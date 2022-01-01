Restaurant header imageView gallery

Acropolis - St Petersburg

review star

No reviews yet

515 central ave

St.petersburg, FL 33701

Popular Items

Gyro Wraps
Chicken Souvlaki Platter
Hummus

APPETIZERS

Appetizer Sampler

$12.00

hummus, tirosalata, tzatziki, and tirokafteri. Served with pita.

Calamari

$15.00

Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepporicini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.

Dolmades Appetizer

$9.00

Grapevine leaves stuffed with rice and Greek herbs, crumbled feta, topped with lemon sauce.

Falafel Appetizer

$12.00

Spiced chickpeas and sesame, lightly fried. Topped with tahini sauce and Mediterranean salsa

Hummus

$8.00

Fresh chickpea spread made with tahini and topped with extra virgin olive oil. Served pita. Your choice of regular or roasted red pepper hummus.

OCTOPUS APP

$25.00

Ouzo Mussels

$15.00

Sautéed mussels with garlic, onions, basil, fresh tomato, Ouzo and Santorini wine. Served with garlic bread

Saganaki

$10.00

Grilled kefalograviera cheese flamble with cognac. Served with pita.

Spanakopita

$12.00

Homemade light and flaky phyllo pastry dough stuffed with spinach and cheese. Served with tzatziki.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Mushroom caps stuffed with tirokafteri, a blend of feta cheese and herbs, coated in panko bread crumbs and crisp fried. Topped with creamy Acropolis sauce.

Tirosalata

$8.00

Creamy blend of feta cheese and garlic topped with oregano and extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita.

Tzatziki

$8.00

Yogurt sauce with freshly grated cucumbers, garlic and Mediterranean herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil. Served with pita.

Baba Ghanouj

$9.00

SPINACH DIP

$14.00

FLATBREAD

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tinos

$14.00

Sandwiches & Sliders

All American Cheeseburger

$12.00

100% Angus Beef patty, perfectly seasoned with Americn cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Athenian Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Lightly breaded fish filet, seasoned and pan-fried. Topped with pesto and served on a house-made calamari ink bun with garlic dill aioli, tomatoes, onions and spring greens. Choice of one side.

Corfu Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with roasted re pepper, kefalograviera cheese qand garlic dill aioli.

Crete Burger

$12.00

100% Angus Beef patty, perfectly seasoned and piled high with sauteed mushrooms, onions and feta cheese.

Falafel Sliders

$12.00

Chicken Olympia

$14.00

Salads

Strawberry Fields

$18.00

Acropolis Salad

$17.00

Charboiled, thick sliced eggplant grilled with crushed red pepper over spring mix tossed with tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, and Acropolis Greek Dressing. Topped with feta cheese

Greek Salad

$13.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, and spring greens tossed with Acropolis Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese, potato salad and toasted pita strips

Horiatiki Salad

$12.00

Traditional Greek village salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, pepperoncini, capers, olives, green pepper and fresh oregano with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil. Topped with feta cheese and toasted pita strips

Karpathos Chicken Salad

$14.00

Seasoned grilled chicken breast over spring greens tossed with sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, pepperoncini, goat cheese and Acropolis Greek Dressing. Topped with dolmades and toasted pita strips

Dinner Side Salad

$5.00

Roasted Veg Salad

$12.00

Athenian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Castoria

$14.00

Tabbouleh Salad

$12.00

FATTOUSH

$13.00Out of stock

HOUSE SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Entrees

Acropolis Seafood

$24.00

Sautèed shrimp, mussels, scallops, mushrooms, red onions and bell peppers with Acropolis signature roasted red pepper sauce over rice. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese

Athenian Fish

$17.00

Lightly breaded filet, seasoned and grilled, topped with pesto over Greek rice.

STEAK KABOB

$25.00

Choice of char-grilled beef filet medallions paired with a skewer of green peppers, onions and tomatoes on a bed of Greek rice.

Chicken Kabob

$22.00

Marinated chicken paired with a skewer of green peppers, onions and tomatoes on a bed of Greek rice

Chicken Rhodes

$23.00

Grilled chicken breast in a lemon white wine sauce sauteed with artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, olives, topped with crumbled goat cheese. With a choice of one side.

Chicken Souvlaki Platter

$19.00

Char-grilled chicken skewers with a side of tzatziki. Served with pita, Greek fries and salad.

Falafel Platter

$15.00

Falafel, red pepper hummus, tabbouleh and pita bread.

Fried Kibbe

$19.00

Dough shell made of cracked wheat and beef, stuffed with sautèed onions and pine nuts. Served with tabbouleh salad and hummus.

