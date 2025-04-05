Restaurant header imageView gallery

Acqua Ragazza 201 N Church Street Suite 102

201 N Church Street Suite 102

Mooresville, NC 28115

FOOD

ANTIPASTI

Fritto Misto

$19.00

Golden crispy fried calamari rings with Fra Diavolo Sauce

Bresaola e Burrata

$21.00

Italian seasoned sliced dry beef with a touch of arucola and fresh burrata cheese with truffle oil

Polpette della Casa

$15.00

Home Made Old Recipe Meat Balls in Marinara Sauce

Tagliere di Salumi e Formaggi

$21.00

Italian colds cuts and cheese Board (for two people)

Arancini Fritti

$15.00

Fried Risotto Balls Stuffed with ground beef, green peas, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Carpaccio di Polpo

$21.00

Slice Octopus Carpaccio in lemon vinaigrette with Arucola, cherries tomatoes and capers.

SALAD

Caprese

$19.00

Arucola Salad, Sliced tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella

Mediterranean

$15.00

Arucola salad, cucumber, cherries tomatoes, kalamata olives, shrimp

Della Casa

$11.00

Spring Mix, Cauliflowers, Almonds, Cherries tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese

PIZZA

Focaccina

$14.00

Garlic, Oil, and Oregano

Bruschetta

$15.00

Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, EVOO

Margherita

$19.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.

Quattro Formaggi

$20.00

Four Cheese white pizza, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan, provolone

Carnivora

$23.00

Meat Lovers pizza with tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon

Vegetariana

$20.00

Roasted vegetables pizza, zucchini,eggplant,artichokes,mushroom

Calzone Ragazza

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arucola, parma ham and shaved parmesan cheese

Al Salmone

$25.00

Smoked Salmon creamy Ricotta and Arugola Pesto

PASTA

Bucatini Pecorino e Speck

$25.00

Creamy Pasta Pecorino Cheese with Smoked Seasoned Italian Ham and Truffle Oil.

Orecchiette Salsiccia e Rapini

$25.00

Pasta with Italian Sausage and Broccoli Rapini sauteed in garlic oil and white wine.

Spaghetti al Nero di Seppia e Frutti di Mare

$29.00

Black Ink Squid spaghetti with Seafood.

Pappardelle Porcini e Tartufo

$25.00

Home made pasta with Porcini mushrooms and truffles.

Lasagna di Carne

$25.00

Home made pasta with slow cooked meat, red sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

Cannelloni Granghio e Aragosta

$29.00

Stuffed Pasta with ricotta cheese, Crab meat, Lobster meat in pink sauce.

Gnocchi Sorrento

$25.00

ome Made Gnocchi Four Cheese sauce.

ENTREE

Scaloppine di Pollo Saltimbocca

$29.00

Sauteed Chicken Breast topped with Parma Ham, Fontina Cheese and fresh Sage.

Filetto di Manzo con Porcini e Tartufo

$49.00

8oz Beef Tenderloin Pan Seared with creamy italian porcini mushroom sauce and Truffle oil.

Veal Scaloppine Marsala

$35.00

Parmigiana di Melanzane/ Eggplant

$25.00

Baked Eggplant Parmesan with Marinara Sauce and Homemade Foccacia Bread

Filetto di Baccala alla Mediterranea

$29.00

Cod Fish filet Mediterranean style with capers, olives, cherries tomatoes with white wine sauce.

Sogliola alla Mugnaia

$28.00

Sole fillet sauteed in flour butter lemon sauce and parsley.

Trancio di Piccata di Salmone

$30.00

Salmon fillet in piccata sauce

​Ossobuco di Vitello alla Milanese

$37.00

​Slow cooked Veal Shank bone in with Risotto Saffron Milanese style

Costata di Maiale alla Milanese

$32.00

Bone in Pork Chop Milanese style with Arucola, Cherries Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan cheese.

