with Marinara sauce, crushed pepper, Cream, Garlic

RAVIOLI GORGONZOLA E NOCI

$22.50

Stuffed: Italian Gorgonzola cheese and Walnuts. Sauce: Sautéed Arugula and Italian Parsley, Mascarpone cream

CREATE YOUR RAVIOLI

$21.50

MAIN COURSE

Above Entrees served with Vegetables of the Day: Choose one : Salad or Sautéed or Fried (no G.F.) or Substitute homemade pasta for Additional $ 6.

FRITTURA DI GAMBERI E CALAMARI ALLA VENEZIANA

$29.00

Crispy Mixed deep Fried Fisch: Shrimp, Calamari, Carrot, Zucchini, Potato, Polenta with marinara sauce

GAMBERI DEL GOLFO ALLA BUSERA G.F.

$29.00

Traditional Venetian recipe. Seared Wild caught Key West Shrimp with garlic, onion, pomodoro, White wine, lightly spicy

FILETTO DI MANZO AL GORGONZOLA DOLCE G.F.

$39.00

Pan-Seared 8 oz. Filet Mignon Medallions, Onions, Red Wine reduction and Topped with Italian Gorgonzola Cream.

Filetto di Manzo al Rosmarino ed Aglio G.F.

Filetto di Manzo al Rosmarino ed Aglio G.F.

$38.00

Pan-Seared 8 oz. Sliced Filet Mignon, Fresh Rosemary, Garlic, EVO Oil.

MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGGIA G.F.

MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGGIA G.F.

$18.00

Baked Sliced Eggplant with Rice flour layered with Mozzarella, Basil, Origan and Topped with Homemade Marinara sauce

POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

$19.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Medallion, topped with House made Marinara Sauce, Grana Padano, Mozzarella.

Sides

SIDE SALAD G.F.

$5.50

Italian Mix Style Greens, Spinach, Arugula, Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrot, Acqua Alta Inspiration Dressing

Peperonata G.F.

$7.00

Paolo’s Grandma Peperonata Secret Recipe. Sautéed Bell Pepper, Eggplant, Tomato, Onion, Garlic

Melanzane al Funghetto G.F.

$7.00

Sautéed Eggplant with Garlic, Extra virgin Olive oil

Zucchini con Aglio e Olio Extra vergine d'Oliva G.F.

$7.00

Sautéed Fresh Zucchini with Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Patate della Casa

$7.00

Traditional Venetian Boiled and then Fried Potatoes, Garlic

PIZZA

Pizza Margherita Classica

$13.50

San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil oil

Pizza Burrata e Rucola

$18.00

San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, 4oz Burrata cheese, Arugula, Basil oil

Pizza alla Romana

$15.00

San Marzano Peeled Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Anchovies, Onion, Garlic, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Basil oil

Pizza alla Norma

$16.00

San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, Sautéed Eggplant, Pecorino, Basil oil

Pizza Prosciutto Parma e Funghi

$18.00

San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Mushroom, and topped with Imported Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Basil oil

Pizza Gorgonzola e Prosciutto di Parma

$18.00

San Marzano Peeled Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Imported Italian Gorgonzola and topped with Imported Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Basil oil

Pizza Salsiccia e Provolone

$18.00

San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, Homemade Sausage, Provolone Cheese, Basil oil

Pizza Bresaola

$18.00

San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Basil oil, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Artichoke, Grana Padano, and topped with Bresaola ( Imported Finely Sliced Delicious Dry Cured Beef ) and glaze of balsamic vinegar

Pizza Diavola

$18.00

San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, Spicy Calabrese Salami, Homemade Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Basil

Pizza Arlecchino

$15.00

San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, Bacon, Asiago cheese, Olives, and Topped with Soppressata

Pizza Verdure

$17.00

San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, diced Fresh Tomato, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Artichoke, Sautéed Eggplant, Basil oil

Pizza Ai Formaggi (Mix Cheese)

$17.00

Mozzarella, Asiago, Provolone, Pecorino Romano, Gorgonzola ( no sauce )

Pizza Gondoliere

$17.00

San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, and topped with Imported Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Basil oil

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$12.00

Homemade Desserts

Tiramisu' Classico

$9.00

( The Best, Original Venetian Recipe ), Mascarpone cheese, Eggs, Sugar, Lady Finger biscuits, Espresso

Tiramisu' al Pistacchio

$9.00

Mascarpone cheese, Eggs, Sugar, Lady Finger biscuits, Espresso, Homemade Pistachio cream

Meringata ai Frutti di Bosco

$9.50

Homemade Crumbled Meringues with Whipped Ice Cream and Homemade Berries Jam

Meringata con Cioccolata Fondente

$9.00

Homemade Crumbled Meringues with Whipped Ice Cream and Dark Chocolate

Sbricciolata alla Ricotta, Cannella e Cioccolato

$9.00

Ricotta, Cinnamon, Chocolate chip Crumbled Tart

Tiramisu' Gluten-Free

$9.00

Mascarpone cheese, Eggs, Sugar, Gluten-Free biscuits, Espresso

TORTA LIMONCELLO

$9.00

Carrot Orange Cake (dairy free)

$9.50

Fresh Orange juice and Zest, fresh Carrot, eggs, soy oil, flour, sugar, yeast

Gelato Italiano

Affogato al Caffe'

$8.50

Vanilla ice cream Drowned in Espresso Coffee with Whipped Cream

Hazelnut Gelato

$8.70

16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato

Chocolate Gelato

$8.70

16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato

Pistachio Gelato

$8.70

16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato

Salt Caramel Gelato

$8.70

16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato

Lemon Sorbetto

$8.70

16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato

Whiskey cream Gelato

$8.70

16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato

Vanilla Gelato

$8.70

16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato

Strawberry Gelato

$8.70

NOCCIOLATA GELATO

$8.70

RASPBERRY GELATO

$8.70

Amarena Cherry

$8.70

Passion Fruit Gelato

$8.70

16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato

SOUP OF THE DAY

Veg. MINESTRONE WITH PASTA

$8.50Out of stock

G.F. veg. MINESTRONE

$7.00
G.F. veg. LENTIL SOUP

G.F. veg. LENTIL SOUP

$7.00

G.F. Lentil, Potato, Garlic, Carrot, Onion Soup

G.F. veg. MUSHROOM & POTATO SOUP

$7.00

Veg. PASTA E FAGIOLI W/PASTA

$8.50

Beans Soup with Pasta (beans, onion, garlic, potato, carrot)

