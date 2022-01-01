Restaurant header imageView gallery

Acropolis South Tampa

review star

No reviews yet

3023 West Kennedy Blvd

Tampa, FL 33609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shares

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$12.00

Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.

Baba Ganouj

$8.00
Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.

Dolmades

Dolmades

$9.00

Grapevine leaves stuffed with rice and Greek herbs, crumbled feta, topped with lemon sauce.

FALAFEL APP

$11.00
Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

Fresh chickpea spread made with tahini and topped with extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita. Your choice of regular or roasted red pepper hummus.

Octopus

$20.00

Grilled octopus marinated in lemon and olive oil vinaigrette with fresh garlic, caper, zucchini and diced tomato.

Ouzo Mussels

Ouzo Mussels

$15.00

Sauteed mussels with garlic, onions, basil, fresh tomato, Ouzo and Santorini wine. Served with garlic bread.

Saganaki

Saganaki

$9.50

Grilled kefalograviera cheese flambe with cognac. Served with pita.

Shrimp Tinos

$12.00
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$12.00

Homemade light and flaky phyllo pastry dough stuffed with spinach and cheese.

SPINACH DIP

$12.00
Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with tirokafteri, garlic and herbs, coated in panko bread crumbs and crisp fried. Served with creamy Acropolis sauce.

Tirosalata

$8.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with tirokafteri, garlic and herbs, coated in panko bread crumbs and crisp fried. Served with creamy Acropolis sauce.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.00

Yogurt sauce with freshly grated cucumbers, garlic and Mediterranean herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita. GF Substitute raw vegetables for pita for $2

Sanbousik

$13.00

Soup & Salads

Acropolis Salad

Acropolis Salad

$17.00

Our Greek salad Topped with gyro, pita and tzatziki and served with our Acropolis Greek dressing.

Athenian Chicken Salad

Athenian Chicken Salad

$14.00

Lightly breaded and sauteed diced Athenian chicken breast over spring greens tossed with pesto, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini, and Acropolis Greek dressing. Served with feta cheese and toasted pita strips.

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$5.00

A creamy Greek specialty soup, chicken, rice, egg and lemon.

Castoria Salad

$14.00

Our signature “Chopped Salad”. Spring mix, jalapeño, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, onion and avocado chopped and tossed in our garlic aioli dressing. Topped with parmesan and toasted pita strips.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.50

Tomato, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and spring greens tossed in Acropolis Greek salad dressing. Topped with feta cheese, potato salad and toasted pita strips.

Horiatiki

Horiatiki

$12.00

Traditional Greek village salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, capers, olives, green pepper and fresh oregano with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and toasted pine nuts.

Karpathos Chicken Salad

Karpathos Chicken Salad

$14.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast over spring greens tossed with red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese and Acropolis Greek Dressing. Topped with toasted pita strips.

Roasted Vegetable Salad

$12.00

Seasonal vegetable serves over fresh kale with feta cheese topp.ed with Greek dressing.

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Strawberry Fields Salad

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast over a bed of fresh arugula and spinach tossed with walnuts, red onion, and roasted jalapeño-strawberry dressing. Topped with feta cheese. Sub Salmon or Shrimp $3

Tabbouleh ( Large )

$12.00

Fatoush

$15.00

Tabbouleh Side

$5.00

Sides

Artichoke Quinoa

Artichoke Quinoa

$4.00

Greek Fries

$3.00

Greek Potatoes

$4.00

House Rice

$3.00

2 Eggs

$5.00

Pita

$1.00

Potato Salad

$4.00
Roasted Vegetables

Roasted Vegetables

$4.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Gyro

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Side Seafood Sauce

$0.50

Side Tzatziki

$0.50

Spinach Dip Chips

$3.00

Spinach Orzo

$4.00

Whole Wheat Pita

$0.50

Side Grill Chicken

$5.00

Side Feta Cheese

$1.00

Side Athenian Chicken

$5.00

Side Athenian Fish

$5.00

Wraps

Athenian Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast seasoned and pan-fried with red onions, tomatoes, spring greens and onions. Topped with aioli and wrapped in a tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Golden fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, and wrapped in a pita with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Gyro Wrap

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$10.00

Seasoned grilled chicken topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$10.00

Mediterranean marinated chicken wrapped in tortilla with tomatoes, pickles and garlic.