Greek Meatballs

$16.00

Seasoned and grilled ground pork and beef topped with plaki sauce and crumbled feta over spinach orzo.

Grilled Red Snapper

$39.00

Whole red snapper marinated in rosemary, garlic, extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemons charboiled to perfection and topped with our house lemon herb marinade. With choice of one side.

Gyro Platter

$18.00

Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tzatziki. Served with pita, Greek fries and salad.

Lamb Lolipops

$34.00

Char-grilled and seasoned shoulder cut lamb chops over Greek potatoes.

Dinner Mousaka "Yia Yia's" Recipe!

$17.00

Potatoes, eggplant, zucchuni, ground beef and onions baked with creamy bechamel over fresh fresh tomato sauce. Topped with feta cheese.

Pasta Santorini

$18.00

Penne pasta in a creamy Santorini lemon wine sauce mixed with mushrooms, onions, roasted red peppers, pesto and green peppers. Topped with shaved parmesan cheese.

Pastisio

$17.00

Greek favorite! Pastisio pasta in between seasoned ground beef and onions baked with a creamy bechamel over fresh tomato sauce and topped with feta cheese.

Siros Salmon

$23.00

Charbroiled salmon over artichoke quinoa topped with a creamy sundried tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, and onions.

Pork Souvlaki Platter

$18.00

Char-grilled pork tenderloin skewers with a side of tzatziki. Served with pita, Greek fries and salad

Kefta Kabob

$16.00

Gyro Trio

$15.00

Bronzini

$39.00

Kids

Kid's Chicken & Fries

$7.00

Kid's Fish Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Kid's Gyro & Fries

$7.00

Kid's Pasta & Meatballs

$7.00

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Kid's Drink

$1.50

WRAPS

Gyro Wraps

$10.00

Chicken Gyro Wrap

$10.00

Souvlaki Wrap

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Athenian Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Seafood Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Shawarma

$10.00

Vegetable Wrap

$9.00

Falafel Wrap

$11.00

SPREADS

HUMMUS CATERING

$38.00

TZATZIKI CATERING

$38.00

TIROSALATA CATERING

$38.00

TIROKAFTERI CATERING

$38.00

BABA GHANOUJ CATERING

$38.00

WRAPS

GYRO CATERING

$55.00

CHICKEN GYRO WRAP CATERING

$55.00

ATHNIAN CHICKEN CATERING

$55.00

SHAWARMA WRAP CATERING

$55.00

FALAFEL WRAP CATERING

$55.00

ENTREE SALADS

GREEK SALAD CATERING

$55.00

TABBOULEH CATERING

$70.00

ACROPLIS SALAD CATERING

$75.00

KARPATHOS CHICKEN SALAD CATERING

$75.00

ATHENIAN CHICKEN SALAD CATERING

$75.00

ENTREES

MOUSAKA CATERING

$75.00

PASTITSIO CATERING

$75.00

CHICKEN RHODES CATERING

$80.00

CHICKEN SANTORINI CATERING

$80.00

ACROPOLIS SEAFOOD CATERING

$110.00

LAMP LOLIPOPS

$140.00

Mix Grill

$140.00

Delivery

$30.00

SIDES & SIDE SALADS

SPINACH ORZO CATERING

$30.00

POTATO SALAD CATERING

$30.00

ROASTED VEGETABLES CATERING

$30.00

GREEK POTATOES CATERING

$40.00

A LA CARTE (BY THE PIECE)

PITA CATERING

$1.75

FALAFEL A LA CARTE CATERING

$2.00

DOLMADES CATERING

$2.00

SPANAKOPITA CATERING

$4.00

FRIED KIBBE CATERING

$3.00

CHICKEN SOUVLAKI CATERING

$5.00

PORK SOUVLAKI CATERING

$5.00

ATHENIAN FISH CATERING

$9.00

SHISH KABOB CATERING

$18.00

CHICKEN KABOB CATERING

$9.00

A LA CARTE (DESSERTS)

Baklava CATERING

$5.00

Baklava Cheesecake CATERING

$7.00

BEVERAGES

SWEET TEA CATERING

$12.00

UNSWEET TEA CATERING

$12.00

LEMONADE CATERING

$12.00

DESSERT

Baklava

$5.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

A creamy custard baked phyllo dough. Served hot on a sizzling flambeed table-side with brandy and topped with brown sugar and cinnamon ice cream.

House-Made Rice Pudding

$7.00

Triple Choc Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Salted Caramel Cake

$7.00

Icecream

$3.00

Red Velvet

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

515 central ave, St.petersburg, FL 33701

Directions

