AcquaAlta Ristorante
2454 Mcmullen Booth Road
Suite 205
Clearwater, FL 33759
APPETIZER
Grill Octopus in Italian style
Grilled Tentacles of Tender Spanish Octopus with Rosemary Olive Oil and Fresh Tomato over Fried potatoes with Garlic
CARPACCIO
CARPACCIO Center cut Raw Beef Sirloin over a bed of Arugula and topped with Original sauce . The original carpaccio was invented by Venetian hotelier Giuseppe Cipiani, of Harry’s Bar fame. The story goes that Cipriani invented the dish in 1963.
Polpette della Nonna
Paolo’s Grandma Meatball recipe and topped with Marinara sauce and mozzarella
Antipasto Italiano G.F.
Traditional Italian selection of Imported Prosciutto Di Parma, Spicy Soppressata, Bresaola ( Imported Finely Sliced Delicious Dry Cured Beef ), Grana Padano, Asiago Cheeses, Olives
Burrata Caprese Italiana G.F.
Burrata 4oz. with Roma tomata, and topped with AcquaAlta Pesto and Balsamic glaze over a bed of Lettuce
Polenta e Calamari
Delicious Fried Calamari with Polenta cake, and Marinara sauce
Prosciutto Parma con Burrata e Rucola G.F.
Prosciutto crudo di Parma, Burrata 4oz, and Arugula
Bruschetta Classica con Mozzarella
Grilled Bread Rubbed w/ Garlic and Topped with Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Extra vitrgin Olive Oil, Balsamic glaze
Polenta e Gorgonzola G.F.
talian Gorgonzola Cheese Served Over Squares of Grilled Polenta cake
Insalata mista G.F.
Lettuce, Arugula, Carrot, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, AcquaAlta inspiration Dressing
CARCIOFO GRIGLIATO
Grilled Artichokes and topped with Sun-dried tomato Basil sauce
GIUDECCA insalata
Italian Mix Style Green, Arugula, Asiago cheese, Dry Raisins, and Inspiration Dressing
PASTA E RISOTTI
Kid Pasta 100gr/0.22lb.
Choose 1 Pasta and 1 Sauce
FIDANZATI
Homemade Black ink Cuttlefish pasta Sauce: Baby Scallops, Roma tomatoes, Garlic, White wine reduction, AcquaAlta pesto (almond allergy)
MAFALDINE
Homemade Green (Spinach) pasta (w/egg) Sauce: Ricotta, Garlic, Extra virgin olive oil, AcquaAlta Pesto (almond allergy), Pine-nut.
RIGATONI CANAL GRANDE
Home made Pasta Shrimp, Zucchini, Capers, Extra virgin olive oil, Garlic and Topped with Shaved Grana Padano cheese
BLACK INK LINGUINE PESCATORA
Homemade pasta, Salmon, Baby scallop, Squid, Shrimp, Diced Fresh Tomato, White Wine reduction, Garlic, Extra virgin olive oil
TAGLIATELLE CON PIOVRA E PISTACCHIO
Homemade Pasta, Octopus, Chives, Garlic, Fresh Lemon zets, Prosecco wine, Red Pepper, Pistachio, Basil, Evo oil, lightly spicy
CARBONARA (Untouchable)
Homemade pasta, Pancetta, Egg, Grana Padano Cheese, Extra virgin olive Oil, black pepper
TAGLIATELLE ALLA MONTANARA
Homemade Pasta w/egg, homemade sausage, Bacon,Garlic, Basil, Marinara, Crushed pepper, lightly spicy
SPAGHETTI AGLIO OILO E PEPERONCINO
Homemade Pasta Sauce: Garlic, Extra virgin Olive oil, Basil, Bread crumbs, Crushed pepper, SPICY
LINGUINE SACCA FISOLA
Home made Linguine Diced Fresh Tomatoes, Arugula, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Extra virgin olive oil, Garlic and Topped with Shaved Grana Padano cheese
RIGATONI AI FORMAGGI E FUNGHI
Homemade Traditional Italian Cheese Pasta with Provolone, Asiago, Gorgonzola, Pecorino, Mushrooms, Cream Sauce
Pappardelle (pasta w/egg) alla Bolognese
Homemade pasta Bolognese sauce: Ground Pork and Beef meat, Celery, Onion, Garlic, Carrot, fresh herbs, Tomato, Extra virgin olive oil
Fettuccine integrali (pasta w/egg) con Bolognese di Pollo Arrabbiato
Homemade Whole wheat flour Pasta (Low Carb), Ground Chicken breast bolognese, Garlic, Basil, Marinara, Crushed pepper, lightly spicy
LASAGNE BOLOGNESE
Bolognese sauce, Bechamel (milk, Butter, Flour), Grana Padano cheese
Gnocchi (w/egg, flour) con Crema al Gorgonzola e Pistacchio
Homemade Potato Dumpling with Italian Gorgonzola cheese, Cream Sauce, Pistachio
Risotto ai Frutti di Mare G.F.
RISOTTO with Squid, Salmon, Baby Scallop, Shrimp, Grana Padano Cheese, Garlic, Spinach, Extra virgin Olive oil
RISOTTO AI FUNGHI E PROVOLONE G.F.
RISOTTO with Portobello and Mushrooms, Provolone, Grana Padano Cheese, Garlic,
Gluten Free Lasagne Bolognese
Build Your Pasta 140gr/0.31lb.
