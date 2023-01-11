Diggity Street Eats
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Acreage, the first culinary venture from Stem Ciders. Born from an inspiring landscape and a dynamic team, Acreage brings the urban cider house experience found in Stem’s RiNo taproom to the countryside with farm-to-table food with the best view in Boulder County. Online ordering is for PICK UP ONLY. Online ordering is for DIGGITY STREET EATS, open at Acreage in the Back 40 May 13 - October 30th before moving back to the Stem Ciders RiNo Taproom for the winter. Please note - Is it not the same menu as Acreage!
1380 Horizon Ave Unit A, Lafayette, CO 80026