SIDES

Soup of the day

$10.00

Soup of the day

Side Broccolini

$9.00

Broccolini Rapini sauteed with garlic oil

Side Cauliflower

$9.00

Baked Cauliflower with gorgonzola cheese

Side Vegetables

$9.00

Roasted Seasonal Vegetable

Side Baked Potato

$10.00

Baked potato with Rosemary

KIDS

Spaghetti Plain

$10.00

Spaghetti garlic and olive oil

Penne Butter

$10.00

Penne and butter

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Spaghetti and tomato sauce

Spaghetti Meatballs

$13.00

Spaghetti and tomato sauce with ground beef

SEASONAL

Penne Alfredo

$10.00

Penne and creamy and cheesy milk sauce

Involtini di Melanzane

$13.00

Involtini di Melanzane

Vongole al Vino Bianco

$17.00

Sauteed Clams in with wine sauce.

Cozze alla Fra' Diavolo

$12.00

Sauteed Mussels in spicy marinara sauce

Carpaccio di Tonno

$14.00

Sliced Tuna Carpaccio with Tuna Lemon Dressing, capers berries, arucola and cherries tomatoes.

Pappardelle al Cinghiale

$37.00

Home made pasta with slow cooked wild boar chop in red wine creamy sauce.

Rigatoni Cavolfiore e Pollo

$27.00

Creamy Pasta with Cauliflower and Chicken.

Penne Primavera

$21.00

Pasta with Season fresh veggies in cherries tomatoes garlic oil sauce.

Fettuccine Prosciutto e Asparagi

$27.00

Creamy Pasta with Parma ham and fresh Asparagus.

Penne Scampi alla Vodka

$27.00

Pasta in Pink Vodka sauce with Jumbo Shrimp

Fettuccine alla Carbonara

$24.00

Home made pasta with creamy eggs sauce, bacon and parmesan cheese.

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$24.00

Home made pasta with meat sauce Bolognese style.

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

Pasta with Cacio creamy cheese sauce and fresh pepper.

Scaloppine di Vitello Marsala

$29.00

Veal Scaloppine sauteed in Marsala Wine sauce and fresh Mushroom.

Salsiccia con Broccolini Rapini e Patate al Forno

$31.00

Italian Sausage with Broccoli Rabe and baked potatoes.

Scampi alla Fra" Diavolo con Penne Arrabbiata

$35.00

Jumbo Shrimp Devil sauce with Penne marinara spicy.

Eggs in Purgatory

$11.00

Poached Eggs in Tomato Basil sauce

Benedetto Caprese

$14.00

Caprese with Egg and Hollandaise

Pizza da Colazione

$14.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Pizza

Shrimps and Waffles

$17.00

An Italian take on Shrimp and Waffles

Polenta ai Funghi

$12.00

Polenta with Mushrooms and Truffle Oil

Waffles all'amaretto

$14.00

Amaretto Waffles with Fresh Fruit

SPECIALS

​Pollo alla Cacciatore

$27.00

​Baked Chicken Breast Hunter Style with onions,herbs,tomatoes,bell peppers in red wine sauce.

​Ravioli alla coda di Aragosta

$35.00

​Lobster Tail Ravioli in Vodka sauce

​Rigatoni Zucchini e Scampi

$29.00

​Pasta with sauteed zucchini and jumbo Shrimps in white wine sauce

​Braciole al Sugo con Orecchiette e Ricotta

$32.00

​Beef rollatini with orecchiette pasta in marinara sauce and ricotta cheese

​Bistecca alla Fiorentina con patate

$79.00

​Tuscan Tomahawk with fresh rosemary and roasted potatoes.

​Pollo alla Sorrentina

$35.00

​Chicken Breast Sorrento style with marinara sauce mozzarella cheese with pesto Gnocchi.