Choose 1 Pasta and 1 Sauce
RIGATONI SALSICCIA E FRIARIELLI
Homemade Pasta, Homemade Sausage, Broccoli rabe, Garlic Crusched pepper, lightly spicy
Gluten free Veggie lasagne
RAVIOLI DELLA PATTY
Ravioli Burrata con salsa Pomodoro e Basilico
Veg. Homemade Ravioli Stuffed: Burrata cheese, Origan Sauce: Marinara
RAVIOLI FUNGHI E MOZZARELLA ALLA CACIO E PEPE
VEG. Homemade ravioli Stuffed Mushroom and Mozzarella Sauce: Pecorino, Grana Padano, Black pepper, Cream
RAVIOLI RICOTTA E SPINACI CON SALSA BURRO, SALVIA E PECORINO
veg. Homemade Ravioli Stuffed Ricotta and Spinach Sauce: Butter, Sage and Pecorino cheese
RAVIOLI AI FORMAGGI CON SALSA RAGOUT BIANCO
Homemade Ravioli Stuffed: Mixed cheeses (Pecorino, Padano, Ricotta, Provolone). Sauce: Ground Chicken breast, Fresh herbs, Onion, Garlic, Butter
RAVIOLI DI MANZO MAMMAROSA ARRABBIATA
Homemade Ravioli Stuffed Slow Braised Beef with Marinara sauce, crushed pepper, Cream, Garlic
RAVIOLI GORGONZOLA E NOCI
Stuffed: Italian Gorgonzola cheese and Walnuts. Sauce: Sautéed Arugula and Italian Parsley, Mascarpone cream
CREATE YOUR RAVIOLI
MAIN COURSE
FRITTURA DI GAMBERI E CALAMARI ALLA VENEZIANA
Crispy Mixed deep Fried Fisch: Shrimp, Calamari, Carrot, Zucchini, Potato, Polenta with marinara sauce
GAMBERI DEL GOLFO ALLA BUSERA G.F.
Traditional Venetian recipe. Seared Wild caught Key West Shrimp with garlic, onion, pomodoro, White wine, lightly spicy
FILETTO DI MANZO AL GORGONZOLA DOLCE G.F.
Pan-Seared 8 oz. Filet Mignon Medallions, Onions, Red Wine reduction and Topped with Italian Gorgonzola Cream.
Filetto di Manzo al Rosmarino ed Aglio G.F.
Pan-Seared 8 oz. Sliced Filet Mignon, Fresh Rosemary, Garlic, EVO Oil.
MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGGIA G.F.
Baked Sliced Eggplant with Rice flour layered with Mozzarella, Basil, Origan and Topped with Homemade Marinara sauce
POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Medallion, topped with House made Marinara Sauce, Grana Padano, Mozzarella.
Sides
SIDE SALAD G.F.
Italian Mix Style Greens, Spinach, Arugula, Tomato, Cucumbers, Carrot, Acqua Alta Inspiration Dressing
Peperonata G.F.
Paolo’s Grandma Peperonata Secret Recipe. Sautéed Bell Pepper, Eggplant, Tomato, Onion, Garlic
Melanzane al Funghetto G.F.
Sautéed Eggplant with Garlic, Extra virgin Olive oil
Zucchini con Aglio e Olio Extra vergine d'Oliva G.F.
Sautéed Fresh Zucchini with Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Patate della Casa
Traditional Venetian Boiled and then Fried Potatoes, Garlic
PIZZA
Pizza Margherita Classica
San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil oil
Pizza Burrata e Rucola
San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, 4oz Burrata cheese, Arugula, Basil oil
Pizza alla Romana
San Marzano Peeled Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Anchovies, Onion, Garlic, Capers, Kalamata Olives, Basil oil
Pizza alla Norma
San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, Sautéed Eggplant, Pecorino, Basil oil
Pizza Prosciutto Parma e Funghi
San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Mushroom, and topped with Imported Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Basil oil
Pizza Gorgonzola e Prosciutto di Parma
San Marzano Peeled Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Imported Italian Gorgonzola and topped with Imported Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Basil oil
Pizza Salsiccia e Provolone
San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, Homemade Sausage, Provolone Cheese, Basil oil
Pizza Bresaola
San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Basil oil, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Artichoke, Grana Padano, and topped with Bresaola ( Imported Finely Sliced Delicious Dry Cured Beef ) and glaze of balsamic vinegar
Pizza Diavola
San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, Spicy Calabrese Salami, Homemade Sausage, Crushed Red Pepper, Basil
Pizza Arlecchino
San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, Bacon, Asiago cheese, Olives, and Topped with Soppressata
Pizza Verdure
San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Mozzarella, diced Fresh Tomato, Mushrooms, Zucchini, Artichoke, Sautéed Eggplant, Basil oil
Pizza Ai Formaggi (Mix Cheese)
Mozzarella, Asiago, Provolone, Pecorino Romano, Gorgonzola ( no sauce )
Pizza Gondoliere
San Marzano Italian Peeled Tomato, Basil, Mozzarella, Onion, Olives, and topped with Imported Italian Prosciutto di Parma, Basil oil
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
Homemade Desserts
Tiramisu' Classico
( The Best, Original Venetian Recipe ), Mascarpone cheese, Eggs, Sugar, Lady Finger biscuits, Espresso
Tiramisu' al Pistacchio
Mascarpone cheese, Eggs, Sugar, Lady Finger biscuits, Espresso, Homemade Pistachio cream