Veg. ZUPPA DI FAGIOLI

$7.00

Beans Soup (beans, onion, garlic, potato, carrot)

Veg. MINESTRONE CON POLLO

$9.50

TODAY'S SPECIAL

RIGATONI SALSICCIA E FRIARIELLI

$22.00

Homemade Pasta, Homemade Sausage, Broccoli rabe, Garlic Crusched pepper, lightly spicy

Veg. PASTA E FAGIOLI W/PASTA

$8.50

Beans Soup with Pasta (beans, onion, garlic, potato, carrot)

FETTUCCINE RUSTICHE CON AGNELLO

$21.00

Homemade Pasta Sauce: Leg of Lamb Stew Slowly cooked with Red wine, Carrot, Onion, Garlic, Fresh herbs, Marinara

RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA CON SPECK CROCCANTE

$22.00

Homemade Ravioli stuffed with Butternut squash and Ricotta Sauce: Crunchy Speck (imported smoked ham), Mascarpone

MANZO BRASATO

$25.00

Slowly Braised Beef with fresh herbs, Carrot, Onion, Celery, Garlic.

Cocktails and Beer

Paolo's Spritz

$11.50

Prosecco Superiore Brut d.o.c, Mango purée, Lambrusco, Lime, Mint syrup, Grape wine

Bellini

$11.50

Prosecco Superiore Brut d.o.c., Peach fruit purée.

Rossini

$11.50

Prosecco Superiore Brut d.o.c., Strawberry purée, Grape wine

Hugo

$11.50

Prosecco Superiore Brut d.o.c., Edelrflower Syrup

Angelo Poretti 4 Luppoli (ITA)

$6.50

4 Hops Premium Lager 5.5 %

Angelo Poretti 6 Luppoli (ITA)

$6.50

6 Hops Bock Rossa 7. %

TARI AMBER ALE BEER 5.6%

$6.50

Refermented in the bottle, not pasteurized, not filtered. Natural sediment in the bottle.

THERESIANER Premium LAGER 4.8%, TRIESTE Italy

$6.50

THERESIANER Premium PILS 5 %, TRIESTE Italy

$6.50

RED WINE

!Drink Responsibly!

Age Verification - We will check your valid ID upon pick up of our Wine bottles at the Restaurant.

01 BARBARESCO’18 Patrizi d.o.c.g. Piemonte 14%

TASTING NOTES: Slightly spicy notes of ripe red berries with a hint of bacon and tobacco, dried floral and mineral nuances. Fresh, predominantly red fruit and slightly earthy tones emerge with a hint of cocoa and tobacco on the palate. Balanced and delicate with nice spicy nuances and a very good firm finish and length. This wine shines with aromas and flavors of earth, sandalwood, red fruit, and spice. Enjoy it with a savory lamb stew 14%

02 BARBARESCO’18 Tenute Neirano d.o.c.g. Piemonte 14 % James Suckling, 92 Points

Ruby red color with garnet hints. Velvety and full bodied. Typically pure and distinctive aromas of red cherry, raspberry, white pepper and tobacco, with spicy notes. Aged 30 months in oak casks and in bottles for the final six months. Pair with red meats and savory cheeses with medium-long aging. 14% 92 points James Suckling

03 BARBARESCO’18 Val di Giulia d.o.c.g. Piemonte 14,5 %

TASTING NOTES: Ruby red color with garnet hints. Velvety and full bodied. Typically pure and distinctive aromas of red cherry, raspberry, white pepper and tobacco, with spicy notes. Aged 30 months in oak casks and in bottles for the final six months. Pairing: with red meats and savory cheeses with medium-long ageing.

04 BAROLO Riserva'13 Terre del Barolo d.o.c.g. Piemonte 14%

Tasting notes This has aromas evoking rose petal, forest floor and a whiff of tobacco. The sleek palate delivers crushed raspberry, clove and white pepper alongside lithe tannins and fresh acidity. Picking: 100% by hand. Food pairing: pasta dishes with mushroom or cheese sauces, or served with Alba white truffle, red meat and game stews and pot roasts, mature cheeses.

05 BAROLO’16 Tenute Neirano d.o.c.g. Piemonte 14 % James Suckling, 92 Points

Blend 100% Nebbiolo Tasting notes: Red, with yellowish orange hints due to the ageing process. Dry, velvety and austere, with a bouquet of faded rose, violet, spicy and rich with gorgeous ripe fruit, very aromatic. Aged 3 years in large oak casks and in bottles for the final six months. Pair with red meat, game, and pungent cheeses.

70 PINOT NOIR RISERVA'17 110 TORREVILLA

$52.00

Grapes: Pinot Nero Colour: Still Ruby Red colour wine with delicate purplish glints. Alcohol: 13% Vol Tasting Notes: Intense long-lasting aroma of black and red berries well harmonized with some delicate sweet spicy notes. A intense and nicely fresh full body wine with a round taste due to the soft melting tannins. Well balanced with a long finish. Pairings: Ideal with cured meat, grilled beef and roasted lamb. Pairing well also with seasoned cheese.

06 PINOT NOIR ’20 d.o.c. Monte degli Angeli, Piemonte, 13% James Suckling, 91

06 PINOT NOIR ’20 d.o.c. Monte degli Angeli, Piemonte, 13% James Suckling, 91

Nice pinot with some bright red berries and minerals. Medium-bodied with slightly astringent tannins, giving a tight, firm finish. Tasting notes: Rich, silky, velvety, soft and with smooth tannins. Fruity notes of cherry, strawberry, raspberry, and ripe tomato. Floral notes reminiscent of rose petal and violet. Food pairing: Boeuf Bourginon, Roast beef, and braised lamb..

