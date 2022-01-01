Acropolis St.Pete

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Non-Alcholic

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$4.00

Cranberry

$2.50

Crush

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Limonada

$6.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.50

Mist Twist

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple

$3.75

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Brisk Rasperry Tea

$2.50

Coffee Drinks

American Coffee

$2.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Greek Coffee

$3.50

Wraps

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$10.00

Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$10.00

Seasoned grilled chicken topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.

Souvlaki Wrap

$10.00

Marinated pork tenderloin topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Golden fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, and wrapped in a pita with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and blue cheese dressing.

Athenian Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast seasoned and pan-fried with red onions, tomatoes, spring greens and onions. Topped with aioli and wrapped in a tortilla.

Seafood Wrap

Seafood Wrap

$12.00

Grilled blackened shrimp and fish, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado, spinach, walnuts, spring greens, feta cheese, and garlic dill aioli wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$10.00

Mediterranean marinated chicken wrapped in tortilla with tomatoes, pickles and garlic.

Vegetable Wrap

$9.00

Roasted vegetables, hummus and couscous wrapped in tortilla with pesto sauce.

Sandwiches & Sliders

Chicken Olympia Sandwich

$14.00

Char-grilled chicken breast, spinach, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, and feta cheese with pesto and garlic aioli. Pressed on panini bread and served with jalapeño cilantro sauce.

Cofu Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red pepper, kefalograviera cheese and garlic dill aioli. Pressed on panini bread and served with jalapeño cilantro sauce.

Falafel Slider

$14.00

Lightly fried chickpeas, served in Mediterranean salsa, pickled turnips, and zesto sauce. Served in 3 individual pocket pitas.

Athenian Fish Slider

$15.00

Lightly breaded fish filet, seasoned and pan-fried. Topped with spring greens, pesto, garlic dill aioli, tomatoes and onions on a slider bun. Served with choice of Greek fries, salad or soup.

SALMON SLIDERS

$12.00Out of stock

Soup & Salads

Avgolemono Soup

$6.00

A creamy Greek specialty soup, chicken, rice, egg and lemon.

Soup of the Day

$4.00
Acropolis Salad

Acropolis Salad

$17.00

Our Greek salad Topped with gyro, pita and tzatziki and served with our Acropolis Greek dressing.

Strawberry Fields Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast over a bed of fresh arugula and spinach tossed with walnuts, red onion, and roasted jalapeño-strawberry dressing. Topped with feta cheese. Sub Salmon or Shrimp $3

Greek Salad

$15.00

Tomato, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and spring greens tossed in Acropolis Greek salad dressing. Topped with feta cheese, potato salad and toasted pita strips.

Karpathoas Chicken Salad

$15.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast over spring greens tossed with red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese and Acropolis Greek Dressing. Topped with toasted pita strips.

Castoria Salad

$15.00

Our signature “Chopped Salad”. Spring mix, jalapeño, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, onion and avocado chopped and tossed in our garlic aioli dressing. Topped with parmesan and toasted pita strips.

Athenian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Lightly breaded and sauteed diced Athenian chicken breast over spring greens tossed with pesto, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini, and Acropolis Greek dressing. Served with feta cheese and toasted pita strips.

Pastrami Smoked Salmon Salad

$18.00

Smoked pastrami Atlantic Salmon over fresh kale, topped with feta cheese, pita chips, piquante pepper, mandarin orange with a blood orange vinaigrette.

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$12.00

Seasonal vegetable serves over fresh kale with feta cheese topp.ed with Greek dressing.

Horiatiki

Horiatiki

$13.00

Traditional Greek village salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, capers, olives, green pepper and fresh oregano with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and toasted pine nuts.

Favorites

Falafel Platter.

$16.00

Falafel, diced tomato, radishes, pickled turnips, scoop of mhammara, roasted jalapeño topped with zesto sauce over couscus.

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$17.00

Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki. Served with pita, Greek fries and salad.

GREEK MEATBALLS

$17.00

Meatball Skewers, spinach, artichokes, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, leeks, roasted garlic over couscus.

Falafel bowl

$13.00

Chicken Gyro Platter

$14.00

Shares

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$12.00

Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with tirokafteri, garlic and herbs, coated in panko bread crumbs and crisp fried. Served with creamy Acropolis sauce.

