Acqua Ragazza 201 N Church Street Suite 102
201 N Church Street Suite 102
Mooresville, NC 28115
FOOD
ANTIPASTI
Fritto Misto
Golden crispy fried calamari rings with Fra Diavolo Sauce
Bresaola e Burrata
Italian seasoned sliced dry beef with a touch of arucola and fresh burrata cheese with truffle oil
Polpette della Casa
Home Made Old Recipe Meat Balls in Marinara Sauce
Tagliere di Salumi e Formaggi
Italian colds cuts and cheese Board (for two people)
Arancini Fritti
Fried Risotto Balls Stuffed with ground beef, green peas, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Carpaccio di Polpo
Slice Octopus Carpaccio in lemon vinaigrette with Arucola, cherries tomatoes and capers.
SALAD
PIZZA
Focaccina
Garlic, Oil, and Oregano
Bruschetta
Fresh Tomatoes, Garlic, Basil, EVOO
Margherita
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.
Quattro Formaggi
Four Cheese white pizza, mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmesan, provolone
Carnivora
Meat Lovers pizza with tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon
Vegetariana
Roasted vegetables pizza, zucchini,eggplant,artichokes,mushroom
Calzone Ragazza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arucola, parma ham and shaved parmesan cheese
Al Salmone
Smoked Salmon creamy Ricotta and Arugola Pesto
PASTA
Bucatini Pecorino e Speck
Creamy Pasta Pecorino Cheese with Smoked Seasoned Italian Ham and Truffle Oil.
Orecchiette Salsiccia e Rapini
Pasta with Italian Sausage and Broccoli Rapini sauteed in garlic oil and white wine.
Spaghetti al Nero di Seppia e Frutti di Mare
Black Ink Squid spaghetti with Seafood.
Pappardelle Porcini e Tartufo
Home made pasta with Porcini mushrooms and truffles.
Lasagna di Carne
Home made pasta with slow cooked meat, red sauce, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Cannelloni Granghio e Aragosta
Stuffed Pasta with ricotta cheese, Crab meat, Lobster meat in pink sauce.
Gnocchi Sorrento
ome Made Gnocchi Four Cheese sauce.
ENTREE
Scaloppine di Pollo Saltimbocca
Sauteed Chicken Breast topped with Parma Ham, Fontina Cheese and fresh Sage.
Filetto di Manzo con Porcini e Tartufo
8oz Beef Tenderloin Pan Seared with creamy italian porcini mushroom sauce and Truffle oil.
Veal Scaloppine Marsala
Parmigiana di Melanzane/ Eggplant
Baked Eggplant Parmesan with Marinara Sauce and Homemade Foccacia Bread
Filetto di Baccala alla Mediterranea
Cod Fish filet Mediterranean style with capers, olives, cherries tomatoes with white wine sauce.
Sogliola alla Mugnaia
Sole fillet sauteed in flour butter lemon sauce and parsley.
Trancio di Piccata di Salmone
Salmon fillet in piccata sauce
Ossobuco di Vitello alla Milanese
Slow cooked Veal Shank bone in with Risotto Saffron Milanese style
Costata di Maiale alla Milanese
Bone in Pork Chop Milanese style with Arucola, Cherries Tomatoes, Shaved Parmesan cheese.
SIDES
KIDS
SEASONAL
Penne Alfredo
Penne and creamy and cheesy milk sauce
Involtini di Melanzane
Involtini di Melanzane
Vongole al Vino Bianco
Sauteed Clams in with wine sauce.
Cozze alla Fra' Diavolo
Sauteed Mussels in spicy marinara sauce
Carpaccio di Tonno
Sliced Tuna Carpaccio with Tuna Lemon Dressing, capers berries, arucola and cherries tomatoes.
Pappardelle al Cinghiale
Home made pasta with slow cooked wild boar chop in red wine creamy sauce.
Rigatoni Cavolfiore e Pollo
Creamy Pasta with Cauliflower and Chicken.
Penne Primavera
Pasta with Season fresh veggies in cherries tomatoes garlic oil sauce.
Fettuccine Prosciutto e Asparagi
Creamy Pasta with Parma ham and fresh Asparagus.
Penne Scampi alla Vodka
Pasta in Pink Vodka sauce with Jumbo Shrimp
Fettuccine alla Carbonara
Home made pasta with creamy eggs sauce, bacon and parmesan cheese.
Tagliatelle alla Bolognese
Home made pasta with meat sauce Bolognese style.
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
Pasta with Cacio creamy cheese sauce and fresh pepper.
Scaloppine di Vitello Marsala
Veal Scaloppine sauteed in Marsala Wine sauce and fresh Mushroom.
Salsiccia con Broccolini Rapini e Patate al Forno
Italian Sausage with Broccoli Rabe and baked potatoes.
Scampi alla Fra" Diavolo con Penne Arrabbiata
Jumbo Shrimp Devil sauce with Penne marinara spicy.