Meringata ai Frutti di Bosco
Homemade Crumbled Meringues with Whipped Ice Cream and Homemade Berries Jam
Meringata con Cioccolata Fondente
Homemade Crumbled Meringues with Whipped Ice Cream and Dark Chocolate
Sbricciolata alla Ricotta, Cannella e Cioccolato
Ricotta, Cinnamon, Chocolate chip Crumbled Tart
Tiramisu' Gluten-Free
Mascarpone cheese, Eggs, Sugar, Gluten-Free biscuits, Espresso
TORTA LIMONCELLO
Carrot Orange Cake (dairy free)
Fresh Orange juice and Zest, fresh Carrot, eggs, soy oil, flour, sugar, yeast
Gelato Italiano
Affogato al Caffe'
Vanilla ice cream Drowned in Espresso Coffee with Whipped Cream
Hazelnut Gelato
16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato
Chocolate Gelato
16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato
Pistachio Gelato
16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato
Salt Caramel Gelato
16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato
Lemon Sorbetto
16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato
Whiskey cream Gelato
16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato
Vanilla Gelato
16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato
Strawberry Gelato
NOCCIOLATA GELATO
RASPBERRY GELATO
Amarena Cherry
Passion Fruit Gelato
16oz. of goodness of Italian gelato
SOUP OF THE DAY
Veg. MINESTRONE WITH PASTA
G.F. veg. MINESTRONE
G.F. veg. LENTIL SOUP
G.F. Lentil, Potato, Garlic, Carrot, Onion Soup
G.F. veg. MUSHROOM & POTATO SOUP
Veg. PASTA E FAGIOLI W/PASTA
Beans Soup with Pasta (beans, onion, garlic, potato, carrot)
Veg. ZUPPA DI FAGIOLI
Beans Soup (beans, onion, garlic, potato, carrot)
Veg. MINESTRONE CON POLLO
TODAY'S SPECIAL
RIGATONI SALSICCIA E FRIARIELLI
Homemade Pasta, Homemade Sausage, Broccoli rabe, Garlic Crusched pepper, lightly spicy
Veg. PASTA E FAGIOLI W/PASTA
Beans Soup with Pasta (beans, onion, garlic, potato, carrot)
FETTUCCINE RUSTICHE CON AGNELLO
Homemade Pasta Sauce: Leg of Lamb Stew Slowly cooked with Red wine, Carrot, Onion, Garlic, Fresh herbs, Marinara
RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA CON SPECK CROCCANTE
Homemade Ravioli stuffed with Butternut squash and Ricotta Sauce: Crunchy Speck (imported smoked ham), Mascarpone
MANZO BRASATO
Slowly Braised Beef with fresh herbs, Carrot, Onion, Celery, Garlic.
Cocktails and Beer
Paolo's Spritz
Prosecco Superiore Brut d.o.c, Mango purée, Lambrusco, Lime, Mint syrup, Grape wine
Bellini
Prosecco Superiore Brut d.o.c., Peach fruit purée.
Rossini
Prosecco Superiore Brut d.o.c., Strawberry purée, Grape wine
Hugo
Prosecco Superiore Brut d.o.c., Edelrflower Syrup
Angelo Poretti 4 Luppoli (ITA)
4 Hops Premium Lager 5.5 %
Angelo Poretti 6 Luppoli (ITA)
6 Hops Bock Rossa 7. %
TARI AMBER ALE BEER 5.6%
Refermented in the bottle, not pasteurized, not filtered. Natural sediment in the bottle.
THERESIANER Premium LAGER 4.8%, TRIESTE Italy
THERESIANER Premium PILS 5 %, TRIESTE Italy
RED WINE
!Drink Responsibly!
Age Verification - We will check your valid ID upon pick up of our Wine bottles at the Restaurant.
01 BARBARESCO’18 Patrizi d.o.c.g. Piemonte 14%
TASTING NOTES: Slightly spicy notes of ripe red berries with a hint of bacon and tobacco, dried floral and mineral nuances. Fresh, predominantly red fruit and slightly earthy tones emerge with a hint of cocoa and tobacco on the palate. Balanced and delicate with nice spicy nuances and a very good firm finish and length. This wine shines with aromas and flavors of earth, sandalwood, red fruit, and spice. Enjoy it with a savory lamb stew 14%
02 BARBARESCO’18 Tenute Neirano d.o.c.g. Piemonte 14 % James Suckling, 92 Points
Ruby red color with garnet hints. Velvety and full bodied. Typically pure and distinctive aromas of red cherry, raspberry, white pepper and tobacco, with spicy notes. Aged 30 months in oak casks and in bottles for the final six months. Pair with red meats and savory cheeses with medium-long aging. 14% 92 points James Suckling
03 BARBARESCO’18 Val di Giulia d.o.c.g. Piemonte 14,5 %
TASTING NOTES: Ruby red color with garnet hints. Velvety and full bodied. Typically pure and distinctive aromas of red cherry, raspberry, white pepper and tobacco, with spicy notes. Aged 30 months in oak casks and in bottles for the final six months. Pairing: with red meats and savory cheeses with medium-long ageing.
04 BAROLO Riserva'13 Terre del Barolo d.o.c.g. Piemonte 14%
Tasting notes This has aromas evoking rose petal, forest floor and a whiff of tobacco. The sleek palate delivers crushed raspberry, clove and white pepper alongside lithe tannins and fresh acidity. Picking: 100% by hand. Food pairing: pasta dishes with mushroom or cheese sauces, or served with Alba white truffle, red meat and game stews and pot roasts, mature cheeses.