07 BARBERA D’ASTI ‘19 d.o.c.g., Val di Giulia, Piemonte 12.5 %

07 BARBERA D’ASTI ‘19 d.o.c.g., Val di Giulia, Piemonte 12.5 %

Tasting notes: Ruby red with 13.5% alcohol content. Substantial body and structure, moderately tannic, gentle and persistent on the palate. Ageing: One year in small oak casks. Further six months in bottle. The color is deep purple with a violet tinge. The nose is intense with pleasant, herbaceous over notes.. Pairings: Strong flavoured meats and cheeses.

08 DOLCETTO D’ASTI ’19 Casata Monticello d.o.c. Piemonte 13. %

Tasting: Medium body red wine from Dolcetto grapes grown is Asti area. Pure, ripe plum and strawberry fruit flavors underscored by a crisp acidic note and a hint of earth mark this charming, succulent wine, set in a supple texture supported by sweet, soft tannins. Pairings A very drinkable wine, recommended with braised meat, sausages, pasta and cheese. Serve at room temperature

10 MALANOTTE PIAVE ’14 d.o.c.g., Le Rive Veneto, 15.5 %

Taste: A deep red color with garnet hues and hints of cherry, blackberry and plum, accompanied by a spicy aroma. It’s a full-bodied red wine. The must-wine is stored in oak barrel of 5 hl where it matures for about 3 years. The bottled wine is left to rest for 6 months’ Pairings: find the best combinations with red meat, game and aged cheeses, also good as meditation wine.

11 RABOSO Marca Trevigiana ’16 i.g.t., Le Rive, Veneto 13.5 %

11 RABOSO Marca Trevigiana ’16 i.g.t., Le Rive, Veneto 13.5 %

Intense ruby red color, rich perfume, violet, cherry and mulberry notes. Dry, full and sapid, properly tannic, great personality. Pairings: elaborated meat dishes and seasoned cheeses.

75 CORTE BURE'17 AMARONE delle Valpolicella Classico d.o.c.g. , Veneto 16.5%

$98.00

Grapes: Rondinella, Corvinone, Corvina. Crushed violet, cake spice and ripe black plum aromas lead the nose on this bold wine. The round, full-bodied palate doles out juicy black cherry, blackberry jam, cinnamon, licorice and a hint of tobacco alongside ripe, velvety tannins that lend it a polished feel. Pairing: with game dishes, grilled meats, stews and mature cheeses.

12 Vogadori AMARONE della Valpolicella classico ’16 d.o.c.g.,Veneto 15%

$86.00

Grapes: Corvina, Corvinone, Rondinella, Oseleta, Negrara. Intense ruby red. Warm and spicy bouquet, with aromas of raisins, cherry, vanilla, tobacco and chocolate. Very well-structured, complex, elegant and velvety. Amarone has a distinctive flavour because of its unique production method. An extremely important wine in Italian viticulture, Amarone is an exclusive and unique symbol of the Valpolicella wine region. Pairing: with game dishes, grilled meats, stews and mature cheeses

09 VILLA LOREN AMARONE della Valpolicella'17 d.o.c.g. 15%

$81.00

It is a full-bodied red wine. The long, slow fermentation gives this wine a deep garnet red color, a complex bouquet of cinnamon, cherry jam, and walnut and a palate of ripe black cherry fruit with notes of vanilla and coffee on the finish. Pairings perfectly with rich pasta dishes, game, and grilled or stewed red meats as well as mature cheeses

13 AMARONE della Valpolicella Classico ’17 d.o.c.g. Vecchio Marone, Veneto,15. %

13 AMARONE della Valpolicella Classico ’17 d.o.c.g. Vecchio Marone, Veneto,15. %

It is a full-bodied Tasting Notes: Color: Dark red color with violet hints. Nose: Nose of cherry. blueberry, chocolate, and ripe fruits Palate: Juicy, silky wine integrated notes of oak. The mouth is good balanced, complex, with a great length and fruity finish Food Pairing: Ideal with meats, game and sone cheeses.

19 VOGADORI RIPASSO’16 della Valpolicella Classico Superiore d.o.c. Veneto 14.%

$53.00

It is a Harmonic, full-bodied. Deep ruby red, with hints of black cherry and well-ripened fruit. Rounded, velvety, full-bodied and lingering. Pairing: grilled red meat, roasted meat and mature cheeses. Meditative wine.

14 MAROGNE ’18 RIPASSO Valpolicella Superiore d.o.c. Zeni, Veneto 13.5%

$51.00

Deep ruby red, with hints of black cherry and well-ripened fruit. Rounded, velvety, full-bodied and lingering. Pairing: grilled red meat, roasted meat and mature cheeses. Meditative wine.

15 RIPASSO Valpolicella Superiore’18 d.o.c.s. Giuliano Rosati Veneto 14.%

It is a Harmonic, full-bodied and velvety with well-balanced tannins and acidity. Intense ruby red. Complex, of red fruits, vinous and spicy. Pairing: grilled red meat, roasted meat and mature cheeses. Meditative wine

16 COSTALAGO ROSSO VERONESE ’18 i.g.t. Zeni (Baby Amarone), Veneto, 13.5 %

16 COSTALAGO ROSSO VERONESE ’18 i.g.t. Zeni (Baby Amarone), Veneto, 13.5 %

Food pairing: Recommended with pasta with sauce, grilled red meat, game, cheese. Tasting notes: Color: Intense ruby red. Nose: Floral notes with hints of well-ripened fruit. Palate: Vinous, velvety and lingering. Harvest: Hand selection of the best grape bunches which are collected in small crates and left to raisin for a while. Winery Technical Data: Soil: hilly soil of morainic and volcanic origin. Grape varieties: Corvina & Corvinone 70% - Merlot 15% - Cabernet 15%. Vinification: Traditional skin fermentation followed by 2-3 weeks maceration in November.