Falafel Wrap

$10.00
Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$10.00

Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.

Seafood Wrap

Seafood Wrap

$14.00

Grilled blackened shrimp and fish, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado, spinach, walnuts, spring greens, feta cheese, and garlic dill aioli wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Souvlaki Wrap

$10.00

Marinated pork tenderloin topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.

Vegetable Wrap

$9.00

Roasted vegetables, hummus and couscous wrapped in tortilla with pesto sauce.

Favorites

Falafel Platter

$15.00

Greek Meatballs

$16.00

Meatball Skewers, spinach, artichokes, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, leeks, roasted garlic over couscus.

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$16.00

Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki. Served with pita, Greek fries and salad.

Mediterranean Bowl

$14.00

Mondays Special

$20.00

Specialties

Special One

$30.00

Special Two

$35.00
Acropolis Seafood

Acropolis Seafood

$22.00

Sauteed shrimp, mussels, scallops, mushrooms, red onions and bell peppers with Acropolis signature roasted red pepper sauce over rice. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Athenian Fish

Athenian Fish

$16.00

Lightly breaded filet, seasoned and grilled with seasoned roasted vegetables, topped with pesto over Greek rice.

BRONZINI

$36.00
Chicken Rhodes

Chicken Rhodes

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast in a garlic Parmesan wine sauce sauteed with artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, olives, topped with crumbled goat cheese. With choice of one side.

Fried Kibbe

Fried Kibbe

$19.00

Dough shell made of cracked wheat and beef, stuffed with sauteed onions and nuts. Served with tabbouleh salad and hummus.

Fried Red Snapper

$36.00
Grill Red Snapper

Grill Red Snapper

$36.00

Whole red snapper marinated in rosemary, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemons charbroiled to perfection and topped with our house lemon herb marinade. With choice of one side.

Gyro Trio

Gyro Trio

$15.00

An assortment of (3) mini Gyros – Traditional, Chicken and Pork. Choice of Greek-Style fries or house salad.

Lamb Lolipops

Lamb Lolipops

$34.00

Char-grilled and seasoned shoulder-cut lamb chops over Greek potatoes.

Mousaka "Yia Yia's Recipe!"

Mousaka "Yia Yia's Recipe!"

$17.00

Potatoes, eggplant, zucchini, ground beef and onions baked with creamy bechamel over fresh tomato sauce. Topped with feta cheese. Beef or vegetarian.

Pasta Santorini

Pasta Santorini

$18.00

Penne pasta in a roasted red pepper sauce, mixed with mushrooms, onions, red peppers, pesto, and green peppers. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese. Choice of chicken or shrimp.

Pastitsio

Pastitsio

$17.00

Greek favorite! Pastitsio pasta in between seasoned ground beef and onions baked with a creamy bechamel over fresh tomato sauce and topped with feta cheese.

Siros Salmon

Siros Salmon

$23.00

Char-broiled salmon over artichoke and quinoa topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, cherry tomatoes, and onions. Served with seasonal vegetables.

Sandwiches & Sliders

Athenian Fish Slider

$13.00

Lightly breaded fish filet, seasoned and pan-fried. Topped with spring greens, pesto, garlic dill aioli, tomatoes and onions on a slider bun. Served with choice of Greek fries, salad or soup.

Chicken Olympia Sandwich

Chicken Olympia Sandwich

$14.00

Char-grilled chicken breast, spinach, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, and feta cheese with pesto and garlic aioli. Pressed on panini bread and served with jalapeño cilantro sauce.

Corfu Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red pepper, kefalograviera cheese and garlic dill aioli. Pressed on panini bread and served with jalapeño cilantro sauce.

Falafel Slider

$12.00

Lightly fried chickpeas, served in Mediterranean salsa, pickled turnips, and zesto sauce. Served in 3 individual pocket pitas.

Burgers & Skewers

All American Cheeseburger

$12.00

100% Angus beef patty, perfectly seasoned, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Beef Kabob

Beef Kabob

$23.00

Beef kabob paired with a skewer with green peppers, onions and tomatoes served with a choice of side and Zesto sauce.

