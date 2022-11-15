Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Acropolis Greek Cuisine

360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206

Harker Heights, TX 76548

Popular Items

Traditional Wrap
Gyro Plate
Greek Salad

Appetizers

Mezze Plate

$12.99

Spanakopita, tiropita, dolmathes, hummus, kalamata olives, grilled veggies, feta dip, tzatziki sauce and pita bread.

Baked Feta

$11.99

Feta cheese, tomatoes, peppers, olives, spiced and baked in a clay pot; covered in a homemade bread crust.

Flaming Saganaki

$10.99

Kasseri cheese lightly grilled and flamed table-side with brandy.

Mussels

$13.99

Hummus & Pita

$6.99

A thick mixture of blended chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice and garlic.

Tzatziki & Pita

$4.99

A light mix of greek yoghurt, sour cream, garlic, and dill.

Crispy Calamari

$15.99

Dolmathes

$7.99

Grape leafs filled with rice, lemon and dill; served with tzatziki sauce and pita bread.

Four Dips

$10.99

Hummus, roasted pepper hummus, feta dip, and tzatziki sauce.

Spanakopita

$7.99

Spinach and feta cheese layered in phyllo dough and served with tzatziki sauce.

Tiropita

$7.99

Feta cheese layered in phyllo dough and served with tzatziki sauce.

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Breaded zucchini slices, served with tzatziki sauce.

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

$5.99

Creamy hummus blended with roasted red peppers.

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese; served with a homemade Greek dressing.

Tabbouleh

$9.99

A Mediterranean medley of finely chopped parsley, tomatoes, onions, mint, and squeezed lemon.

Caprise Salad

$11.99

Village Salad

$9.99

Diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers, red peppers, kalamata olives, feta cheese; served with a homemade Greek dressing.

Couscous

$9.99

Couscous, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley and feta cheese.

Wraps

Traditional Wrap

$13.99

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

Mediterranean Wrap

$13.99

Pastas

Santorini Pasta

$16.99

Five jumbo shrimp, penne pasta, sun-dried tomatoes and asparagus in a heavy creme; topped with feta cheese.

Mediterranean Pasta

$14.99

Penne pasta, tomatoes, spinach, mint, and grilled chicken infused with white wine, parmesan, and olive oil, served with a soup or salad.

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Linguine noodles, shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce.

Whiskey Butter Penne

$16.99

Grilled chicken in a creamy pink sauce, simmered with whiskey and butter, then topped with feta cheese.

Lobster Ravioli

$16.99

Five jumbo ravioli filled with lobster, served in a creme based pink sauce.

Garides Ouzo Pasta

$15.99

Five jumbo shrimp and penne pasta sautéed in a tomato ouzo creme sauce.

Lasagna

$11.99

Moussaka

$16.99

Grill & Seafood

Rack of Lamb

$24.99

Grilled New Zealand lamb chops served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.

Steak Souvlaki 8oz

$17.99

Marinated, skewered, and grilled USDA choice top sirloin; served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.

Steak Souvlaki 16oz

$26.99

Marinated, skewered, and grilled USDA choice top sirloin; served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.

Chicken Souvlaki

$16.99

Chicken Plate

$13.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Simply grilled salmon with a touch of homemade pesto, served with two sides.

Mediterranean Tilapia

$14.99

Grilled tilapia fillet topped with a Mediterranean tomato sauce, served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.

Lemon Capers Red Snapper

$19.99

Fillet of Red Snapper pan seared and finished in a delicious lemon-caper sauce, served with two sides.

Family Style Mix Grill

$70.00

Greek Classics

Greek Sampler

$24.99

A variety of our popular dishes including steak souvlaki, kofta, gyro meat, dolmathes, spanakopita, tiropita, rice, served with tzatziki sauce.

Eggplant Rollatini

$12.99

Breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, baked in pomodoro sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with a soup or salad.

Veal & Spinach Cannelloni

$12.99

Two jumbo cannelloni stuffed with veal and spinach, baked in a pink sauce and served with one side.

Kofta

$14.99

Greek style beef patties baked with Mediterranean tomato sauce topped with feta cheese and two sides; served with Tzatziki sauce.

Beef Stew

$11.99

Tender beef slowly stewed with potatoes, carrots, and rice, served with one side .