17 VALPOLICELLA ’19 d.o.c., Zeni Veneto 13 %

60% Corvina, 10% Molinara, 30% Rondinella Ruby red color. A fresh and well-balanced version, as flavors of ripe black cherry, red currant, plum and fresh earth mix with ground anise and white pepper notes. Medium-bodied, with good focus through to the clean, aromatic finish. Dry, intense and harmonic. Pairings: pasta, red meat and seasoned cheeses with meat, Pastas, and aged cheeses.

76 ANIMAFRANCA’20 MALBEC i.g.t., Veneto, Italy 13.5%

TASTING NOTES: A full ruby red wine that shows its great character. The aromas are fruity and spicy. Tannin-rich it is pleasant and agreeable. FOOD PAIRING: It complements charcuterie, white meats and pork-inspired dishes of the Venetian tradition! Great accompaniment to quality meals.

25 ROMA'19 d.o.c. Poggio le Volpi, Rosso 14%, LAZIO, ITALY

Made from an extreme selection of Montepulciano, Cesanese and Syrah, our Roma Doc is a wine with bright, deep and intense color, dark olfactory sensations, and an aromatic strength of the wine varietals that make up the blend. It also features a limited edition, refined for a long time in barriques.

20 SINELLO MONTEPULCIANO D’Abruzzo RISERVA’17 d.o.c., Abruzzo 13.5 %

20 SINELLO MONTEPULCIANO D’Abruzzo RISERVA’17 d.o.c., Abruzzo 13.5 %

Aged from 12 to 15 months in Slavonian barriques and refined in bottles for three months. Intense bright ruby red with violet hues. Fragrant and fruity, persistent and intense with clear notes of spices, liquorice and vanilla. Balanced, full, warm and an embracing good body. Pairing: with red meats, game and aged cheeses. It’s also ideal for pleasant.

23 MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO IMPERO d.o.c.

Dark ruby red, medium-bodied wine with lots of red cherry fruit and soft supple tannins. Very easy to drink. Pairings: savory dishes as aged cheeses, red meats and rich soups

24 Impero CABERNET SAUVIGNON i.g.t.

24 Impero CABERNET SAUVIGNON i.g.t.

CABERNET SAUVIGNON ’20 i.g.t.,Impero, Abruzzo 12.5 % The color is deep purple with a violet tinge. The nose is intense with pleasant, herbaceous over notes. The taste is dry, full bodied, velvety and with subtle tannins creating an elegant finish. Pairings: soups, rich pasta dishes, grilled red meat, roast and game

30 BRUNELLO di Montalcino ’16 d.o.c.g. Elia Palazzesi, Toscana 14. %

30 BRUNELLO di Montalcino ’16 d.o.c.g. Elia Palazzesi, Toscana 14. %

$79.00

Aromas of Chocolate and Berry. Some hazelnut. Medium body, form and silky tannins and a fresh finish. Pairings: red meat, seasoned cheese, excellent meditation wine.

31 CHIANTI CLASSICO Riserva’15 d.o.c.g. Montoro e Selvole, Gallo Nero Toscana 13,5%

Earthy aromas of tilled soil and black-skinned berry mingle with a whiff of vanilla. The straightforward palate delivers mature Morello cherry, licorice and cinnamon alongside supple tannins. Pairing: Prosciutto parma, Pasta with Bolognese, Lasagne, Veal scaloppini, Aged cheese

33 MAREMMA TOSCANA 19 d.o.c., Monsalaia, Toscana 13 %

Supertuscan blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grapes. Ruby red colour tending to garnet with ageing. Fruitiness with notes of cherries and white chocolate. Dry, warm with balsamic finish. Based on the. The grapes are hand-picked. Pairing: Ideal with grilled meats, steaks and game meats

34 LUPAIA'14 i.g.t. La Lecciaia, Toscana 13%

$52.00

Sangiovese, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot Beautiful ruby red in color with bold earthy aromas of ripe cherry and raspberry, framed by notes of leather and crushed herb. Fleshy and full on the palate, the bold dark fruit flavors include subtle spice notes. This Tuscan blend is made in steel barrels with a 6-8 month process in oak barrels. Aged a minimum of 1 years from harvest, prior to market. 40% Sangiovese, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot

35 LA CATTURA'18 i.g.t. Poggio al Casone Toscana 12.5% 92 POINTS Organic

$53.00

10% Syrah 90% Teroldego. What we love about Teroldego is the beautiful aromatics, complexity and structure with lower alcohol content (12.5%). Medium-bodied, fresh, velvety with well-integrated tannins, and 12 months in French oak. Tasting notes: Purple ruby color, on the nose it displays notes of red berries, blackberry and hints of white pepper; in the mouth it is medium bodied, fresh and velvety with firm yet well integrated tannins. Pairing: chicken parmigiana, Milanese

77 ROSSO TOSCANO’20 i.g.t.., Torre al Fante, Toscana, Italy 13.%

A wine which promotes and gives luster to a Sangiovese wine blended with the specific type of Merlot and Cabernet produced at Montepulciano. BLEND: Principally Sangiovese with small percentages of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. FOOD PAIRING: Easy drinking, but not exaggeratedly so! A wine for the entire meal which shows the quality of Montepulciano as a viticultural zone. LONGEVITY: To drink within two or three years after the vintage. AGING: Solely in stainless steel tanks to best show the aromas and flavors or the different grape varieties.

43 PASSIMORA ’19 Nero D’Avola Appasimento d.o.c., Cantine Pellegrino, Sicilia 14.5%

TASTING NOTES: Round, soft, and full-bodied wine, but never filling or exuberant. Delicate hints of red fruit and plum, accompanied by sweet notes of dried and candied fruit. Strong fruity notes of blackberry, pomegranate and candied fruit are combined with a pleasant spicy finish. PAIRING: Ideal as an aperitif paired with cold cuts, soft curd cheese and tempura vegetables.

42 NERO D’AVOLA’20 Terre Siciliane d.o.c., Masseria Parione, Sicilia 13 %

The Nero D;Avola comes from vine of the same name, cultivated in the souther part of Sicily in the province of Siracusa and overlooking the Ionian sea.Intense ruby colour, well bodied, rich with fragrance, it has a strong and pleasant spicy flavor. Pairing: Red meat dishes and barbecues

47 IRPINIA AGLIANICO'19 d.o.c. , Le origini , 13%, Campania, Italy

Red wine made from 100% Aglianico grapes coming from vineyards located in the Irpini municipalities. The origins of Aglianico date back to the presence of Magna Graecia in southern Italy. The natural conformation of the hilly terrain Irpini volcanic, guarantees the maximum expression oenological of this vine.