Chicken Kabob

Chicken Kabob

$20.00

Chicken kabob paired with a skewer with green peppers, onions and tomatoes served with a choice of side and Toum sauce.

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$16.50

Crete Burger

$12.00

100% Angus beef patty, perfectly seasoned, and piled high with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and feta cheese.

Greek Souvlaki Platter

$15.50

Kefta Kabob

$16.00

Charbroiled Angus ground beef minced with Mediterranean seasoning. Served with hummus and salad.

Mixed Grill

$44.00

Family Meals & Catering

Acropolis Salad Catering (10ppl)

$67.00

Acropolis Salad Family Meal (5ppl)

$38.50

Chicken Gyro Wrap Catering (10ppl)

$70.00

Chicken Gyro Wrap Family Meal (5ppl)

$39.50

Gyro Wrap Catering (10ppl)

$70.00

Gyro Wrap Family Meal (5ppl)

$39.50

Mixed Grill Catering (10ppl)

$125.00

Mixed Grill Family Meal (5ppl)

$65.00

Mousaka Catering (10ppl)

$67.00

Mousaka Family Meal (5ppl)

$38.50

Pasta Santorini Catering (10ppl)

$67.00

Pasta Santorini Family Meal (5ppl)

$39.50

Kid's

Kid's Chicken & Fries

$7.00
Kid's Fish Fingers & Fries

Kid's Fish Fingers & Fries

$7.00
Kid's Gyro & Fries

Kid's Gyro & Fries

$7.00

Kid's Milk

$2.00
Kid's Pasta & Meatballs

Kid's Pasta & Meatballs

$7.00
Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

DESSERT

BAKLAVA

$6.00

BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE

$8.00

Baklava Chocolate Cheesecake

$8.00

BIRTHDAY

$5.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$10.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$9.00

