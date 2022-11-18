- Home
Acropolis Bruce B Downs
1,124 Reviews
$$
14947 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33613
Dinner Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
hummus, tirosalata, tzatziki, and tirokafteri. Served with pita.
Appetizer Special
Calamari
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepporicini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.
Dolmades Appetizer
Grapevine leaves stuffed with rice and Greek herbs, crumbled feta, topped with lemon sauce.
Falafel Appetizer
Spiced chickpeas and sesame, lightly fried. Topped with tahini sauce and Mediterranean salsa
Hummus
Fresh chickpea spread made with tahini and topped with extra virgin olive oil. Served pita. Your choice of regular or roasted red pepper hummus.
OCTOPUS APP
Ouzo Mussels
Sautéed mussels with garlic, onions, basil, fresh tomato, Ouzo and Santorini wine. Served with garlic bread
Saganaki
Grilled kefalograviera cheese flamble with cognac. Served with pita.
Spanakopita
Homemade light and flaky phyllo pastry dough stuffed with spinach and cheese. Served with tzatziki.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom caps stuffed with tirokafteri, a blend of feta cheese and herbs, coated in panko bread crumbs and crisp fried. Topped with creamy Acropolis sauce.
Tirosalata
Creamy blend of feta cheese and garlic topped with oregano and extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita.
Tzatziki
Yogurt sauce with freshly grated cucumbers, garlic and Mediterranean herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita.
Baba Ghanouj
SPINACH DIP
FLATBREAD
Shrimp Tinos
Coconut Shrimp
Sandwiches & Sliders
All American Cheeseburger
100% Angus Beef patty, perfectly seasoned with Americn cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Athenian Fish Sliders
Lightly breaded fish filet, seasoned and pan-fried. Topped with pesto and served on a house-made calamari ink bun with garlic dill aioli, tomatoes, onions and spring greens. Choice of one side.
Corfu Chicken Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with roasted re pepper, kefalograviera cheese qand garlic dill aioli.
Crete Burger
100% Angus Beef patty, perfectly seasoned and piled high with sauteed mushrooms, onions and feta cheese.
Falafel Sliders
Chicken Olympia
MEATBALL SLIDERS
Dinner Soups
Dinner Salads
Strawberry Fields
Acropolis Salad
Charboiled, thick sliced eggplant grilled with crushed red pepper over spring mix tossed with tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, and Acropolis Greek Dressing. Topped with feta cheese
Greek Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and spring greens tossed with Acropolis Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese, potato salad and toasted pita strips
Horiatiki Salad
Traditional Greek village salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, capers, olives, green pepper and fresh oregano with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and toasted pita strips
Karpathos Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken breast over spring greens tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, goat cheese and Acropolis Greek Dressing. Topped with dolmades and toasted pita strips
Dinner Side Salad
Roasted Veg Salad
Athenian Chicken Salad
Castoria
Tabbouleh Salad
Side Tabbouleh Salad
HOUSE SIDE SALAD
Dinner Entrees
Acropolis Seafood
Sautèed shrimp, mussels, scallops, mushrooms, red onions and bell peppers with Acropolis signature roasted red pepper sauce over rice. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese
Athenian Fish
Lightly breaded filet, seasoned and grilled, topped with pesto over Greek rice.
Athenian Scallops
Lightly breaded sea scallops, seasoned and pan fried, with roasted red pepper sauce, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese over spinach orzo.
Beef Kabob
Choice of char-grilled beef filet medallions paired with a skewer of green peppers, onions and tomatoes on a bed of Greek rice.
Chicken Kabob
Marinated chicken paired with a skewer of green peppers, onions and tomatoes on a bed of Greek rice
Meatball Bowl
Grilled chicken breast sauteed with mushrooms, capers and diced tomatoes topped with shaved parmesean cheese. Served over fettucini pasta.
Chicken Rhodes
Grilled chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce sauteed with artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, olives, topped with crumbled goat cheese. With a choice of one side.