​Ravioli di Carne con porcini e tartufo

$34.00

Beef Ravioli with Porcini mushroom and Truffles

Penne alla Norma

$29.00

Pasta with spicy marinara sauce and chop eggplant sauteed

DESSERT

Dessert

Tiramisu

$9.00

Lady fingers, creamy mascarpone, coffee, cocoa powder

Sicilian Cannoli

$9.00

Italian pastry shell stuffed with creamy ricotta chocolate chips

Cheesecake

$9.00

New York cheese cake with berries

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Lemon mascarpone cake

Chocolate Temptation

$9.00

Three layer chocolate cake

Digestif

Espresso

$4.00

Amaro

$12.00

Dessert Wine

Port

$16.00

BEVERAGES

NA BEV

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Cran

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Water

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Redbull

$2.50

VODKA

Murto Made Vodka

$9.00

Absolut

$10.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Stoli

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Premium Vodka

$15.00

Murto Made Vodka-DBL

$14.00

Absolu-DBL

$15.00

Smirnoff-DBL

$15.00

Stoli-DBL

$15.00

Titos-DBL

$18.00

Ketel One-DBL

$18.00

Grey Goose-DBL

$19.00

Belvedere-DBL

$20.00

Premium Vodka-DBL

$22.00

GIN

Murto Made Gin

$9.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Nolet

$13.00

Premium Gin

$15.00

Murto Made Gin-DBL

$14.00

Beefeater-DBL

$15.00

Bombay Saphire-DBL

$15.00

Tanqueray-DBL

$16.00

Hendricks-DBL

$19.00

Nolet-DBL

$20.00

Premium Gin-DBL

$22.00

RUM

Well Rum

$9.00

Murto Made BananaFost

$10.00

Bacardi

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Flor de Cana

$13.00

Premium Rum

$15.00

Well Rum-DBL

$14.00

Murto Made BananaFost-DBL

$15.00

Bacardi-DBL

$16.00

Captain Morgan-DBL

$17.00

Flor de Cana-DBL

$20.00

Premium Rum-DBL

$21.00

TEQ

Well Tequila

$10.00

Espolon

$11.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$15.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Avion Blanco

$22.00

Avion Reposado

$23.00

Clase Azul

$24.00

Don Julio

$24.00

1942 Don Julio

$37.00

Well Tequila-DBL

$15.00

Espolon-DBL

$16.00

Patron Silver-DBL

$21.00

Patron Reposado-DBL

$22.00

Patron Anejo-DBL

$22.00

Casamigos Blanco-DBL

$21.00

Casamigos Reposado-DBL

$22.00

Avion Blanco-DBL

$34.00

Avion Reposado-DBL

$35.00

Clase Azul-DBL

$37.00

Don Julio-DBL

$37.00

1942 Don Julio-DBL

$52.00

WHISKEY

Murto Made Bourbon

$9.00

Angels Envy

$22.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Bulleit 10 YR

$19.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers 46

$17.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Fireball

$8.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Four Roses Premium

$13.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Knob Creeek Rye

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$26.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$19.00

Longbranch

$17.00

Blantons

$27.00

Bookers

$25.00

Blade & Bow

$22.00

Calumet

$29.00

Elijah Craig

$17.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$19.00

Ezra Brooks

$19.00

Jeffersons

$14.00

Jefferesons Ocean

$22.00

Michters

$19.00

Whistle Pig

$32.00

JD Sinatra

$37.00

Ultra Premium Whisk/Bourbon

$37.00

Eagle Rare

$23.00

Basil Haden Dark Rye

$14.00

Murto Made Bourbon-DBL

$14.00

Angels Envy-DBL

$33.00

Basil Hayden-DBL

$20.00

Bulliet Rye-DBL

$18.00

Bulleit 10 YR-DBL

$29.00

Jack Daniels-DBL

$15.00

Jim Beam-DBL

$14.00

Knob Creek-DBL

$21.00

Makers 46-DBL

$26.00

Makers Mark-DBL

$19.00

Wild Turkey-DBL

$17.00

Woodford Reserve-DBL

$23.00

Fireball-DBL

$12.00

Skrewball-DBL

$13.00

Jameson-DBL

$15.00

Crown-DBL

$15.00

Four Roses-DBL

$16.00

Four Roses Premium-DBL

$20.00

Bulleit-DBL

$17.00

Knob Creeek Rye-DBL

$23.00

Buffalo Trace-DBL

$39.00

Gentleman Jack-DBL

$18.00

Woodford Double Oaked-DBL

$29.00

Longbranch-DBL

$26.00

Blantons-DBL

$41.00

Bookers-DBL

$38.00

Blade & Bow-DBL

$33.00

Calumet-DBL

$44.00

Elijah Craig-DBL

$26.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof-DBL

$29.00

Ezra Brooks-DBL

$28.50

Jeffersons-DBL

$21.00

Jefferesons Ocean-DBL

$33.00

Michters-DBL

$29.00

Whistle Pig-DBL

$48.00

JD Sinatra-DBL

$56.00

Ultra Premium Whisk/Bourbon-DBL

$56.00

Eagle Rare-DBL

$35.00

Basil Haden Dark Rye-DBL

$21.00

SCOTCH/BOURBON

Well Scotch

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$11.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$12.00