KANAFEH

$10.00

RICE PUDDING

$5.00

TIRAMISU

$9.00

TUXEDO BOMB

$8.00

EMPLOYEE FOOD

E saganaki

$4.50

E spanakopita

$6.50

E calamari

$7.00

E dolmades

$5.00

E hummus

$4.00

E tirosalata

$4.00

E tzatziki

$4.00

E shrimp tinos

$7.00

E pasta santorini

$10.00

E acropolis seafood

$12.00

E lamb lollipop

$20.00

E greek souvlaki platter

$8.00

E chicken souvlaki platter

$9.00

E gyro platter

$8.50

E falafel platter

$7.50

E acropolis salad

$9.00

E greek salad

$7.00

E castoria salad

$7.00

E athenian chicken salad

$7.00

E karpathos chicken salad

$7.00

E house side salad

$2.50

E corfu chicken sandwiches

$6.50

E all american cheeseburger

$6.50

E raw side vehetables

$2.50

E greek fries

$2.00

E house rice

$2.00

E spinach orzo

$2.00

E ouzo mussels

$8.00

E cheese pizza

$6.50

E peperoni pizza

$7.50

E jibneh pizza

$7.00

E zattar pizza

$7.50

E gyro wrap

$5.00

E chicken gyro wrap

$5.00

E souvlaki wrap

$5.00

E buffalo chicken wrap

$5.50

E athenian chicken wrap

$5.50

E seafood wrap

$7.00

E chicken shawarma wrap

$5.50

E falafel wrap

$5.00

Non-Alcholic

Bottled Water

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Panna Bottle 500ml

Cranberry

$2.50

Crush

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Limonada

$7.00

Mist Twist

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pellegrino

$6.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple

$3.75

Red Bull

$5.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Pierre sparkilng water

$3.50

Coffee Drinks

AMERICAN COFFE

$2.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

GREEK COFFEE

$3.50

HOT TEA

$2.00

AN SWEET ICE TEA

$2.00

Bottle Service

NYE KETTLE ON

$200.00

NYE REMY MARTIN

$175.00

NYE OUZO

$100.00

NYE CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$175.00

NYE MOET

$150.00

NYE HENNESSEY

$170.00

Veuve Cliquot

$250.00

Arak Massaya

$125.00

NYE ARAK

$100.00

Patron

$200.00

NYE GREY GOOSE

$200.00

Dom Perigon

$450.00

Moet

$135.00

1942

$400.00

NYE PATRON BLANCO

$175.00

Don Julio Anejo

$300.00

Clase Azul

$425.00Out of stock

Hennessy

$250.00

DON JULIO 1942

$400.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$150.00

Casa Migos Blanco

$200.00

Grey Goose

$300.00

Titos

$150.00

Kettle One

$225.00

Black Label 1L

$150.00

Gold Label

$300.00

NYE VEUVE

$175.00

NYE CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$215.00

Blue Lable

$500.00

Hendrix

$150.00

Redbull Carafe

$12.00

BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA

$17.00

Catering Spreads

HUMMUS CATERING

$38.00

TZATZIKI CATERING

$38.00

TIROSALATA CATERING

$38.00

TIROKAFTERI CATERING

$38.00

BABA GHANOUJ CATERING

$38.00

Catering Wraps

GYRO CATERING

$47.00

CHICKEN GYRO CATERING

$50.00

ATHNIAN CHICKEN CATERING

$50.00

THESSALONIKI CATERING

$42.00

FALAFEL WRAP CATERING

$42.00

Shawarma

$50.00

Seafood Wraps

$60.00

Chicken Olympia

$55.00

Souvlaki Wraps

$45.00

Mediterrenean Kefta Wrap

$47.00

Catering Entree Salads

GREEK SALAD CATERING

$55.00

Roasted Vegtable

$52.00

TABBOULEH CATERING

$52.00

ACROPLIS SALAD CATERING

$60.00

KARPATHOS CHICKEN SALAD CATERING

$65.00

ATHENIAN CATERING

$65.00

Catering Entrees

MOUSAKA CATERING

$75.00

PASTITSIO CATERING

$75.00

CHICKEN RHODES CATERING

$60.00

CHICKEN SANTORINI CATERING

$60.00

SHRIMP MYKONOS CATERING

$65.00

ACROPOLIS SEAFOOD CATERING

$67.00

VEGGIE MOUSAKA CATERING

$54.00

Mixed Grill

$95.00

Lamb Lollipops

$130.00

Acropolis Seafood

$90.00

Catering Sides & Side Salads

SPINACH ORZO CATERING

$24.00

POTATO SALAD CATERING

$24.00

House Rice

$24.00

ROASTED VEGETABLES CATERING

$24.00

GREEK POTATOES CATERING

$30.00

SIDE SALAD CATERING

$24.00

SIDE GRAPE SALAD CATERING

$24.00

Catering A La Carte

PITA CATERING

$1.00

FALAFEL A LA CARTE CATERING

$2.00

DOLMADES CATERING

$2.00

SPANAKOPITA CATERING

$4.00

FRIED KIBBE CATERING

$3.50

PORK SOUVLAKI CATERING

$3.50

ATHENIAN FISH CATERING

$6.00

SHISH KABOB CATERING

$14.00

SHRIMP CYPRESS CATERING

$8.00

CHICKEN KABOB CATERING

$9.00

KEFTA CATERING

$6.00

Catering A La Carte Desserts

Baklava CATERING

$3.50

Baklava Cheesecake CATERING

$7.00

Catering Beverages

SWEET TEA CATERING

$12.00

UNSWEET TEA CATERING

$12.00

LEMONADE CATERING

$12.00

APPETIZER SAMPLER

HUMMUS - TIROSALATA - TZATZIKI - BABA GHANOUJ - SERVED WITH PITA

SOUP

LENTIN

SALAD

FATTOUSH. - GREENS - TOMATOES - CUCUMBERS - RADISH - SUMAK & CRISPED PITA

PIZZA

LAHM BI AJEEN

SOUJOUK

MIXED GRILL

KEFTA KABOB - GYRO - CHICKEN KABOB ON A BED OF RICE

SODA

PESPI

DIET PEPSI

CRANBERRY

WATER

BOTTLE WATER 500ml

$3.00

CLUB SODA

MIST TWIST

RASPBERRY TEA

GINGER BEER

GINGER ALE

LEMONADE

LEMONADA

TEA OR COFFE

HOT TEA

AN SWEET ICE TEA

