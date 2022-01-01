- Home
Acropolis South Tampa
3023 West Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
Appetizer Sampler
Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.
Baba Ganouj
Calamari
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.
Dolmades
Grapevine leaves stuffed with rice and Greek herbs, crumbled feta, topped with lemon sauce.
FALAFEL APP
Hummus
Fresh chickpea spread made with tahini and topped with extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita. Your choice of regular or roasted red pepper hummus.
Octopus
Grilled octopus marinated in lemon and olive oil vinaigrette with fresh garlic, caper, zucchini and diced tomato.
Ouzo Mussels
Sauteed mussels with garlic, onions, basil, fresh tomato, Ouzo and Santorini wine. Served with garlic bread.
Saganaki
Grilled kefalograviera cheese flambe with cognac. Served with pita.
Shrimp Tinos
Spanakopita
Homemade light and flaky phyllo pastry dough stuffed with spinach and cheese.
SPINACH DIP
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushroom caps stuffed with tirokafteri, garlic and herbs, coated in panko bread crumbs and crisp fried. Served with creamy Acropolis sauce.
Tirosalata
Tzatziki
Yogurt sauce with freshly grated cucumbers, garlic and Mediterranean herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita. GF Substitute raw vegetables for pita for $2
Sanbousik
Soup & Salads
Acropolis Salad
Our Greek salad Topped with gyro, pita and tzatziki and served with our Acropolis Greek dressing.
Athenian Chicken Salad
Lightly breaded and sauteed diced Athenian chicken breast over spring greens tossed with pesto, tomatoes, onions, olives, pepperoncini, and Acropolis Greek dressing. Served with feta cheese and toasted pita strips.
Avgolemono Soup
A creamy Greek specialty soup, chicken, rice, egg and lemon.
Castoria Salad
Our signature “Chopped Salad”. Spring mix, jalapeño, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, onion and avocado chopped and tossed in our garlic aioli dressing. Topped with parmesan and toasted pita strips.
Greek Salad
Tomato, red onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and spring greens tossed in Acropolis Greek salad dressing. Topped with feta cheese, potato salad and toasted pita strips.
Horiatiki
Traditional Greek village salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, capers, olives, green pepper and fresh oregano with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and toasted pine nuts.
Karpathos Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken breast over spring greens tossed with red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese and Acropolis Greek Dressing. Topped with toasted pita strips.
Roasted Vegetable Salad
Seasonal vegetable serves over fresh kale with feta cheese topp.ed with Greek dressing.
Soup of the Day
Strawberry Fields Salad
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of fresh arugula and spinach tossed with walnuts, red onion, and roasted jalapeño-strawberry dressing. Topped with feta cheese. Sub Salmon or Shrimp $3
Tabbouleh ( Large )
Fatoush
Tabbouleh Side
Sides
Artichoke Quinoa
Greek Fries
Greek Potatoes
House Rice
2 Eggs
Pita
Potato Salad
Roasted Vegetables
Side Dressing
Side Gyro
SIDE SALAD
Side Seafood Sauce
Side Tzatziki
Spinach Dip Chips
Spinach Orzo
Whole Wheat Pita
Side Grill Chicken
Side Feta Cheese
Side Athenian Chicken
Side Athenian Fish
Wraps
Athenian Chicken Wrap
Lightly breaded chicken breast seasoned and pan-fried with red onions, tomatoes, spring greens and onions. Topped with aioli and wrapped in a tortilla.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Golden fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, and wrapped in a pita with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Gyro Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Mediterranean marinated chicken wrapped in tortilla with tomatoes, pickles and garlic.
Falafel Wrap
Gyro Wrap
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
Seafood Wrap
Grilled blackened shrimp and fish, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado, spinach, walnuts, spring greens, feta cheese, and garlic dill aioli wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.
Souvlaki Wrap
Marinated pork tenderloin topped with tomatoes, onions, lettuce and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
Vegetable Wrap
Roasted vegetables, hummus and couscous wrapped in tortilla with pesto sauce.
Favorites
Falafel Platter
Greek Meatballs
Meatball Skewers, spinach, artichokes, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, leeks, roasted garlic over couscus.
Gyro Platter
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki. Served with pita, Greek fries and salad.
Mediterranean Bowl
Mondays Special
Specialties
Special One
Special Two
Acropolis Seafood
Sauteed shrimp, mussels, scallops, mushrooms, red onions and bell peppers with Acropolis signature roasted red pepper sauce over rice. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.
Athenian Fish
Lightly breaded filet, seasoned and grilled with seasoned roasted vegetables, topped with pesto over Greek rice.
BRONZINI
Chicken Rhodes
Grilled chicken breast in a garlic Parmesan wine sauce sauteed with artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, olives, topped with crumbled goat cheese. With choice of one side.
Fried Kibbe
Dough shell made of cracked wheat and beef, stuffed with sauteed onions and nuts. Served with tabbouleh salad and hummus.
Fried Red Snapper
Grill Red Snapper
Whole red snapper marinated in rosemary, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemons charbroiled to perfection and topped with our house lemon herb marinade. With choice of one side.
Gyro Trio
An assortment of (3) mini Gyros – Traditional, Chicken and Pork. Choice of Greek-Style fries or house salad.
Lamb Lolipops
Char-grilled and seasoned shoulder-cut lamb chops over Greek potatoes.
Mousaka "Yia Yia's Recipe!"