Dewars

$9.00

Dewars 12Yr

$13.00

J & B

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Macallan

$13.00

Premium Scotch

$15.00

Ultra Premium Scotch

$17.00

Well Scotch-DBL

$14.00

Chivas Regal-DBL

$17.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr-DBL

$18.00

Dewars-DBL

$15.00

Dewars 12Yr-DBL

$19.00

J & B-DBL

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black-DBL

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red-DBL

$19.00

Macallan-DBL

$20.00

Premium Scotch-DBL

$23.00

Ultra Premium Scotch-DBL

$26.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chartreuse

$10.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Specialty Liqueur

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Murto Made Limoncello

$9.00

Licor 43

$10.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Cognac

$24.00

Vecchia Romagna

$11.00

Amaro

$11.00

Fernet

$11.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Chambord

$12.00

Absinthe

$13.00

Fireball

$8.00

DRAFT BEER

Italian Rosemary Pilsner

$7.00

Option 2 IPA

$7.00

Option 3

$7.00

Option 4

$7.00

BOTTLED BEER

Domestic

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Import

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Nastro Azzuro

$7.00

Moretti

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Miller

$6.00

HeinyZERO

$4.00

Heineken

$7.00

CANNED BEER

Bud

$5.00

IPA

$8.00

Prem IPA

$9.00

Stella

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

KOMBUCHA

$6.00

HazyZERO

$6.00

COCKTAILS

Mule

$11.00

Appletini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Gin Martini UP

$12.00

Vodka Martini UP

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mojito Specialty

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$13.00

Long Beach

$14.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Bay Breeze - Pine

$11.00

Paloma

$12.00

Absinthe Spritz

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$12.00

Absinthe Mule

$15.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mudslide

$0.00+

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze - Grapefruit

$11.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00+

Black Russian

$10.00+

CRAFT

Capa Chiaro

$12.00

Acqua De Rosa Martini

$11.00

Granita al Limone

$11.00

Toasted Limoncello

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Lav Negroni

$12.00

Tuscan Tea

$12.00

Cold Fashioned

$14.00

Godfather

$15.00

Big Fat Nonnie

$13.00

Paloma Italiana

$13.00

RoseyO New Fashioned

$12.00

Cherry Basil La Fonte

$12.00

Il Viaggio

$13.00

Ragazza Fresca

$12.00

ElderF Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Milano 1932

$12.00

Belissima Belini

$12.00

WINE BY GLASS

Masi Chianti Ruf - Toscana

$10.00

Canaletto Primativo - Puglia

$10.00

La Vis Pinot Nero - Trentino

$12.00

Scagliola Barbera Di Asti - Piemonte

$13.00

Marramiero dama Montepulciano - Abruzzo

$12.00

San Fabiano Calcinaia - Toscana

$12.00

CORKAGE FEE

$16.00

Terragai Pinot Grigio Claris - Veneto

$10.00

La Vis Chard - Trentino

$12.00

Ottosoldo Gavi - Piemonte

$13.00

Cantina Bolzano Sauv B - Alto Adige

$13.00

Santadi Vermentino - Sardegna

$13.00

La Vis Pinot Grigio - Trentino

$11.00

Terragaie Prosecco Veneto

$12.00

La Tordera Brut Rose Veneto

$15.00

Peri Metodo Brut Lomb

$19.00

Scagliola Moscato Piemonte

$12.00

WINE BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Masi Chianti Ruf - Toscana

$39.00

BTL Canaletto Primativo - Puglia

$39.00

BTL La Vis Pinot Nero - Trentino

$44.00

BTL Scagliola Barbera Di Asti - Piemonte

$49.00

BTL Marramiero dama Montepulciano - Abruzzo

$44.00

BTL San Fabiano Calcinaia - Toscana

$44.00

BTL Ormanni Chianti - Toscana

$66.00

BTL Cafaggio Chianti Reserva - Toscana

$87.00

BTL Mastrojanni Brunello Di Montalcino - Tosc

$199.00

BTL Ridolfi Brunello Di Montalcino - Tosc

$150.00

BTL Sapaio Bolgheri Volpolo - Tosc

$119.00

BTL Greppi Bolgheri Greppicante - Tosc

$79.00

BTL Braida Barbera Montebruna - Piemonte

$86.00

BTL Bruna Grimaldi Barolo Camilla - Piemonte

$139.00

BTL Fontanabianca Barbaresco - Piemonte

$119.00

BTL Maso Meroni AMARONE - Veneto

$159.00

BTL Begali Valpolicella Ripasso - Veneto

$69.00

BTL Graci Etna Rosso - Sicily

$79.00

BTL Tenute Rubino Primitivo - Puglia

$59.00

BTL Terragai Pinot Grigio Claris - Veneto

$39.00

BTL La Vis Chard - Trentino

$44.00

BTL Ottosoldo Gavi - Piemonte

$49.00

BTL Cantina Bolzano Sauv B - Alto Adige

$49.00

BTL Collestefano Verdicchio Di Mateliva - Marche

$45.00

BTL Poderi Paradiso Vernaccia Di San Gimignano - Tosc

$42.00

BTL I Favante Fiano Di Avellino - Campania

$79.00

BTL Cantina Bolzano Chardonnay Riserva Steigher - Alto Adige

$94.00

BTL Gabriele Scaglione Arneis -Piemonte

$59.00

BTL Santadi Vermentino - Sardegna

$49.00

BTL La Vis Pinot Grigio - Trentino

$42.00

BTL Terragaie Prosecco Veneto

$44.00

BTL La Tordera Brut Rose Veneto

$55.00

BTL Peri Metodo Brut Lomb

$69.00

BTL Scagliola Moscato Piemonte

$44.00

DAY & NIGHT

BRUNCH

Bruschetta Colazione

$14.00

Egg Tomato Basil Bruschetta

Calzone Dulci

$14.00

Baked Calzone wit Hazlenut Cocoa and Strawberry

Calzone Prosciutto

$16.00

Baked Calzone with Prosciutto, Tomato Sauce, Mozz, and Mushroom

Cornetto Italiano

$13.00

Two Buttered Brioche Rolls with Cooked Egg and Diced Meat center

Holy Cannoli

$13.00

Brioche Cinnamon Toast with Cannoli Filling

Piccolo Filetto alla Fiorentina

$26.00

Rosemary Seasoned Steak Filet with Poached Egg

Al Salmone

$25.00

Smoked Salmon creamy Ricotta and Arugola Pesto

Roquette di Roma

$13.00

Pancetta Arucola Tomato on Crostini. An Italian take on the BLT

Tagliata di Manzo

$49.00

Rosemary seasoned sliced Filet, Three Poached eggs, fingerling potatoes and broccoli rapini