Chicken Riganati

$13.99

Gyro Plate

$13.99

A blend of lamb and beef roasted in a vertical broiler, served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.

Falafel

$11.99

Fried patties spiced and pressed with chickpeas, fava beans, served with tzatziki sauce and two sides.

Little Plates

Kids Greek Pizza

$5.99

10-inch pita bread topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and gyro meat.

Kids Gyro Plate (one side)

$7.99

Kids Gyro Plate (two sides)

$8.99

Kids Chicken Plate (one side)

$7.99

Kids Chicken Plate (two sides)

$8.99

Sides

Side Greek Salad

$4.99

Roasted Cauliflower

$3.99

Crisped Eggplant

$3.99

Roasted Potatoes

$3.99

Rice

$2.50

Dolmathes

$1.99

Gyro Meat

$6.99

Pita Bread

$1.00

Extra Shrimp

$8.99

Side of Hummus

$3.50

Grilled Salmon

$8.99

Grilled Vegtables

$5.99

Side of Feta

$1.99

Side of Falafel

$4.99

Side of Tzatziki

$1.00

Tzatziki Cup

$4.99

Side of Olives

$3.00

4 Rack of Lamb Pieces

$16.99

Extra Olives

$1.00

Chicken

$6.99

Gyro Meat

$6.99

Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

Cup Lentil Soup

$3.99

Bowl Lentil Soup

$5.99

Avgolemono Soup Cup

$3.99

Avgolemono Soup Bowl

$5.99

Salad Dressing

$0.75

Dessert

Tiramisu

$5.99

Baklava

$3.75

Rizagolo

$3.75

Limoncello

$5.99

Nutella Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Eruption

$7.99

To Go

Hummus

$8.99

Tzatziki

$7.99

Roasted Pepper Hummus

$9.99

Feta Dip

$8.99

Acropolis Salad Dressing

$7.99

Gyro with one side

$10.99

Riganati with one side

$10.99

Chicken plate with one side

$10.99

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Juices

Peach Juice

$2.99

Mango Juice

$2.99

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.99

San Pelegrino

$2.99

Topo Chico

$2.50

Bottled Coke

$2.99

Yoohoo Milk

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.50

Monster

$2.50

Teas & Coffees

Regular Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Expresso

$2.50

Traditional Greek Coffee

$3.25

White Wines

Capriccio Sangria 375 ml

$11.00

A well-balanced blend of wine and natural fruit juices with a silky-smooth finish.

Douloufakis Dafnios Vidiano ( Glass)

$8.00

Kisi (glass)

$9.00

Product of Georgia. A semi-sweet wine crafted with Kisi grapes and infused with tropical fruit tones.

Kourtaki Apelia (glass)

$7.00

Product of Greece. This un-oaked dry white is fresh and flavourful with a fruity bouquet and light, crisp finish.

Kourtaki Vin de Crete (glass)

$8.00

Product of Greece. Anise redolent of honey, spices, and citrus leads to a fresher and more focused palate, pear pineapple and lemon flavours.

La Bella DOC Prosecco Spumante NV (Glass)

$8.00

Sensualis (glass)

$9.00

This wine is remarkably fresh and balanced, offering essences of acidity and full-bodied fruits.

Koha sauvignon blanc

$8.00

Metohi Chardonnay Tsantali

$10.00

La Flera pinot Giglo 2019

$8.00

Twenty acres chardonnay 2019

$9.00

Ruffino pinot Grigio

$8.00

Ceretto Vignaioli Moscato

$11.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio 2021

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Matanzas Creek Winery ( Sauvignon Blanc)

$9.00

Stags' Leap Sauvignon Blanc 2019

$12.00

75 sauvignon blanc

$30.00

Alpha Estate Malagouzia ( Bottle)

$30.00

Alpha Estate Sauvignon Blanc ( Bottle)

$45.00

Angelini Pinot Grigio 2020 (Bottle)

$30.00

Douloufakis Dafnios Vidiano ( Bottle)

$30.00

Gaintza Txakolina

$45.00

King estate sauvignon blanc Oregon 2020

$30.00

Kir-Yianni Akakies Sparkling Rose (100% Xinomavro) (Bottle)

$45.00

Kisi (bottle)

$35.00

Product of Georgia. A semi-sweet wine crafted with Kisi grapes and infused with tropical fruit tones.

