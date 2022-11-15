- Home
Acropolis Greek Cuisine
360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206
Harker Heights, TX 76548
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mezze Plate
Spanakopita, tiropita, dolmathes, hummus, kalamata olives, grilled veggies, feta dip, tzatziki sauce and pita bread.
Baked Feta
Feta cheese, tomatoes, peppers, olives, spiced and baked in a clay pot; covered in a homemade bread crust.
Flaming Saganaki
Kasseri cheese lightly grilled and flamed table-side with brandy.
Mussels
Hummus & Pita
A thick mixture of blended chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic.
Tzatziki & Pita
A light mix of greek yoghurt, sour cream, garlic, and dill.
Crispy Calamari
Dolmathes
Grape leafs filled with rice, lemon and dill; served with tzatziki sauce and pita bread.
Four Dips
Hummus, roasted pepper hummus, feta dip, and tzatziki sauce.
Spanakopita
Spinach and feta cheese layered in phyllo dough and served with tzatziki sauce.
Tiropita
Feta cheese layered in phyllo dough and served with tzatziki sauce.
Fried Zucchini
Breaded zucchini slices, served with tzatziki sauce.
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
Creamy hummus blended with roasted red peppers.
Salads
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese; served with a homemade Greek dressing.
Tabbouleh
A Mediterranean medley of finely chopped parsley, tomatoes, onions, mint, and squeezed lemon.
Caprise Salad
Village Salad
Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese; served with a homemade Greek dressing.
Couscous
Couscous, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley and feta cheese.
Pastas
Santorini Pasta
Five jumbo shrimp, penne pasta, sun-dried tomatoes and asparagus in a heavy creme; topped with feta cheese.
Mediterranean Pasta
Penne pasta, tomatoes, spinach, mint, and grilled chicken infused with white wine, parmesan, and olive oil, served with a soup or salad.
Shrimp Scampi
Linguine noodles, shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce.
Whiskey Butter Penne
Grilled chicken in a creamy pink sauce, simmered with whiskey and butter, then topped with feta cheese.
Lobster Ravioli
Five jumbo ravioli filled with lobster, served in a creme based pink sauce.
Garides Ouzo Pasta
Five jumbo shrimp and penne pasta sautéed in a tomato ouzo creme sauce.
Lasagna
Moussaka
Grill & Seafood
Rack of Lamb
Grilled New Zealand lamb chops served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.
Steak Souvlaki 8oz
Marinated, skewered, and grilled USDA choice top sirloin; served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.
Steak Souvlaki 16oz
Marinated, skewered, and grilled USDA choice top sirloin; served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.
Chicken Souvlaki
Chicken Plate
Marinated grilled chicken breast, served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.
Grilled Salmon
Simply grilled salmon with a touch of homemade pesto, served with two sides.
Mediterranean Tilapia
Grilled tilapia fillet topped with a Mediterranean tomato sauce, served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.
Lemon Capers Red Snapper
Fillet of Red Snapper pan seared and finished in a delicious lemon-caper sauce, served with two sides.
Family Style Mix Grill
Greek Classics
Greek Sampler
A variety of our popular dishes including steak souvlaki, kofta, gyro meat, dolmathes, spanakopita, tiropita, rice, served with tzatziki sauce.
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, baked in pomodoro sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with a soup or salad.
Veal & Spinach Cannelloni
Two jumbo cannelloni stuffed with veal and spinach, baked in a pink sauce and served with one side.
Kofta
Greek style beef patties baked with Mediterranean tomato sauce topped with feta cheese and two sides; served with Tzatziki sauce.
Beef Stew
Tender beef slowly stewed with potatoes, carrots, and rice, served with one side .
Chicken Riganati
Gyro Plate
A blend of lamb and beef roasted in a vertical broiler, served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.
Falafel
Fried patties spiced and pressed with chickpeas, fava beans, served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.
Little Plates
Sides
Side Greek Salad
Roasted Cauliflower
Crisped Eggplant
Roasted Potatoes
Rice
Dolmathes
Gyro Meat
Pita Bread
Extra Shrimp
Side of Hummus
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Vegtables
Side of Feta
Side of Falafel
Side of Tzatziki
Tzatziki Cup
Side of Olives
4 Rack of Lamb Pieces
Extra Olives
Chicken
Gyro Meat
Grilled Shrimp
Cup Lentil Soup
Bowl Lentil Soup
Avgolemono Soup Cup
Avgolemono Soup Bowl
Salad Dressing
Dessert
Bottled Drinks
Teas & Coffees
White Wines
Capriccio Sangria 375 ml
A well-balanced blend of wine and natural fruit juices with a silky-smooth finish.