BRUNCH BAR

Bucket of Bubbles

$39.00

Tableside Prosecco

Bloody Marie

$16.00

Bloody Mary Meal withShrimp and Filet bites

DESSERT

Tiramisu

$9.00

Lady fingers, creamy mascarpone, coffee, cocoa powder

Sicilian Cannoli

$9.00

Italian pastry shell stuffed with creamy ricotta chocolate chips

Cheesecake

$9.00

New York cheese cake with berries

Limoncello Cake

$9.00

Lemon mascarpone cake

Chocolate Temptation

$9.00

Three layer chocolate cake

NOTTE

Margherita

$19.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.

Carnivora

$23.00

Meat Lovers pizza with tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon

Quattro Formaggi

$20.00

Vegetariana

$20.00

Roasted vegetables pizza, zucchini,eggplant,artichokes,mushroom

Calzone Ragazza

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arucola, parma ham and shaved parmesan cheese

Focaccina

$14.00

Garlic, Oil, and Oregano

NOTTE

Tagliere di Salumi e Formaggi

$21.00

Italian colds cuts and cheese Board (for two people)

NOTTE

Quattro Formaggi

$20.00

Four Cheese white pizza, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan, provolone

SEASONAL

Penne Alfredo

$10.00

Penne and creamy and cheesy milk sauce

Involtini di Melanzane

$13.00

Involtini di Melanzane

Vongole al Vino Bianco

$17.00

Sauteed Clams in with wine sauce.

Cozze alla Fra' Diavolo

$12.00

Sauteed Mussels in spicy marinara sauce

Carpaccio di Tonno

$14.00

Sliced Tuna Carpaccio with Tuna Lemon Dressing, capers berries, arucola and cherries tomatoes.

Pappardelle al Cinghiale

$37.00

Home made pasta with slow cooked wild boar chop in red wine creamy sauce.

Rigatoni Cavolfiore e Pollo

$27.00

Creamy Pasta with Cauliflower and Chicken.

Penne Primavera

$21.00

Pasta with Season fresh veggies in cherries tomatoes garlic oil sauce.

Fettuccine Prosciutto e Asparagi

$27.00

Creamy Pasta with Parma ham and fresh Asparagus.

Penne Scampi alla Vodka

$27.00

Pasta in Pink Vodka sauce with Jumbo Shrimp

Fettuccine alla Carbonara

$24.00

Home made pasta with creamy eggs sauce, bacon and parmesan cheese.

Tagliatelle alla Bolognese

$24.00

Home made pasta with meat sauce Bolognese style.

Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

Pasta with Cacio creamy cheese sauce and fresh pepper.

Scaloppine di Vitello Marsala

$29.00

Veal Scaloppine sauteed in Marsala Wine sauce and fresh Mushroom.

Salsiccia con Broccolini Rapini e Patate al Forno

$31.00

Italian Sausage with Broccoli Rabe and baked potatoes.

Scampi alla Fra" Diavolo con Penne Arrabbiata

$35.00

Jumbo Shrimp Devil sauce with Penne marinara spicy.

Eggs in Purgatory

$11.00

Poached Eggs in Tomato Basil sauce

Benedetto Caprese

$14.00

Caprese with Egg and Hollandaise

Pizza da Colazione

$14.00

Bacon Egg Cheese Pizza

Shrimps and Waffles

$17.00

An Italian take on Shrimp and Waffles

Polenta ai Funghi

$12.00

Polenta with Mushrooms and Truffle Oil

Waffles all'amaretto

$14.00

Amaretto Waffles with Fresh Fruit

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Italian Cuisine and Social Club

Location

201 N Church Street Suite 102, Mooresville, NC 28115

Directions