05 BAROLO’16 Tenute Neirano d.o.c.g. Piemonte 14 % James Suckling, 92 Points
Blend 100% Nebbiolo Tasting notes: Red, with yellowish orange hints due to the ageing process. Dry, velvety and austere, with a bouquet of faded rose, violet, spicy and rich with gorgeous ripe fruit, very aromatic. Aged 3 years in large oak casks and in bottles for the final six months. Pair with red meat, game, and pungent cheeses.
70 PINOT NOIR RISERVA'17 110 TORREVILLA
Grapes: Pinot Nero Colour: Still Ruby Red colour wine with delicate purplish glints. Alcohol: 13% Vol Tasting Notes: Intense long-lasting aroma of black and red berries well harmonized with some delicate sweet spicy notes. A intense and nicely fresh full body wine with a round taste due to the soft melting tannins. Well balanced with a long finish. Pairings: Ideal with cured meat, grilled beef and roasted lamb. Pairing well also with seasoned cheese.
06 PINOT NOIR ’20 d.o.c. Monte degli Angeli, Piemonte, 13% James Suckling, 91
Nice pinot with some bright red berries and minerals. Medium-bodied with slightly astringent tannins, giving a tight, firm finish. Tasting notes: Rich, silky, velvety, soft and with smooth tannins. Fruity notes of cherry, strawberry, raspberry, and ripe tomato. Floral notes reminiscent of rose petal and violet. Food pairing: Boeuf Bourginon, Roast beef, and braised lamb..
07 BARBERA D’ASTI ‘19 d.o.c.g., Val di Giulia, Piemonte 12.5 %
Tasting notes: Ruby red with 13.5% alcohol content. Substantial body and structure, moderately tannic, gentle and persistent on the palate. Ageing: One year in small oak casks. Further six months in bottle. The color is deep purple with a violet tinge. The nose is intense with pleasant, herbaceous over notes.. Pairings: Strong flavoured meats and cheeses.
08 DOLCETTO D’ASTI ’19 Casata Monticello d.o.c. Piemonte 13. %
Tasting: Medium body red wine from Dolcetto grapes grown is Asti area. Pure, ripe plum and strawberry fruit flavors underscored by a crisp acidic note and a hint of earth mark this charming, succulent wine, set in a supple texture supported by sweet, soft tannins. Pairings A very drinkable wine, recommended with braised meat, sausages, pasta and cheese. Serve at room temperature
10 MALANOTTE PIAVE ’14 d.o.c.g., Le Rive Veneto, 15.5 %
Taste: A deep red color with garnet hues and hints of cherry, blackberry and plum, accompanied by a spicy aroma. It’s a full-bodied red wine. The must-wine is stored in oak barrel of 5 hl where it matures for about 3 years. The bottled wine is left to rest for 6 months’ Pairings: find the best combinations with red meat, game and aged cheeses, also good as meditation wine.
11 RABOSO Marca Trevigiana ’16 i.g.t., Le Rive, Veneto 13.5 %
Intense ruby red color, rich perfume, violet, cherry and mulberry notes. Dry, full and sapid, properly tannic, great personality. Pairings: elaborated meat dishes and seasoned cheeses.
75 CORTE BURE'17 AMARONE delle Valpolicella Classico d.o.c.g. , Veneto 16.5%
Grapes: Rondinella, Corvinone, Corvina. Crushed violet, cake spice and ripe black plum aromas lead the nose on this bold wine. The round, full-bodied palate doles out juicy black cherry, blackberry jam, cinnamon, licorice and a hint of tobacco alongside ripe, velvety tannins that lend it a polished feel. Pairing: with game dishes, grilled meats, stews and mature cheeses.
12 Vogadori AMARONE della Valpolicella classico ’16 d.o.c.g.,Veneto 15%
Grapes: Corvina, Corvinone, Rondinella, Oseleta, Negrara. Intense ruby red. Warm and spicy bouquet, with aromas of raisins, cherry, vanilla, tobacco and chocolate. Very well-structured, complex, elegant and velvety. Amarone has a distinctive flavour because of its unique production method. An extremely important wine in Italian viticulture, Amarone is an exclusive and unique symbol of the Valpolicella wine region. Pairing: with game dishes, grilled meats, stews and mature cheeses
09 VILLA LOREN AMARONE della Valpolicella'17 d.o.c.g. 15%
It is a full-bodied red wine. The long, slow fermentation gives this wine a deep garnet red color, a complex bouquet of cinnamon, cherry jam, and walnut and a palate of ripe black cherry fruit with notes of vanilla and coffee on the finish. Pairings perfectly with rich pasta dishes, game, and grilled or stewed red meats as well as mature cheeses
13 AMARONE della Valpolicella Classico ’17 d.o.c.g. Vecchio Marone, Veneto,15. %
It is a full-bodied Tasting Notes: Color: Dark red color with violet hints. Nose: Nose of cherry. blueberry, chocolate, and ripe fruits Palate: Juicy, silky wine integrated notes of oak. The mouth is good balanced, complex, with a great length and fruity finish Food Pairing: Ideal with meats, game and sone cheeses.
19 VOGADORI RIPASSO’16 della Valpolicella Classico Superiore d.o.c. Veneto 14.%
It is a Harmonic, full-bodied. Deep ruby red, with hints of black cherry and well-ripened fruit. Rounded, velvety, full-bodied and lingering. Pairing: grilled red meat, roasted meat and mature cheeses. Meditative wine.
14 MAROGNE ’18 RIPASSO Valpolicella Superiore d.o.c. Zeni, Veneto 13.5%
Deep ruby red, with hints of black cherry and well-ripened fruit. Rounded, velvety, full-bodied and lingering. Pairing: grilled red meat, roasted meat and mature cheeses. Meditative wine.