41 INFINITI PRIMITIVO Puglia ’20 (zinfandel) i.g.p. Tinazzi, Puglia 14%

$35.00

TASTING NOTES: Dense aromas of red plum and red berries meld with muddled tones of vanilla, cocoa and coffee on the nose. There's a lot of ripeness to the palate, almost too much, with latent acidity and gritty tannins chiming in. The tannins rise up on the finish alongside a copper penny tang. Pairing: Pasta Bolognese, roast red meat, game, pork and cheese.

48 PUGLIA'20 Appassite i.g.t. Duca di Saragnano, Puglia, Italy 14.5%

This wine is a blend of native Apulian red berried grapes that undergo a slight drying on the plant in order to give greater softness and complexity to the final product. TASTING NOTES:It shows an intense ruby red color, with delicate purple reflections. The expression of the wine on the nose is complex, with hints of blackberry, cherry in alcohol, plum jam and sweet spices. In the mouth it is warm and soft, rightly tannic, with a finish of beautiful persistence.FOOD PAIRING:It goes very well with roast beef, aged cheeses and typical dishes of the Apulian tradition.

36 CHIANTI Riserva ’18 d.o.c.g. Tomaiolo, Toscana 12.5 %

Tasting notes:Earthy aromas of tilled soil and black-skinned berry mingle with a whiff of vanilla. The straightforward palate delivers mature Morello cherry, licorice and cinnamon alongside supple tannins. Pairing: Prosciutto parma, Pasta with Bolognese, Lasagne, Veal scaloppini, Aged cheese

46 AGLIANICO BENEVENTO’18 i.g.p., La Guardiense, Campania 12.5%

Taste: Smooth and easygoing, this light-bodied red has aromas of wild red berry and whiffs of dark spice. On the soft, simple palate, pliant tannins loosely support fleshy blackberry and a hint of tobacco. Pairing: Pork, lamb, beef or simple Antipasti like olives and hard cheeses. A gem!

WHITE WINES

!Drink Responsibly!

Age Verification - We will check your valid ID upon pick up of our Wine bottles at the Restaurant.

62 SAUVIGNON BLANC i.g.t., Le Rive Veneto 13. %

Pra' della Luna (ITA)

50 SAN CIPRIANO'20 PINOT GRIGIO FRIULI d.o.c. 12.5%

Tasting notes Color Bright pale yellow Nose: Displays a peculiar and intense fruity perfume Palate: Dry, round and harmonious Food pairing: The ideal accompaniment with fish dishes, soups and white meats.

51 PINOT GRIGIO RAMATO'20 d.o.c. ANTONUTTI 13%

TASTING NOTES Bright coppery yellow. Fresh fruit-driven notes where pear stands out followed by tanginess and lively fresh tasting. FOOD PAIRING It is a perfect pair to grilled or baked fish, along with marinated risotto, mushrooms and appetizers. Best served at 10° – 12° C.

52 PINOT GRIGIO d.o.c. LE RIVE

PINOT GRIGIO Delle Venezie, Le Rive, D.o.c. Veneto 12.5 % Pairings: cold cuts, pasta & risottos, white meat. Seafood, Perfect as Aperitif.

54 SAUVIGNON'20, ANTONUTTI, FRIULI GRAVE D.O.C 12%

TASTING NOTES Bright straw yellow color.   Vegetal and fruity notes on the nose.   Box bush and sage on the palate. Remarkable aromatic length. FOOD PAIRING Variety of vegetables, starches, goat cheeses, fresh herbs, oysters and delicate seafood dishes.

55 LUGANA D.O.C.

56 MANZONI BIANCO igt 12.5%

56 MANZONI BIANCO igt 12.5%

MANZONI BIANCO ’20 Tre Venezie i.g.t. Le Rive, Veneto 12.5 % The Manzoni born by the crossbreed of Riesling Renano and Pinot Bianco. Wine with the Finest aromatic and taste characteristics. Soft, intense, persistent, full-bodied. Pairings: Risottos, Vegetable and Fish dishes.

59 Chardonnay terre di Chieti Impero i.g.t.

CHARDONNAY Favugne’19 i.g.t. Teanum, Puglia 13 % bottle 27. glass 8. carafe 18. Pairings: Risottos, Vegetable and Fish dishes

60 GRAPARIOL Le Rive

60 GRAPARIOL Le Rive

GRAPARIOL i.g.t., Le Rive, Veneto 11 % Description: semi-dry, acidulous, with an intense scent, fruity and floral overtones. Pairings: very good with Appetizers, Risotto, Fish dishes and intermezzo with dry pastry.

61 FALANGHINA del Sannio d.o.p ., Janare Campania 13.5 %

$45.00

Falanghina is one of the unsung Italian white varieties that is fast gaining in popularity and rightly so. This is a vibrant wine with plenty of richness and elegant citrussy fruit. There are notes of apple and quince, alongside some nutty complexity, soft spice and a lean mineral streak, pear and white blossom. Long and fragrant on the finish, this is a great wine. Pairings with salads, poultry and fish. A real all-rounder! 100% Falanghina

62 SAUVIGNON BLANC i.g.t., Le Rive Veneto 13. %

Pra' della Luna (ITA)

63 VERMENTINO'20 igt

73 GRECO DI TUFO'20 d.o.c.g. Vico Storto, Campania 13%

$45.00

74 FIANO DI AVELLINO'20 d.o.c.g. Fontana del Sambuco, Campania 13&

$45.00

SOAVE ’20 d.o.c., Casalforte, Veneto 12.5 %

Perfume very fine, mineral note, notes of mature tropical fruit, delicate note of citrus and hints of yellow flowers. Pairings: Cold cuts, pasta and Fish