Saganaki

$11.00

Grilled kefalograviera cheese flambe with cognac. Served with pita.

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$12.00

Homemade light and flaky phyllo pastry dough stuffed with spinach and cheese.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.

Dolmades

Dolmades

$9.00

Grapevine leaves stuffed with rice and Greek herbs, crumbled feta, topped with lemon sauce.

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

Fresh chickpea spread made with tahini and topped with extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita. Your choice of regular or roasted red pepper hummus.

Tirosalata

$8.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with tirokafteri, garlic and herbs, coated in panko bread crumbs and crisp fried. Served with creamy Acropolis sauce.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.00

Yogurt sauce with freshly grated cucumbers, garlic and Mediterranean herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita. GF Substitute raw vegetables for pita for $2

Beet Hummus

$7.00

Fresh beets, chickpeas. lemon juice and tahini. Served on baguette with fresh avocado.

Octopus

$22.00

Grilled octopus marinated in lemon and olive oil vinaigrette with fresh garlic, caper, zucchini and diced tomato.

Ouzo Mussels

Ouzo Mussels

$14.00

Sauteed mussels with garlic, onions, basil, fresh tomato, Ouzo and Santorini wine. Served with garlic bread.

Baba Ghanouj

$8.00

Fallafel App

$10.00

Spinach dip

$10.00

New shrimp tinos

$14.00

Special 1

$12.00

Specialties

Gyro Trio

$17.00

An assortment of (3) mini Gyros – Traditional, Chicken and Pork. Choice of Greek-Style fries or house salad.

Mousaka "Yia Yia's Recipe!"

Mousaka "Yia Yia's Recipe!"

$16.00

Potatoes, eggplant, zucchini, ground beef and onions baked with creamy bechamel over fresh tomato sauce. Topped with feta cheese. Beef or vegetarian.

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$16.00

Greek favorite! Pastitsio pasta in between seasoned ground beef and onions baked with a creamy bechamel over fresh tomato sauce and topped with feta cheese.

Athenian Fish

Athenian Fish

$16.00

Lightly breaded filet, seasoned and grilled with seasoned roasted vegetables, topped with pesto over Greek rice.

Siros Salmon

$21.00

Char-broiled salmon over artichoke and quinoa topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, cherry tomatoes, and onions. Served with seasonal vegetables.

Lamb Lollipops

Lamb Lollipops

$29.00

Char-grilled and seasoned shoulder-cut lamb chops over Greek potatoes.

Pasta Santorini

$18.00

Penne pasta in a roasted red pepper sauce, mixed with mushrooms, onions, red peppers, pesto, and green peppers. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese. Choice of chicken or shrimp.

Acropolis Seafood

Acropolis Seafood

$26.00

Sauteed shrimp, mussels, scallops, mushrooms, red onions and bell peppers with Acropolis signature roasted red pepper sauce over rice. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Rhodes

Chicken Rhodes

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast in a garlic Parmesan wine sauce sauteed with artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, olives, topped with crumbled goat cheese. With choice of one side.

Grilled Red Snapper

Grilled Red Snapper

$33.00

Whole red snapper marinated in rosemary, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemons charbroiled to perfection and topped with our house lemon herb marinade. With choice of one side.

Fried Kibbe

$19.00Out of stock

Dough shell made of cracked wheat and beef, stuffed with sauteed onions and nuts. Served with tabbouleh salad and hummus.

New Fried bronzi greek

$35.00

Crete Lamb Lollipops

$28.00

Fried Snapper

$35.00

Kabba Shrimp

$25.00

P Appitizer Samppler

$16.00

P Side Salad

$8.00

P Calamari

$15.00

P Falafel Platter

$18.00

P Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

P Fried Chicken And Fries

$15.00

P Chicken Kabob

$21.00

Burgers & Skewers

Crete Burger

$14.00

100% Angus beef patty, perfectly seasoned, and piled high with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and feta cheese.

All American Burger

$13.00

100% Angus beef patty, perfectly seasoned, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Greek Souvlaki Platter

$17.00

Char-grilled pork tenderloins skewer with tomato, onions and green pepper served with Greek fries.

Beef Kabob

$25.00

Beef kabob paired with a skewer with green peppers, onions and tomatoes served with a choice of side and Zesto sauce.