Potatoes, eggplant, zucchini, ground beef and onions baked with creamy bechamel over fresh tomato sauce. Topped with feta cheese. Beef or vegetarian.
Pasta Santorini
Penne pasta in a roasted red pepper sauce, mixed with mushrooms, onions, red peppers, pesto, and green peppers. Topped with shaved Parmesan cheese. Choice of chicken or shrimp.
Pastitsio
Greek favorite! Pastitsio pasta in between seasoned ground beef and onions baked with a creamy bechamel over fresh tomato sauce and topped with feta cheese.
Siros Salmon
Char-broiled salmon over artichoke and quinoa topped with creamy roasted red pepper sauce, cherry tomatoes, and onions. Served with seasonal vegetables.
Sandwiches & Sliders
Athenian Fish Slider
Lightly breaded fish filet, seasoned and pan-fried. Topped with spring greens, pesto, garlic dill aioli, tomatoes and onions on a slider bun. Served with choice of Greek fries, salad or soup.
Chicken Olympia Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken breast, spinach, olives, sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, and feta cheese with pesto and garlic aioli. Pressed on panini bread and served with jalapeño cilantro sauce.
Corfu Chicken Sandwich
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red pepper, kefalograviera cheese and garlic dill aioli. Pressed on panini bread and served with jalapeño cilantro sauce.
Falafel Slider
Lightly fried chickpeas, served in Mediterranean salsa, pickled turnips, and zesto sauce. Served in 3 individual pocket pitas.
Burgers & Skewers
All American Cheeseburger
100% Angus beef patty, perfectly seasoned, with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Beef Kabob
Beef kabob paired with a skewer with green peppers, onions and tomatoes served with a choice of side and Zesto sauce.
Chicken Kabob
Chicken kabob paired with a skewer with green peppers, onions and tomatoes served with a choice of side and Toum sauce.
Chicken Souvlaki Platter
Crete Burger
100% Angus beef patty, perfectly seasoned, and piled high with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and feta cheese.
Greek Souvlaki Platter
Kefta Kabob
Charbroiled Angus ground beef minced with Mediterranean seasoning. Served with hummus and salad.
Mixed Grill
Family Meals & Catering
Acropolis Salad Catering (10ppl)
Acropolis Salad Family Meal (5ppl)
Chicken Gyro Wrap Catering (10ppl)
Chicken Gyro Wrap Family Meal (5ppl)
Gyro Wrap Catering (10ppl)
Gyro Wrap Family Meal (5ppl)
Mixed Grill Catering (10ppl)
Mixed Grill Family Meal (5ppl)
Mousaka Catering (10ppl)
Mousaka Family Meal (5ppl)
Pasta Santorini Catering (10ppl)
Pasta Santorini Family Meal (5ppl)
Kid's
DESSERT
Non-Alcholic
Coffee Drinks
Bottle Service
NYE KETTLE ON
NYE REMY MARTIN
NYE OUZO
NYE CASAMIGOS BLANCO
NYE MOET
NYE HENNESSEY
Veuve Cliquot
Arak Massaya
NYE ARAK
Patron
NYE GREY GOOSE
Dom Perigon
Moet
1942
NYE PATRON BLANCO
Don Julio Anejo
Clase Azul
Hennessy
DON JULIO 1942
DON JULIO BLANCO
Casa Migos Blanco
Grey Goose
Titos
Kettle One
Black Label 1L
Gold Label
NYE VEUVE
NYE CASAMIGOS BLANCO
Blue Lable
Hendrix
Redbull Carafe
BOTTOMLESS MIMOSA
Catering Spreads
Catering Wraps
Catering Entree Salads
Catering Entrees
Catering Sides & Side Salads
Catering A La Carte
Catering A La Carte Desserts
APPETIZER SAMPLER
SOUP
PIZZA
SODA
2 PPL RAMADAN
3 PPL RAMADAN
4 PPL RAMADAN
5 PPL RAMADAN
6 PPL RAMADAN
House Champagne
Well Vodka
Ketel One
Titos
Grey Goose
SMIRNOFF
Deep Eddys Grapefruit
Absolut Pear
Svedka Vanilla
Absolut Grapefruit
Titos Tuesday
Whipped Cream Vodka
Belvedere
3 Olives Espresso
Well Rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Grapefruit
Bacardi Lime
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Mount Gay
Well Gin
HENDRIX
TANQUERAY
Bombay
Aviation
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Gordons
Old St. Pete Gin
Empress
Well Tequila
Patron
CINCORO
CINCORO REPOSADO
PATRON ANEJO
CASA MIGOS
Casa Migos Reposado
CASAMIGOS ANEJO
DON JULIO
DON JULIO ANEJO
DON JULIO REPOSADO
DON JULIO 1942
1800 Reposado
1800 Silver
Jose Cuervo Silver
Jose Cuervo Gold
Clase Azul
Casa Dragones
Espolon
Espolon Repo
Casa Noble Blanco
Altos
Milagro Blanco
Milagro Reposado
Well Whiskey
Basil Hayden
MACALLAN 12 SINGLE BARREL
Balvenie 14yr
Four Roses
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig
Jameson
Jim Beam
Kilbeggan
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Old Forester
Glenlevit 12
Bottle N Bond
GENTLEMAN JACK
Pikesville
Jack Daniels
Peah Jim Beam
Crown Apple
1742
Sheep Dog
Old Forrester 1910
Angels Envy
Woodford Reserve
Laws
Jack Fire
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Fireball
Horse Soldier
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 1:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609