Eggs in Purgatory
Poached Eggs in Tomato Basil sauce
Benedetto Caprese
Caprese with Egg and Hollandaise
Pizza da Colazione
Bacon Egg Cheese Pizza
Shrimps and Waffles
An Italian take on Shrimp and Waffles
Polenta ai Funghi
Polenta with Mushrooms and Truffle Oil
Waffles all'amaretto
Amaretto Waffles with Fresh Fruit
SPECIALS
Pollo alla Cacciatore
Baked Chicken Breast Hunter Style with onions,herbs,tomatoes,bell peppers in red wine sauce.
Ravioli alla coda di Aragosta
Lobster Tail Ravioli in Vodka sauce
Rigatoni Zucchini e Scampi
Pasta with sauteed zucchini and jumbo Shrimps in white wine sauce
Braciole al Sugo con Orecchiette e Ricotta
Beef rollatini with orecchiette pasta in marinara sauce and ricotta cheese
Bistecca alla Fiorentina con patate
Tuscan Tomahawk with fresh rosemary and roasted potatoes.
Pollo alla Sorrentina
Chicken Breast Sorrento style with marinara sauce mozzarella cheese with pesto Gnocchi.
Ravioli di Carne con porcini e tartufo
Beef Ravioli with Porcini mushroom and Truffles
Penne alla Norma
Pasta with spicy marinara sauce and chop eggplant sauteed
DESSERT
Dessert
Tiramisu
Lady fingers, creamy mascarpone, coffee, cocoa powder
Sicilian Cannoli
Italian pastry shell stuffed with creamy ricotta chocolate chips
Cheesecake
New York cheese cake with berries
Limoncello Cake
Lemon mascarpone cake
Chocolate Temptation
Three layer chocolate cake
Digestif
Dessert Wine
BEVERAGES
NA BEV
VODKA
Murto Made Vodka
Absolut
Smirnoff
Stoli
Titos
Ketel One
Grey Goose
Belvedere
Premium Vodka
Murto Made Vodka-DBL
Absolu-DBL
Smirnoff-DBL
Stoli-DBL
Titos-DBL
Ketel One-DBL
Grey Goose-DBL
Belvedere-DBL
Premium Vodka-DBL
GIN
RUM
TEQ
Well Tequila
Espolon
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Avion Blanco
Avion Reposado
Clase Azul
Don Julio
1942 Don Julio
Well Tequila-DBL
Espolon-DBL
Patron Silver-DBL
Patron Reposado-DBL
Patron Anejo-DBL
Casamigos Blanco-DBL
Casamigos Reposado-DBL
Avion Blanco-DBL
Avion Reposado-DBL
Clase Azul-DBL
Don Julio-DBL
1942 Don Julio-DBL
WHISKEY
Murto Made Bourbon
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Bulliet Rye
Bulleit 10 YR
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Fireball
Skrewball
Jameson
Crown
Four Roses
Four Roses Premium
Bulleit
Knob Creeek Rye
Buffalo Trace
Gentleman Jack
Woodford Double Oaked
Longbranch
Blantons
Bookers
Blade & Bow
Calumet
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Ezra Brooks
Jeffersons
Jefferesons Ocean
Michters
Whistle Pig
JD Sinatra
Ultra Premium Whisk/Bourbon
Eagle Rare
Basil Haden Dark Rye
Murto Made Bourbon-DBL
Angels Envy-DBL
Basil Hayden-DBL
Bulliet Rye-DBL
Bulleit 10 YR-DBL
Jack Daniels-DBL
Jim Beam-DBL
Knob Creek-DBL
Makers 46-DBL
Makers Mark-DBL
Wild Turkey-DBL
Woodford Reserve-DBL
Fireball-DBL
Skrewball-DBL
Jameson-DBL
Crown-DBL
Four Roses-DBL
Four Roses Premium-DBL
Bulleit-DBL
Knob Creeek Rye-DBL
Buffalo Trace-DBL
Gentleman Jack-DBL
Woodford Double Oaked-DBL
Longbranch-DBL
Blantons-DBL
Bookers-DBL
Blade & Bow-DBL
Calumet-DBL
Elijah Craig-DBL
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof-DBL
Ezra Brooks-DBL
Jeffersons-DBL
Jefferesons Ocean-DBL
Michters-DBL
Whistle Pig-DBL
JD Sinatra-DBL
Ultra Premium Whisk/Bourbon-DBL
Eagle Rare-DBL
Basil Haden Dark Rye-DBL
SCOTCH/BOURBON
Well Scotch
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
J & B
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallan
Premium Scotch
Ultra Premium Scotch
Well Scotch-DBL
Chivas Regal-DBL
Chivas Regal 18Yr-DBL
Dewars-DBL
Dewars 12Yr-DBL
J & B-DBL
Johnnie Walker Black-DBL
Johnnie Walker Red-DBL
Macallan-DBL
Premium Scotch-DBL
Ultra Premium Scotch-DBL
LIQUEURS/CORDIALS
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Specialty Liqueur
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Murto Made Limoncello
Licor 43
Rumchata
Bailey's
Cognac
Vecchia Romagna
Amaro
Fernet
Sambuca
Chambord
Absinthe