FIANO SANNIO d.o.p. 13.5%

FIANO SANNIO d.o.p. 13.5%

FIANO SANNIO D.o.p., FontanAvecchia, Campania 13.5 % It shows bright yellow lemon-pulp fruit with a hint of tangy peach and then layers of complex honey, chamomile and lime zest accents. Feels light - but still substantial! - in the mouth and finishes with a burst of lemon, white flowers, and stony minerality. Pairings: Cold cuts, pasta and Fish

CORK FEE

CORK FEE $10.00

$10.00

CORK $ 5.00 FEE

$5.00

BY THE GLASS WINE

61 Prosecco Brut d.o.c.

Pra' della Luna (ITA)

56 MANZONI BIANCO igt 12.5%

56 MANZONI BIANCO igt 12.5%

MANZONI BIANCO ’20 Tre Venezie i.g.t. Le Rive, Veneto 12.5 % The Manzoni born by the crossbreed of Riesling Renano and Pinot Bianco. Wine with the Finest aromatic and taste characteristics. Soft, intense, persistent, full-bodied. Pairings: Risottos, Vegetable and Fish dishes.

59 Chardonnay terre di Chieti Impero i.g.t.

CHARDONNAY Favugne’19 i.g.t. Teanum, Puglia 13 % bottle 27. glass 8. carafe 18. Pairings: Risottos, Vegetable and Fish dishes

50 SAN CIPRIANO'20 PINOT GRIGIO FRIULI d.o.c. 12.5%

Tasting notes Color Bright pale yellow Nose: Displays a peculiar and intense fruity perfume Palate: Dry, round and harmonious Food pairing: The ideal accompaniment with fish dishes, soups and white meats.

62 SAUVIGNON BLANC i.g.t., Le Rive Veneto 13. %

Pra' della Luna (ITA)

60 GRAPARIOL Le Rive

60 GRAPARIOL Le Rive

GRAPARIOL i.g.t., Le Rive, Veneto 11 % Description: semi-dry, acidulous, with an intense scent, fruity and floral overtones. Pairings: very good with Appetizers, Risotto, Fish dishes and intermezzo with dry pastry.

15 RIPASSO Valpolicella Superiore’18 d.o.c.s. Giuliano Rosati Veneto 14.%

It is a Harmonic, full-bodied and velvety with well-balanced tannins and acidity. Intense ruby red. Complex, of red fruits, vinous and spicy. Pairing: grilled red meat, roasted meat and mature cheeses. Meditative wine

11 RABOSO Marca Trevigiana ’16 i.g.t., Le Rive, Veneto 13.5 %

11 RABOSO Marca Trevigiana ’16 i.g.t., Le Rive, Veneto 13.5 %

Intense ruby red color, rich perfume, violet, cherry and mulberry notes. Dry, full and sapid, properly tannic, great personality. Pairings: elaborated meat dishes and seasoned cheeses.

33 MAREMMA TOSCANA 19 d.o.c., Monsalaia, Toscana 13 %

Supertuscan blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grapes. Ruby red colour tending to garnet with ageing. Fruitiness with notes of cherries and white chocolate. Dry, warm with balsamic finish. Based on the. The grapes are hand-picked. Pairing: Ideal with grilled meats, steaks and game meats

36 CHIANTI Riserva ’18 d.o.c.g. Tomaiolo, Toscana 12.5 %

Tasting notes:Earthy aromas of tilled soil and black-skinned berry mingle with a whiff of vanilla. The straightforward palate delivers mature Morello cherry, licorice and cinnamon alongside supple tannins. Pairing: Prosciutto parma, Pasta with Bolognese, Lasagne, Veal scaloppini, Aged cheese

45 SYRAH '18 Terre Siciliane I.G.T., Feudi Branciforti dei Bordonaro

Intense expression of viticulture agro millennial Trapani, pays homage to the senses with pleasant notes of black currant and black cherry that are expressed in harmony with the soft aromas of red fruit when ripe sun. Impenetrable ruby red color envelops the palate with the virtue of olfactory power and a body with an elegant acidity. The combinations can be just as varied, from red meat medium cooking the stew of tuna, from game to pasta dishes with meat sauce. Classification: Terre Siciliane I.G.T. Grape varieties: 100% Syrah Vineyards location: Territory of Trapani – hilly ground 250/400 mt. a. s. l. Alcohol: 13,5% by vol. Tasting notes: Deep intense ruby red colour. Marvelous and well-defined nuances of cherry and plum aromas with a touch of spice. Serving temperature: 10/12° C. Pairing: Ideal match with dishes like lasagna with ragout, veal filet with wild mushrooms, stewed boar.

06 PINOT NOIR ’20 d.o.c. Monte degli Angeli, Piemonte, 13% James Suckling, 91

06 PINOT NOIR ’20 d.o.c. Monte degli Angeli, Piemonte, 13% James Suckling, 91

Nice pinot with some bright red berries and minerals. Medium-bodied with slightly astringent tannins, giving a tight, firm finish. Tasting notes: Rich, silky, velvety, soft and with smooth tannins. Fruity notes of cherry, strawberry, raspberry, and ripe tomato. Floral notes reminiscent of rose petal and violet. Food pairing: Boeuf Bourginon, Roast beef, and braised lamb..

46 AGLIANICO BENEVENTO’18 i.g.p., La Guardiense, Campania 12.5%

Taste: Smooth and easygoing, this light-bodied red has aromas of wild red berry and whiffs of dark spice. On the soft, simple palate, pliant tannins loosely support fleshy blackberry and a hint of tobacco. Pairing: Pork, lamb, beef or simple Antipasti like olives and hard cheeses. A gem!