15 RIPASSO Valpolicella Superiore’18 d.o.c.s. Giuliano Rosati Veneto 14.%
It is a Harmonic, full-bodied and velvety with well-balanced tannins and acidity. Intense ruby red. Complex, of red fruits, vinous and spicy. Pairing: grilled red meat, roasted meat and mature cheeses. Meditative wine
16 COSTALAGO ROSSO VERONESE ’18 i.g.t. Zeni (Baby Amarone), Veneto, 13.5 %
Food pairing: Recommended with pasta with sauce, grilled red meat, game, cheese. Tasting notes: Color: Intense ruby red. Nose: Floral notes with hints of well-ripened fruit. Palate: Vinous, velvety and lingering. Harvest: Hand selection of the best grape bunches which are collected in small crates and left to raisin for a while. Winery Technical Data: Soil: hilly soil of morainic and volcanic origin. Grape varieties: Corvina & Corvinone 70% - Merlot 15% - Cabernet 15%. Vinification: Traditional skin fermentation followed by 2-3 weeks maceration in November.
17 VALPOLICELLA ’19 d.o.c., Zeni Veneto 13 %
60% Corvina, 10% Molinara, 30% Rondinella Ruby red color. A fresh and well-balanced version, as flavors of ripe black cherry, red currant, plum and fresh earth mix with ground anise and white pepper notes. Medium-bodied, with good focus through to the clean, aromatic finish. Dry, intense and harmonic. Pairings: pasta, red meat and seasoned cheeses with meat, Pastas, and aged cheeses.
76 ANIMAFRANCA’20 MALBEC i.g.t., Veneto, Italy 13.5%
TASTING NOTES: A full ruby red wine that shows its great character. The aromas are fruity and spicy. Tannin-rich it is pleasant and agreeable. FOOD PAIRING: It complements charcuterie, white meats and pork-inspired dishes of the Venetian tradition! Great accompaniment to quality meals.
25 ROMA'19 d.o.c. Poggio le Volpi, Rosso 14%, LAZIO, ITALY
Made from an extreme selection of Montepulciano, Cesanese and Syrah, our Roma Doc is a wine with bright, deep and intense color, dark olfactory sensations, and an aromatic strength of the wine varietals that make up the blend. It also features a limited edition, refined for a long time in barriques.
20 SINELLO MONTEPULCIANO D’Abruzzo RISERVA’17 d.o.c., Abruzzo 13.5 %
Aged from 12 to 15 months in Slavonian barriques and refined in bottles for three months. Intense bright ruby red with violet hues. Fragrant and fruity, persistent and intense with clear notes of spices, liquorice and vanilla. Balanced, full, warm and an embracing good body. Pairing: with red meats, game and aged cheeses. It’s also ideal for pleasant.
23 MONTEPULCIANO D'ABRUZZO IMPERO d.o.c.
Dark ruby red, medium-bodied wine with lots of red cherry fruit and soft supple tannins. Very easy to drink. Pairings: savory dishes as aged cheeses, red meats and rich soups
24 Impero CABERNET SAUVIGNON i.g.t.
CABERNET SAUVIGNON ’20 i.g.t.,Impero, Abruzzo 12.5 % The color is deep purple with a violet tinge. The nose is intense with pleasant, herbaceous over notes. The taste is dry, full bodied, velvety and with subtle tannins creating an elegant finish. Pairings: soups, rich pasta dishes, grilled red meat, roast and game
30 BRUNELLO di Montalcino ’16 d.o.c.g. Elia Palazzesi, Toscana 14. %
Aromas of Chocolate and Berry. Some hazelnut. Medium body, form and silky tannins and a fresh finish. Pairings: red meat, seasoned cheese, excellent meditation wine.
31 CHIANTI CLASSICO Riserva’15 d.o.c.g. Montoro e Selvole, Gallo Nero Toscana 13,5%
Earthy aromas of tilled soil and black-skinned berry mingle with a whiff of vanilla. The straightforward palate delivers mature Morello cherry, licorice and cinnamon alongside supple tannins. Pairing: Prosciutto parma, Pasta with Bolognese, Lasagne, Veal scaloppini, Aged cheese
33 MAREMMA TOSCANA 19 d.o.c., Monsalaia, Toscana 13 %
Supertuscan blend of Sangiovese, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grapes. Ruby red colour tending to garnet with ageing. Fruitiness with notes of cherries and white chocolate. Dry, warm with balsamic finish. Based on the. The grapes are hand-picked. Pairing: Ideal with grilled meats, steaks and game meats
34 LUPAIA'14 i.g.t. La Lecciaia, Toscana 13%
Sangiovese, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot Beautiful ruby red in color with bold earthy aromas of ripe cherry and raspberry, framed by notes of leather and crushed herb. Fleshy and full on the palate, the bold dark fruit flavors include subtle spice notes. This Tuscan blend is made in steel barrels with a 6-8 month process in oak barrels. Aged a minimum of 1 years from harvest, prior to market. 40% Sangiovese, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot
35 LA CATTURA'18 i.g.t. Poggio al Casone Toscana 12.5% 92 POINTS Organic
10% Syrah 90% Teroldego. What we love about Teroldego is the beautiful aromatics, complexity and structure with lower alcohol content (12.5%). Medium-bodied, fresh, velvety with well-integrated tannins, and 12 months in French oak. Tasting notes: Purple ruby color, on the nose it displays notes of red berries, blackberry and hints of white pepper; in the mouth it is medium bodied, fresh and velvety with firm yet well integrated tannins. Pairing: chicken parmigiana, Milanese
77 ROSSO TOSCANO’20 i.g.t.., Torre al Fante, Toscana, Italy 13.%
A wine which promotes and gives luster to a Sangiovese wine blended with the specific type of Merlot and Cabernet produced at Montepulciano. BLEND: Principally Sangiovese with small percentages of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. FOOD PAIRING: Easy drinking, but not exaggeratedly so! A wine for the entire meal which shows the quality of Montepulciano as a viticultural zone. LONGEVITY: To drink within two or three years after the vintage. AGING: Solely in stainless steel tanks to best show the aromas and flavors or the different grape varieties.