Fireball
BOTTLED BEER
CANNED BEER
COCKTAILS
Mule
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Gin Martini UP
Vodka Martini UP
Cosmopolitan
Long Island
Mojito
Mojito Specialty
Gin Gimlet
Long Beach
Mai Tai
Lemon Drop
Bay Breeze - Pine
Paloma
Absinthe Spritz
Manhattan
Margarita
Absinthe Mule
Mimosa
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Sazerac
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze - Grapefruit
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Black Russian
CRAFT
Capa Chiaro
Acqua De Rosa Martini
Granita al Limone
Toasted Limoncello
Negroni
Lav Negroni
Tuscan Tea
Cold Fashioned
Godfather
Big Fat Nonnie
Paloma Italiana
RoseyO New Fashioned
Cherry Basil La Fonte
Il Viaggio
Ragazza Fresca
ElderF Aperol Spritz
Milano 1932
Belissima Belini
WINE BY GLASS
Masi Chianti Ruf - Toscana
Canaletto Primativo - Puglia
La Vis Pinot Nero - Trentino
Scagliola Barbera Di Asti - Piemonte
Marramiero dama Montepulciano - Abruzzo
San Fabiano Calcinaia - Toscana
CORKAGE FEE
Terragai Pinot Grigio Claris - Veneto
La Vis Chard - Trentino
Ottosoldo Gavi - Piemonte
Cantina Bolzano Sauv B - Alto Adige
Santadi Vermentino - Sardegna
La Vis Pinot Grigio - Trentino
Terragaie Prosecco Veneto
La Tordera Brut Rose Veneto
Peri Metodo Brut Lomb
Scagliola Moscato Piemonte
WINE BY THE BOTTLE
BTL Masi Chianti Ruf - Toscana
BTL Canaletto Primativo - Puglia
BTL La Vis Pinot Nero - Trentino
BTL Scagliola Barbera Di Asti - Piemonte
BTL Marramiero dama Montepulciano - Abruzzo
BTL San Fabiano Calcinaia - Toscana
BTL Ormanni Chianti - Toscana
BTL Cafaggio Chianti Reserva - Toscana
BTL Mastrojanni Brunello Di Montalcino - Tosc
BTL Ridolfi Brunello Di Montalcino - Tosc
BTL Sapaio Bolgheri Volpolo - Tosc
BTL Greppi Bolgheri Greppicante - Tosc
BTL Braida Barbera Montebruna - Piemonte
BTL Bruna Grimaldi Barolo Camilla - Piemonte
BTL Fontanabianca Barbaresco - Piemonte
BTL Maso Meroni AMARONE - Veneto
BTL Begali Valpolicella Ripasso - Veneto
BTL Graci Etna Rosso - Sicily
BTL Tenute Rubino Primitivo - Puglia
BTL Terragai Pinot Grigio Claris - Veneto
BTL La Vis Chard - Trentino
BTL Ottosoldo Gavi - Piemonte
BTL Cantina Bolzano Sauv B - Alto Adige
BTL Collestefano Verdicchio Di Mateliva - Marche
BTL Poderi Paradiso Vernaccia Di San Gimignano - Tosc
BTL I Favante Fiano Di Avellino - Campania
BTL Cantina Bolzano Chardonnay Riserva Steigher - Alto Adige
BTL Gabriele Scaglione Arneis -Piemonte
BTL Santadi Vermentino - Sardegna
BTL La Vis Pinot Grigio - Trentino
BTL Terragaie Prosecco Veneto
BTL La Tordera Brut Rose Veneto
BTL Peri Metodo Brut Lomb
BTL Scagliola Moscato Piemonte
DAY & NIGHT
BRUNCH
Bruschetta Colazione
Egg Tomato Basil Bruschetta
Calzone Dulci
Baked Calzone wit Hazlenut Cocoa and Strawberry
Calzone Prosciutto
Baked Calzone with Prosciutto, Tomato Sauce, Mozz, and Mushroom
Cornetto Italiano
Two Buttered Brioche Rolls with Cooked Egg and Diced Meat center
Holy Cannoli
Brioche Cinnamon Toast with Cannoli Filling
Piccolo Filetto alla Fiorentina
Rosemary Seasoned Steak Filet with Poached Egg
Al Salmone
Smoked Salmon creamy Ricotta and Arugola Pesto
Roquette di Roma
Pancetta Arucola Tomato on Crostini. An Italian take on the BLT
Tagliata di Manzo
Rosemary seasoned sliced Filet, Three Poached eggs, fingerling potatoes and broccoli rapini
BRUNCH BAR
DESSERT
NOTTE
Margherita
Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil.
Carnivora
Meat Lovers pizza with tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon
Quattro Formaggi
Vegetariana
Roasted vegetables pizza, zucchini,eggplant,artichokes,mushroom
Calzone Ragazza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arucola, parma ham and shaved parmesan cheese
Focaccina
Garlic, Oil, and Oregano
SEASONAL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Italian Cuisine and Social Club
201 N Church Street Suite 102, Mooresville, NC 28115