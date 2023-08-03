Food

NY THIN CRUST PIZZA ROUND 16 IN

Mozzarella, black olives, mushrooms, sausage, basil, garlic oil
NY Fungi

$30.00

Mycopia & cremini mushrooms, spinach, mozzarella, fontina, red onion, Matos cheese, Pecorino Romano, EVOO, lemon zest

NY Margherita

$25.00

Double 8 Dairy mozzarella, marinara, fresh basil, wild oregano

NY Marinara

$21.00

marinara, garlic, fresh basil, wild oregano

NY Meat Lovers

$33.00

SOCO Meat Co. Italian sausage, bacon, Zoe’s pepperoni, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, spicy marinara, wild oregano

NY Original Cheese

$24.00

mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, marinara, wild oregano

NY Pepperoni

$26.00

Zoe’s pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, mozzarella, marinara, wild oregano

NY Pesto

$28.00

pesto, mozzarella, aged Gruyere, Pecorino Romano, Dorati tomatoes, walnuts

NY Pig & Poblano

$29.00

SOCO Meat Co. bacon, roasted poblano peppers, mozzarella, Dorati tomatoes, chili jam

NY Potato

$27.00

thinly sliced potatoes, mozzarella, aged Gruyere, Pecorino Romano, rosemary, S&P

NY Puttanesca

$27.00

anchovies, kalamata olives, cremini mushrooms, capers, Pecorino Romano, marinara

NY Salsiccia Bianca

$30.00

Mozzarella, black olives, mushrooms, sausage, basil, garlic oil

NY Spicy Sausage

$29.00

SOCO Meat Co. Italian sausage, mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, marinara, fresh basil, wild oregano

NY Summer Solstice

$29.00

marinara, mozzarella, spinach, roasted bell peppers, red onion, mushrooms, garlic oil

DETROIT

Detroit Cheese

$21.00

brick cheddar, mozzarella, marinara

Detroit Green

$25.00

pesto, roasted Dorati tomatoes, Pecorino Romano

Detroit Pepperoni

$23.00

Zoe’s pepperoni, brick cheddar, mozzarella, marinara

Detroit Pineapple

$25.00

fresh pineapples, red onions, jalapenos, cilantro, aged Gruyere, Pecorino Romano, Mike’s Hot Honey

Detroit Ranch

$25.00

SOCO Meat Co. bacon, smoked chicken, pesto, Grana Padano, ranch dressing, dried parsley

Detroit Veggie

$25.00

brick, cheese, mozzarella, kalamata olives, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, red onions, Gruyere, Pecorino Romano, fennel, red onion

Detroit Couch Potato

$25.00

PLANT-BASED & VEGAN

NY Marinara

$21.00

marinara, garlic, fresh basil, wild oregano

NY Vegan Fungi

$32.00

Mycopia & cremini mushrooms, spinach, vegan cheese, red onion, EVOO, lemon zest

NY Vegan Pepperoni

$30.00

vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni, marinara, fresh basil, wild oregano

NY Vegan Potato

$29.00

thinly sliced potatoes, vegan cheese, rosemary, S&P

NY Vegan Spicy Sausage

$32.00

Beyond Sausage, vegan cheese, marinara, fresh basil, wild oregano

Detroit Vegan Sausage

$27.00

Beyond Meat sausage, fennel, red onion, vegan cheese, marinara, basil

Detroit Vegan Vegetable

$25.00

mushrooms, black olives, vegan cheese, marinara

FAVORITES

Meatballs

$14.00

SOCO Meat Co. pork & beef meatballs in marinara, Pecorino Romano, served with volcano bread

Volcano Bread - Cheese

$12.00

Cheese

Volcano Bread - Prosciutto

$14.00

Prosciutto

1/2 loaf Volcano Bread - Cheese

$7.00

Cheese

1/2 loaf Volcano Bread - Prosciutto

$8.00

Prosciutto

SALADS

Acre Chopped

$16.50

romaine, salami, provolone, garbanzo beans, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, red onions, black olives, aged parmesan, Italian herb dressing

Caesar

$12.50

romaine, Grana Padano, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing

Grains, Greens & Roots

$16.50Out of stock

baby kale, roasted beets, farro, pickled radishes, goat cheese, dill, toasted almonds, lemon vinaigrette dressing

Orchard

$13.00

gems & baby kale, dried cherries, tamari spiced almonds, gorgonzola, Dijon Champagne vinaigrette

Tri-Colore

$10.00

arugula, romaine, radicchio, lemon & olive oil dressing

DESSERTS

Acre Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00
Cheesecake

$8.00

SIDES

Acre Ranch Dressing

$2.00

4 oz. - Made in house, Ingredients: Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Buttermilk, White Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Chives, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Parsley, Jalapeño

Side Of Marinara

Drinks

DRINKS

House-Made Lemonade

$4.50

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$4.00

Soul Fixx Kombucha

$5.00

Boylan's Diet Cola

$4.50Out of stock

Fanta

$4.50

Coca Cola

$4.50

Maine Root Beer

$4.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$3.25

Acqua Panna Bottled Water

$3.75

Juice Shop Elderberry Tonic

$5.00

Betty Buzz

$4.00

Topo Chico

$3.75

BEER

Old Caz (DRAFT)

$8.00

PBR (DRAFT)

$7.00

Barrel Bros (DRAFT)

$8.00

Farmers Brewing Co Mexican

$5.00

Golden State Mighty Dry

$8.00

June Shine Grapefruit

$7.00

Maui Waui IPA

$8.00

Athletic Free Wave N/A

$6.00

Athletic Upside Dawn N/A

$6.00

Henhouse IPA (12 oz)

$6.00

BARREL BROTHERS (12 oz)

$6.00

Old Caz (12 oz)

$6.00

Pabs

$4.00

Pitcher of Pabs beer

$15.00

Retail

PANTRY

Dough - Chocolate Chip Cookies (6 count)

$14.00

Six of our delicious Chocolate chip cookies ready for you to bake fresh at home (Frozen)

Pizza Dough

$4.00

284 g. Pizza dough (Makes one 12in Pizza) (Frozen)

Acre Ranch Dressing 12 ounces

$9.00Out of stock

12oz. - Made in house, Ingredients: Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Buttermilk, White Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Chives, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Parsley, Jalapeño

RETAIL

Acre Trucker Hat

$29.00