Koha sauvignon blanc

$30.00

Kourtaki Apelia (bottle)

$27.00

Product of Greece. This un-oaked dry white is fresh and flavourful with a fruity bouquet and light, crisp finish.

Kourtaki Vin de Crete (bottle)

$31.00

Product of Greece. Anise redolent of honey, spices, and citrus leads to a fresher and more focused palate, pear pineapple and lemon flavours.

La Bella DOC Prosecco Spumante NV (Bottle)

$30.00

La Fiera 2019

$30.00

Lago Rose 2020 ( Bottle)

$30.00

Laurent Perrier Rose Champagne 1812

$125.00

Laurent-Perrier Brut Rose Champagne NV (bottle)

$120.00

Matanzas Creek Winery 2019 Savuignon Blank

$35.00

Metohi Chardonnay Tsantali

$30.00

Santa Julia Chardonnay 2020

$35.00

Sensualis (bottle)

$35.00

This wine is remarkably fresh and balanced, offering essences of acidity and full-bodied fruits.

Sigalas Mandilaria/ Mavrotragano (Bottle)

$55.00

Sutter Home Moscato (bottle)

$33.00

Product of California. Sweet white wine retaining its mellow structure while allowing the juicy peach and floral flavours to shine through.

Sutter Home Pinot Grigio (bottle)

$27.00

Product of California. This classic white wine boasts green apple and honeysuckle aromas, while refreshing flavours of pear and citrus balance out the delicate minerals.

Twenty acres chardonnay 2019

$30.00

Maison No 9 Rose 2020

$40.00

Ruffino Lumina pinot Grigio

$20.00

Moniker LA Ribera Chardonnay 2020

$35.00

Gosset Brut Chanpagen RSV

$95.00

Vasse Felix Chardonnay 2020

$30.00

Avissa Prosecco

$35.00

Ceretto Vignaioli DDS Moscato

$45.00

Barons Fini Pinot Grigio 2021

$35.00

The Calling Chard Sonoma 2019

$40.00

Scattered Peaks Fume Blanc 2020

$40.00

Raventos I Blanc ( Blanc de Blancs )

$60.00

Raventos I Blanc ( De LA Finca )

$85.00

Raventos I Blanc ( Textures De Pedra )

$110.00

Opera Prima Brut

$25.00

Borsao 2020 Rose

$30.00

Goosecross Sauvignon Blank 2021

$60.00

Sigalas Santorini Monemvasia

$55.00

Antinori Bramito Del Cervo 2021

$45.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$35.00

Charles Heidsieck Champagne

$75.00

II borrowed Bolle Rose Metodo Champagne 2014

$125.00

Charles Heidsieck champagne Rose

$125.00

Gaia Rose Dry Wine 2019

$45.00

Catena Chard

$40.00

Catena Chenin White Clay

$45.00

Stags' Leap Sauvignon Blanc 2019

$45.00

Red Wines

Mavrodaphne of Patra (glass)

$9.00

Product of Greece. A sweet red wine with a robust and concentrated flavour derived from dry raisins.

Kourtaki Vin de Crete (glass)

$8.00

Product of Greece. Anise redolent of honey, spices, and citrus leads to a fresher and more focused palate, pear pineapple and lemon flavours.

Nama Byzantino (glass)

$9.00

Product of Greece. A light-bodied and slightly sweet unoaked wine.

Kourtaki Apelia (glass)

$7.00

Product of Greece. This un-oaked dry white is fresh and flavourful with a fruity bouquet and light, crisp finish.

La Terre Merlot (glass)

$7.00

Product of California. A rich archetypal red wine with a hint of oak and a smooth berry undertone.

Kandi (glass)

$9.00

Our fine selection of fruits and herbs elicits an intensely powerful blend. Enjoy our Kandy with anything packed with flavour.

Lucido (glass)

$10.00

Intensely cherry red, the Lucido Tempranillo has a delightful character due to its fine ageing process.