43 PASSIMORA ’19 Nero D’Avola Appasimento d.o.c., Cantine Pellegrino, Sicilia 14.5%
TASTING NOTES: Round, soft, and full-bodied wine, but never filling or exuberant. Delicate hints of red fruit and plum, accompanied by sweet notes of dried and candied fruit. Strong fruity notes of blackberry, pomegranate and candied fruit are combined with a pleasant spicy finish. PAIRING: Ideal as an aperitif paired with cold cuts, soft curd cheese and tempura vegetables.
42 NERO D’AVOLA’20 Terre Siciliane d.o.c., Masseria Parione, Sicilia 13 %
The Nero D;Avola comes from vine of the same name, cultivated in the souther part of Sicily in the province of Siracusa and overlooking the Ionian sea.Intense ruby colour, well bodied, rich with fragrance, it has a strong and pleasant spicy flavor. Pairing: Red meat dishes and barbecues
47 IRPINIA AGLIANICO'19 d.o.c. , Le origini , 13%, Campania, Italy
Red wine made from 100% Aglianico grapes coming from vineyards located in the Irpini municipalities. The origins of Aglianico date back to the presence of Magna Graecia in southern Italy. The natural conformation of the hilly terrain Irpini volcanic, guarantees the maximum expression oenological of this vine.
41 INFINITI PRIMITIVO Puglia ’20 (zinfandel) i.g.p. Tinazzi, Puglia 14%
TASTING NOTES: Dense aromas of red plum and red berries meld with muddled tones of vanilla, cocoa and coffee on the nose. There's a lot of ripeness to the palate, almost too much, with latent acidity and gritty tannins chiming in. The tannins rise up on the finish alongside a copper penny tang. Pairing: Pasta Bolognese, roast red meat, game, pork and cheese.
48 PUGLIA'20 Appassite i.g.t. Duca di Saragnano, Puglia, Italy 14.5%
This wine is a blend of native Apulian red berried grapes that undergo a slight drying on the plant in order to give greater softness and complexity to the final product. TASTING NOTES:It shows an intense ruby red color, with delicate purple reflections. The expression of the wine on the nose is complex, with hints of blackberry, cherry in alcohol, plum jam and sweet spices. In the mouth it is warm and soft, rightly tannic, with a finish of beautiful persistence.FOOD PAIRING:It goes very well with roast beef, aged cheeses and typical dishes of the Apulian tradition.
36 CHIANTI Riserva ’18 d.o.c.g. Tomaiolo, Toscana 12.5 %
Tasting notes:Earthy aromas of tilled soil and black-skinned berry mingle with a whiff of vanilla. The straightforward palate delivers mature Morello cherry, licorice and cinnamon alongside supple tannins. Pairing: Prosciutto parma, Pasta with Bolognese, Lasagne, Veal scaloppini, Aged cheese
46 AGLIANICO BENEVENTO’18 i.g.p., La Guardiense, Campania 12.5%
Taste: Smooth and easygoing, this light-bodied red has aromas of wild red berry and whiffs of dark spice. On the soft, simple palate, pliant tannins loosely support fleshy blackberry and a hint of tobacco. Pairing: Pork, lamb, beef or simple Antipasti like olives and hard cheeses. A gem!
WHITE WINES
!Drink Responsibly!
Age Verification - We will check your valid ID upon pick up of our Wine bottles at the Restaurant.
62 SAUVIGNON BLANC i.g.t., Le Rive Veneto 13. %
Pra' della Luna (ITA)
50 SAN CIPRIANO'20 PINOT GRIGIO FRIULI d.o.c. 12.5%
Tasting notes Color Bright pale yellow Nose: Displays a peculiar and intense fruity perfume Palate: Dry, round and harmonious Food pairing: The ideal accompaniment with fish dishes, soups and white meats.
51 PINOT GRIGIO RAMATO'20 d.o.c. ANTONUTTI 13%
TASTING NOTES Bright coppery yellow. Fresh fruit-driven notes where pear stands out followed by tanginess and lively fresh tasting. FOOD PAIRING It is a perfect pair to grilled or baked fish, along with marinated risotto, mushrooms and appetizers. Best served at 10° – 12° C.
52 PINOT GRIGIO d.o.c. LE RIVE
PINOT GRIGIO Delle Venezie, Le Rive, D.o.c. Veneto 12.5 % Pairings: cold cuts, pasta & risottos, white meat. Seafood, Perfect as Aperitif.
54 SAUVIGNON'20, ANTONUTTI, FRIULI GRAVE D.O.C 12%
TASTING NOTES Bright straw yellow color. Vegetal and fruity notes on the nose. Box bush and sage on the palate. Remarkable aromatic length. FOOD PAIRING Variety of vegetables, starches, goat cheeses, fresh herbs, oysters and delicate seafood dishes.