23 MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO IMPERO d.o.c.

Dark ruby red, medium-bodied wine with lots of red cherry fruit and soft supple tannins. Very easy to drink. Pairings: savory dishes as aged cheeses, red meats and rich soups

24 Impero CABERNET SAUVIGNON i.g.t.

24 Impero CABERNET SAUVIGNON i.g.t.

CABERNET SAUVIGNON ’20 i.g.t.,Impero, Abruzzo 12.5 % The color is deep purple with a violet tinge. The nose is intense with pleasant, herbaceous over notes. The taste is dry, full bodied, velvety and with subtle tannins creating an elegant finish. Pairings: soups, rich pasta dishes, grilled red meat, roast and game

58 ROSE’ di PRIMITIVO (WHITE ZINFANDEL) SALENTO i.g.p. Tramari Puglia 12.5%

58 ROSE’ di PRIMITIVO (WHITE ZINFANDEL) SALENTO i.g.p. Tramari Puglia 12.5%

ROSE’ di PRIMITIVO (WHITE ZINFANDEL) SALENTO i.g.p. Tramari Puglia 12.5% Tasting notes: Light rosé; intense and persistent aroma of Mediterranean maquis, with cherry and raspberry notes. A fresh and elegant wine, balanced in the mouth. Pairings: Italian starters, fish soups and broth, roasted or baked in a bag fish, fresh or slightly aged cheese 95 points Luca Maroni

SPECIAL BOOTLE

GOOSE CROSS CABERNET'00

$120.00

ROSE' COLLEFRISO'17

$45.00

CHATEAU SAINT-ANDRE CORBIN'12

$75.00

LAFITE CHATEAU MONTEIL'10

$58.00

SANTA MARGHERITA BRUT ROSE

$45.00

O'TRE PRIMITIVO TEANUM

$45.00

FEUDI PRINCIPI DI BUTERA'15

$31.00

CAKEBREAD CELLER MERLOT'14

TWOMEY MERLOT'13 (Silver Oak Family)

42 NERO D’AVOLA’20 Terre Siciliane d.o.c., Masseria Parione, Sicilia 13 %

The Nero D;Avola comes from vine of the same name, cultivated in the souther part of Sicily in the province of Siracusa and overlooking the Ionian sea.Intense ruby colour, well bodied, rich with fragrance, it has a strong and pleasant spicy flavor. Pairing: Red meat dishes and barbecues

18 CORVINA VERONESE ’18 i.g.t. Casalforte, Veneto 13.5%

18 CORVINA VERONESE ’18 i.g.t. Casalforte, Veneto 13.5%

Corvina is a dry, full-bodied wine with a deep ruby red color. It shows a scent of black cherries and ripe blackberry with hints of vanilla and sweet spices. Pairing: A perfect match for red meats, game and mature cheeses

44 NERO D’AVOLA Graffetta’19 d.o.c., Sicilia 13 %

44 NERO D’AVOLA Graffetta’19 d.o.c., Sicilia 13 %

Intense ruby colour, well bodied, rich with fragrance, it has a strong and pleasant spicy flavor. Pairing: Red meat dishes and barbecues

77 ROSSO TOSCANO’20 i.g.t.., Torre al Fante, Toscana, Italy 13.%

A wine which promotes and gives luster to a Sangiovese wine blended with the specific type of Merlot and Cabernet produced at Montepulciano. BLEND: Principally Sangiovese with small percentages of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. FOOD PAIRING: Easy drinking, but not exaggeratedly so! A wine for the entire meal which shows the quality of Montepulciano as a viticultural zone. LONGEVITY: To drink within two or three years after the vintage. AGING: Solely in stainless steel tanks to best show the aromas and flavors or the different grape varieties.

76 ANIMAFRANCA’20 MALBEC i.g.t., Veneto, Italy 13.5%

TASTING NOTES: A full ruby red wine that shows its great character. The aromas are fruity and spicy. Tannin-rich it is pleasant and agreeable. FOOD PAIRING: It complements charcuterie, white meats and pork-inspired dishes of the Venetian tradition! Great accompaniment to quality meals.

CHIANTI'21 1 lt. d.o.c.g. Il Drago e la Fornace Toscana, Italy 13%

Taste: Intense ruby red wine, persistent fragrance of ripe red fruit. Well structured, soft, with smooth tannins and hints of red fruit. PAIRINGS: Excellent with tasty tuscan meats and pecorino cheese, it is very good with first course and typical tuscan soups like Ribollita, made of bread and vegetables, or beans soup.

Soft drinks and Water

San Benedetto Natural Water

$3.50

0.5 lt.

San Benedetto Sparkling Water

$3.50

0.5 lt.

Coca Cola

$3.50

Cam 12 fl oz.

Coca light

$3.50

Cam 12 fl oz.

Diet Coke

$3.50

Cam 12 fl oz.

Sprite

$3.50

Cam 12 fl oz.

Coffee & Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Caffe' Espresso

$3.10

Decaf Espresso

$3.10

Caffe' Doppio

$4.10

Caffelatte

$4.30

Cappuccino

$4.30

Caffe' Macchiato

$3.50

Caffe' Americano

$4.30

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

LATTE

$3.00

CATERING

POLPETTE DELLA NONNA. SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE WITH BREAD

$55.00

Paolo’s Grandma Meatball recipe, fried and Topped with marinara sauce e mozzarella

MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA. SERVED UP TO 8 PEOPLE WITH BREAD

$40.00

EGGPLANT PARMESAN. Baked Sliced Eggplant with Rice flour layered with Mozzarella, Basil, Origan and Topped with Homemade Tomato sauce

HOMEMADE PASTA WITH YOUR SAUCE. SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE WITH BREAD AND CHEESE

$40.00

Choose your favorite Homemade Pasta and add 1 Free SAUCE

LASAGNE BOLOGNESE. SERVER UP TO 8 people with bread and cheese.

$60.00

Classic italian recipe: homemade lasagne sheet, Bolognese sauce, Bechamel, Grana Padano cheese

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA. SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE WITH BREAD

$60.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Medallion, topped with House made Marinara Sauce, Grana Padano,Mozzarella.

