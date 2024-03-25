- Home
Acropolis of Mandeville
1600 West Causeway Approach
Suite 1
Mandeville, LA 70471
DINING MENU
APPETIZERS
- CALAMARI$12.95
Succulent and crispy, served with marinara sauce.
- SPINACH AND CHEESE PIE$10.95
Fresh spinach, sautéed green onions, feta cheese wrapped in a light puff pastry.
- CHEESE PIE$10.95
Feta and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a light puff pastry
- APPETIZER SAMPLER$15.95
Spinach and cheese pie, humus, baba ghanoush, Tzatziki, and pita bread.
- FETA AND OLIVES$9.95
Feta & Kalamata olives Served with warm pita bread
- BABA GANOUSH$9.95
served with warm pita
- HUMMUS$9.95
- MEDITERRANEAN HUMMUS$11.95
Our house made hummus topped with sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
- STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES$9.95
The famous Dolmas stuffed with rice and served with Tzatziki sauce.
- FRIED RAVIOLI$9.95
Four cheese ravioli seared in extra virgin olive oil. Served with marinara.
- SAGANAKI$12.95
Pan sautéed kasseri cheese, flamed with Ouzo and lemon juice. Served with warm pita bread.
- TZATZIKI$9.95
served with warm pita
- FALAFEL BALLS$9.95
Six pieces of fried falafel served with tzatziki dipping sauce.
SM SALADS
- SM GREEK SALAD$6.95
Romaine lettuce, Roma tomato, cucumber,green pepper, feta, Kalamata olives,Bermuda onions, Tzatziki sauceand egg in a balsamic vinaigrette.
- SM ACROPOLIS SALAD$6.95
Romaine Lettuce, bacon, Roma tomato, blue cheese, cucumbers, Bermuda onions,Kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, tossedwith our balsamic vinaigrette.
- SM CEASER SALAD$4.95
A Classic made better!
- SM HORIATIKI SALATA ( VILLAGE SALAD )$7.95
NO LETTUCE, this salad includes diced tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, feta,Kalamata olives and pepperoncini.
LG SALADS
- LG GREEK SALAD$13.95
Romaine lettuce, Roma tomato, cucumber, green pepper, feta, Kalamata olives, Bermuda onions, Tzatziki sauce and egg in a balsamic vinaigrette.
- LG ACROPOLIS SALAD$13.95
Romaine Lettuce, bacon, Roma tomato, blue cheese, cucumbers, Bermuda onions, Kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette.
- LG CEASER SALAD$12.95
A Classic made better!
- LG HORIATIKI SALATA ( VILLAGE SALAD )$14.95
NO LETTUCE, this salad includes diced tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, red onion, feta, Kalamata olives and pepperoncini.
SOUPS
- BOWL 6 ONION SOUP$8.95
A creamy blend of six onion, topped with a golden-brown puffed pastry.
- BOWL SOUP OF THE DAY$6.95
An exceptional soup daily!
- CUP 6 ONION SOUP$6.95
A creamy blend of six onion, topped with a golden-brown puffed pastry.
- CUP SOUP OF THE DAY$4.95
Soup of the Day An exceptional soup daily!
- SOUP & SALAD$12.95
our soup of the day with our Caesar salad also Upgrade to our Greek or Acropolis salad, or our cream soup or 6 onion
ENTREES
- VEAL PARMIGIANA$23.95
Lightly breaded veal cutlets topped with mozzarella and Parmesan served with angel hair pasta and marinara.
- CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$18.95
Crispy chicken breast topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheese served with angel hair pasta and marinara.
- EGGPLANT SORRELL$17.95
Fresh eggplant lightly breaded and fried golden brown. Stuffed with a handmade blend of imported cheeses and fresh baby spinach. Served with our marinara.
- GYROS PLATTER$16.95
A delicious combination of spring lamb and U.S. prime beef, accented with an exotic blend of herbs and spices. Roasted and thin sliced to perfection. With choice of side.
- LASAGNA A FORNO$17.95
Layers of fresh lasagna pasta filled with imported cheese, ground veal, and, topped with our zesty tomato sauce and slow baked oven. Suggested Wine: Kendall-Jackson Merlot
- MOUSSAKA$18.95
Thin layers of eggplant, zucchini, and Idaho potatoes sautéed in extra virgin olive oil, ground veal simmered in herbs and spices, topped with a creamy sauce and baked to perfection. Suggested Wine: Kretikos Red Boutari
- ROASTED CHICKEN$18.95
Marinated with a tantalizing blend of Mediterranean spices, slow roasted to perfection. With choice of side.
- ROSEMARY FILET OF CHICKEN$16.95
Boneless chicken breast, seasoned with fresh rosemary, grilled and served with Primavera Marinara. Suggested Wine: Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay
- 4 BRAISED LAMB CHOPS$29.95
Spring Lamb chops, seasoned with our own blend of herbs and spices, grilled to order.
- 1 DOUBLE CUT PORK CHOPS$24.95
Perfectly marinated and seared on our char-broil grill.
- OUR FAMOUS KABOBS
Large skewers, filled with prime meats or fresh Louisiana shrimp, adorned with seasonal garden vegetables slowly grilled. Suggested Wine: Boutari Santorini
- 6 BRAISED LAMB CHOPS$37.95
Spring Lamb chops, seasoned with our own blend of herbs and spices, grilled to order.
- 2 DOUBLE CUT PORK CHOPS$29.95
Perfectly marinated and seared on our char-broil grill.