55 LUGANA D.O.C.
56 MANZONI BIANCO igt 12.5%
MANZONI BIANCO ’20 Tre Venezie i.g.t. Le Rive, Veneto 12.5 % The Manzoni born by the crossbreed of Riesling Renano and Pinot Bianco. Wine with the Finest aromatic and taste characteristics. Soft, intense, persistent, full-bodied. Pairings: Risottos, Vegetable and Fish dishes.
59 Chardonnay terre di Chieti Impero i.g.t.
CHARDONNAY Favugne’19 i.g.t. Teanum, Puglia 13 % bottle 27. glass 8. carafe 18. Pairings: Risottos, Vegetable and Fish dishes
60 GRAPARIOL Le Rive
GRAPARIOL i.g.t., Le Rive, Veneto 11 % Description: semi-dry, acidulous, with an intense scent, fruity and floral overtones. Pairings: very good with Appetizers, Risotto, Fish dishes and intermezzo with dry pastry.
61 FALANGHINA del Sannio d.o.p ., Janare Campania 13.5 %
Falanghina is one of the unsung Italian white varieties that is fast gaining in popularity and rightly so. This is a vibrant wine with plenty of richness and elegant citrussy fruit. There are notes of apple and quince, alongside some nutty complexity, soft spice and a lean mineral streak, pear and white blossom. Long and fragrant on the finish, this is a great wine. Pairings with salads, poultry and fish. A real all-rounder! 100% Falanghina
62 SAUVIGNON BLANC i.g.t., Le Rive Veneto 13. %
Pra' della Luna (ITA)
63 VERMENTINO'20 igt
73 GRECO DI TUFO'20 d.o.c.g. Vico Storto, Campania 13%
74 FIANO DI AVELLINO'20 d.o.c.g. Fontana del Sambuco, Campania 13&
SOAVE ’20 d.o.c., Casalforte, Veneto 12.5 %
Perfume very fine, mineral note, notes of mature tropical fruit, delicate note of citrus and hints of yellow flowers. Pairings: Cold cuts, pasta and Fish
FIANO SANNIO d.o.p. 13.5%
FIANO SANNIO D.o.p., FontanAvecchia, Campania 13.5 % It shows bright yellow lemon-pulp fruit with a hint of tangy peach and then layers of complex honey, chamomile and lime zest accents. Feels light - but still substantial! - in the mouth and finishes with a burst of lemon, white flowers, and stony minerality. Pairings: Cold cuts, pasta and Fish
BY THE GLASS WINE
61 Prosecco Brut d.o.c.
Pra' della Luna (ITA)
45 SYRAH '18 Terre Siciliane I.G.T., Feudi Branciforti dei Bordonaro
Intense expression of viticulture agro millennial Trapani, pays homage to the senses with pleasant notes of black currant and black cherry that are expressed in harmony with the soft aromas of red fruit when ripe sun. Impenetrable ruby red color envelops the palate with the virtue of olfactory power and a body with an elegant acidity. The combinations can be just as varied, from red meat medium cooking the stew of tuna, from game to pasta dishes with meat sauce. Classification: Terre Siciliane I.G.T. Grape varieties: 100% Syrah Vineyards location: Territory of Trapani – hilly ground 250/400 mt. a. s. l. Alcohol: 13,5% by vol. Tasting notes: Deep intense ruby red colour. Marvelous and well-defined nuances of cherry and plum aromas with a touch of spice. Serving temperature: 10/12° C. Pairing: Ideal match with dishes like lasagna with ragout, veal filet with wild mushrooms, stewed boar.
58 ROSE’ di PRIMITIVO (WHITE ZINFANDEL) SALENTO i.g.p. Tramari Puglia 12.5%
ROSE’ di PRIMITIVO (WHITE ZINFANDEL) SALENTO i.g.p. Tramari Puglia 12.5% Tasting notes: Light rosé; intense and persistent aroma of Mediterranean maquis, with cherry and raspberry notes. A fresh and elegant wine, balanced in the mouth. Pairings: Italian starters, fish soups and broth, roasted or baked in a bag fish, fresh or slightly aged cheese 95 points Luca Maroni
SPECIAL BOOTLE
GOOSE CROSS CABERNET'00
ROSE' COLLEFRISO'17
CHATEAU SAINT-ANDRE CORBIN'12
LAFITE CHATEAU MONTEIL'10
SANTA MARGHERITA BRUT ROSE
O'TRE PRIMITIVO TEANUM
FEUDI PRINCIPI DI BUTERA'15
CAKEBREAD CELLER MERLOT'14
TWOMEY MERLOT'13 (Silver Oak Family)
18 CORVINA VERONESE ’18 i.g.t. Casalforte, Veneto 13.5%
Corvina is a dry, full-bodied wine with a deep ruby red color. It shows a scent of black cherries and ripe blackberry with hints of vanilla and sweet spices. Pairing: A perfect match for red meats, game and mature cheeses
44 NERO D’AVOLA Graffetta’19 d.o.c., Sicilia 13 %
Intense ruby colour, well bodied, rich with fragrance, it has a strong and pleasant spicy flavor. Pairing: Red meat dishes and barbecues
CHIANTI'21 1 lt. d.o.c.g. Il Drago e la Fornace Toscana, Italy 13%
Taste: Intense ruby red wine, persistent fragrance of ripe red fruit. Well structured, soft, with smooth tannins and hints of red fruit. PAIRINGS: Excellent with tasty tuscan meats and pecorino cheese, it is very good with first course and typical tuscan soups like Ribollita, made of bread and vegetables, or beans soup.