SBRICCIOLATA RICOTTA CIOCCOLATA CANNELLA SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE

SBRICCIOLATA RICOTTA CIOCCOLATA CANNELLA SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE

$30.00

Ricotta, Cinnamon and Chocolate Chips crumbled tart ( cannolo tart) SERVER 8-10 PEOPLE TO ORDER PREVIOUS DAY

TIRAMISU CLASSICO. SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE

TIRAMISU CLASSICO. SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE

$45.00

Homemade Tiramisu', Traditional Venetian recipe

TIRAMISU CLASSICO SERVER UP TO 4 PEOPLE

$26.00

TIRAMISU CLASSICO SERVER UP TO 2 PEOPLE

$19.00
DOLCE LIMONCELLO SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE

DOLCE LIMONCELLO SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE

$35.00

Fresh lemon juice and zest, eggs, soy oil, flour, sugar, yeast. DAIRY FREE TO ORDER PREVIOUS DAY

HOMEMADE RAVIOLI SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE

$70.00

Deli

Ragu' alla Bolognese 17oz. Available frozen or fresh. Gluten free

Ragu' alla Bolognese 17oz. Available frozen or fresh. Gluten free

$7.95

Bolognese sauce: Ingredients: Italian Peeled Tomato, Ground Meat (pork, beef), Carrot, Celery, Wine, Garlic, Onion, fresh Basil, Fresh herbs, Salt, Black Pepper, Extra virgin Olive oil Gluten free

SUGO POMODORO Marinara Sauce 15oz. Available frozen or fresh. Gluten free

SUGO POMODORO Marinara Sauce 15oz. Available frozen or fresh. Gluten free

$5.25

Sugo al Pomodoro - Marinara Sauce Ingredients: Italian Peeled Tomato, Garlic, Onion, fresh Basil, Salt, Black Pepper, Extra virgin Olive oil, Gluten free

Sugo ai 4 Formaggi e Funghi (4 cheese and mushroom sauce) 15oz Not frozen

Sugo ai 4 Formaggi e Funghi (4 cheese and mushroom sauce) 15oz Not frozen

$7.00

Ingredients: Pecorino, Grana padano, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Cream

AcquaAlta PESTO 8oz. Available Frozen or Fresh

AcquaAlta PESTO 8oz. Available Frozen or Fresh

$4.48
CREAM CHEESE SAUCE 15oz.

CREAM CHEESE SAUCE 15oz.

$7.00

Sugo ai Formaggi misti (Mix cheese sauce) Ingredients: Pecorino, Grana padano, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Cream Contains: Milk Gluten free

Minestrone soup 15oz. Frozen

Minestrone soup 15oz. Frozen

$4.50

Minestrone G.F. Carrot, Celery, Spinach, Lettuce, Onion, Garlic, Potato, Lentil, Tomato

LENTIL SOUP FROZEN

LENTIL SOUP FROZEN

$4.85

Zuppa di Lenticchie G.F. Lentil Soup

PIZZA DOUGH (about 350 gr) good for 13inc pizza

PIZZA DOUGH (about 350 gr) good for 13inc pizza

$3.00

PIZZA DOUGH (about 350 gr) good for 13inc pizza

BEAN SOUP FROZEN

$4.85Out of stock

Bean Soup (carrot, potato, Onion, Garlic, Herbs) salt, black pepper

TOMATO SOUP FROZEN

$4.85Out of stock

SPINACH POTATO SOUP FROZEN

$4.85Out of stock

HOMEMADE PASTA (Sold by weight, pack of 0.5 lb. frozen) or Available Fresh, call 2 days in advance

Homemade Pasta (Sold by weight, pack of 0.5 lb. frozen) or Available Fresh, call 2 days in advance

PAPPARDELLE 0.5 lb.

$4.40

TAGLIATELLE 0.5 lb.

$4.40

SPAGHETTI 0.5 lb.

$3.90

LINGUINE 0.5 lb.

$3.90

RIGATONI 0.5 lb.

$3.90

MACCARONI 0.5 lb.

$3.90

GNOCCHI 1 lb.

$6.50

BLACK INK LINGUINE 0.5 lb.

$4.90

HANDMADE RAVIOLI (Sold by weight, pack of 0.5 lb.frozen) or Available Fresh, call 2 days in advance

Handmade RAVIOLI (Sold by weight, pack of 0.5 lb. frozen) or Available Fresh, call 2 days in advance

Stuffed BEEF 0.5 lb.

$5.95

HOMEMADE RAVIOLI STUFFED BRAISED BEEF, FRESH HERBS, CARROT, ONION, GARLIC

STUFFED RICOTTA & SPINACH 0.5 lb.

$4.95

STUFFED AI FORMAGGI 0.5 lb.

$4.95

HOMEMADE RAVIOLI STUFFED MIXED CHEESE. (GRANA PADANO, RICOTTA, PECORINO, PROVOLONE)

STUFFED MUSHROOM MOZZARELLA 0.5 lb,

$4.95

STUFFED BURRATA ORIGAN 8oz.

$5.95

STUFFED SAUSAGE 08oz.

$5.95

Ingredients: Pasta (Flour, Eggs, water) Filling: Homemade Sausage (Pork, Bacon, fresh herbs, garlic, Crashed pepper, Red wine, salt, black pepper) NOTE: Frozen Ravioli Should Not Be Defrosted Prior To Cooking. Place Ravioli into boiling water, pinch of salt, 4 - 5 minutes or until they all float.

STUFFED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$4.95

Ingredients: Pasta (Semolina, Eggs, water, Cocoa) Filling: Butternut squash, Ricotta, Grana Padano, fresh herbs, salt, black pepper. NOTE: Frozen Ravioli Should Not Be Defrosted Prior To Cooking. Place Ravioli into boiling water, pinch of salt, 4 - 5 minutes or until they all float.

FOOD ALLERGIES

GLUTEN FREE

DAIRY FREE

SHELLFISH

NUTS

BLACK PEPPER

ONION AND GARLIC

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We pride ourselves in creating fresh, homemade dishes while keeping true to our Venetian roots. We hope you enjoy our creations because we put our hearts into every meal. Dining with us is an experience and we want you to enjoy your time with us. From our family to yours, Buon appetito! Paolo and Patty

Website

Location

2454 Mcmullen Booth Road, Suite 205, Clearwater, FL 33759

Directions

Gallery
AcquaAlta Ristorante image
AcquaAlta Ristorante image
AcquaAlta Ristorante image