Dinner Chicken Souvlaki Platter
Char-grilled chicken skewers with a side of tzatziki. Served with pita, Greek fries and salad.
Dinner Falafel Platter
Falafel, red pepper hummus, tabbouleh and pita bread.
Fried Kibbe
Dough shell made of cracked wheat and beef, stuffed with sautèed onions and pine nuts. Served with tabbouleh salad and hummus.
Greek Meatballs
Seasoned and grilled ground pork and beef topped with plaki sauce and crumbled feta over spinach orzo.
Grilled Red Snapper
Whole red snapper marinated in rosemary, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemons charboiled to perfection and topped with our house lemon herb marinade. With choice of one side.
Dinner Gyro Platter
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tzatziki. Served with pita, Greek fries and salad.
Kabob Duo
Char-grilled beef filet medallions and marinated chicken paired with a skewer of green peppers, onions and tomatoes on a bed of Greek rice
Lamb Lolipops
Char-grilled and seasoned shoulder cut lamb chops over Greek potatoes.
Lamb Shank
Tender Greek-style lamb shank served over Mediterranean rice.
Mixed Grill
Dinner Mousaka "Yia Yia's" Recipe!
Potatoes, eggplant, zucchuni, ground beef and onions baked with creamy bechamel over fresh fresh tomato sauce. Topped with feta cheese.
Pasta Santorini
Penne pasta in a creamy Santorini lemon wine sauce mixed with mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, pesto and green peppers. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
Pastisio
Greek favorite! Pastisio pasta in between seasoned ground beef and onions baked with a creamy bechamel over fresh tomato sauce and topped with feta cheese.
Siros Salmon
Charbroiled salmon over artichoke quinoa topped with a creamy sundried tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, and onions.
Dinner Souvlaki Platter
Char-grilled pork tenderloin skewers with a side of tzatziki. Served with pita, Greek fries and salad
Vegetarian Mousaka
Potatoes, eggplant, zucchuni and onions baked with creamy bechamel over fresh fresh tomato sauce. Topped with feta cheese.
Kefta Kabob
MEDITERRANEAN BOWL
Gyro Trio
Bronzini
Saint Peter's White Fish
Chicken Manitari
Dinner Sides
Side Artichoke Quinoa
Side Greek Fries
Side Greek Potatoes
Side Greek Rice
Side Pita
Side Potato Salad
Side Raw Veggie
Side Roasted Vegetables
Side Soup
Side Spinach Orzo
Side Tabbouleh Salad
GRILLED CHICKEN
GYRO MEAT
5 PC SHRIMP
Extra Tzatziki
Extra Dressing
SALMON Filet
Kids
Dinner Specials
WRAPS
Non-Alcholic
Coffee Drinks
SPREADS
WRAPS
ENTREE SALADS
ENTREES
SIDES & SIDE SALADS
A LA CARTE (BY THE PIECE)
PITA CATERING
FALAFEL A LA CARTE CATERING
DOLMADES CATERING
TRIOPITA TRIANGLES CATERING
SPANAKOPITA CATERING
STUFFED MUSHROOMS CATERING
EGGPLANT FETA ROLLS CATERING
FRIED KIBBE CATERING
CHICKEN SOUVLAKI CATERING
PORK SOUVLAKI CATERING
GREEK MEATBALLS CATERING
ATHENIAN FISH CATERING
SHISH KABOB CATERING
SHRIMP CYPRESS CATERING
LAMB SHANK CATERING
CHICKEN KABOB CATERING
A LA CARTE (DESSERTS)
DESSERT
Baklava
Baklava Cheesecake
Tiramisu
A creamy custard baked phyllo dough. Served hot on a sizzling flambeed table-side with brandy and topped with brown sugar and cinnamon ice cream.
House-Made Rice Pudding
Triple Choc Cake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Chocolate Overload
Chocolate Mousse
Knafeh
Salted Caramel Cake
Icecream
Red Velvet
Baklava Flight
Tuxedo Bomb
Pineapple Flambe Cake
Key Lime Pie
CARROT CAKE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
14947 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613