Soft drinks and Water
Coffee & Tea
CATERING
POLPETTE DELLA NONNA. SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE WITH BREAD
Paolo’s Grandma Meatball recipe, fried and Topped with marinara sauce e mozzarella
MELANZANE ALLA PARMIGIANA. SERVED UP TO 8 PEOPLE WITH BREAD
EGGPLANT PARMESAN. Baked Sliced Eggplant with Rice flour layered with Mozzarella, Basil, Origan and Topped with Homemade Tomato sauce
HOMEMADE PASTA WITH YOUR SAUCE. SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE WITH BREAD AND CHEESE
Choose your favorite Homemade Pasta and add 1 Free SAUCE
LASAGNE BOLOGNESE. SERVER UP TO 8 people with bread and cheese.
Classic italian recipe: homemade lasagne sheet, Bolognese sauce, Bechamel, Grana Padano cheese
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA. SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE WITH BREAD
Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Medallion, topped with House made Marinara Sauce, Grana Padano,Mozzarella.
SBRICCIOLATA RICOTTA CIOCCOLATA CANNELLA SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE
Ricotta, Cinnamon and Chocolate Chips crumbled tart ( cannolo tart) SERVER 8-10 PEOPLE TO ORDER PREVIOUS DAY
TIRAMISU CLASSICO. SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE
Homemade Tiramisu', Traditional Venetian recipe
TIRAMISU CLASSICO SERVER UP TO 4 PEOPLE
TIRAMISU CLASSICO SERVER UP TO 2 PEOPLE
DOLCE LIMONCELLO SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE
Fresh lemon juice and zest, eggs, soy oil, flour, sugar, yeast. DAIRY FREE TO ORDER PREVIOUS DAY
HOMEMADE RAVIOLI SERVER UP TO 8 PEOPLE
Deli
Ragu' alla Bolognese 17oz. Available frozen or fresh. Gluten free
Bolognese sauce: Ingredients: Italian Peeled Tomato, Ground Meat (pork, beef), Carrot, Celery, Wine, Garlic, Onion, fresh Basil, Fresh herbs, Salt, Black Pepper, Extra virgin Olive oil Gluten free
SUGO POMODORO Marinara Sauce 15oz. Available frozen or fresh. Gluten free
Sugo al Pomodoro - Marinara Sauce Ingredients: Italian Peeled Tomato, Garlic, Onion, fresh Basil, Salt, Black Pepper, Extra virgin Olive oil, Gluten free
Sugo ai 4 Formaggi e Funghi (4 cheese and mushroom sauce) 15oz Not frozen
Ingredients: Pecorino, Grana padano, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Cream
AcquaAlta PESTO 8oz. Available Frozen or Fresh
CREAM CHEESE SAUCE 15oz.
Sugo ai Formaggi misti (Mix cheese sauce) Ingredients: Pecorino, Grana padano, Provolone, Gorgonzola, Cream Contains: Milk Gluten free
Minestrone soup 15oz. Frozen
Minestrone G.F. Carrot, Celery, Spinach, Lettuce, Onion, Garlic, Potato, Lentil, Tomato
LENTIL SOUP FROZEN
Zuppa di Lenticchie G.F. Lentil Soup
PIZZA DOUGH (about 350 gr) good for 13inc pizza
PIZZA DOUGH (about 350 gr) good for 13inc pizza
BEAN SOUP FROZEN
Bean Soup (carrot, potato, Onion, Garlic, Herbs) salt, black pepper
TOMATO SOUP FROZEN
SPINACH POTATO SOUP FROZEN
HOMEMADE PASTA (Sold by weight, pack of 0.5 lb. frozen) or Available Fresh, call 2 days in advance
HANDMADE RAVIOLI (Sold by weight, pack of 0.5 lb.frozen) or Available Fresh, call 2 days in advance
Stuffed BEEF 0.5 lb.
HOMEMADE RAVIOLI STUFFED BRAISED BEEF, FRESH HERBS, CARROT, ONION, GARLIC
STUFFED RICOTTA & SPINACH 0.5 lb.
STUFFED AI FORMAGGI 0.5 lb.
HOMEMADE RAVIOLI STUFFED MIXED CHEESE. (GRANA PADANO, RICOTTA, PECORINO, PROVOLONE)
STUFFED MUSHROOM MOZZARELLA 0.5 lb,
STUFFED BURRATA ORIGAN 8oz.
STUFFED SAUSAGE 08oz.
Ingredients: Pasta (Flour, Eggs, water) Filling: Homemade Sausage (Pork, Bacon, fresh herbs, garlic, Crashed pepper, Red wine, salt, black pepper) NOTE: Frozen Ravioli Should Not Be Defrosted Prior To Cooking. Place Ravioli into boiling water, pinch of salt, 4 - 5 minutes or until they all float.
STUFFED BUTTERNUT SQUASH
Ingredients: Pasta (Semolina, Eggs, water, Cocoa) Filling: Butternut squash, Ricotta, Grana Padano, fresh herbs, salt, black pepper. NOTE: Frozen Ravioli Should Not Be Defrosted Prior To Cooking. Place Ravioli into boiling water, pinch of salt, 4 - 5 minutes or until they all float.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We pride ourselves in creating fresh, homemade dishes while keeping true to our Venetian roots. We hope you enjoy our creations because we put our hearts into every meal. Dining with us is an experience and we want you to enjoy your time with us. From our family to yours, Buon appetito! Paolo and Patty
2454 Mcmullen Booth Road, Suite 205, Clearwater, FL 33759