Douloufakis Dafnios Vidiano ( Glass)
Kisi (glass)
Product of Georgia. A semi-sweet wine crafted with Kisi grapes and infused with tropical fruit tones.
Kourtaki Apelia (glass)
Product of Greece. This un-oaked dry white is fresh and flavourful with a fruity bouquet and light, crisp finish.
Kourtaki Vin de Crete (glass)
Product of Greece. Anise redolent of honey, spices, and citrus leads to a fresher and more focused palate, pear pineapple and lemon flavours.
La Bella DOC Prosecco Spumante NV (Glass)
Sensualis (glass)
This wine is remarkably fresh and balanced, offering essences of acidity and full-bodied fruits.
Koha sauvignon blanc
Metohi Chardonnay Tsantali
La Flera pinot Giglo 2019
Twenty acres chardonnay 2019
Ruffino pinot Grigio
Ceretto Vignaioli Moscato
Barone Fini Pinot Grigio 2021
White Sangria
Matanzas Creek Winery ( Sauvignon Blanc)
Stags' Leap Sauvignon Blanc 2019
75 sauvignon blanc
Alpha Estate Malagouzia ( Bottle)
Alpha Estate Sauvignon Blanc ( Bottle)
Angelini Pinot Grigio 2020 (Bottle)
Douloufakis Dafnios Vidiano ( Bottle)
Gaintza Txakolina
King estate sauvignon blanc Oregon 2020
Kir-Yianni Akakies Sparkling Rose (100% Xinomavro) (Bottle)
Kisi (bottle)
Product of Georgia. A semi-sweet wine crafted with Kisi grapes and infused with tropical fruit tones.
Koha sauvignon blanc
Kourtaki Apelia (bottle)
Product of Greece. This un-oaked dry white is fresh and flavourful with a fruity bouquet and light, crisp finish.
Kourtaki Vin de Crete (bottle)
Product of Greece. Anise redolent of honey, spices, and citrus leads to a fresher and more focused palate, pear pineapple and lemon flavours.
La Bella DOC Prosecco Spumante NV (Bottle)
La Fiera 2019
Lago Rose 2020 ( Bottle)
Laurent Perrier Rose Champagne 1812
Laurent-Perrier Brut Rose Champagne NV (bottle)
Matanzas Creek Winery 2019 Savuignon Blank
Metohi Chardonnay Tsantali
Santa Julia Chardonnay 2020
Sensualis (bottle)
This wine is remarkably fresh and balanced, offering essences of acidity and full-bodied fruits.
Sigalas Mandilaria/ Mavrotragano (Bottle)
Sutter Home Moscato (bottle)
Product of California. Sweet white wine retaining its mellow structure while allowing the juicy peach and floral flavours to shine through.
Sutter Home Pinot Grigio (bottle)
Product of California. This classic white wine boasts green apple and honeysuckle aromas, while refreshing flavours of pear and citrus balance out the delicate minerals.
Twenty acres chardonnay 2019
Maison No 9 Rose 2020
Ruffino Lumina pinot Grigio
Moniker LA Ribera Chardonnay 2020
Gosset Brut Chanpagen RSV
Vasse Felix Chardonnay 2020
Avissa Prosecco
Ceretto Vignaioli DDS Moscato
Barons Fini Pinot Grigio 2021
The Calling Chard Sonoma 2019
Scattered Peaks Fume Blanc 2020
Raventos I Blanc ( Blanc de Blancs )
Raventos I Blanc ( De LA Finca )
Raventos I Blanc ( Textures De Pedra )
Opera Prima Brut
Borsao 2020 Rose
Goosecross Sauvignon Blank 2021
Sigalas Santorini Monemvasia
Antinori Bramito Del Cervo 2021
Ruffino Prosecco
Charles Heidsieck Champagne
II borrowed Bolle Rose Metodo Champagne 2014
Charles Heidsieck champagne Rose
Gaia Rose Dry Wine 2019
Catena Chard
Catena Chenin White Clay
Stags' Leap Sauvignon Blanc 2019
Red Wines
Mavrodaphne of Patra (glass)
Product of Greece. A sweet red wine with a robust and concentrated flavour derived from dry raisins.
Kourtaki Vin de Crete (glass)
Product of Greece. Anise redolent of honey, spices, and citrus leads to a fresher and more focused palate, pear pineapple and lemon flavours.
Nama Byzantino (glass)
Product of Greece. A light-bodied and slightly sweet unoaked wine.
Kourtaki Apelia (glass)
Product of Greece. This un-oaked dry white is fresh and flavourful with a fruity bouquet and light, crisp finish.
La Terre Merlot (glass)
Product of California. A rich archetypal red wine with a hint of oak and a smooth berry undertone.
Kandi (glass)
Our fine selection of fruits and herbs elicits an intensely powerful blend. Enjoy our Kandy with anything packed with flavour.
Lucido (glass)
Intensely cherry red, the Lucido Tempranillo has a delightful character due to its fine ageing process.
Lago Douro Valley Red 2018 (Glass)
Paydirt zinfandel
Tsantali white 750
Twenty Acres Cab 2018 ( B7)
Oenodea Cab 2017
Seta Malbec 2020 (A7)
Fornido Red Blend 2019 (A7)
Bella Bolle Red Moscato
Chantili Rosso Tascana 2020
Red Sangria
Red Wine Cooler
Stephen Vincent
Arcanum Il Fauno
Ackerman 2017 Napa Valley ( C6)
Adaptation Wine Napa Cab 2017 (C2)
Alexakis Kotsifali Syrah 2016 (C9)
Alpha Estate 'SMX' Syrah -
Alpha Estate SMX red 2016 (C4)
Altocedro Ano Cero Cabernet 2019 ( A0)
Anemos Agiorgitiko 2020 ( A2)
BonAnno Napa valley 2018 ( A1)
Bouchard Beau Grev ENFNT JESUS
Bouchard Chambolle Musigny (D9)
Bouchard Close De LA Mousse
Bouchard Le Carton
Bouchard Santenay ( D0)
Bouchard Savigny Les Beaune (DA)
Cade winery Cab 2017 ( C1)
Calipaso Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ( C 7)
Catena Malbec (C3)
Château De Vaudieu Cab 2016 (D5)
Daou Red bond ( DW)
Darius. 2014
Details dental cab 2019 ( BE4)
Don Stephanie Ogier France 2017 (DY)
Enos Barrie Da Juliana Cabernet 201 6 ( C10)
Finca Resalso 2019 ( C0a)
GAIA Monograph Agrorioritiko2019 (B5)
Humberto Canale Estate Merlot 2018 (
Jarvis 2013 Cab
Kandi ( A9)
Our fine selection of fruits and herbs elicits an intensely powerful blend. Enjoy our Kandy with anything packed with flavour.
Kourtaki Apelia (
Product of Greece. A dry, unoaked rose wine characterised by hints of fresh strawberry.
Kourtaki Vin de Crete (B10)
Product of Greece. A medium-bodied dry red with an aroma of sweet prunes and plump raisins.
La Terre Merlot (bottle)
Product of California. A rich archetypal red wine with a hint of oak and a smooth berry undertone.
Lago Douro Valley Red 2018 ( A7)
Matanzas Greek winery 2018 merlot ( B6)
Mavrodaphne of Patra (B10)
Product of Greece. A sweet red wine with a robust and concentrated flavour derived from dry raisins.
Nama Byzantino ( A9)
Product of Greece. A light-bodied and slightly sweet unoaked wine.
Odette Estate Cab 2018
Oenodea Cabernet Sauvignon ( A10)
Product of Greece. The aroma of dark plums and a hint of spice. The palate unfolds with a slightly smoky flavour.
Paydirt zinfadel(C3)
Pike Road point noir 2019 ( C7)
Plumpjack Winery, Merlot 2018 ( C0)
Pursuit cab franc Napa valley 2018 ( A0a)
Rapsani Reserve 2012 ( C8)
Simi cab 2017 ( A3)
Small Vines Pinot Noir 2018 (DX)
Stephen Vincent 2018 ( B7)
Tortoise creek Cab2018 ( B4)
Tortoise Greek pinot noir 2019 ( B2)
Trignon Cotes du Rhone (Bottle)
Tsantali Naousa Reserve 2006 ( C5)
Twang spinnakers a reserve
Twenty Acres Cab 2018 ( ab7)
Twomey p Pinot Noir 2017 ( B3)
Waypoint cab Napa valley 2018
Yalumba the SIG Shirz Cab (C1)
Aviary Reserve cab 2018 (D6)
Failla Sonoma Pinot Noir 2019 (D7)
Schug Carneros Pinot Noir 2018 (D3)
Salus The Benchland Cab 2019 (D3)
Bolgheri Rossi 2019 (DG)
Honig Cab (B3)
Enemigo El Enemigo 2018
Henschke Henry Shiraz 2018 (D0)
Jurisprudence Cab 2018
Gelin Fixing 2018 (C9)
Bovet Cab 2017
Dom human bandol 2011 ( A i0)
Titus vineyard reserve Cab 2018 (C0)
Viader red blend 2018
Ancient peaks. Cabernet 2017 (C0)
Gamble family Cabernet 2017 (C0)
J Lohr Cabernet
Berceo Tempranillo Rioja 2020 (C0)
De Loach Merlot 2019 (C10)
Palermo Cab 2019 (B1)
The Prisoner Cab 2019 (B1)
Mondavi Cab 2019 (A5)
Raffino Modus (FZ)
Raffino RSV Ducale Gold (FX)
J. Lohr Merlot (A8)
Saldo Zinfandel (FR)
Unshackled Cab 2019 (FY)
Rodney Strong Cab 2016 (GL)
Seta Malbec 2020 (A7)
Fornido Red Blend 2019 (A9)
Lucido (A9)
Q Beringer Red Blnd 2018 (C8)
Knights Valley Reserve Cab Beringer 2018 (C9)
La Borie Blanche 2019 (C3)
Yalumba Barossa blnd 2018 (C3)
Darius 2018
J Lohr Merlot (A8)
Polissena IL Borro 2017 (C4)
Piano Di Nova Toscana 2018 (C10)
Bella Bolle Red Moscato
Ruffino Reserva
Sojourn pinot noir 2019
Chantili Rosso Toscana 2020
Sojourn Cabernet 2018
Typesetter Cabernet 2018
Robert Mondavi Cabernet 2018
Robert Mondavi Cabernet 2019
Booker fracture 2018 cab
Ferrari Carano Tresor 2016 cab
Alto Moncayo cab 2016
Hundred Acre 2018 Wraith cab
Penfolds Cab Cali Quntm 2018
Alto Moncayo Garncha Cab 2019
BV Tapestry Red Blend 2014 (A6)
Catena Red Blend Tinto Historic 2019 (A1)
Gooseross Red Blend 2019
Gooseross Cabernet 2019
Jarvis 2014 Cabernet napa
Patrimony 2018 Cabernet
Checkerboard Napa 2018
Piazzo Barolo 2017
Flowers Pinot Noir 2020
Meiomi Pinot Noir 2021
Patz & Hall Pinot Noir Gap Crown 2017
Waldo Red Blend 2019
Michel Chiarlo Barolo 2017
Michel Chiarlo Barbaresco 2018
Hess Maverick 2020
Tenure Silvio Mardi 2017 ( Brunello di Montalcino)
The Arsonist Red Blend 2018
Double Diamond Cab Sauv 2019
Harvey & Harriet Red Blend/ cab 2019
Justice frontier Cabernet franc
Racines pinot noir 2018
Catena Cab Franc
Catena Malbec
Arcanum Il Fauno
Heitz Cellar Cabernet
Arcanum Red
GR Moraine Ponot Noir
Stone street Cabernet Sauvignon
Tenuta Arceno Chianti
Beer
Mythos (Greek)
Fix Hellas (Greek)
Stella Artois
Heineken
Corona
Dos Equis XX
Modelo
Bud Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Isaac Italian
Flying Horse Royal Lager
Taj Mahal Lager
Reissdorf Kölsch
MOODY Tongue Sliced
Moody Tongue Juiced
Classic Michelada
Spicy Michelada
House Michelada
Almaza
Cocktails
Shots
Gray Goose Vodka
Ouzo
Whiskey
Hendrick's
Gin
Blanton's
Azul
Cincoro Añejo
Rum
Don Julio Silver
Crown Royal Black
Don Julio 942
Don Julio Reposado
Glenlivet 15 YR French Oak
Rum
Chopin Vodka
Knob Creek
Tito's
Long branch
Tequila 512 Blanco
Dripping Springs Vodka
Johnnie Walker Black
Cincoro Reposado
Taylor
Beer
Cocktails
Wholesome & Contemporary Greek Cuisine.
360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206, Harker Heights, TX 76548