Lago Douro Valley Red 2018 (Glass)

$8.00

Paydirt zinfandel

$14.00

Tsantali white 750

$7.00

Twenty Acres Cab 2018 ( B7)

$9.00

Oenodea Cab 2017

$9.00

Seta Malbec 2020 (A7)

$12.00

Fornido Red Blend 2019 (A7)

$12.00

Bella Bolle Red Moscato

$10.00

Chantili Rosso Tascana 2020

$14.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Red Wine Cooler

$9.00

Stephen Vincent

$14.00

Arcanum Il Fauno

$12.00

Ackerman 2017 Napa Valley ( C6)

$60.00

Adaptation Wine Napa Cab 2017 (C2)

$120.00

Alexakis Kotsifali Syrah 2016 (C9)

$30.00

Alpha Estate 'SMX' Syrah -

$55.00

Alpha Estate SMX red 2016 (C4)

$60.00

Altocedro Ano Cero Cabernet 2019 ( A0)

$35.00

Anemos Agiorgitiko 2020 ( A2)

$30.00

BonAnno Napa valley 2018 ( A1)

$45.00

Bouchard Beau Grev ENFNT JESUS

$225.00

Bouchard Chambolle Musigny (D9)

$150.00

Bouchard Close De LA Mousse

$125.00

Bouchard Le Carton

$225.00

Bouchard Santenay ( D0)

$75.00

Bouchard Savigny Les Beaune (DA)

$90.00

Cade winery Cab 2017 ( C1)

$150.00

Calipaso Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 ( C 7)

$65.00

Catena Malbec (C3)

$55.00

Château De Vaudieu Cab 2016 (D5)

$95.00

Daou Red bond ( DW)

$60.00

Darius. 2014

$300.00

Details dental cab 2019 ( BE4)

$40.00

Don Stephanie Ogier France 2017 (DY)

$50.00

Enos Barrie Da Juliana Cabernet 201 6 ( C10)

$50.00

Finca Resalso 2019 ( C0a)

$50.00

GAIA Monograph Agrorioritiko2019 (B5)

$50.00

Humberto Canale Estate Merlot 2018 (

$30.00

Jarvis 2013 Cab

$235.00

Kandi ( A9)

$35.00

Our fine selection of fruits and herbs elicits an intensely powerful blend. Enjoy our Kandy with anything packed with flavour.

Kourtaki Apelia (

$27.00

Product of Greece. A dry, unoaked rose wine characterised by hints of fresh strawberry.

Kourtaki Vin de Crete (B10)

$31.00

Product of Greece. A medium-bodied dry red with an aroma of sweet prunes and plump raisins.

La Terre Merlot (bottle)

$27.00

Product of California. A rich archetypal red wine with a hint of oak and a smooth berry undertone.

Lago Douro Valley Red 2018 ( A7)

$30.00

Matanzas Greek winery 2018 merlot ( B6)

$35.00

Mavrodaphne of Patra (B10)

$35.00

Product of Greece. A sweet red wine with a robust and concentrated flavour derived from dry raisins.

Nama Byzantino ( A9)

$35.00

Product of Greece. A light-bodied and slightly sweet unoaked wine.

Odette Estate Cab 2018

$200.00

Oenodea Cabernet Sauvignon ( A10)

$35.00

Product of Greece. The aroma of dark plums and a hint of spice. The palate unfolds with a slightly smoky flavour.

Paydirt zinfadel(C3)

$55.00

Pike Road point noir 2019 ( C7)

$40.00

Plumpjack Winery, Merlot 2018 ( C0)

$110.00

Pursuit cab franc Napa valley 2018 ( A0a)

$70.00

Rapsani Reserve 2012 ( C8)

$40.00

Simi cab 2017 ( A3)

$45.00

Small Vines Pinot Noir 2018 (DX)

$85.00

Stephen Vincent 2018 ( B7)

$45.00

Tortoise creek Cab2018 ( B4)

$50.00

Tortoise Greek pinot noir 2019 ( B2)

$45.00

Trignon Cotes du Rhone (Bottle)

$45.00

Tsantali Naousa Reserve 2006 ( C5)

$45.00

Twang spinnakers a reserve

$45.00

Twenty Acres Cab 2018 ( ab7)

$30.00

Twomey p Pinot Noir 2017 ( B3)

$95.00

Waypoint cab Napa valley 2018

$150.00

Yalumba the SIG Shirz Cab (C1)

$120.00

Aviary Reserve cab 2018 (D6)

$40.00

Failla Sonoma Pinot Noir 2019 (D7)