GREEK COFFE

AMERICAN COFFE

ESPRESSO

2 PPL RAMADAN

2 PPL RAMADAN

$70.00

3 PPL RAMADAN

3 PPL RAMADAN

$90.00

4 PPL RAMADAN

4 PPL RAMADAN

$120.00

5 PPL RAMADAN

5 PPL RAMADAN

$150.00

6 PPL RAMADAN

6 PPL RAMADAN

$160.00

OIL

EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL

$9.99

BALSAMIC

MANGO

$12.99

WHITE PEACH

$12.99

RASPBERRY

$12.99

BARREL AGED

FIG BALSAMIC

$15.99

BALSAMIC - 25 STAR

$15.99

FOR ALCOHOLIC PEOPLE

WELL VODKA

$5.00

WELL RUM

$5.00

WELL GIN

$5.00

WELL TEQUILA

$5.00

WELL WHISKEY

$5.00

WELL LONG ISLANG

$5.00

WELL MOJITO

$5.00

WELL OLD FASHION

$5.00

WELL MARGARITA

$5.00

WELL BLOODY MARY

$5.00

House Champagne

$5.00

Well Vodka

$7.50

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

SMIRNOFF

$8.00

Deep Eddys Grapefruit

$9.00Out of stock

Absolut Pear

$9.50

Svedka Vanilla

$8.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$8.50Out of stock

Titos Tuesday

$6.00

Whipped Cream Vodka

$7.00Out of stock

Belvedere

$13.00

3 Olives Espresso

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Grapefruit

$9.00Out of stock

Bacardi Lime

$9.00Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Mount Gay

$11.00

Well Gin

$6.00

HENDRIX

$11.00

TANQUERAY

$11.00

Bombay

$11.00

Aviation

$8.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Gordons

$8.00

Old St. Pete Gin

$10.00

Empress

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron

$10.50

CINCORO

$20.00

CINCORO REPOSADO

$25.00

PATRON ANEJO

$13.00Out of stock

CASA MIGOS

$12.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$13.00

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$14.00Out of stock

DON JULIO

$11.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$13.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$12.00

DON JULIO 1942

$30.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.00Out of stock

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Casa Dragones

$25.00

Espolon

$10.00

Espolon Repo

$11.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$15.00

Altos

$8.00

Milagro Blanco

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.50

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

MACALLAN 12 SINGLE BARREL

$25.00

Balvenie 14yr

$16.00

Four Roses

$10.00Out of stock

Bulleit

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Jameson

$8.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Kilbeggan

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Glenlevit 12

$10.00

Bottle N Bond

$9.00Out of stock

GENTLEMAN JACK

$9.00

Pikesville

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Peah Jim Beam

$7.75

Crown Apple

$9.50

1742

$9.50Out of stock

Sheep Dog

$7.00

Old Forrester 1910

$9.00

Angels Envy

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Laws

$14.00

Jack Fire

$9.50

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$9.50

Fireball

$8.00

Horse Soldier

$10.00

ALL OF THE CIGAR

CIGAR

$25.00

BRUNCH

ACROBENEDICT

$22.00

AMERICAN OMELETE

$14.00

ANNA'S GREEKMEX BREAKFAST BOWL

$16.00

ATHENIAN BOWL

$16.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$18.00

BURITTOLIS

$16.00

CHICKEN WAFFLE

$18.00

GREEK OMELETE

$16.00

GREEKADILLA

$16.00

SEAFOOD & GRITS

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609

Directions

Gallery
Acropolis image
Acropolis image
Acropolis image

Similar restaurants in your area

Acapulco Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
1001 N Macdill Ave Tampa, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
psomi | a greek american bakery and eatery
orange starNo Reviews
701 north howard ave Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Oronzo - Midtown Tampa
orange starNo Reviews
1120 Gramercy Lane Tampa, FL 33607
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas
orange star4.0 • 461
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
The Patio - 421 South MacDill Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
421 South MacDill Ave. Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tampa

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,748
3035 West Kennedy Blvd Tampa, FL 33609
View restaurantnext
Hooch and Hive
orange star4.0 • 55
1001 W CASS STREET Tampa, FL 33606
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tampa
Palma Ceia
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Downtown Tampa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
International
review star
No reviews yet
Channelside
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
USF
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Busch Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
SoHo
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Seminole Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston