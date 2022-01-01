Acropolis St.Pete
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our services offer a fine revival dining in a high energy atmosphere featuring belly dancing, plate breaking, napkin throwing, zorba dancing and live music; all this to recreate the ancient culture of the Greeks delivered to you at a dining experience like no other. GREEK FOOD. GREEK WINE. GREEK FUN!
Location
515 central Ave., St. petersberg, FL 33701