$45.00

Schug Carneros Pinot Noir 2018 (D3)

$35.00

Salus The Benchland Cab 2019 (D3)

$85.00

Bolgheri Rossi 2019 (DG)

$55.00

Honig Cab (B3)

$55.00

Enemigo El Enemigo 2018

$175.00

Henschke Henry Shiraz 2018 (D0)

$55.00

Jurisprudence Cab 2018

$175.00

Gelin Fixing 2018 (C9)

$155.00

Bovet Cab 2017

$125.00

Dom human bandol 2011 ( A i0)

$55.00

Titus vineyard reserve Cab 2018 (C0)

$155.00

Viader red blend 2018

$220.00

Ancient peaks. Cabernet 2017 (C0)

$135.00

Gamble family Cabernet 2017 (C0)

$120.00

J Lohr Cabernet

$135.00

Berceo Tempranillo Rioja 2020 (C0)

$35.00

De Loach Merlot 2019 (C10)

$45.00

Palermo Cab 2019 (B1)

$65.00

The Prisoner Cab 2019 (B1)

$65.00

Mondavi Cab 2019 (A5)

$60.00

Raffino Modus (FZ)

$45.00

Raffino RSV Ducale Gold (FX)

$75.00

J. Lohr Merlot (A8)

$35.00

Saldo Zinfandel (FR)

$55.00

Unshackled Cab 2019 (FY)

$40.00

Rodney Strong Cab 2016 (GL)

$65.00

Seta Malbec 2020 (A7)

$40.00

Fornido Red Blend 2019 (A9)

$35.00

Lucido (A9)

$40.00

Q Beringer Red Blnd 2018 (C8)

$85.00

Knights Valley Reserve Cab Beringer 2018 (C9)

$85.00

La Borie Blanche 2019 (C3)

$55.00

Yalumba Barossa blnd 2018 (C3)

$50.00

Darius 2018

$425.00

J Lohr Merlot (A8)

$40.00

Polissena IL Borro 2017 (C4)

$80.00

Piano Di Nova Toscana 2018 (C10)

$45.00

Bella Bolle Red Moscato

$36.00

Ruffino Reserva

$65.00

Sojourn pinot noir 2019

$110.00

Chantili Rosso Toscana 2020

$50.00

Sojourn Cabernet 2018

$120.00

Typesetter Cabernet 2018

$65.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet 2018

$85.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet 2019

$65.00

Booker fracture 2018 cab

$160.00

Ferrari Carano Tresor 2016 cab

$80.00

Alto Moncayo cab 2016

$60.00

Hundred Acre 2018 Wraith cab

$850.00

Penfolds Cab Cali Quntm 2018

$850.00

Alto Moncayo Garncha Cab 2019

$75.00

BV Tapestry Red Blend 2014 (A6)

$75.00

Catena Red Blend Tinto Historic 2019 (A1)

$60.00

Gooseross Red Blend 2019

$60.00

Gooseross Cabernet 2019

$110.00

Jarvis 2014 Cabernet napa

$225.00

Patrimony 2018 Cabernet

$375.00

Checkerboard Napa 2018

$325.00

Piazzo Barolo 2017

$65.00

Flowers Pinot Noir 2020

$75.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir 2021

$45.00

Patz & Hall Pinot Noir Gap Crown 2017

$125.00

Waldo Red Blend 2019

$50.00

Michel Chiarlo Barolo 2017

$85.00

Michel Chiarlo Barbaresco 2018

$85.00

Hess Maverick 2020

$35.00

Tenure Silvio Mardi 2017 ( Brunello di Montalcino)

$110.00

The Arsonist Red Blend 2018

$60.00

Double Diamond Cab Sauv 2019

$110.00

Harvey & Harriet Red Blend/ cab 2019

$50.00

Justice frontier Cabernet franc

$190.00

Racines pinot noir 2018

$80.00

Catena Cab Franc

$45.00

Catena Malbec

$35.00

Arcanum Il Fauno

$45.00

Heitz Cellar Cabernet

$135.00

Arcanum Red

$95.00

GR Moraine Ponot Noir

$60.00

Stone street Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Tenuta Arceno Chianti

$60.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wholesome & Contemporary Greek Cuisine.

Location

360 West Central Texas Expressway , #206, Harker Heights, TX 76548