Kefta Kabob

$19.00

Charbroiled Angus ground beef minced with Mediterranean seasoning. Served with hummus and salad.

Chicken Kabob

$21.00

Kid's

Kid's Chicken & Fries

$7.00

Kid's Fish Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Kid's Gyro & Fries

$7.00

Kid's Pasta & Meatballs

$7.00

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00

side

Roasted Vegetables

$5.00
Artichoke Quinoa

Artichoke Quinoa

$5.00

Greek Fries

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Couscous

$4.00Out of stock

House Rice

$4.00

Greek Potatoes

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

Spinach Orzo

$5.00

Sides

$3.00

Tabuly

$6.00

Extra Greek Dressing

$0.50

Desserts

4 Pc Baklava

$7.00Out of stock

Baklava

$5.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Baklava Cheesecake

$6.00

House-made Rice Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$6.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Catering Spreads

HUMMUS CATERING

$35.00

TZATZIKI CATERING

$35.00

TIROSALATA CATERING

$37.00

TIROKAFTERI CATERING

$37.00

BABA GHANOUJ CATERING

$35.00

Catering Wraps

GYRO CATERING

$47.00

CHICKEN GYRO CATERING

$50.00

ATHNIAN CHICKEN CATERING

$50.00

THESSALONIKI CATERING

$42.00

FALAFEL WRAP CATERING

$42.00

Catering Entree Salads

GREEK SALAD CATERING

$37.00

CHARBROILED EGGPLANT CATERING

$52.00

TABBOULEH CATERING

$52.00

ACROPLIS SALAD CATERING

$57.00

KARPATHOS CHICKEN SALAD CATERING

$60.00

ATHENIAN CATERING

$60.00

Catering Entrees

MOUSAKA CATERING

$54.00

PASTITSIO CATERING

$54.00

CHICKEN RHODES CATERING

$60.00

CHICKEN SANTORINI CATERING

$60.00

SHRIMP MYKONOS CATERING

$67.00

ACROPOLIS SEAFOOD CATERING

$67.00

VEGGIE MOUSAKA CATERING

$54.00

Catering Sides & Side Salads

SPINACH ORZO CATERING

$24.00

POTATO SALAD CATERING

$24.00

MEDITERRANEAN RICE CATERING

$24.00

ROASTED VEGETABLES CATERING

$24.00

GREEK POTATOES CATERING

$24.00

SIDE SALAD CATERING

$24.00

SIDE GRAPE SALAD CATERING

$24.00

Catering A La Carte

PITA CATERING

$1.00

FALAFEL A LA CARTE CATERING

$1.75

DOLMADES CATERING

$1.75

TRIOPITA TRIANGLES CATERING

$1.75

SPANAKOPITA CATERING

$2.00

STUFFED MUSHROOMS CATERING

$2.00

EGGPLANT FETA ROLLS CATERING

$2.00

FRIED KIBBE CATERING

$2.50

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI CATERING

$3.00

PORK SOUVLAKI CATERING

$3.00

GREEK MEATBALLS CATERING

$3.50

ATHENIAN FISH CATERING

$5.00

SHISH KABOB CATERING

$8.00

SHRIMP CYPRESS CATERING

$8.00

LAMB SHANK CATERING

$8.00

CHICKEN KABOB CATERING

$7.00

Catering A La Carte Desserts

Baklava CATERING

$2.50

Baklava Cheesecake CATERING

$3.50

Catering Beverages

SWEET TEA CATERING

$12.00

UNSWEET TEA CATERING

$12.00

LEMONADE CATERING

$12.00

Well martini

Well Martini

$5.00

Draft beer

Stella

$3.00

Yeungling

$3.00

Peroni

$3.00

Shock top

$3.00

Jai Alai

$3.00

South Beach

$3.00Out of stock

Bud Light Draft

Out of stock

Bud Light Draft

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our services offer a fine revival dining in a high energy atmosphere featuring belly dancing, plate breaking, napkin throwing, zorba dancing and live music; all this to recreate the ancient culture of the Greeks delivered to you at a dining experience like no other. GREEK FOOD. GREEK WINE. GREEK FUN!

Website

Location

515 central Ave., St. petersberg, FL 33701

Directions

Gallery
Acropolis image
Acropolis image
Acropolis image

